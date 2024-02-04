Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for Feb. 4, 2024

These real estate transactions, recorded the week of Jan. 22, are compiled from information on file with Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

3444 W. Dorchester Ridge, Unit D., Peoria: Daniel R. Gillette to Fahad Farooq, $85,000.

1907 W. Austin Drive, Peoria: Karal Brumzick to Steve Herrera, $90,000.

5106 N. Glen Elm Drive, Peoria Heights: Max and Lindsay Nevells to Gina Perino, $90,000.

2627 W. Rohmann Ave., West Peoria: Cheryl Dixon to Matthew J. Butcher, $93,500.

1108 E. Hines Ave., Peoria Heights: Bryan L. and Karen Rodgers to Zachary Norton and Jasmine Shelton, $119,900.

2920 W. Lake Ave., Peoria: Steven M. Cushing to Ryan J. Cushing, $125,760.

1015 E. Elmhurst Ave., Peoria: Alyssa Emanuelson to Alex Lewis, $136,000.

1004 E. Hazard Ave., Peoria Heights: TKStyles LLC to Carter A. Peckham, $145,000.

More: Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for Jan. 28, 2024

6016 N. Knoxville Ave., #303, Peoria: Clare M. and James C. Kreid to Scott Cicciarelli, $162,000.

936 N. Paddock Road, Peoria: Samantha L. Lambert to Jamie Donahue and Jonathan Cunningham, $168,000.

5602 N. Graceland Drive, Peoria: Hector H. Munoz to Saul Gomez and Alin A. Medina, $189,900.

7626 W. Mohawk Trail, Peoria: Judy A. Marxen to Tracy Gross, $197,000.

401 SW Water St., Unit 610, Peoria: Mark W. and Lynn A. Vannette to Cartus Financial Corporation, $205,000.

401 SW Water St., Unit 610, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corporation to Ty and Tamara Woodmancy, $205,000.

4602 W. Tuscarora Road, Peoria: Alan Granneman and Angela Sanders to Glen R. Jr. and Rhonda D. Thomas, $235,000.

3105 N. Bigelow St., Peoria: Vincent S. and Alicia Arnold to National Residential Nominee Services Inc., $255,000.

3105 N. Bigelow St., Peoria: National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Daniel and Lexi Knochel, $255,000.

6720 N. White Fir Drive, Edwards: George H. Murphy to Kenneth S. and Mary L. Smith, $290,000.

9402 W. Buckingham Court, Mapleton: Brandon and Shawna Major to Emily and Grant Barrett, $300,000.

Story continues

10218 N. Fox Creek Drive, Brimfield: Sharon L. Kelly to Jessica, Matthew and Holly C. Bush, $305,000.

2122 W. Miners Drive, Dunlap: Micah Bouillon to Kamal Bolia and Latika Jain, $311,000.

6634 N. Kramm Road, Brimfield: Keith Lilley and Emily G. Schielein to Randall Harlow, $320,000.

10328 N. Heron Road, Dunlap: Jacquelyn Durflinger to Ilisha S. and Pratik C. Patel, $358,000.

9100 S. Terry Road, Mapleton: Amanda J. and Thomas E. Walker to Kendall Gott, $360,000.

7327 N. Galena Road, Peoria: Daniel II and Tina White to Oasis Warehouse LLC, $370,000.

2920 W. Lake Ave., Peoria: Retzer Gerber & Associates Ltd. to Steven M. Cushing, $377,280.

More: From inventory to interest rates, here's how the Peoria real estate market fared in 2023

3921 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights: Geraldine E. Besler to Sanya Choda LLC, $1,000,000.

19526 N. Hakes Road, Edelstein: Hakes Farming LLC to David K., Barbara J. Andrew D. and Rachel D. Klumpp, $1,230,425.

2419 W. Cornerstone Court, Peoria: TCM Properties LLC to MMOF IV Peoria IL LLC, $6,300,000.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

310 Meadow Ave., East Peoria: Ivie and Ronald Stanley to Sue Alan Properties LLC, $100,000.

502 Oriole Drive, Washington: M4 Properties LLC to Dan and Melissa Hamilton, $100,000.

1409 Center St., Pekin: Christina A. and Justin P. Abatie to Rahaman O. Abokede, $103,000.

209 Connecticut St., Washington: Dean Sluga Jr. to Carolyn M. and Joshua V. Bennett, $118,000.

912 S. Stewart St., Creve Coeur: Luke Conner to Wesley Campbell and Carrie Myers, $120,000.

1413 S. 11th St., Pekin: Kristina Krause to Michael Polich, $122,500.

211 Belsley Court, South Pekin: Karen J. Arkless, Sherry L. Davis and Darren E. Williams to Brenda and Delantea Lenne, $125,000.

2253 Knollaire Drive, Washington: Jennifer Baker to Cory Bush, $140,000.

203 E. Fourth St., Mackinaw: Henderson Weir Agency Inc. to Thomas L. Forney, $142,500.

1404 Hamilton St., Pekin: Donald L. Jacobs to Darrian Brewer and Anthony Fiantaca, $150,000.

More: Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for Jan. 21, 2024

5 Eleanor Court, Creve Coeur: Betty L. Casey to Royall Brothers, $163,000.

108 Faith Court, East Peoria: Christian Remond to John and Kimberly Stube, $165,000.

109 E. Oakwood Road, East Peoria: Joann L. Kempthorne to Ann and Kevin Cooley, $175,000.

112 Bondurant St., Washington: Christine M. and Kenneth R. Johnson II to Amy Morgan, $195,000.

202 Cypress Point, Washington: Mark A. Marvin to Amy and Michael Bennington: $285,000.

704 Simon St., Washington: Brittany and Zachary Jacobs to Jeffrey and Susan Haselhoff, $329,900.

702 Firethorn Drive, Washington: Joshua and Sara Caruso to Gregory R. Fretueg and Alyssa Wagoner, $342,500.

1116 Parkside Ave., Morton: Tamara A. and Ty A. Woodmancy to Douglas J. and Meredith C. Opperman, $395,000.

Parcel Numbers 17-17-08-100-007 and 17-17-08-300-001, Tazewell County: Kyle E. Schumm to John C. and Misty J. Sauder, $990,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

318 E. Pine St., Metamora: Devin D. and Rachelle E. Tompkin to Andrew J. Hill and Montannah Vetter, $145,000.

718 Santa Fe Trail, Metamora: Curtis Minter and Adrielle Eimer to Gregory D. Long II, $240,000.

185 E. Alconbury Road, Metamora: Addison L. and Jeremiah J. Lotz to Ronald D. Brooks, $270,000.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois real estate: Home sales in Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford counties