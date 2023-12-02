Real estate transfers: 2 Jackson Township homes sell for more than $775,000

Two Jackson Township homes sold for more than $775,000, according to the latest real estate filings with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

The homes are located at 5410 Peninsula Drive NW, which sold for $792,000; and 5616 Bridgecreek Ave. NW, which sold for $775,000.

The Peninsula Drive home, built in 1956, is 3,936 square feet and features four bedrooms and four baths, according to a real estate listing with Realtor.com. It is located along Lake Cable.

The Bridgecreek Avenue home, built in 1996, is 3,843 square feet. It features four bedrooms and four and a half baths, according to Realtor.com.

The real estate transfers cover Nov. 4 through Nov. 10.

Bethlehem Township

Fowler Richard J & Barbara from Tymcio Annette, parcel 1100189 Crocodile CV, $6,200.

Maher Katherine R & James E III from Thompson David L & Ronald W & Jeremy R, 7592 Riverland Ave SW, $155,000.

Morgan Harold from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1101032 Tanganyika Trl, $1,600.

Wilson Richard & Leighann from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1101069 Zambesi, $3,500.

Canal Fulton

Stephan Bret M from Stephan Kay E, 280 Cherrywood LN, $350,000.

Jackson Township

Beryl St Trust LLC from Ashcraft William C & Leanore A, 9485 Beryl St NW, $275,000.

Buss Todd A & Melinda A from Savastano Carole A & Theodore F, 2436 Brentwood Rd NW, $500,000.

Cross Julie R Trustee from Schindler Robert Scott & Theresa, 3251 Waterford Ave NW, $385,000.

Gingerich Emery & Anna from Oxbridge Holdings LLC, 4261 Fulton Dr NW, $200,000.

Janish Andrew Michal & Courtney Kaye from Evans Andrew A, 7076 Militia Hill St NW, $393,000.

Michael Bradley Sr & Gail E from Murphy Robert P & Karen B, 7794 Oakdale St NW, $175,900.

Morales Justin A & Jamie J from Scotsbury Builders Group LLC, 8772 Stoneshire St NW, $105,000.

Reifsnyder Bradley James & Nicole S from the Virgene J Slye-Dorman & Brent J Dorm, 5410 Peninsula Dr NW, $792,000.

Rohr Mandy J & Jerome J III from Zavvie Power Buyer LLC, 5616 Bridgecreek Ave NW, $775,000.

West Tyler R from Rohr Jerome J III & Mandy J., 6701 Corrine Dr NW, $520,000.

Zehrer Tara K from Ap & P Development & Construction Co, 5302 Fleetwood Ave NW, $520,000.

Massillon

Arnold Robert from Arnold Robert & Matz Wanda, 622 Noble PL NW, $72,500.

Croft Ruth from Nickels Rockie W & Mindi M, 319 Schrock PL SW, $80,000.

Dingies Robert S from Williams Floyd S, 633 Geiger Ave SW, $149,000.

Findley Robert W & Romona from Kollar Frank Jr & Ida L Co Trustees, 1242 Gray CT NE, $19,000.

Gingras Matthew from Fertig David & Tammy, 420 9th St SW, $64,700.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Lockhart A R Development Co, 3490 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $59,000.

Tune John Vaughan Jr & Bonnie L Trustees from Tridoc Inc, 4638 Sippo Reserves Dr NW, $49,900.

Werstler Noah Michael James & Chloe D from Wells Mary Ann & Perl Rosemary R &, 401 Commonwealth Ave NE, $61,900.

Perry Township

CFM Legacy Group LLC from Sarver Shari & Gary D, 324 Pershing Ave NW, $214,000.

Little Gary A & Melissa M from Bille Cynthia, 2343 Perry Dr SW, $111,000.

Logozzo Jacob A from Blazer Donald G, 4835 14th St SW, $171,100.

Premier Homes Inc from Fisher Michael A & Charlotte L, 4440 16th St NW, $394,000.

Premier Homes Inc from Fisher Michael A & Charlotte L, 4637 15th St NW, $394,000.

Premier Homes Inc from Fisher Michael A, 2650 Brooklyn Ave SW, $394,000.

Premier Homes Inc from Fisher Michael A, 5238 13th St SW, $394,000.

Schmidt Frederick O II from Bryant Jennifer K, 5060 Leona Ave SW, $140,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Roberts James Travis & Emily from Gamba Gonzalo H & Cira D Co Ttees, 120 Washington St SW, $250,000.

Schmidgall Ethan Wayne & Cynthia Ann from Brewster Estates LLC, 460 First St SW #55, $2,000.

Tuscarawas Township

Kilgore Amber M & Richard Andrew from Mandeville Chris & Angela C, 11327 Barrs St SW, $610,000.

Mcmaster Keri J from Chaney John v Jr, 1090 Edward Ave SW, $177,100.

