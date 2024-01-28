Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for Jan. 28, 2024

These real estate transactions, recorded the week of Jan. 15, are compiled from information on file with Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

1534 W. Woodside Drive, Dunlap: Fred L. and Donna J. Foutz to RJ Rose LLC, $82,500.

804 NE Perry Ave., Peoria: Salem Brothers Enterprises Inc. to Dream & Invest LLC, $85,000.

5019 N, Best St., Peoria Heights: John and Amy Matthews to Danny N. and Lisa K. McCubbins, $94,000.

117 N. Cedar Ave., West Peoria: BRV Investors LLC to BNB Builder LLC, $95,000.

554 S. Schweer Court, Peoria: Jesse and Patricia King to Travis J. Surprenant, $95,000.

4205 N. Columbus Ave., Peoria: Jay R. and Barbara J. Tyler to Jordaine Wisdom, $103,000.

2802 W. Larchmont Lane, Peoria: Jacqueline P. Scoville to Casey Baldovin, $115,000.

314 W. Northridge Lane, Peoria: Daniel P. and Katherine A. O'Brien to Jenna C. Sanders, $125,000.

5711 N. Rosemead Drive, Peoria: Earline J. Brumzick to Hossain M. Yahya, $134,900.

17224 & 17304 N. Second St., Chillicothe: George R. Roberts to Holloway Holdings LLC, $135,000.

125 SW Jefferson St., Peoria: Lodging Properties LLC to Keith Gallo, $135,000.

501 W. Armstrong Ave., Peoria: Jesus Mancera to Paul and Rawa Brown, $140,000.

2909 W. Ann St., Peoria: Beulah Valley Investments LLC to Gabriel I. Alvarez, $140,000.

5422 N. Arrow Drive, Peoria: Jessica N. Vais to Matthew M. and Caylee M. Sullivan, $145,000.

5001 W. Lauder Court, Bartonville: Dara L. Reeder to Bilinda Justice, $150,000.

3532 N. Bigelow St., Peoria: Jolene R. Christie Grant to Terry O'Brien, $175,900.

5600, 5613 & 5615 N. Humboldt Ave., Peoria: Robert M. Dotta to Terri and William Sheets, $197,500.

9456 W. Lake Camelot Drive, Mapleton: Jarod Reatherford and Jacob Stewart to Jessica Flynn, $203,000.

4531 N. Miller Ave., Peoria Heights: Lawrence Tangel to Ajay Puthli and James Grant, $230,000.

3210 W. Chadwick Lane, Peoria: Erickson Capital Investments LLC to Phong V. Nguyen, $231,000.

7109 S. Ridgebrook Drive, Mapleton: Bryan and Elizabeth Day to Kimberly K. and Adam W. Crews, $379,000.

10504 N. Trail View Drive, Dunlap: Jodi Construction LLC to Dennis J. and Linda G. Warner, $405,000.

10847 N. Glenfield Drive, Dunlap: Jeffrey E. and Tammey Hepp to Christopher S. and Judith A. Hulett, $420,000.

11215 N. Onyx Lane, Dunlap: Dean Custom Builders Inc. to Naga S. Ginjupalli and Yasaswini Annem, $654,213.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

1936 Canterbury Drive, Washington: Marla Searle to Brielle and Ricky Meinders Jr., $88,000.

1111 N. 15th St., Pekin: Roberta Bucher to James and Mitchell Varda, $94,000.

564 Hillcrest Terrace, Creve Coeur: C. Norman Moore to Karen R. Bryant, Calvin N. Moore, Linda and Mark Reidlinger, Laurie Waible and Janet Wilcox, $97,520.

2414 Cole St., East Peoria: Chad and Marianne Luna to Nhat Nguyen, $108,500.

18793 Springfield Road, Groveland: Todd Bauer to Owen Shipley, $110,000.

709 Dallas Road, Washington: John J. and Shannon L. Hawksworth to Michael E. and Stacy M. Pickell, $117,500.

217 Belaire Court, East Peoria: Jacob D. Callarman to Sydney L. Dean, $128,500.

337B Country Club Drive, Pekin: Jacqueline M. Kipfer to Mary E. Sofia, $130,000.

Parcel Number 04-04-25-104-007, Tazewell County: Michael A. Tucker to Amanda S. and Michael S. Hamilton, $130,000.

Parcel Number 02-02-19-302-054, Tazewell County: Edge View Properties LLC to Holly Cross, $133,900.

320 Barbara Road, Pekin: Dale E. Williamson to Karen and Timothy J. Crowley, $141,000.

1624 Summit Drive, Pekin: Brenda K. Malavolti to Chad McFarland, $143,000.

323 & 325 Railroad St., Hopedale: Amy J. and Edward Eilts to John A. Williams, $149,000.

113 Center St., Creve Coeur: Scott P. Schlueter to Robert Wittmer, $158,000.

1425 Sunnyview Court, Pekin: Mary L. and William E. Ashbaker to Janet E. Kolves, $162,000.

407 Stout Drive, Mackinaw: Gwen E. and Kenneth E. Buchanan to Christine Parrott, $175,000.

320 Paris Ave., Morton: Rachel Ogden to Nathan D. Raschert, $178,000.

114 W. Chicago St., Morton: Nilesh C. Bhorkar to Cartus Financial Corporation, $188,000.

114 W. Chicago St., Morton: Cartus Financial Corporation to T.J. M. White, $188,000.

108 Westminister Drive, Mackinaw: Sarah M. and Thomas J. Fehr to Jocelyn R. King, $215,000.

43 Londonberry Drive, Mackinaw: Janet E. Kolves to Skye A. McEstes and Cameron Skaja, $230,000.

12 Lakeview Drive, Groveland: Daniel J. and Donald J. Eberle and Cindy A. and Cynthia A. McCullough to Mildred Peterson, $238,000.

807 Firethorn Drive, Washington: Opal D. and Richard L. Davis and Dawn A. Purdue to Blake E. Bodie, $240,000.

223 E. Maywood St., Morton: Silver Ring Investments LLC Series 4 to Nichole Lepretre, $241,500.

34278 Center Road, Armington: Jeanine L. and Rowland L. Brown to Richard E. and Sandra S. Nordine, $300,000.

441 S. Montana Ave., Morton: Timothy A. Neubauer to Katherine S. Antrim, $301,000.

211 Windridge Road, Washington: Benjamin Knauss to Alisha D. and Michael Ragon, $358,000.

1107 Devon Lane, Washington: Oak Lawn Real Estate LLC Series Hampton to James A. and Marianne Trent, $385,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

204 W. Broad St., Roanoke: Gary and Carolyn Flowers to Hannah and Jarrett Lekwa, $135,000.

