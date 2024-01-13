Real estate transfers: 3 western Stark County properties sell for $500,000 or more
Three western Stark County properties sold for $500,000 or more, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.
The priciest residential sale was a 3,900-square-foot house in Tuscarawas Township that sold for $600,000. An agricultural parcel in Bethlehem Township sold for $561,000, and a commercial property on Freedom Avenue NW in Jackson Township sold for $500,000.
The transfers cover Dec. 16 to Dec. 22.
Bethlehem Township
Good Brendan from Regula David O Trustee, parcel 1002754 Erie Ave SW, $561,000.
Lantz Chad M & Christyn J from Jones Emmit R & Autumn G, 6011 Kemary Ave SW, $28,000.
Canal Fulton
Classic Custom Homes and Remodeling LLC from Schalmo Properties Inc, 2022 Summer Evening Dr, $36,000.
Lyman Matthew from Mar Property Management LLC, 323 Cherry St W, $160,000.
Stich Diana from Classic Custom Homes and Remodeling LLC, 2022 Summer Evening Dr, $377,700.
Top Notch Re Development LLC from Reighart Alice E, 335 Poplar St, $39,250.
Jackson Township
Barry Michelle from One Degree North LLC, 8000 Windward Trace Cir NW, $217,000.
Braholli Robert v & Megan C from Leighley Mark T, 5800 East BLVD NW, $285,500.
Chevraux James F II Ttee from Bryan Eula Darlene, 2425 Charing Cross Rd NW, $275,000.
Forchione Paul J from Justice Paula M, 6581 Softwind Ave NW, $200,000.
Fulmer Ryan T & Evrim Elif from Fulmer Ryan T & Bozkurt Elif E, 6843 Chillingsworth Cir NW, $16,100.
K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 6887 Heritage Park Ave NW, $76,000.
Mears Gate Properties LLC from Windamear Properties Inc, 7087 Mears Gate Dr NW, $30,000.
Primault Ronald A from Wilkerson Matthew R & Debra S, 5449 Villarose Ave NW, $302,900.
Reynolds Sarah A from Minney Melany, 4570 Avondale BLVD NW, $112,700.
Ritchie Pamela J & Robert C from Eisenbrei Marissa, 7981 Daytona St NW, $215,000.
Snowbird Investments LLC from BD Freedom LLC, 7786 Freedom Ave NW, $500,000.
Zavvie Power Buyer LLC from Campbell Curt & Megan, 3320 Hadrian Cir NW, $393,000.
Lawrence Township
Buonaspina Jeanne Lynn from Forty Corners Village LLC, 24 Thomas BLVD NW, $34,900.
Kaforey Karla M from Marvel Developments LLC, 11935 Glencoe St NW, $284,900.
Massillon
Anderson Dana G & Debra K from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 3421 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $318,740.
Benekos Zachary from Miller Lewis A & Kathy S, 429 Valeside Ave NE, $224,500.
Granados Cassandra Ann from NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, 3461 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $286,045.
Incarnato Stephen J from Nap Properties LLC, 517 23rd St NW, $150,000.
Miller Lewis A & Kathy S from Jeffrey A Wiley Ttee for the Mary M Wile, 1729 Oberlin Rd SW, $198,000.
Miller Reuben L from Amish Legacies LLC, 14 Limbach PL SW, $44,111.
NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Lockhart A R Development Co, 1792 Heron Creek St NW, $59,000.
Sexton Shanaka & Penney Aislinn from Kennedy Kimberly L, 577 Standish Ave NW, $127,000.
Shepherd Patricia A from Dailey Robert W, 709 Bernard Ave SW, $45,200.
Smith Emilee S from Maurer Nicholas R, 2850 Lincoln Way W, $74,000.
Suter Casey J & Maggie E from Berquist Glenn A, 1127 Wellman Ave SE, $110,000.
Suter Casey J & Maggie E from Berquist Glenn A, 1131 Wellman Ave SE, $110,000.
Suter Matthew J & Boy Emily E from Huff Gloria J & Rootring Karen K, 737 17th St NE, $159,900.
Perry Township
Cowgill Jonathan E & Albaugh Ashley from Cowgill Frances T, 130 Avis Ave NW, $64,000.
Five Star Family Housing LLC from Cain Howard E & Melinda A, 6350 Highton St SW, $80,000.
Gaul Jeffrey & Teresa from Devitt Drew W, 6236 Richville Dr SW, $136,000.
Hendrick Bruce from Hudson Richard T & Patricia J, 2400 Mary Lou St NW, $282,500.
Hixon James & Carmencita from Wanner Bros LLC, 4850 Oakvale St SW, $210,000.
Hixon James & Carmencita from Wanner Bros LLC, parcel 4304553 Navarre Rd SW, $210,000.
Maier Amber & Haas Jason from Charles Layne Properties LLC, 6272 Parknoll Ave SW, $355,000.
Piciacchia Kristin E from Knebl Victor J, 1220 Ellwood Ave SW, $147,000.
Quint Brett & Holly from Artman Betty J, 3441 Southway St SW, $237,600.
Sugar Creek Township
Keim Michael J from Kline Brandon, 611 Maple St W, $130,000.
Reber Derek P & Sara C from Miller Jordan T & Sheri R, 118 Main St W, $168,500.
Tuscarawas Township
E J W & D A from Swartz Ronald E & Tig A, 11571 Wooster St NW, $600,000.
Prete Edward from Baum Thomas & Sharon, parcel 7201616 Pigeon Run Ave SW, $32,000.
Simmons Pamela J from Clark Althea M & Simmons Pamela J, 1088 Kenyon Rd NW, $5,000.
