Real estate transfers: 3 western Stark properties sell for more than $550,000

Three western Stark County properties sold for more than $550,000, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

Two agricultural parcels on Valerie Avenue NW in Massillon sold for a combined $861,656, while a residential property on Glengarry Avenue NW in Jackson Township sold for $590,000.

The transfers cover Nov. 18 to Nov. 24.

Bethlehem Township

Lohr Lisa from Tammac Holdings Corporation, 21 A St Nav Vil, $52,000.

Marchand Joel T & Kathleen from Norris Terry L, 310 Canal St E, $60,000.

Miller Christopher N from Morris Marianne N, 5915 Brinker St SW, $185,000.

Vandergrift Justin & Brandy from Weister Jason K, 6617 Shepler Church Rd SW, $203,000.

Vandergrift Justin & Brandy from Weister Jason K, parcel 1000418 Shepler Church Ave SW, $203,000.

Canal Fulton

Wood Jesse & Mccarthy Megan from Price Ryan Gabriel & Jennifer Anne, 507 Cherry St E, $219,500.

Jackson Township

Aw Rental Properties LLC from Budrow William J R & Chelsea R, 8726 Traphagen St NW, $254,250.

Blessing Acres LLC from Zelle Michael A & Amy J, 5475 Peninsula Dr NW, $515,000.

Cross Julie R & John R Ttees from Warren Pamela K, 6619 Glengarry Ave NW, $590,000.

CSN Properties LLC from Residential Solutions Inc, 1280 Leecrest St NW, $93,100.

Donley Christopher J & Cecile M from Rea Custom Homes LLC, 7456 Greenview Ave NW, $96,000.

Graves John M & Lindsay N from Remark Susan B Successor Trustee, 6537 Harbor Dr NW, $390,000.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 7063 Heritage Park Ave NW, $76,000.

Knight Julie A & Delmer R from Hogan Maryann D, 4080 Hyatt Ave NW, $248,000.

Shumick Tyler & Kassidy from Regal Construction Co, 3181 Dunmore Ave NW, $340,000.

Willowdale Country Club Inc Fenstemaker from Willowdale Country Club Inc Fenstemaker, 1 Cherry Dr NW, $170,000.

Lawrence Township

Walters William Patrick & Susan M from Bendure Andrew J, 76 Thomas BLVD NW, $67,500.

Massillon

Blu Dog Investments LLC from Gaetano Mattioli Cecchini Living Trust, parcel 10016896 Valerie Ave NW, $861,656.

Blu Dog Investments LLC from Little-Hunt Catherine Successor Trustee, parcel 616897 Valerie Ave NE, $861,656.

Green Arrow Property Management Ltd from US Bank National Association Ttee, 461 27th St NW, $75,600.

Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio from Ryder James Michael Jr & Arian Daniel, parcel 603033 Oak Ave SE, $25,000.

Hoot Timothy O from Stump Alison J Trustee/ Stutzman Keyston, 710 Cherry Rd NE, $148,500.

Hope Homes Foundation Inc from PR Properties Leasing LLC, parcel 618502 Patriot PL SW, $24,000.

KMDN Properties LLC from Princehorn Robert J, 1353 Cherry Rd NW, $90,000.

Lamp Kevin P Jr & Tiffany A from NVR Inc. A Virginia Corporation, 3506 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $317,630.

Lewandowski Justin from Mulvey Andrew W, 2242 Main Ave W, $156,000.

Mcknight Briana M from Reed Malynda, 1536 Tremont Ave SW, $89,500.

Miller Jake from US Bank National Association, 11 8th St SW, $65,700.

NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes from Lockhart A R Development Co, 3508 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $59,000.

Reyes Brian R from Kilgore Richard A &Amber M, 1505 Woodforest St NW, $310,000.

Roth Alan from Mcanany John J & Nicole M, 1851 Vermont Ave SE, $50,000.

Saiph Properties LLC from Meek Capital Management LLC, 555 Griffith Ave SW, $82,000.

Tavares Stephanie D from Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio, 412 1st St NE, $145,000.

Perry Township

Armstead Investments LLC from Shealy Cheryl Ann Successor Trustee of T, 191 Oneida Ave NW, $116,000.

Blu Dog Investments LLC from Little-Hunt Catherine Successor Trustee, 1155 Valerie Ave NW, $861,656.

Flores Denise L & Jose D from Warth Michael & Stephen Ttees, 1104 Denmont Ave SW, $182,000.

Litman Thomas from Vierheller Melissa K, 3454 Hilton St NW #1a, $1,000.

Traditional Property Investments LLC from Appraisal Comp Valuations LLC, 3008 12th St NW, $57,500.

Trusty Todd W & Copenhaver S Roberta from Difrancesco Richard, 5160 Shoreview Cir NW, $251,900.

Weisburn Benjamin from Weisburn Mary H, 6969 Westwood Ave SW, $140,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Halverstadt Jessica B from Sitarik Jospeh P & Halverstadt Jessica B, 7125 Wabash Ave SW, $72,900.

Shetler James & Sheralyn from Mast Trevor A & Miller Sophie E, 7551 Kellerer St SW, $115,000.

Tuscarawas Township

Martell Maison from Tabellion Angelica & Saxon Peggy, 1110 Isabella Ave NW, $155,000.

Mast Marcus & Starla from Map Office Work in Progress, 1741 Manchester Ave SW, $66,000.

Mcclelland Ray Jr & Ashley from Weltlich Brenda S & Edward B, 12821 Sarbaugh St SW, $335,000.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Real estate: 3 western Stark properties sold for more than $550,000