Real estate transfers: 3 Jackson Township homes sell for more than $450,000

Massillon Independent
·4 min read
Real estate transfers from the Stark County Auditor's office.
Real estate transfers from the Stark County Auditor's office.

Three Jackson Township homes sold recently for more than $450,000, according to the latest real estate filings with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

The properties were:

— 6131 Great Court Circle NW, $550,000.

— 7208 Montella Ave. NW, $530,000.

— 5959 Hawks Nest Circle NW Condo 10C, $457,600.

The real estate transfers cover Sept. 16 to Sept. 22.

Bethlehem Township

Adams Elizabeth A & Gottschalk Brinda from Gottschalk Brinda Kay & Adams Kaityn, 6000 Beth Ave SW Lot 63, $26,279.

Bonk Jeff & Lori from Lindsey Wendy, parcel 1100502 Cameroon CT, $15,000.

Jones Hanna from Zink Sara, 6000 Beth Ave SW #35, $7,000.

Melhorn Donna & Bruce from Mcclead Roberta K, 525 Market St NE, $61,400.

Canal Fulton

Hiller Properties Management LLC from Balazowich Dale A, 465 Etheridge BLVD S, $95,000.

Hiller Properties Management LLC from Schalmo Properties Inc, 463 Etheridge BLVD S, $299,000.

Metz Sean from Hausermann Anthony G & Aimee, 846 Colonial Ave, $319,900.

Nist Robert L & Kathleen L from Hudson Margaret J, 861 Cartier Dr, $227,000.

Quentin Financial Services LLC from Bessette Karinne Diamond, 660 S Canal St, $165,000.

Jackson Township

Carr Martin from Jones Judith A, 4838 Crystal Lake Ave #1, $2,500.

Goff Grant from King Fred S & Kathleen D, 6131 Great Court Cir NW, $550,000.

Hier Mason J from Bentler Robert E, 6762 Sylvian St NW, $166,000.

Hudak Michael L from Hudak Michael L & Helen D, 5020 Hills and Dales Rd NW, $104,600.

K. Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 7045 Heritage Park Ave NW, $76,000.

Markle Jonathan S Trustee from Mccully Glen A & Dixie L, 9172 Portage St NW, $275,000.

MCLP Asset Company Inc from Logan Ryan & Erika, 7476 Rolling Green Ave NW, $367,100.

Nagubandi Kiran Kumar & Pabbisetty from Ikonic Bojan, 7208 Montella Ave NW, $530,000.

Schindler Robert Scott & Theresa Ann from Datesh Samuel G, 8484 Bald Eagle Cir NW, $385,000.

Warren Pamela K from Deville Hills & Dales LLC, 5959 Hawks Nest Cir NW Condo 10C, $457,600.

Wells Leslie J from Mcquaid Michael P, 4703 Hills and Dales Rd NW Condo 110, $128,000.

Lawrence Township

Eckenrode Eric from Hughes Jeffery L, 4287 Manchester Ave NW #2, $1,500.

Everhart Thomas Jon & Donna Luanne from JRK Holdings Ltd, parcel 10017340 Butterbridge Rd NW, $106,000.

Massillon

Arnold Andrew & Marleigh from Heather Donald R & Heather R, 3180 Meadowcrest St NW, $315,000.

Crawford Ty L & Emily from Krites Rebecca, 4425 Samuel CT NW, $270,000.

Gibson Arica H from Matthews James A, 2536 Wilson Ave SE, $84,700.

Neo Home Buyers Inc from Maxhimer William B Successor Trustee, 14 Limbach PL SW, $25,000.

NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes from Lockhart A R Development Co, parcel 10017104 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $59,000.

Overcasher Edward from Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 412 3rd St NE, $69,350.

Pachulski Alexandra & Maxwell from NVR Inc., A Virginia Corporation, DBA, 3510 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $303,680.

Spilker Emily R & Beers Daniel J from Kartler Michael J, 1823 Massachusetts Ave SE, $145,000.

Stark Renovations LLC from Goch Randy M & Michelle R, 1049 1st St NE, $45,000.

Tom Meldrum Properties LLC from Laughlin Raymond E Et Al, 1014 1st St NE, $62,000.

Wade Eugenia from Earle Kenneth R II, 1724 Woodruff Ave NW, $155,000.

Zeeva Realty LLC from Top Realty Enterprises LLC, 861 Wellman Ave SE, $760,000. (Part of larger sale that included eight parcels in Stark County.)

Perry Township

Allison Michael D & Yarbrough Allison from Digman Deanna L, 314 Leonard Ave SW, $91,500.

Brereton Jessyca & Jason from Corbit Richard D, 1701 Bramblebush St NW, $333,000.

Dinh Dong Hoang & Tran Thi Kieu Diem from Hinton Capital Investments LLC, 4989 Piccadilly Ave SW, $185,000.

Gainey Elizabeth A from Williams Lorraine L, 1111 Singing Brook Ave NW, $334,500.

Hooper Enterprises LLC from Chambers Scott, parcel 4300316 Southway St SW, $197,500.

Mcdermott Ryan from Ronske Sandra K, 915 Bellarbor Ave NW, $240,000.

R & W Home Improvements LLC from Wathen Cheryl Etal, 4324 Briar Hill St SW, $27,500.

Rose Amber L from Nicewander Robert P Jr, 5021 2nd St NW, $176,600.

Torres Ishmeal A & Marcie R from Papaleo Rick A & Julie A, 1247 Worthington Cir NW, $270,000.

Wartman Austin L & Westfall Marissa from Rupple David A & Vicki S Co Ttees of the, 5861 Richville Dr SW, $216,000.

Wintrust Mortgage from Shaw Richard, 1224 Perry Dr SW, $56,280.

Sugar Creek Township

Federal National Mortgage Association from Vogelsong David S, 6052 Alabama Ave SW, $96,000.

Highben Micaiah & Samantha from 2004 Zephyr Projects Inc, 322 Park Dr SE, $40,000.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Real estate: 3 Jackson Township homes sell for more than $450,000

