Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for Dec. 10, 2023

These real estate transactions, recorded the week of Nov. 27, are compiled from information on file with Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

1816 W. Bradley Ave., Peoria: RSV Properties LLC to Happy Place Homes LLC, $90,000.

2624 W. Ardmore Place, West Peoria: Kelly Stein to Davian Nunez, $94,000.

2705 W. Kenwood Ave., West Peoria: Carole A. Stephens to Olvia Gould, $97,000.

2806 W. Winterberry Lane, Peoria: US Bank National Association to Jesus M. and Amelia Rodriguez, $103,000.

2115 E. Truitt Road, Chillicothe: Shari L. Sartin to Korey Williamson, $105,000.

1003 E. Norwood Ave., Peoria: Nathan J. and Jennifer L. Edwards to Myles Horn, $144,000.

2737 W. Millbrook Court, Peoria: Nancy Becker to Motunraya Ayodele, $145,000.

2627 W. Moss Ave., Peoria: Zachary Baker to Alexandria F. Jacob, $149,000.

5326 W. Monroe Road, Peoria: Sandra J. Knight to Renaldo and Sara J. Chapa, $160,000.

4440 N. Constantine Ave., Peoria Heights: GG Prooerties V LLC Series 6 to Jeffrey M. and Jennifer J. Shields, $165,000.

2702 S. Skyway Road, Peoria: Chadd R. Boland and Meghan E. Flanagan to Jack Evans and Alyssa Heerman, $165,000.

2302 W. Kensington Drive, Peoria: Blake Gibson to Lancelot and Karen Thaupe, $165,000.

16032 N. Second St., Chillicothe: Jason L. and Anne M. Galbreath to Nicholas Hinkle and Jennifer Armstrong, $174,900.

12114 W. Jo Dan Court, Hanna City: Sharon J. Davis to Eric C. and Jonna K. Hemminger, $182,500.

2300 W. Pintura Court, Peoria: Benjamin and Aleta C. Ross to Hamza Ahmed and Fakiha Moawad, $190,000.

704 W. Stratford Drive, Peoria: Richard E. Parks Jr. to Andrew and Morgan McCarrell, $234,500.

3011 W. Wildlife Drive, Peoria: Brandon Pettett to Max D., Amy S. and Mark D. Walton, $235,000.

5902 W. Charleston Court, Peoria: Daniel J. and Stefani S. Corpus to Rachael Lee, $250,000.

4004 W. Hollow Trace Drive, Peoria: Douglas N. and Lori J. Simmons to George and Constance Burek, $289,900.

7214 W. Legion Hall Road, Dunlap: Samuel E. and Rebecca J. Sisk to Roger A. and Tara J. Passini, $350,000.

2025 W. Leyna Drive, Dunlap: Justin and Elizabeth Rose to Amit, Sunita and Jay Patel, $414,000.

10510 N. Butterfly Drive, Dunlap: Jodi Bloomington SF LLC to Glenn C. Confort and Katherine M. Cheneler, $417,500.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

701 Carola St., Creve Coeur: Heather D. Jording to Dalton Heathcoat, $82,000.

2025 Matthew Parkway, Washington: Jennifer Luzlus to RJ Rose LLC, $85,000.

203 Court St., Pekin: Jayden Peterson to Chad Kerns, $92,000.

1921 Karo St., Pekin: Blaine and Tasha Dacci to Salem J. Steck, $96,900.

315 Saint Claire Drive, Marquette Heights: Ede Landesz to Joshua Gramlich, $97,00.

1414 Fisher St., Pekin: Westley W. Hoyle and Sara L. Jackson to Bethany Downey and Sara L. Hoyle, $109,900.

209 Montrose Ave., East Peoria: Jeromy D. Lee to Jorden P. Lee, $110,000.

18 Briarcliff Court, Pekin: Angelique L. Counterman to Ramon Portillo, $112,500.

408 Locust St., Delavan: John D. Ringel to Launchpad Properties Delavan LLC, $115,000.

Parcel Number 13-13-34-300-005, Tazewell County: Mark G. Davidson to BRMB LLC, $120,000.

2235 Autumn Drive, Pekin: Molli B. and Richard Fuller to Alexia and Zachary Bastean, $123,000.

1900 S. Second Ave., Unit 10, Morton: Bruce H. and Jennifer A. Eastman to Nicholas A. Zobrist, $125,000.

317 Creve Coeur Court, Creve Coeur: Richard F. Eccles Jr. and Heather Kellenberger, $130,000.

1503 N. 10th St., Pekin: Anna M. Simpson to Amy Harvey, $132,900.

1416 N. 11th St., Pekin: LS Properties LLC to Brian A. Farlin, $135,000.

824 Winter St., Pekin: Lynn D. and Michael R. McLeod to Rebecca A. Brandt, $135,000.

1208 Lincoln St., Pekin: Matthew Matheney to Russell A. and Susan E. Jaegle, $136,500.

104 Stahl Ave., Washington: Marc J. Wells to Madisyn A. McCoy, $146,900.

117 Tanglewood Lane, East Peoria: Jenna Buffington to Cassandra D. and Nicholas Schurter, $147,500.

309 Redbud Drive, Washington: Cynthia M. Mann Rohde and Jay T. Rohde to Susan Sacharski, $150,000.

102 Hawthorne Ave., East Peoria: Margaret A. House to Rachel L. and Wesley D. Litwiller, $160,000.

625 Mclean St., Pekin: Bradley M. and Gail M. Marshall to Joseph Hamblin, $160,000.

1221 Oak Ridge Ave., Pekin: Carrie L. and Richard H. Tovrea to Gary Jacobs, $162,500.

503 Irene St., Hopedale: Sherry L. Litwiller Roth to Jessica A. Wyse, $179,900.

122 E. Euclid Ave., East Peoria: Joseph C. and Rebekah L. Malaschak to Noelle E. Posner and Cody S. Schindler, $185,000.

104 Providence Court, Pekin: Mackenzie Bramlett and Chelsea Kross to Judith Juedes, $193,500.

409 Georgia Parkway, Washington: Jerry W. and Mona L. Haynes to Beau Wolfe, $195,000.

708 S. West St., Tremont: Thomas L. Merritt to Carol A. and David E. Cook, $199,000.

104 Edgewood Court, East Peoria: Jonas A. Greving to Dany C. Ramirez to Robindeep Swaitch, $199,500.

1109 E. Washington St., East Peoria: Dana and William R. Thomas Jr. to Curtis Minter, $202,500.

510 S. 7th St., Pekin: Cheyenne H. and Cole Lowery to Helen S. Gullett, $210,000.

429 E. Delwood St., Morton: John Churchill to Joshua Eaton, $215,000.

Parcel Number 02-02-25-400-011, Tazewell County: Jon W. Dingledine to Elke M. and Jonathan A. Peters, $218,750.

134 Eastwood Drive, East Peoria: Courtney Williams and Daniel Zilm to Elizabeth A. Chavis and Brittany K. Voss, $224,900.

1001 Westminster Drive, Washington: Tonya Naramore to Jesse and Kevin Kolb, $227,500.

6 Norfolk Ave., Mackinaw: Chelsea and Lawrence Dubbelde to Sherry M. and William A. Link, $230,000.

629 Heritage Drive, Mackinaw: Micah Bouillon and Cliff Ocker to Jerry W. Jr. and Mona L. Haynes, $233,500.

1900 Quail Hollow Road, Pekin: Rebecca K. Beal to Debra McClain and David Nader, $241,000.

911 Hamilton St., Pekin: Torch 11 Series Hamilton to 911 Hamilton LLC, $260,000.

19070 Springfield Road, Groveland: Jonathan M. and Mckenzie Stoller to Timothy Sullivan, $269,900.

18771 Chaffer Road, Morton: Janet E. Albertson and Robert E. McGrew to McGrew Properties LLC, $305,000.

1788 Nofsinger Road, Washington: Lucas Ornelas to Dream Center of Peoria, $330,000.

30 Lincoln Court, Morton: Danny and Kimberly S. Patterson to Jonathan R. Harper and Stacey L. Hoffman, $335,000.

21281 Tullamore Road, Delavan: Linda K. and Timothy P. Aeschliman to Amanda and Christopher Aeschliman, $362,500.

1501 Hampton Road, Washington: Melissa and Stanley R. Davidson Jr. to Maria G. Andrade Cisneros and Ricardo M. Maciel Sr., $379,900.

1209 Oak Leaf Lane, Washington: Joseph and Rebecca M. Bauter to Megan N. and Michael T. Hennessy, $435,000

Parcel Numbers 20-20-17-200-003 and 20-20-17-200-004, Tazewell County: Lisa M. Boyer, Lori L. Gama, Denise R. Hofer, Danette M. Lowe and Samuel J. Skinner to Schleder Family Farms LLC, $637,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

2140 County Highway 4, Roanoke: Carol L. Romersberger to Isaak W. Oltman, $155,000.

221 Warrior Way, Metamora: Daniel K. II and Daleana D. Bolinaga to Erik R. Gibson and Shannon N. Trapp, $299,900.

