Real estate transfers: 2 restaurant properties sold for $1.75 million in Alliance

Don Pancho's Tex-Mex Cafe in Alliance.

An Alliance-based corporation has purchased two restaurant properties in the city for $1.75 million, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

Alliance Ventures Inc. bought 2105 W State St., which houses Don Pancho's Tex-Mex Cafe, and 2109 W State St., which houses Rey's Route 62 Bar & Grill, from Delon Properties LLC.

The transfers cover Nov. 11 to Nov. 17.

Alliance

Alliance Ventures Inc from Delon Properties LLC, 2105 W State St, $1,755,000.

Alliance Ventures Inc from Delon Properties LLC, 2109 W State St, $1,755,000.

D/T T Properties LLC from Leber Kimberly Trustee, 911 Vincent BLVD, $125,000.

Densmore Kyle R from Dennis Chris & Meyers Nick, 1165 Johnson Ave, $125,000.

Laslo Michelle R & Scott R from Moore Robert M, 821 Wright Ave, $112,900.

Morgan Kelly L from Smith Karen, 1391 S Freedom Ave, $89,900.

Mount Union Properties LLC from Coffman Joseph Edward James, 1807 S Rockhill Ave, $140,000.

Sands Jeffery A & Cori R from Tanner James A & Mcdaniel Elizabeth A, parcel 115426 Klinger Ave, $5,500.

Tucker Joseph Francis from Banis Michelle N, 2460 Watson Ave, $141,000.

Weaver Nathan & Myranda from J A R T Property Investments LLC, 451 E Grant St, $16,000.

Wise Margaret A & Tonges Michael A Trust from Tonges Dorothy J Trustee, 667 Bonnieview Ave, $134,400.

Bethlehem Township

Wilson Ronald L & Joyce A from Phillips Janet, parcel 1003230 Brinker St SW, $40,000.

Canton

Andrews Ricardo from Volzer Chris, 2318 Indiana Way NE, $3,500.

Bandi-Cain Andrea L & Cain Mark F from Global Holdings LLC, 1123 Benskin Ave SW, $139,500.

Basnight Chante from Schluneker Robert E Trustee, 1901 Tuscarawas St E, $30,000.

Blakemore Elizabeth J from Lavy Melissa K, 332 18th St NW, $116,500.

Brown James from Timberline Capital LLC, 1212 18th St NW, $90,000.

Cantera Maria from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, 1616 Frederick Ave SW, $34,000.

Carrington Megan from Gateway Cherry LLC, 1101 Charles Ede BLVD SE, $87,000.

Dore Anais from Fritchley Wilbur & Cathy, 1825 Edwards Ave NE, $106,000.

Dore Anais from Fritchley Wilbur & Cathy, parcel 210004 Edward Ave NE, $106,000.

Fischer Katie from Downs Arthur W & Donna L Trustees of the, 5424 Market Ave N, $280,000.

Fisk Family Holdings LLC from Bremer William F & Gilbert Gilbert J, 1142 Bedford Ave SW, $37,500.

Fisk Family Holdings LLC from Bremer William F & Gilbert J, 1531 Alden Ave SW, $37,500.

Foster Arthur from Witts Katie J, 2900 11th St NW, $99,000.

Hemenway Homes LLC from Thoburn Thelma L, 703 Bellflower Ave SW, $75,500.

Hernandez Antonio Maldonado from Hernandez Domingo Maldonado, 1626 Bonnot PL NE, $30,000.

Hernandez Clemente Santay from Stepanovich Eli Edward III, 2959 Sahara Ave NE, $33,000.

Hofmeister Kirk Y from the Mercedes Financial Group LLC, 212 32nd St NW, $170,000.

Kanam John M from Gallagher Theodore M & Margaret A, 1338 Henry Ave SW, $39,250.

Knox Kyle Jacob from Adkins Deborah R, 1212 44th St NW, $155,000.

Mack Edward W & Julie from Jones Terry Lee, parcel 231432 Lawrence Rd NE, $3,900.

Map Services Neo LLC from Shepard Charles L, 805 Arlington Ave SW, $80,000.

Markland Laura R from Markland John R, 2812 Kirby Ave NE, $31,000.

Mercer Daniel R from Mercer Daniel R & Lones Amy M & Tufts, 1623 Gibbs Ave NE, $28,800.

Miller Tim R & Leann J & Brevon from Guest Gregory, 200 Aultman Ave NW, $172,000.

Mra Properties LLC from Hosenbackez James E, 1503 3rd St NE, $32,000.

Neilson Addy & Therese & Roberts Patrick from Szatmari-Goodman Johanna, 1535 Vassar Ave NW, $175,000.

Parkdale Investments LLC from Nationwide Investmenst LLC, 1231 Harrison Ave SW Rear, $350,000.

Parkdale Investments LLC from Nationwide Investments LLC, 1106 19th St NE, $350,000.

Parkdale Investments LLC from Nationwide Investments LLC, 2151 3rd St NE, $350,000.

Parkdale Investments LLC from Nationwide Investments LLC, 2321 Harmont Ave NE, $350,000.

Parkdale Investments LLC from Nationwide Investments LLC, 2640 19th St NE, $350,000.

Parkdale Investments LLC from Nationwide Investments LLC, 828 Columbus Ave NW, $350,000.

Pleasant Dianekia M from Parks Raquel, 2619 12th St SW, $115,000.

Pristine Real Estate Limited Liability from Mckibben Jane, 1219 Auburn PL NW, $60,050.

Rastetter Jesse from Mary Ellen Slinger Company LLC, 2007 31st St NW, $128,000.

Robbie's Rentals & Renovations LLC from Immaculate Management LLC, 1804 Harrisburg Rd NE, $10,000.

Swonger Khyrstyn H from Hanzel Andrew S Jr & Wendy C TTEES/HANSE, 302 Broad Ave NW, $103,500.

Tum Juan Alvarado from Humphrey Kenneth L & Mary L, 703 Clarendon Ave NW, $147,900.

Turner Donald E & Rhonda K from Osborne Shirley J, 2118 Tanner Ave SW, $25,000.

Vargas Luis J & Rivera Chardae N from Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio, 1469 Housel Ave SE, $115,000.

Waicak Jeffery S from Dibartolo Jeremy J, 2815 11th St NW, $30,000.

Wallace Johnny Jr & Andrea Michelle from Moon Equities LLC Series 3, 1126 14th St NW, $135,000.

Walter Dale E Jr & Croston Michele Et Al from Walter Dale E Jr & Hall Melanie King &, 2810 Pin Oak St NE, $6,667.

Walter Dale E Jr & Hall Melanie King & from Walter Dale E Jr & Taylor Stephanie &, 2810 Pin Oak St NE, $6,667.

Walter Dale E Jr & King Robert & from Rapp Lanore & Croston Michele Et Al, 2810 Pin Oak St NE, $26,667.

Walter Dale E Jr & Taylor Stephanie & from Walter Dale E Jr & King Robert &, 2810 Pin Oak St NE, $6,667.

Walter Dale E Jr from Walter Dale E Jr & Croston Michele Et Al, 2810 Pin Oak St NE, $33,333.

Warth Michael J from Warth Michael & Stephen Ttees, 1737 St Elmo Ave NE, $20,000.

Wavecrest Holdings LLC from Mayle Jacob, 2008 Endrow Ave NE, $70,000.

Wedding James Jay II from Kramer Cyrena M, 2553 Fletcher Ave NE, $80,000.

Wheeler Samuella R from Hardie Sandra S Trustee, 1212 14th St NW, $93,000.

Zavala Urrea Jose Antonio from Carver Kirsten L, 817 Oby PL NW, $30,000.

Canton Township

Broucker Billy J from Cartwright Ted G Ttee of the Audra Alice, 2958 Waynesburg Dr SE, $198,000.

First Christian Church from Tusc Investments Ltd, 1600 Whipple Ave NW, $2,100,000.

First Christian Church from Tusc Investments Ltd, 1652 Whipple Ave NW, $2,100,000.

Gotshall Darby from Kling Charles, 517 34th St SE, $175,000.

Hoffman Bonnie J Ttee from Fullmer Jo Ann, 1550 Rebel St SW, $199,500.

Mayle Anne L from Drake Elizabeth, 1559 Hammerly CT SE, $22,000.

Mayle Anne L from Drake Elizabeth, 1562 Belden Ave SE, $22,000.

Mayle Anne L from Drake Elizabeth, parcel 1300938 Hammerly Ave SE, $22,000.

Merriner Terry L from Jadip LLC, 2812 Cleveland Ave S #44, $1,000.

Pristine Real Estate Limited Liability from Afs Home Rehab LLC, 4009 9th St NW, $55,050.

Snyder Cierra & Price Jarreau from Swartzmiller Clayton, parcel 1303717 Sherr Ave SE, $12,000.

Jackson Township

Bramer David A from Fritz Timothy A, 6593 Amblewood St NW, $231,000.

Dombroski Mark & Samantha Ray from Spangler Scott W, 7345 Braucher St NW, $295,000.

Harris Jared & Danielle from JRK Holdings Ltd, parcel 1626804 Emerald Brook Cir NW, $33,000.

Jumrukovski Goran & Tanyja from JRK Holdings Ltd, 7823 Hills and Dales Rd NW Unit 13-A, $97,700.

Marzilli-Mertens Ann L Trustee from Waterside Property Holdings LLC, parcel 10017742 Lake Bluff St NW Condo 3, $512,045.

Mcclure Samuel Joseph & Breanne from Bolam John K & Shelly Renee, 6524 Lynleigh Cir NW, $411,000.

Miller Andrew J & Kelly A from Demuesy Gregory S & Tina, 6475 Hillfield St NW, $364,900.

Phillips Shane Michael & Carey Thomas Ge from Shaheen Paul N & Claudia A, 7204 Charring Court Cir NW, $486,000.

Residential Solutions Inc from Benham Margeret L, 1280 Leecrest St NW, $92,100.

Residential Solutions Inc from One Degree North LLC, 8674 Milmont St NW, $205,000.

Thorne Randy from Ickes James Successor Trustee, 4852 Shady Knoll Ave NW, $400,000.

Watkins Cheryl L from Shope Sandra K TRUSTEE/SANDRA K Shope TR, 6452 Doral Dr NW, $380,000.

Zabaneh Samer & Misaielidis Helen from Hayes Karen S Ttee, 620 Leecrest St NW, $210,000.

Zearley Adam R & Kiser Edward C Jr from Huntington National Bank, Trustee, 2730 Brentwood Rd NW, $399,900.

Lake Township

Angerstien Denise M & Coblentz Glenn from Nichols Fred E & Margaret J, 3295 Kinsley Dr NE, $380,000.

Beamer Don P Jr & Stephanie from Schuckert Ryan D, 3704 Cain St NW, $187,000.

Carroll Francis R & Carolyn S Co Ttees from Pekar Kari Novotny, 8876 Blitzen Rd NW, $323,000.

Counts Dana & Kimberly from Studebaker Jennifer L, 2091 Nimishillen Church St NE, $934,000.

Kirk Kayla & Tyler from Marchion Joseph D & Tricia L, 3085 Whitby Cir NW, $345,000.

Mansfield Daniel J & Brandy M from NVR Inc., A Virginia Corporation, DBA, 2234 Monaco St NW, $488,020.

Medina Real Estate Solutions LLC from Tobias Galen P & Peggy M TRUSTEES/TOBIAS, 13616 Amodio Ave NW, $240,000.

Smith & Harrison Holdings LLC from Ringer & Wellspringproperties Inc, 111 Prospect Ave N, $390,000.

Smith & Harrison Holdings LLC from Ringer & Wellspringproperties Inc, 119 Erie Ave, $390,000.

Smith & Harrison Holdings LLC from Ringer & Wellspringproperties Inc, 125 Erie Ave, $390,000.

Lawrence Township

Butzer Jeanette M & Joshua C from Distefano Brenda D Trustee of the, 13935 Marshallville St NW, $180,000.

Crossen Kevin Wayne from Starcher Jennifer L, 35 Nicholas Cir NW, $75,000.

Kovalchin Donna from Moag Albert E & Rhonda, 11886 Mill Race St NW, $285,000.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC from Marciniak Debbie, 14870 Cenmont St NW, $66,000.

Louisville

Appraisal Comp Valuations from Puia John F & Teresa, 2404 Wittenburg St, $143,800.

Bann Stephanie Lee from Lamb Christian & Jessica, 240 Ohio Ave, $145,000.

Kinsler Weslee A from Fulton Mary J, 1012 E Main St, $131,000.

Marlboro Township

Eclj LLC from Sarchione Jonathan P & Kaci, parcel 3105558 St Peters Church Rd NE, $145,000.

Fitzgerald Ryan & Brodzinski Benjamin from Stollings Anna M, 7595 Allen Rd NE, $220,000.

Massillon

Baker Melinda J from the Huntington National Bank, 118 26th St NW, $80,000.

Bazzinotti Dawson from Canal Investments LLC, 304 6th St SW, $127,500.

Beris George Jr from Anderson John E & Sarah M, 537 Standish Ave NW, $105,000.

Campbell Oil Company from Menard Inc, parcel 10017757 Erie Ave SW, $435,600.

Dess William Joseph II & Tropea Danielle from Asik Investment LLC, 2478 Valleywood Ave NE, $322,000.

E Vantage Properties LLC from Peterman Matt & Michelle, 416 8th St SW, $81,000.

Fowler Jennifer L & Benjamin M from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 3489 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $273,135.

Kavats Devin from Maurer Jennifer & Kavats Devin, 41 Rolling Acres Cir E, $2,300.

Kneen Robert Scott & Connee Sue from Ross Alan J & Sharon D, 2430 Heidelberg Ave SE, $373,265.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC from Smith Dion J, 1114 Kendal Ave NE, $78,200.

Maple Hills Realty LLC from Vinton Daniel L, parcel 604680 Erie St S, $20,000.

NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes from Lockhart A R Development Co, 3441 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $59,000.

US Bank National Association from Ackerman Thomas M, 360 Virginia St SE, $68,781.

Vincent Harold from Robinson Jacqueline M, 826 2nd St SE, $119,900.

Ward Alec J from Berens David T, 2218 Duane Ave NW, $195,000.

Wilson Jordan & Harig Matthew from Walker Brooklyn L, 18 Pearl Dr SE, $86,600.

Nimishillen Township

Stover Barry E & Sherry E from Clapper Frank H & Jackie E, 4682 Leone Rd NE, $185,000.

North Canton

E Street Property Management Co LLC from Friel Darcy, parcel 10017751 Overridge Ave SE, $125,000.

E Street Property Management Co LLC from Friel Darcy, parcel 10017755 Schneider St SE, $125,000.

Edwards Todd & Natalie from Slesnick Scott J & Kelch-Slesnick Erica, parcel 9206083 9th St NE, $70,000.

Hohman Jacob & Antenuce Kayla from Johnson Danielle R, 123 Woodside Ave SE, $205,000.

Sayre Joshua R & Emily G from Al-Rubaiaan Saleh Mohammed, 708 Lucille Ave SW, $230,000.

Spinelli Erik & Lescallett Anna from Roemmele Martin L & Jennifer K, 119 Eastbury Ave NE, $329,900.

Osnaburg Township

Fink Jaren Tyler from Marshall Gertrude & Kendall Rebecca J, 2708 Sunlight Ave NE, $75,000.

Foss Terry L II & Kristen E from Menegay Michael J & Debra D, 6054 Quarry Lake Dr SE, $470,000.

Kress Bradley & Pennell Amelia Katherine from Pennell Gerry E & Iva M Trustees, 6480 15th St NE, $155,000.

Paris Township

Minerva One Ltd from Garage 10-5 LLC, 615 E Lincoln Way, $70,000.

Perry Township

Anw Holdings LLC from Cot Pizza Re LLC, 4180 Erie Ave SW, $1,012,537.

Brannan Adam M from Brannan Adam M & Donohue Amy K, 3336 Roanoake St NW, $55,000.

Clark Grady & Candace from Dragos Julius Jr & Lori, 1222 Sippo Ave SW, $220,000.

DSM Property Management LLC from Hofsteter James D, 1332 Perry Dr NW, $145,000.

Dugan Jena M from Rambaud Joseph E, 2935 Farmington Cir SW, $200,000.

Franklin Hallie & Klever Ian from Sigler Benjamin & Elizabeth, 4945 Piccadilly Ave SW, $185,000.

Gordon Joshua from Wellman Jeffrey D & Capuano Alyssa N, 4833 17th St NW, $189,900.

HP Diversified Properties LLC from Talkington Todd M &Kim R, 1213 Brooklyn Ave SW, $50,000.

Milhoan Melissa from Buckeye Communities Homes LLC, 3454 Hilton St NW #14, $10,500.

Miller Richard S & Melanie G from Mccarty Barbara J, 4462 Lachelle Ave SW, $285,000.

Norris Katherine M from Makarev Evgeny, 2617 Sundale St NW, $140,000.

Norris Katherine M from Makarev Evgeny, parcel 4305341 Sundale Rd NW, $140,000.

Ope Bergold LLC from Cinway LLC, 1517 Bergold Ave SW, $300,000.

Ope Bergold LLC from Cinway LLC, parcel 4318884 Bordner Ave SW, $300,000.

Pantages Xenon from Sabaka David E & Charles M, 4858 14th St SW, $140,000.

Ross Alan J & Sharon D from Moore William T & Susan K, 2843 12th St NW, $220,000.

Taylor Jessica from Havelock John T, 4715 13th St NW, $116,500.

Tony Logozzo Construction LLC from Jamison Rita, 5214 13th St SW, $85,000.

Winkhart Gary W & Beth A from Hearn's Precision Automotive LLC, parcel 4400269 Precision Ave SW, $8,500.

Pike Township

Adams Zachary T from Stead Lawrence D & Sharon L, 8450 Ridge Ave SE, $250,000.

Plain Township

Damon Marcia from Simon Jason R & Jennifer A, 7964 Norriton Cir NW, $154,900.

Fraser Terence R from Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, 7477 Market Ave N, $599,900.

Gaul Rachel L & Luke E from Babineau Thalia R, 3213 21st St NW, $230,000.

Gca CP LLC from Chi Ohio Holdings LLC, 2300 39th St NW, $41,600.

Hinton Capital Investments LLC from Residential Solutions Inc, 1399 Devon Dr NW, $115,000.

King Stone W from Rowan Clint Douglas II, 3257 Wicker St NE, $334,900.

Martin Nathan Lee & Michelle Brianne from Jaquay Harvey B, 2501 Ironstone St NE, $285,900.

Neff Debra & Michael from Cachat Marcia A, 2422 Franciscan St NE, $250,000.

NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes from Mckinley Edgewood Development Company LLC, 6905 Harrington Court Ave NE, $77,500.

Palmer Nicholas M A & Deibel Stephanie L from Amanatides Barbara Jo &, 2440 Cathy Dr NE, $80,000.

Plotts Amanda J & Darren S from Mayle Sherry L, 4304 28th St NE, $27,500.

Powell Eric C from Etro Investments LLC, 6252 Melody Rd NE, $249,900.

Rider Amy K from Chadwick Donald H III, 3553 Baron St NW, $182,000.

Schoemaker Paul S from White Meridith Foster, 2960 Westmoreland Ave NW, $770,000.

Scott James Donald & Katherine from Arch Stone Development LLC, 3736 Root Ave NE, $91,630.

Simmons Levi & Meredith from Walter Keith A & Kelly, 1200 Brushmore Ave NW, $305,000.

Stalnaker June & Schoonover David from Cassens Douglas A & Sandra J Co-Trustees, 7315 Ashburton Cir NW, $339,000.

Tyo Beatrice Bernice & Sarah Ruth from Disalvo Patrick & Anna Marie, 3100 Endrow Ave NE, $157,000.

Walker Neil E & Sharon K from Skelton James R & Boger Deborah M, 3810 Crestwood St NW, $104,500.

Walker Neil E & Sharon K from Walker Neil E & Sharon K, 3810 Crestwood St NW, $104,500.

Sandy Township

Fether Amanda from Brown Hunton T & Darlene L, 6309 Elson St SE, $73,100.

Knetsch Cheryl L from Watkins Gregory A & Lisa M, 85 James St, $250,000.

Lee Joshua W & Katie S from Maioriello Gabriel T, 150 Plum St N, $55,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Cummings Bradley D from Andrews Charles E, 284 5th St SW, $125,000.

Mackey Taylor from Bethel Kiel D, 6081 Muffly Ave SW, $125,000.

Tuscarawas Township

Johnson Bradley E from Smith Chad Douglas & Latham Robert Gene, 2449 Pigeon Run Rd SW, $154,000.

Mahland Jacqueline C & Christopher from Edwards Dashielle KJR & Geneviev L, 1233 Bison St NW, $255,000.

Wetzel Stephen Lee & Edra Marie from Shetler Alexandra K & Chad W Ttees, 14880 Wooster St NW, $41,940.

Washington Township

Darvis Allison & Joseph from Walker Joshua L & Anna T, 12366 Cartway St NE, $215,000.

Johnson Mark from Jodlowski Betty J, 4878 Union Ave NE, $160,000.

