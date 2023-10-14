Real estate transfers: 3 Jackson Township homes sell for more than $450,000
Three Jackson Township homes sold recently for more than $450,000, according to the latest real estate filings with the Stark County Auditor's Office.
The properties were:
— 6131 Great Court Circle NW, $550,000.
— 7208 Montella Ave. NW, $530,000.
— 5959 Hawks Nest Circle NW Condo 10C, $457,600.
The real estate transfers cover Sept. 16 to Sept. 22.
Bethlehem Township
Adams Elizabeth A & Gottschalk Brinda from Gottschalk Brinda Kay & Adams Kaityn, 6000 Beth Ave SW Lot 63, $26,279.
Bonk Jeff & Lori from Lindsey Wendy, parcel 1100502 Cameroon CT, $15,000.
Jones Hanna from Zink Sara, 6000 Beth Ave SW #35, $7,000.
Melhorn Donna & Bruce from Mcclead Roberta K, 525 Market St NE, $61,400.
Canal Fulton
Hiller Properties Management LLC from Balazowich Dale A, 465 Etheridge BLVD S, $95,000.
Hiller Properties Management LLC from Schalmo Properties Inc, 463 Etheridge BLVD S, $299,000.
Metz Sean from Hausermann Anthony G & Aimee, 846 Colonial Ave, $319,900.
Nist Robert L & Kathleen L from Hudson Margaret J, 861 Cartier Dr, $227,000.
Quentin Financial Services LLC from Bessette Karinne Diamond, 660 S Canal St, $165,000.
Jackson Township
Carr Martin from Jones Judith A, 4838 Crystal Lake Ave #1, $2,500.
Goff Grant from King Fred S & Kathleen D, 6131 Great Court Cir NW, $550,000.
Hier Mason J from Bentler Robert E, 6762 Sylvian St NW, $166,000.
Hudak Michael L from Hudak Michael L & Helen D, 5020 Hills and Dales Rd NW, $104,600.
K. Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 7045 Heritage Park Ave NW, $76,000.
Markle Jonathan S Trustee from Mccully Glen A & Dixie L, 9172 Portage St NW, $275,000.
MCLP Asset Company Inc from Logan Ryan & Erika, 7476 Rolling Green Ave NW, $367,100.
Nagubandi Kiran Kumar & Pabbisetty from Ikonic Bojan, 7208 Montella Ave NW, $530,000.
Schindler Robert Scott & Theresa Ann from Datesh Samuel G, 8484 Bald Eagle Cir NW, $385,000.
Warren Pamela K from Deville Hills & Dales LLC, 5959 Hawks Nest Cir NW Condo 10C, $457,600.
Wells Leslie J from Mcquaid Michael P, 4703 Hills and Dales Rd NW Condo 110, $128,000.
Lawrence Township
Eckenrode Eric from Hughes Jeffery L, 4287 Manchester Ave NW #2, $1,500.
Everhart Thomas Jon & Donna Luanne from JRK Holdings Ltd, parcel 10017340 Butterbridge Rd NW, $106,000.
Massillon
Arnold Andrew & Marleigh from Heather Donald R & Heather R, 3180 Meadowcrest St NW, $315,000.
Crawford Ty L & Emily from Krites Rebecca, 4425 Samuel CT NW, $270,000.
Gibson Arica H from Matthews James A, 2536 Wilson Ave SE, $84,700.
Neo Home Buyers Inc from Maxhimer William B Successor Trustee, 14 Limbach PL SW, $25,000.
NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes from Lockhart A R Development Co, parcel 10017104 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $59,000.
Overcasher Edward from Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 412 3rd St NE, $69,350.
Pachulski Alexandra & Maxwell from NVR Inc., A Virginia Corporation, DBA, 3510 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $303,680.
Spilker Emily R & Beers Daniel J from Kartler Michael J, 1823 Massachusetts Ave SE, $145,000.
Stark Renovations LLC from Goch Randy M & Michelle R, 1049 1st St NE, $45,000.
Tom Meldrum Properties LLC from Laughlin Raymond E Et Al, 1014 1st St NE, $62,000.
Wade Eugenia from Earle Kenneth R II, 1724 Woodruff Ave NW, $155,000.
Zeeva Realty LLC from Top Realty Enterprises LLC, 861 Wellman Ave SE, $760,000. (Part of larger sale that included eight parcels in Stark County.)
Perry Township
Allison Michael D & Yarbrough Allison from Digman Deanna L, 314 Leonard Ave SW, $91,500.
Brereton Jessyca & Jason from Corbit Richard D, 1701 Bramblebush St NW, $333,000.
Dinh Dong Hoang & Tran Thi Kieu Diem from Hinton Capital Investments LLC, 4989 Piccadilly Ave SW, $185,000.
Gainey Elizabeth A from Williams Lorraine L, 1111 Singing Brook Ave NW, $334,500.
Hooper Enterprises LLC from Chambers Scott, parcel 4300316 Southway St SW, $197,500.
Mcdermott Ryan from Ronske Sandra K, 915 Bellarbor Ave NW, $240,000.
R & W Home Improvements LLC from Wathen Cheryl Etal, 4324 Briar Hill St SW, $27,500.
Rose Amber L from Nicewander Robert P Jr, 5021 2nd St NW, $176,600.
Torres Ishmeal A & Marcie R from Papaleo Rick A & Julie A, 1247 Worthington Cir NW, $270,000.
Wartman Austin L & Westfall Marissa from Rupple David A & Vicki S Co Ttees of the, 5861 Richville Dr SW, $216,000.
Wintrust Mortgage from Shaw Richard, 1224 Perry Dr SW, $56,280.
Sugar Creek Township
Federal National Mortgage Association from Vogelsong David S, 6052 Alabama Ave SW, $96,000.
Highben Micaiah & Samantha from 2004 Zephyr Projects Inc, 322 Park Dr SE, $40,000.
This article originally appeared on The Repository: Real estate: 3 Jackson Township homes sell for more than $450,000