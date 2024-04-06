Real estate snapshot: How much has North Jersey home inventory increase in March?

Home prices are still on the rise, but so are the number of new listings.

Across the nation, the number of active home listings grew by 23.5%, a fifth straight month of growth, according to Realtor.com's March 2024 Monthly Housing Market Trends Report.

While this is a positive trend for the market, the Federal Reserve chose to keep mortgage rates steady in March. This means that regardless of prices and how much inventory is available, homebuyers still have to pay a pretty penny for a home in today's market.

"The Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee opted to keep its policy rate stable in March, and its revised expectations included a slightly higher for longer interest rate environment," it says in the report. "This likely means that mortgage rates will continue to remain higher for longer, prolonging the time to recovery for home sales."

In the New York metropolitan area specifically, the number of active listings may have decreased by 4.3% compared to last year, but there has also been a 6.8% increase in price reductions.

This is how the North Jersey real estate market fared in March, according to data from Realtor.com.

How much has North Jersey's housing inventory changed?

Across the state, 12 counties saw an increase in new home listings compared to March 2023. And, the number of new home listings also increased in 19 New Jersey counties compared to February.

In North Jersey, Morris and Sussex were the only counties to see inventory increases from last year. Morris County saw 468 new listings in March — a 5.88% increase from 2023 and a 23.81% increase from last month — while Sussex County saw a 12.5% increase from 2023 and a 17.39% increase from last month with 216 new listings in March.

While Essex County saw a 8.59% increase in new home listings from February to March, the county saw the greatest decrease in new home listings year-over-year — 35.44% — in the state with 430 listings. Hudson (13.76%) Bergen (6.44%) and Passaic (3.82%) all also saw inventory decreases compared to 2023, with 376, 756 and 252 new listings, respectively.

Story continues

How long are North Jersey homes staying on the market?

A recently-sold home in Sparta.

Overall, active listings are staying on the market for a shorter period of time in nearly every New Jersey county.

Homes in Passaic and Morris counties are staying on the market for the shortest period of time in North Jersey at 23 days and 24 days, respectively. Then, listings are staying on the market for about 29 days in Bergen County and 31 days in Sussex County.

Essex and Hudson were the only North Jersey counties to see homes stay on the market longer in March. Essex County saw listings stay on the market for 37 days, or 4.8% longer than in March 2023, while Hudson County saw listings stay on the market for 43 days, or 4.88% longer than in February and 17.81% longer than in March 2023.

What about median listing prices?

Median home prices continued to increase in every New Jersey county compared to March 2023, but three counties saw prices decrease from February: Atlantic, Monmouth and Sussex.

In Sussex County, prices decreased by 0.65% from last month, with median listing prices being $399,900. But, prices did increase by 8.17% from February.

In comparison, Essex and Bergen counties had the highest price increase from last year at 17.57% and 11.38%, with median listing prices of $487,000 and $799,000 respectively. In Morris and Passaic counties, home prices increased by 10.35% and 9.78%, with median listing prices of $699,000 and $479,999, respectively. Listing prices in Hudson County increased by 7.88%, and the median listing price there is $649,999.

Here's how all 21 New Jersey counties stacked up in March:

Maddie McGay is the real estate reporter for NorthJersey.com and The Record, covering all things worth celebrating about living in North Jersey. Find her on Instagram @maddiemcgay , on X @maddiemcgayy , and sign up for her North Jersey Living newsletter. Do you have a tip, trend or terrific house she should know about? Email her at MMcGay@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ real estate: Did North Jersey home inventory increase in March?