Real estate sales in Peoria and Woodford counties for Dec. 3, 2023
These real estate transactions, recorded the week of Nov. 20, are compiled from information on file with Peoria and Woodford counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more. Tazewell County property transactions were unavailable this week because of a cyberattack disrupting operations at the Tazewell County Clerk of Courts.
PEORIA COUNTY
214 Anna St., Bartonville: Wayne A. and Deborah L. Prather to Laura Hurckes, $85,000.
2806 N. Wisconsin Ave., Peoria: John and Desiah Powell to Connie J. and Jesus Casares, $90,000.
3202 W. Farmington Road, Peoria: Sara Pilon and Joshua Canopy to Amiee and Corey Dillingham, $91,000.
2211 W. Arrow Head Lane, Peoria: SLJR LLC to Jovannie Harold, $96,000.
711 E. Willcox Ave., Peoria: Robert Zimmerman and Priscilla Applegate to Darren and Joanna Williams, $100,000.
4907 W. Southport Road, Peoria: Cynthia S. Dotzert to Edwin and Peggy Coad, $102,000.
4411 W. Cathy Circle, Peoria: Angela Tossell to Greg R. and Diane M. Hill, $106,000.
103 Collier Ave., Bartonville: Molly and Tristan Coleman to Amy M. Satterfield, $107,900.
311 E. Forrest Hill Ave., Peoria: Brandy Blacet and Kristy Dipietrantonio to Matthew Locklear, $109,900.
115 Eaton Ave., Bartonville: Brent D. Marcussen to Justin Beresky, $122,000.
700 E. Thrush Ave., Peoria: Oswaldo Varela to Timothy Cusseaux and Nieya Tinsley, $150,000.
More: Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for Nov. 26, 2023
1507 W. Barker Ave., Peoria: Gregory L. and Mary S. Cicciarelli to Benjamin G. Desarden, $160,000.
3824 S. Lauder Ave., Bartonville: Mark A. and Lisa C. Yemm to Elizabeth J. Keith, $169,900.
323 E. Glen Ave., Peoria Heights: Debra A. and Robert M. Shoultz to Michelle Hughes, $170,000.
4120 N. Brookmont Road, Peoria: John P. Koprucki to Brenda Tarr, $172,000.
4900 N. Knoxville Ave., 117A., Peoria: Timothy J. and Betty A. Anderson to Albert and Judith Dentino, $174,500.
1409 W. Walnut St., Chillicothe: Michael D. and Leanne Beyer to Brandon and Katherine Aden, $179,900.
1102 N. Manning Drive, Chillicothe: Christian Schupp to Quinton and Samantha Carlyle, $195,000.
10300 W. Eddlemon Road, Hanna City: John and Skye Ortman to Kelcee and Zachary Clayton, $200,000.
19610 W. Southport Road, Elmwood: Bradley and Sarah Gerst to Cory and Jamie Stear, $232,000.
11414 N. Northtrail Drive, Dunlap: Fahad Farooq to Jeffery Graves, $250,000.
12117 N. Whispering Woods Drive, Dunlap: Michael and Luka Curry to Nanette and Robert Sypowicz, $270,000.
4028 W. Hearthwood Drive, Dunlap: Juan P. and Claudia Arriaga Morales to Nagaraju Rayani and Bhavani Yelegala, $354,000.
More: Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for Nov. 19, 2023
7002 N. Buckeye Drive, Edwards: David J. and Hannah M. Wynne to Adam and Chelsea M. Krejci, $415,000.
10900 N. Woodale Drive, Dunlap: Trails Crossing Developers LLC to William L. and Angela M. Lamb, $475,552.
2924 W. Townline Road, Peoria: Townline Heights LLC to Matteo Properties LLC, $525,000.
11900 N. Hickory Grove Road, Dunlap: Terrance M. and Sue E. Brady to Dwight and Rosalind James, $550,000.
WOODFORD COUNTY
2898 County Road 1400 N, El Paso: Gary and Sarah Hany to David Benson and Ashley Saunders, $228,000.
This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois real estate: Home sales in Peoria and Woodford counties