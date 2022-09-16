U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

Real Estate Software Market to Record a CAGR of 9%, High Competition Among Vendors - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate software helps real estate companies in operational activities and processes. The real estate software included in the report is CAD software, structural engineering software, project management software, ERP, and CRM software.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Real Estate Software Market

Technavio estimates that the real estate software market size is expected to grow by USD 5.22 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

  • Threat of Rivalry

The global real estate software market has a major share of vendors offering undifferentiated software. Some of the leading vendors are focusing on increasing their share in the market. However, factors such as limited exit barriers are limiting the rivalry between the vendors. As a result, the threat of rivalry was moderate in 2021.

The Report offers information on all of Porter's Five Forces. Buy Now to gain insights that will help you improve your business

Vendor Landscape

The global real estate software market is fragmented, with the presence of several large and small players competing for market shares. The market is under-penetrated, providing significant opportunities for vendors to foray into the market. Local vendors can maintain their market position despite the fierce competition with the help of long-term agreements between market vendors and end-users, including architects, engineers, project managers, and real estate agents. Moreover, vendors are developing new solutions by integrating advanced technologies via software updates. These developments will intensify the competition in the global real estate software market. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Altus Group Ltd, AppFolio Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., and CDK Global Inc

The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now 

Market Segmentation

The real estate software market has been segmented by deployment into cloud-based and on-premises. Among these, the cloud-based segment will account for the highest market growth. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as low initial investments, relatively quick implementation, low cost of maintenance, easy accessibility, and scalability.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the highest market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the ever-rising demand for houses in the US.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Drivers and Trends

The increasing middle-class population in developing countries in Asia, South America, and MEA will drive the growth of the real estate software market during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, Argentina, Indonesia, and South Africa are witnessing a significant increase in per capita income owing to factors such as rapidly increasing economic activities.

The use of blockchain technology in real estate management software is a trend in the market. Blockchain technology can increase transparency at each level. With the help of blockchain technology in real estate transactions, payments can be received instantly. Moreover, this technology eliminates the need for a middleman involved in transactions, which helps in reducing fraud.

Apart from the use of blockchain technology in real estate management software, many other trends are also shaping the future of the market. View FREE PDF Sample Report to learn about these trends

Similar Reports

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The software as a service (SaaS) market share is expected to increase by USD 147.44 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Logistics Services Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The logistics services software market share is expected to increase by USD 2.92 billion from 2020 to 2025.

Real Estate Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.22 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.7

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Altus Group Ltd, AppFolio Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., CDK Global Inc, CoStar Group Inc, CREATIO EMEA Ltd., Dassault Systemes SE, Fiserv Inc., Fortive Corp., IFCA MSC Berhad, International Business Machines Corp., LanTrax Inc, Microsoft Corp., MRI Software LLC, Oracle Corp., RealPage Inc., SAP SE, Yardi Systems Inc., and Yonyou Hong Kong Co. Ltd

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 5.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Altus Group Ltd

  • 10.4 AppFolio Inc.

  • 10.5 Autodesk Inc.

  • 10.6 CoStar Group Inc

  • 10.7 Fiserv Inc.

  • 10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.9 LanTrax Inc

  • 10.10 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.11 SAP SE

  • 10.12 Yardi Systems Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/real-estate-software-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-9-high-competition-among-vendors---technavio-301625438.html

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.

