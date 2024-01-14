Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for Jan. 14, 2024
These real estate transactions, recorded the week of Jan. 1, are compiled from information on file with Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.
PEORIA COUNTY
403 W. Lang Ave., Bartonville: Stephen Geier to Michael and Maricar Gardner, $78,500.
516 S. Anna Ave., Peoria: Lowell A. Durst Jr. to Steve Schwarze, $84,500.
1414 E. Duryea Ave., Peoria Heights: Peoria Heights Properties LLC to Russell and Wendy Trockur, $97,500.
905 N. Cortland Ave., West Peoria: Lisa and Frank Bury to Terry P. Leroy, $99,900.
1912 N. Dechman Ave., Peoria: Robert and Barbara Schacht to Stephan and Anjel Wicks, $99,900.
5638 & 5646 N. Withershin Point, Peoria: Timothy F. Shea to Brian J. Monge, $100,000.
3828 S. Lauder Ave., Bartonville: Mark A. and Lisa C. Yemm to Alyson A. Hoerr, $104,000.
2821 W. Rohmann Ave., West Peoria: Kyie Hess to Clint B. LeClair and Nurain Nadir, $110,000.
1103 N. Douglas St., Peoria: Kayse Malak to Sunil Sharma, $112,000.
5512 N. Longwood Drive, Peoria: Jo C. Gavlinski to Amanda Graves, $115,500.
2324 W. Barker Ave., West Peoria: Joseph W. and Kimberly S. Sieg to Clint B. LeClair and Nurain Nadir, $118,000.
2601 W. Kenwood Ave., West Peoria: Adama F. and Osborn K. Moseti to Danny N. and Lisa K. McCubbins, $120,000.
505 E. Tripp Ave., Peoria: DJLW Properties LLC to Niccole R. and Justin Weber, $122,500.
2401 N. Idaho St., Peoria: JMF Properties LLC to Ivan and Mayra A. Vela and Tiffany R. Guerra, $129,900.
518 W. Maywood Ave., Peoria: Asa A. Jr. and Katherine R. Lewis to Cartus Financial Corporation, $130,000.
518 W. Maywood Ave., Peoria: Cartus Financial Corporation to Stephanie Alejandre and Carter Davis, $130,000.
915 E. Richwoods Blvd., Peoria: Natalie Kerr to Olivia Wright, $132,500.
123 & 125 SW Jefferson St., Peoria: Stephen E. and Sharon L. Johnson to Allison P. Williams, $135,000.
2619 S. High Meadow Drive, Peoria: Jennifer E. Eustice and Guy W. Eskew to Patricia Breno, $139,000.
2606 & 2608 S. Skyway Road, Peoria: Joseph W. and Taylor A. Jones to Joshua L. Rudd, $143,500.
2510 N. Wilson Drive, Peoria: Bobby M.K. and Holly Ng to Juan Rodriguez, $151,000.
3127 W. Westport Road, Peoria: Marilyn J. Baurer and Mary Ann Knobloch to Dean H. Thomas, $156,000.
207 E. Cloverdale Road, Chillicothe: Meinders Power Van Incorporated to KE Investments LLC, $160,000.
909 E. Marietta Ave., Peoria Heights: Peoria Heights Properties LLC to G Inspired Real Estate LLC, $165,000.
3221 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria: Tram A. Le to Veronika and Matthew Mahoney, $169,300.
5511 S. Lee Ann Court, Peoria: Robert and Angela Counts to Danielle and Elisha Amey, $175,000.
1103 W. Ridge Road, Peoria: Christine Hardin to Raylynn Kraus, $189,000.
1516 W. Queens Court Road, Peoria: Patrick and Janet O. Mulloy to Caleb Ham, $205,500.
823 W. Ravinswoods Road, Peoria: Ravinswoods LLC to Daniel Jr. and Jamie Vanbuskirk, $215,900.
3900 N. Sherwood Ave., Peoria: Andrew M. McCarrell to Brock and Kiersten Baer, $220,000.
9519 W. Buckingham Court, Mapleton: Larry A. and Janet S. Jordan to Steven C. Knuth and Debra L. Polillo, $229,900.
405 W. Richwoods Blvd., Peoria: Dennis J. and Nancy K. Winne to Erendira Y. Anaya, $245,000.
1421 W. Moss Ave., Peoria: Sean J. and Lori Allen to Hien T.T. Nguyen and Korey Brownstein, $265,000.
1229 N. Country Lane, Peoria: Robert D. and Juanita R. Williams to Donna Kosner, $275,000.
10917 N. Waterton Drive, Dunlap: Issac and Mirhee Lee to Sujeeth Komaravelli, $300,000.
2231, 2239 & 2245 NE Jefferson Ave., Peoria: Cagar Properties Inc. to CHL Industries Inc., $300,000.
5022 S. Acre Road, Mapleton: Phillip E. and Carolyn J. Malcolm to Joshua E. and Elizabeth L. Phillips, $305,000.
8111 W. Thorngate Drive, Mapleton: Sarah E. Winborn to John R. and Cathy M. Hawksworth, $322,500.
2209 & 3120 W. Westport Road, Peoria, and 3023 W. Larchmont Lane, Peoria: Ronald G. Reising to GLM Real Estate Holdings LLC Series/Five, $352,500.
3201 W. Saddle Creek Drive, Dunlap: Austin C. and Kristina J. Heim to Imdad Ullah and Rafia Aziz, $448,000.
3203 W. Boulder Point Court, Dunlap: Douglas D. and Amanda E. Bradley to Cartus Financial Corporation, $545,000.
3203 W. Boulder Point Court, Dunlap: Cartus Financial Corporation to Zachary T. and Brittany L. Jacobs, $545,000.
316 E. High Point Road, Peoria: Eric T. Elwood to NAF Cash LLC, $665,000.
2306 W. Glen Ave., Peoria: SJM Realty Inc. to 2306 W. Glen Peoria LLC, $1,469,341.
4700 N. Brandywine Drive, Peoria: Bousky Properties LLC Series 4700 N Brandywine Drive to Peoria Makai LLC, $1,655,000.
8603 N. Allen Road, Peoria: Meijer Stores Limited Partnership to Maui Jim Inc., $4,000,000.
TAZEWELL COUNTY
320 Herman St., Pekin: Morgan Thompson to Brittany Reed, $95,000.
420 Brentwood Road, Unit 302, Morton: Dannelle L. and William D. Zeller to Daniel J. and Kristine N. Kniep, $104,000.
27861 Caterpillar Lane, Washington: Cynthia J. and John E. Ginder to Karl N. and Vicki G. Larson, $105,000.
Parcel Number 01-01-23-405-007, Tazewell County: Cash for Houses Inc. to Doug Heinz, $110,000.
1001 S. 14th St., Pekin: Craig C. Stuber to Kimberly Farmer, $129,900.
701 Bacon St., Pekin: Linda S. Nelms to Marsha A. and Richard Weiss, $148,000.
105 S. Rustic Road, East Peoria: Nicole B. Edwards and Matthew J. Sheridan to Michael K. and Monica K. Walker, $164,000.
108 District Court, East Peoria: Susan M. Hart to Rachel L. Zwilling, $182,000.
17842 Dee Mack Road, Mackinaw: Billy D. and Cheryl A. Brandenburg to Rose and Mae LLC, $200,000.
156 Baker St., East Peoria: Michele P. and Timothy S. Swearingen to Alison and Thomas Keenan, $217,000.
1622 Savile Lane, Washington: Jason A. Koller and Yumei Wang to Lauren E. and Tommy Terrell, $247,500.
182 E. Washington St., Morton: Three Z Partnership and Chad J., Jon C. and Michael S. Zobrist to Danny Springer Construction LLC and GNW Enterprises LLC Series Washington, $300,000.
800 N. Oregon Ave., Morton: Robyn and William R. White Jr. to John F. and Sallie J. Watson, $342,000.
Parcel Number 12-12-05-400-002, Tazewell County: Bart Runyon to Robert G. Uhlman, $362,700.
WOODFORD COUNTY
205 Bittersweet Ave., Germantown Hills: Jacob A. and Kerry Rohman to Brayden Voyles and Valerie A. Froze, $245,000.
25 Whispering Pines Lane, Congerville: Matthew W. and Andrea E. Walsh to Cartus Financial Corporation, $505,000.
25 Whispering Pines Lane, Congerville: Cartus Financial Corporation to Keith and Sislye Crow, $505,000.
