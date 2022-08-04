U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

Real Estate Tech Brokerage Radius Launches In-House Mortgage Brokerage in California

·3 min read

New mortgage arm further integrates offerings for Radius agents and clients across California, with plans to enter additional markets as brokerage expands.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radius, the tech-enabled brokerage, today announced it has launched a mortgage brokerage in California. The mortgage launch comes on the heels of the company's $14 million Series A fundraise and recent expansion to Texas, Florida and Washington.

Radius
Radius

Radius Mortgage is now available to real estate agents and clients in CA with low rates and elevated service.

Radius is a full service, modern brokerage that provides real estate professionals and their teams with the support and tools needed to grow their business — with a simplified and modest flat fee commission structure. The brokerage empowers entrepreneurial real estate professionals with integrated technology, mentorship, recruiting, financial services and marketing resources to build and amplify their own brand.

With the addition of a mortgage brokerage, Radius agents and their clients in California will have access to a more seamless and transparent lending experience. With access to real-time status updates and critical documents in their client dashboards, Radius agents will be able to provide quality information about the lending process to their clients — while being supported by a dedicated team. Radius' mortgage arm will be led by Director of Mortgage Michael Bardales, a 20-year veteran of California lending and Senior Lending Manager Grace Davis, a 17-year real estate veteran and top lending officer in the state.

"We're building Radius Mortgage from the ground up to be a premier lender in California," said Sam Kasle, Radius' Chief Revenue Officer. "For far too long, the lending process has been frustrating and burdensome for agents and their clients alike. By keeping cost structures low and bringing transparency to the entire lending process, we hope to help real estate professionals deliver a better client experience and grow their businesses."

Dedicated to developing the whole agent, Radius helped real estate professionals and their teams close more than $400 million in sales in the first quarter of 2022, while the referral network has generated $25 billion in referral commissions in the last three years. The company has doubled revenue in the last five months, and seen 300 percent revenue growth year-over-year.

Radius now operates in California, Colorado, Georgia, Oregon, Texas, Florida, and Washington. Building on its real estate social network of more than 85,000 agents nationwide, Radius plans to further expand across the U.S. by the end of the year.

About Radius

Radius is the premier tech-driven brokerage firm for real estate professionals eager to grow their brands and profits. From networking opportunities, branding/marketing resources, to white-glove services for buyers and sellers, Radius is poised to help real estate professionals grow their businesses while saving them time and money. Founded in 2015, Radius is backed by the founders of Trulia, Zillow and Roofstock. Visit https://www.radiusagent.com/ to learn more.

Contact:

Joanna Umali
joanna.umali@radiusagent.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/real-estate-tech-brokerage-radius-launches-in-house-mortgage-brokerage-in-california-301599506.html

SOURCE Radius

