Real Estate Software Market size to grow by USD 5.22 billion from 2021 to 2026, Growing middle-class population in developing economies to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global real estate software market size is estimated to increase by USD 5.22 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The global real estate software market is expected to be majorly driven heavily by the increasing middle-class population in developing countries in Asia, South America, and MEA. Factors such as the rapidly increasing economic activities in developing economies such as China, India, Argentina, Indonesia, and South Africa have resulted in the countries witnessing a significant increase in per capita income. The increase in the GDP per capita in China, India, and Indonesia contributes to an increase in the disposable income of the population. Rapid industrial, manufacturing, and economic developments in these countries, due to urbanization, are resulting in a major share of the population opting for long-term investment opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Real Estate Software Market

Real estate software market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global real estate software market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer real estate software in the market are Altus Group Ltd, AppFolio Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., CDK Global Inc, CoStar Group Inc, CREATIO EMEA Ltd., Dassault Systemes SE, Fiserv Inc., Fortive Corp., IFCA MSC Berhad, International Business Machines Corp., LanTrax Inc, Microsoft Corp., MRI Software LLC, Oracle Corp., RealPage Inc., SAP SE, Yardi Systems Inc., and Yonyou Hong Kong Co. Ltd and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Altus Group Ltd - The company offers real estate software such as Argus Enterprise, Taliance, EstateMaster, Developer, Voyanta, and ValueInsight.

AppFolio Inc. - The company offers real estate software namely AppFolio Property Management which features resident portal, vendor portal, owner portal, and surveys.

Autodesk Inc. - The company offers real estate software namely Revit BIM software which helps architecture, engineering, and construction teams to create high quality buildings and infrastructure.

Real Estate Software Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This report extensively covers real estate software market segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth in the cloud-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as low initial investments, relatively quick implementation, low cost of maintenance, easy accessibility, and scalability drive the segment growth. Cloud-based deployment benefits real estate construction companies as they can change the subscription according to the ongoing construction projects and factors such as security concerns, availability of few customizations, and the requirement of the Internet hamper the adoption of cloud-based deployment. Hence, such factors drive the segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global real estate software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global real estate software market.

North America is estimated to account for 31% of the market growth during the forecast period. The ever-rising demand for houses in the US facilitates the real estate software market growth in the region over the forecast period. The report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans. Hence, such factors will drive the regional growth during the forecast period.

Real Estate Software Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The use of blockchain technology in real estate management software is an emerging trend supporting the market growth.

The global real estate software market currently witnesses rapid technological advances that can help overcome the challenges associated with the transparency of data and processes.

To increase transparency in each level of activity, blockchain technology is an efficient way for the real estate sector.

Blockchain technology ensures that every record is encrypted and that ledgers are hackproof. and with the help of blockchain technology in real estate transactions, payments can be received instantly, even after working hours.

Major challenges -

The global real estate software market is expected to face a heavy challenge from the increasing popularity of open-source real estate management software.

Open-source software is freely available on the internet and it can be downloaded easily. Users can opt for open-source software instead of paid software solutions.

In addition to being transparent due to the availability of source code, open-source software offers cost benefits and scalability, which is lucrative for end-users.

Organizations with limited budgets opt for open-source software instead of paid software and open-source software also provides users with various benefits that are offered by a paid software solution.

For example, source codes are available for users, and real estate companies can identify and eliminate defects before implementing the software.

What are the key data covered in this Real Estate Software Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the real estate software market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the real estate software market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the real estate software market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the real estate software market vendors

Real Estate Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 8.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Altus Group Ltd, AppFolio Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., CDK Global Inc, CoStar Group Inc, CREATIO EMEA Ltd., Dassault Systemes SE, Fiserv Inc., Fortive Corp., IFCA MSC Berhad, International Business Machines Corp., LanTrax Inc, Microsoft Corp., MRI Software LLC, Oracle Corp., RealPage Inc., SAP SE, Yardi Systems Inc., and Yonyou Hong Kong Co. Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

5.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Altus Group Ltd

10.4 AppFolio Inc.

10.5 Autodesk Inc.

10.6 CoStar Group Inc

10.7 Fiserv Inc.

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

10.9 LanTrax Inc

10.10 Oracle Corp.

10.11 SAP SE

10.12 Yardi Systems Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

