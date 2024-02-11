Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for Feb. 11, 2024
These real estate transactions, recorded the week of Jan. 29, are compiled from information on file with Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.
PEORIA COUNTY
1114 N. Underhill St., Peoria: Brian J. Monge to Hailey J. Sedgwick, $79,900.
4504 W. Russell Ave., Peoria: US Bank National Association to Brian J. Monge and Joseph R. Fontana, $83,500.
913 W. Armstrong Ave., Peoria: Shanell McGoy to Todd D. Johnson, $94,900.
1119 E. Moneta Ave., Peoria Heights: B Squared Holdings LLC to B&A Beal Estate Holdings LLC, $99,250.
5424 N. Stephen Drive, Peoria: Ronald G. Reising to GLM Real Estate Holdings LLC, $105,000.
5220 N. Robert Road, Peoria Heights: G Major Enterprises LLC to Roberts 5220 LLC, $105,000.
1218 E. Samuel Ave., Peoria Heights: Lawrence J. and Elizabeth A. Rohman to Andre M. Ledet, $113,000.
22803 N. Crew Lane, Sparland: Witold Antos to Carter and Sidney Engels, $115,000.
407 N. Laurel St., Elmwood: Denise Powers to Scott L. and Teresa K. Skaggs, $116,000.
2405 W. Sherman Ave., West Peoria: Erickson Capital Investments LLC to Dallas J. Behymer, $118,000.
4006 S. Baker Lane, Bartonville: Donna R. Blankenship and Patricia K. Zombro to Edwin E. Flener, $135,000.
5010 W. Pfeiffer Road, Bartonville: Emily R. Klingel and Casondra L. Shaw to Austin Burtsfield, $136,900.
705 N. Santa Fe Ave., Chillicothe: Adam Johnson to Austin R.E. Nuding, $138,000.
1829 W. Austin Drive, Peoria: Anne Clope to Jacob Hallstrom and Brianna Parkhill, $140,000.
2027 W. Alice Ave., West Peoria: Amanda V. and Jose J. Gutierrez Leon to Danielle Kellum and Dashawn Mack, $144,000.
3302 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria: Megan Peterson to Matthew Sivertson, $147,000.
1020 E. Tripp Ave., Peoria: Charles and Claire Cannon to Jillian M. Plunkett, $148,000.
5631 N. Hamilton Road, Peoria: Zeke R. and Bethany R. Barber to Louis W. and Briana M. Hoerr, $153,900.
307 N. Fifth St., Dunlap: Bradley T. Fennell to Lucas A. and Tiffany G. Martin, $157,500.
3717 N. St. Michael Ave., Peoria: Rafael Menchaca to Zeke R. and Bethany R. Barber, $160,000.
2705 W. Castle Court, Peoria: Theresa A. and Lloyd L. Tracey to Ilahi Ventures LLC, $165,000.
5604 W. Fairview Road, Peoria: Michael K. Stevens to Alan N. and Rosemary A. Heuermann, $165,130.69.
123 SW Jefferson Ave., #E17A-E17B, Peoria: Asra Akbar to Thomas J. Bollaert, $170,000.
9702 W. Whittingham Point, Mapleton: Travis Cotton to Payton Arnett, $178,000.
514 S. Stillwater Drive, Chillicothe: Elizabeth E. Okerberg to Marian L. Bonikowske, $180,000.
7422 N. Parliament Place, Peoria: Jocelyn E. Smolik to Dylan and Ashley McMurtry, $202,500.
2001 E. Truitt Road, Chillicothe: John and Julia J. Tyrone to Bryan J. Steele, $219,900.
215 W. Clara Ave., Peoria: Austin Thacker to Compass Creek Properties LLC, $222,500.
3220 N. Prospect Road, Peoria: Douglas and Susan Layhew to Tallison LLC, $240,000.
1310 E. Samuel Ave., Peoria Heights: Opportunity Peoria LLC Series Samuel to Heights Properties LLC, $254,500.
740 W. Brookforest Drive, Peoria: William J. and Tiffany M. Michael to Charles and Claire Cannon, $265,000.
5712 W. Charleston Court, Peoria: Gregory S. Cornelius to Kimberly S. Jones and Judi Wallace, $297,000.
5355 N. Kirsten Curve, Peoria: Esau and Felici A. Smith to Burhan Memon, $343,500.
11125 N. Rhonda Way, Dunlap: Doris McCall to Peter B. and Paula S. Johnsen, $349,900.
19505 N. Route 40, Edelstein: Hakes Farming LLC to Sushil K. Gupta, $367,094.
3902 W. Hearthwood Drive, Dunlap: Richard A. and Annamaria Frey to Cartus Financial Corporation, $380,000.
3902 W. Hearthwood Drive, Dunlap: Cartus Financial Corporation to Sai P.R. Gaddam, $380,000.
4001 W. Fiona Way, Dunlap: BJ Armstrong Inc. to Sabeen Hafeez and Saad H. Khan, $416,642.
1310 E. Samuel Ave., Peoria Heights: Opportunity Peoria LLC Series Samuel to Heights Properties LLC, $495,500.
1310 E. Samuel Ave., Peoria Heights: PH Samuel Condos LLC to Heights Properties LLC, $550,000.
TAZEWELL COUNTY
236 N. Stewart St., Creve Coeur: Phyllis M. O'Keefe to Ryan Tucker, $85,000.
127 Lakewood Ave., East Peoria: Force Properties LLC to Rylan C. Harmon, $85,000.
422 South St., Pekin: William T. Harris to Daniel and Sara Blome, $85,000.
600 Pekin Ave., East Peoria: Ricky E. Givans, Bonnie L. Lamb and Kellie A. Short to Caleb Wickert, $89,900.
228 Earl Ave., Creve Coeur: Daphnee, David R., Eli, James K. and Stuart Craig to Dustin J. Gentry, $90,000.
1521 Mechanic St., Pekin: Brenda C. and Harold S. Tisdale to Joseph Davis, $90,000.
1510 N. 9th St., Pekin: Rachel Embry to Gavin Gray and Jillian Simonsen, $107,500.
420 Brentwood Road, Unit 103, Morton: Danelle L. and William D. Zeller to Daniel J. and Kristine N. Kniep, $109,000.
1521 Howard Court, Pekin: Jennifer L. Mora to Courtney N. and Michael J. Dralle to Patty S. White, $115,000.
724 E. Kay St., Morton: Kelly Zenger to Allyson B. and Maci M. Taylor, $116,500.
124 S. Roosevelt St., North Pekin: Barbara J. Herron to Brock W. Emery, $120,000.
225 Frontenac Road, Marquette Heights: Marsha S. Brune and Shirley A. Christie to Wayne R. Miller, $128,000.
410 Mary St., Washington: Essig Enterprises Inc. to Rachel N. Aikman, $130,000.
606 Lasalle Blvd., Marquette Heights: Helen S. Gullett to Margo Koeppel, $135,000.
107 N. White St., Mackinaw: Edward K. Evans to Brenda K. and Travis A. Riddle, $140,000.
1507 Norwood Ave., Pekin: Caitlin M. Kai and Brett D. and Corey D. Paul to Austin L. and Tarrah R. Calloway, $144,500.
202 Florida Ave., Washington: Dennis and Melissa J. Burtsfield to Terry Bridgeman, $160,000.
Parcel Number 07-07-09-414-005, Tazewell County: Abbie and Cody J. Schumacher to Mason and Victoria Graves, $170,000.
126-128 Ripley St., Tremont: Anna E. Stuber to Heather and John Rassi, $173,000.
200 4th St., South Pekin: Susan Keefer and Steven Morsch to Dennis and Melissa Burtsfield, $185,000.
408 N. James St., Tremont: Resurrection Construction LLC to Gerald E. Thornton, $189,000.
2400 Springfield Road, Delavan: Ronald T. and Roxanna Taylor to Melanie Leinenbach, $220,000.
14272 Grandview Drive, Manito: Gary T. and Melinda Vasquez to Chad and Shana Friedinger, $250,000.
Parcel Number 13-13-01-100-007, Tazewell County: Lucille I. and Steven C. Cielocha to Chad Sauder, $250,000.
327 Garnet Drive, Morton: Jeff and Julie Sprout to Roberta A. Schroff, $350,000.
301 Meadows Ave., East Peoria: Shelby J. Waibel to Schilling Real Estate Properties LLC Series 301 Meadow, $425,000.
Parcel Numbers 07-07-16-226-008, 07-07-16-226-009, 07-07-16-226-010, 07-07-16-226-011 and 07-07-16-226-012, Tazewell County: BRT Property Management LLC to VCF Properties LLC, $2,743,152.
WOODFORD COUNTY
511 W. Court St., Eureka: Linda D. Peterson to Jeffrey Peterson, $80,000.
407 N. Franklin St., Roanoke: Robin L. Chiotti to Jackelyn and Steven Harper, $149,500.
2197 County Road 600 N, Secor: Jerrid D. and Dallas Knight to Hunter W. Turpin, $179,900.
