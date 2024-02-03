Real estate snapshot: Did North Jersey home prices increase in January?

In January, New Jersey's real estate market saw both positive and negative trends for potential homebuyers.

Just about half of New Jersey's 21 counties saw an increase in new home listings compared to January 2023 — a positive sign following a long period of low housing inventory across the state. And, all 21 counties saw home prices increase in January compared to last year — a benefit to those looking to sell, but bad news for those looking to buy.

Mortgage rates fluctuated between 6.5% and 7% throughout the course of the month, remaining consistently lower than the percentages we saw for much of 2023.

How much has North Jersey's housing inventory changed?

Just about half of New Jersey's 21 counties saw an increase in new home listings in January.

According to housing data from Realtor.com, 10 of North Jersey's 21 counties had an increase in new home listings compared with January 2023.

In North Jersey, Bergen, Essex, Sussex and Hudson counties all experienced an increase in new listings. Hudson County had the highest increase in the region at 9.32%, with 352 new listings in January 2024. With increases of 7.43% and 5.48%, Essex and Sussex counties saw 376 and 154 new listings, respectively. In Bergen County, there was a 1.9% increase, with 536 new listings — the highest number of new listings in North Jersey and the third highest number in the state.

In contrast, Passaic and Morris Counties saw a decrease in new listings in January. While Passaic County saw a 2.17% decrease and 180 new listings, Morris County had the greatest decrease across the state at 2.16%, with 254 new listings.

How long are North Jersey homes staying on the market?

Active home listings spent less time on the market in 19 New Jersey counties in January compared to last year. But, many counties saw homes stay on the market for a longer period of time in January compared to December.

In Bergen and Morris counties, homes typically stayed on the market for 54 days, while homes stayed on the market in Passaic and Morris counties for about 52 and 59 days, respectively. All four of these counties had homes stay on the market for longer in January than they did in December.

The median number of days a home stayed on the market in Essex County was 57 days. While this was an increase compared to January 2023, this was a shorter period of time compared with December. And, Hudson County had homes staying on the market for about 57 days — the only county to see an increase compared to January 2023.

What about median listing prices?

Compared to last year, all 21 New Jersey counties saw increases in median home listing prices in January, and 17 of those counties saw increases of more than 10%.

Bergen and Morris counties had the highest increases in North Jersey at 15.73% and 13.32%, with median listing prices of $785,250 and $691,225, respectively. In Sussex and Hudson counties, home prices increased by 12.73% and 12.26%, with median listing prices of $399,900 and $650,000, respectively. Listing prices in Passaic County increased by 10.69% and the median listing price there is $475,000.

Here's how all 21 counties stacked up in January:

