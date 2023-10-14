Real estate transfers: 3 Jackson Township homes sell for more than $450,000

Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -When star witness Caroline Ellison first took the stand on Tuesday at Sam Bankman-Fried's fraud trial, she needed longer than previous witnesses to point out the 31-year-old former billionaire - her onetime boss and boyfriend - at the defense table. That may have been because the indicted founder of now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, once known for his mop of unkempt curly locks and trademark shorts and T-shirts, had trimmed his hair and donned a suit for his trial on charges of stealing from FTX customers to prop up his Alameda Research hedge fund. On Wednesday, Ellison - who ran Alameda - grew emotional in describing why she wrote Bankman-Fried a message on social media in November 2022 as FTX and Alameda were collapsing, saying she was relieved because she did not need to lie anymore.