Real estate: Smithers Group buys Standards Testing Laboratories property in Massillon

A house with a "for sale" sign in front of it.

Commercial properties owned by Standards Testing Laboratories Inc. (STL) in Massillon were sold to Smithers Group for a total of $1.88 million.

STL operated an independent testing facility for tires, wheels and other automotive components. The company sold 1835 Harsh Ave. SE, 1845 Harsh Ave. SE and the southern parcel 700117 to 47NM Real Estate LLC.

The real estate company's mailing address is the Smithers Group in Akron, which announced the acquisition of STL's indoor testing business earlier this month. STL still owns and operates the fabricated machine division and San Angelo, Texas, facility.

The real estate transfers cover Sept. 30 to Oct. 6.

Bethlehem Township

Belknap Christine & Robert from Dudek Kim & Tim, parcel 1101221 Tanganyika Trl, $6,000.

Cornell Pamela from George Ronald, 84 A St Nav Vil, $43,000.

Garabrandt Debra from Eckels Gary J & Sandra L, parcel 1100216 Cheeta CT, $2,000.

Oconnor Matt & Hansen Julie from Burkhart Andrew & Cydney, parcel 1100191 Bush BLVD SW, $16,700.

Purdy Alissa D from Farmer Matthew J & Sarah L, 437 Main St N, $150,000.

Canal Fulton

Harper Chad E from Canal Fulton Baptist Church, 245 E Cherry St, $172,252.

J & J Estates Enterprisies Inc from Lightning Holdings LLC, 419 Ash St, $60,682.

Lightning Holdings LLC from Lightning Holdings LLC, 419 Ash St, $15,000.

Lightning Holdings LLC from Williams Bruce A & Barbara A, 419 Ash St, $15,000.

Jackson Township

Baker Mark Oliver & Linda Marie from Monz LLC, 3488 Erie Ave NW, $330,000.

Bennett Kenleigh G & Collin A from Hunter Michael J & Gwyneth A, 9321 Paulding St NW, $319,900.

Bouklias Cody & Megan from Haidautu Lucian & Delia, 344 Mount Pleasant St NW, $250,000.

Bruckner Rodney & Kathleen J from Deville Hills & Dales LLC, 5942 Hawks Nest Cir NW Condo 11C, $455,550.

Budzinski Lambert J & Courtney B from Norcia Timothy J, 6410 Palmer Dr NW, $255,000.

Farmer Sandra from Adams Charles B Jr & Kimberly L, 6465 Harborview Ave NW, $355,000.

Gromley Shane M from Beard Michael E & Stacey J, 7635 Peyton St NW, $232,000.

Ibrahim Youssef Land 12 Inc from SCWM Realty Corporation, 4665 Belpar St NW, $1,500,000.

Lamielle Russell from Pritchard Chad R & Melinda J, 1257 Leecrest St NW, $115,000.

Landis David & Diana from Paskiet Christina M, 5611 Fleetwood Ave NW, $193,000.

Rilinger Philip from Rilinger Philip L & Fisher Jody, 4484 Parkdale Ave NW, $45,600.

Rilinger Philip L & Fisher Jody from Rilinger Eric & Philip L & Fisher Jody, 4484 Parkdale Ave NW, $45,600.

Sponseller Jack & Jodi from Combs Martin E & Laurie L, 8426 Wooded Point Cir NW, $499,900.

Wagner Roy A Jr & Nancy C from Trubisky Elizabeth L, 3433 Goodyear Ave NW, $220,000.

Lawrence Township

Rush Timothy E & Patricia A from Vernier Blake L, 10410 Scatell St NW, $250,000.

Massillon

47NM Real Estate LLC from Standards Testing Laboratories Inc, 1835 Harsh Ave SE, $1,880,000.

47NM Real Estate LLC from Standards Testing Laboratories Inc, 1845 Harsh Ave SE, $1,880,000.

47NM Real Estate LLC from Standards Testing Laboratories Inc, parcel 700117 16th St SE, $1,880,000.

Bonillas Alexandra from Meyers Bethany J, 23 14th St NW, $152,000.

Burr Crystal & Robert from Myers Sarah L, 150 Lake Ave NE, $125,000.

Dash Residential LLC from Smith Rebecca S, 509 Sandy Ave NE, $65,000.

Dawson Thomas C Jr & Lori from Tully Ray H & Moira Jean, 354 25th St NW, $295,000.

Earl Brennan M from Legg Dayna & Dan B, 11 16th St SW, $136,500.

Henry Brittany from Smilek James G II, 885 11th St NE, $142,910.

Hensel Mia from Dials Nancy R, parcel 614169 Massachusetts Ave SE, $3,500.

Houston Joshua Kyle from Bruegger Marlene L, 1704 Vermont Ave SE, $137,000.

Hymax Holdings LLC from Kehl Teara, 2 State Ave NE, $55,000.

Lambi Casey R from Farrington Izak R, 1224 Borden Ave SW, $122,200.

Legacy Properties Unlimited LLC from Cecil Karen M, 842 11th St SE, $115,000.

Lepley & Co LLC from Martin Timothy J, 13 Penn Ave SE, $78,000.

MD Enterprises of Applegrove LLC from Miller Janet G, 815 Oak Ave SE, $30,975.

Petit Jerrfey from Schervish Thomas W II & Angela L &, 1021 Bennington Ave NE, $115,000.

Reed Michael L from Continental Communit Sales, 31 Rolling Acres Cir E, $11,000.

Ryder James M & Arian D from v K A, 1299 Patriot PL SW, $272,950.

Sabljakovic Hakija & Raisa from NVR Inc., A Virginia Corporation, DBA, parcel 10017108 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $246,965.

Scott Sandy L from Dials Nancy R, parcel 612712 Connecticut Ave SE, $2,300.

Sturiale Davida L from Mohn Shelby, 374 25th St SE, $166,300.

Williamson Reese N from PJ Mit Homes LLC, 12 Ohio Ave NE, $169,000.

Perry Township

Buchanan Dwight H from West Manor MHP LLC, 168 Woodlawn Ave SW, $1,100.

Cisler Narelle R from Cisler John N & Narelle R, 4721 4th St NW, $103,125.

Degraffinreed Carmelitta from Mckenna Gary L, 1108 Ellwood Ave SW, $187,000.

Fisher Ashley & Jenifer from Jakubowski Linda M, 1432 Ellwood Ave SW, $157,000.

Foss Brian D & Heather Leagh from Foss Ronald W & Judy K, 4920 Tioga St NW, $165,000.

Foss Brian D & Heather Leagh from Foss Ronald W & Judy K, parcel 4301971 Cayuga Ave NW, $165,000.

Neff Rachael L from Vellucci John & Judy, 2524 Lombardi Ave SW, $230,000.

Ohio Power Company from Block 55 LLC, 1501 Perry Dr SW, $2,600.

Ohio Power Company from Quickdraft Corp, 1525 Perry Dr SW, $2,300.

Sibila Scott J & Barbara M & Grosswiler from Comshaw Arnold Kathryn J, 5066 Monticello St NW, $159,400.

Zwick Anne E from Cisler Narelle R, 4721 4th St NW, $103,125.

Sugar Creek Township

Boling Kia Lea from Troyer Lance L & Patience A, 210 3rd Ave SE, $143,955.

Brown Jimmi L from Kimbal Sharlene K, 516 Winesburg St, $45,000.

Hershberger Mervin M & Verna J from Miller Daniel D, parcel 6703410 Alabama Ave SW, $92,610.

Hull Timothy & Emily from CLK Rentals LLC, 329 Redwood St SW, $50,000.

WWT Properties LLC from Howard L Howell as Trustee of the Howard, 304 3rd Ave SW, $158,000.

WWT Properties LLC from Howell Howard L TRUSTE/HOWARD L Howell I, parcel 6900637 3rd Ave SW, $158,000.

Tuscarawas Township

Shaffer James M & Diana G Trustees from Spuhler Farms Inc, parcel 7202355 Alabama Ave SW, $180,788.

Vigars Kelly A & Courtney R from Paul Danny R & Natasha J, 10905 Barrs Rd SW, $335,000.

Vigars Kelly A & Courtney R from Paul Danny R & Natasha J, parcel 7200769 Barrs St SW, $335,000.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Smithers Group buys Standards Testing Laboratories site in Massillon