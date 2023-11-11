Real estate transfers: 2 Jackson Township properties sell for $500,000 or more

A for sale sign shows the property is sold.

Two residential properties in western Stark County sold for $500,000 or more, according to the latest real estate filings with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

The sale prices were $500,000 and $775,000 for properties in Jackson Township.

The real estate transfers cover Oct. 14 to Oct. 20.

Bethlehem Township

Dangerfield Susan & Genda Michael & from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1101018 Mombasa Ave, $1,900.

Gourley David A Jr from Stewart Jayson R, 6979 Blough Ave SW, $275,000.

Kennedy-Peebels Mackenzie Jean & Nathan from Graybill Ralph L & Robert A, parcel 1100600 Safari Trl, $7,000.

Kitchen Raymond & Melissa from Whetsell Larry & Osborne Christopher, parcel 1100269 Tanganyika Trl, $17,000.

Mitchell Alyssa from Walsh Megan M, 255 Jacob St NE, $75,800.

Stark Bryan Lee from Traft Drew, 6000 Beth Ave SW #61, $2,000.

Canal Fulton

Classic Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC from Schalmo Properties Inc, parcel 10013346 Crockett Cir, $44,900.

Hummer Ernest C & Cynthia A from Classic Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC, parcel 10013346 Crockett Cir, $399,000.

JG Alexander Properties LLC from Amedeo Kara L, 770 Beverly Ave, $159,900.

Snyder Harley W from KMDN Properties LLC, 520 Longview Ave, $185,000.

Tichon John R & Denise L from Remington Eli Etal, 520 Trelake Dr, $334,600.

Jackson Township

Bachtel Edwin L Muriel L Irrevoc Trust from Rohrer Martin S & Pamela J, 3617 Barrington PL NW, $206,000.

Biddlestone Evelyn A from Bartuseck John W Jr, 4703 Hills and Dales Rd NW Condo 108, $119,900.

Campbell Curt & Megan from Iverson Benjamin John Iverson Ann Collee, 6901 Queensgate St NW, $444,900.

Deering Joseph T & Witts Katie J from Evans Williams Thomas IV, 6988 Cedar Grove Ave NW, $345,000.

Gresko Michael J & Brittani A from Durham David W Sr &Bonnie J, 8816 Appleknoll St NW, $346,000.

Hendrickson Lawrence John & Tangi from HSBC Bank USA National Association Ttee, 4133 Meadowview Dr NW, $191,000.

Story continues

Komer Maria & White Daniel from Komer John M & Gloria Castellucci, 6745 Scarborough Rd NW, $500,000.

Lawrence Bobbiejo Lynn from Nelson Ashli, 1022 Stuart St NW, $238,000.

Myers Tia Maria from Siskie Ryan D, 8438 Shadyview Ave NW, $265,000.

Ohman Diane E from Kotte Deborah A Trustee, 3608 Barrington PL NW, $193,000.

Sokol Adam & Hannah from Jones Gary A & Sharon K, 5950 Canterbury St NW, $319,900.

Taylor Samantha Ann from Gresko Brittani & Gresko Michael J, 6251 Bayside St NW, $305,000.

Tinkala Sumalatha & Kaipa Sreedhar from Chine Daniel L & Lugene Ann, 8210 Brooke Hollow St NW, $430,000.

Tompkins Daniel & Ann from Kaiser James R & Carol A, 2703 Charing Cross Rd NW, $270,000.

VP JD LLC from Craig S Griffiths Ttee, 4744 Mohr St NW, $480,000.

Wenzel Paul L & Linda R from Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO, 7163 Corniche St NW, $240,000.

Willowdale Country Club Inc Meunier from Willowdale Country Club Inc Hummer Erne, 103 Spruce Dr NW, $442,000.

Young Rita Cotman & Kevin W from Joseph Courtney N, 5560 Governors Ave NW, $480,000.

Zavvie Power Buyer LLC from Leach Andrew R & Melissa D, 5616 Bridgecreek Ave NW, $775,000.

Lawrence Township

Alexander Bradley & Williams Crystal from Geiger Darlene J, 6075 Rimview Ave NW, $450,000.

Evans James from Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO 13490, 7770 MC Taggart Rd NW, $62,858.

Free Haven LLC from Weaver David & Miller Wayne, parcel 10017243 Lafayette Dr NW, $220,000.

Gentry Russell G & Melissa Yvonne from Nickajack Realty LLC, 4462 Manchester Ave NW, $153,000.

Klotz David P from Klotz David P & Shawn M, 10516 Scatell St NW, $70,500.

Massillon

Batko Ashley E from Welch Nancy A, 833 17th St NE, $137,800.

Baughman Shaun from Rohr Daniel J & Selena J, 846 Wallace Ave SE, $91,000.

Gabbard Nathan & Madison from Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, 748 Hemlock St NW, $185,000.

Gardener Jasmine Toi from Hall Stephen E, 880 Starr Ridge St SE, $245,000.

Klein Abby G from Ash Kenleigh G, 212 Willow Ave NE, $140,000.

Mitchell Nancy E from Seibert David A Jr & Kelly L Trustees, 4580 West Pointe Cir NW 2-A, $285,500.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Lockhart A R Development Co, 3478 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $59,000.

Porter Rachel from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 3502 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $300,130.

Rinker Scott from Wuske Linda, 810 Woodview Dr NE, $215,000.

Stang Sally A from Vince David J & Stang Sally A, 2346 Mount Union Ave SE, $96,900.

Tang Real Estate LLC from Wasik Karen M, 1319 Arapahoe St SE, $22,000.

Telesz Cameron W & Hemming Brianne Lynn from Eckels Zachary S, 1125 13th St SW, $185,000.

Willoughby Christopher A & Candi R from Mehl Robert W & Phoebe K, 1511 10th St NE, $300,000.

Wolford David & Colleen from Bowe Dennis D & Deborah K, 3247 Lincoln Way W, $85,000.

Yutzy Holdings LLC from Carbone Barbara J, 423 7th St SW, $95,000.

Perry Township

Blough Marc Richard & Kraynick Blough from Young Ramon J & Suea, parcel 4314301 Beth Ave SW, $299,900.

Blough Marc Richard & Stephanie from Young Ramon J & Suea, 4900 Beth Ave SW, $299,900.

Boley Robert & Zachary from Salata Lawrence J, 2480 Brooklyn Ave SW, $175,000.

Crotsley Debra D & David L from Ruby Carol A, 421 Netherwood Ave NW, $221,000.

Erie Street Investments LLC from Petrik Mark, 4516 Navarre Rd SW Lot 48, $10,000.

Gilbert Jordan & Creter Wyhatt from Wolford Keelyn & Milnes Tyler, 300 Rohr Ave NW, $134,900.

Gorgievski Peter & Novica from Riordan Kimberly K, 124 Seifert St NW, $150,000.

Ladow Brian Scott & Lianne from CGS Enterprises IV Ltd, parcel 4316259 Jackson Ave SW, $120,000.

Lane John II from Peddicord Holly A, 1331 Ellwood Ave SW, $129,000.

Manack Garett A & Leah N from Ladow Brian Scott & Lianne, parcel 4316259 Jackson Ave SW, $225,000.

Mcdaniels Kyle D from Valentine Robin J, 2650 Carmont Ave SW, $175,000.

Pontutl Lawrence from Thomas Robin S Succ Ttee, 2622 Barnstone Ave SW, $200,000.

Premier Homes Inc from Warth Michael & Stephen Ttees, 228 Wrexham Ave SW, $115,000.

Rohr Carol from Rohr Carol and Nickol James Jr, 516 Genoa Ave SW, $61,500.

Sotcan Renee S from Meinhart Debra K, 4623 4th St NW, $216,000.

Stevenson Eric Wayne & Worley Emilee from Galayda Keith A & Michelle R, 4938 Tioga St NW, $222,500.

The Jesus Spot Inc from Calvary Bible Baptist Church, 140 Perry Dr SW, $129,900.

The Jesus Spot Inc from Calvary Bible Baptist Church, parcel 4380463 Delaware Ave SW, $129,900.

Varn Robert from Varn Mary L, 5017 4th St NW, $75,800.

Wilson Lester P & Jill A from Mcfarland Troy R, 2630 Lombardi Ave SW, $236,500.

Sugar Creek Township

Yoder Jeffrey F from Nelson Drew A & Jennifer L, 675 Muskingum Ave NW, $380,000.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Real estate: 2 Jackson Township properties sell for $500,000 or more