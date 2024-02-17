Real estate transfers: 3 western Stark County properties sell for $350,000 or more

Real Estate

Three western Stark County properties sold for $350,000 or more, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

Two of the residential properties were in Jackson Township and one was in Lawrence Township. The most expensive property, which sold for $525,000, was nearly a half-acre on Peninsula Drive NW in Jackson.

The transfers cover Jan. 20 to Jan. 26.

Bethlehem Township

Rearick Zachary & Mallory from Gourley David A Jr, 417 Tuscarawas St NE, $190,000.

Rosencrance Ryan Lee & Christie Lynn from Reaves Gerald W, parcel 1100247 Safari Trl, $4,200.

Wimer Tia R from Huscusson Susan Ann, 6000 Beth Ave SW #45, $4,000.

Canal Fulton

Friedrichsen Jane & Thomas N Jr from Boak Teia R Ttee of the Boak Family, 728 Locust St S, $200,200.

Jackson Township

AJ0919 03 LLC from Soni Nitin R & Ritan, 6691 Blendon Ave NW, $265,000.

Caldwell Robin L & Rodney J from Mclain David T Ttee, 5455 Peninsula Dr NW, $525,000.

Carrante John Michael & Karen A & from Hall Christine A, 6133 Cedar LN NW, $150,000.

Flores Lauren A & Alberto F from Deering Joseph T, 5600 Astrojet St NW, $249,000.

Ford Amy Elizabeth from Bender Jeanne A Ttee, 6425 Palmer Dr NW, $269,000.

Gory Amy L from RG3 LLC, 7439 Greenview Ave NW, $96,000.

Graham Gail F from Comanitz Patricia Trustee, 3533 Deer Trace Ave NW, $380,000.

Jumrukovski Goran & Tanja from Welsh Fred P & Sarah E, parcel 1608460 Radcliff Ave NW, $26,000.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 6895 Heritage Park Ave NW, $76,000.

Kardohely Diane M from Pekar John P & Elizabeth C, 4483 Forest Glen NW, $255,000.

Kessler Patrick J from Moon Jeffrey G & Susan A, parcel 1602887 Fleetwood Ave NW, $25,000.

Phelps Carla & Jeffrey from Klein Martin C Jr &Elaine D Trustees, 8330 Overwood Ave NW, $300,000.

Prestige Worldwide Re LLC from Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO David, 9465 Shady Oaks St NW, $150,000.

The Covenant Family Trust from Highsmith Joyce N, 5805 Woodhill Dr NW, $220,000.

Lawrence Township

Earnsberger Alex Robert & Megan Nicole from Spurrell Jason & Amanda, 12329 Stover Farm Dr NW, $350,000.

Good Elliot C & Karla J from Miller Henry E, 15451 Wooster St NW, $120,000.

Rylea Realty LLC from Cumpston John R, 3945 Easter Ave NW, $67,100.

Massillon

Hartman Chad M & Michelle K from Gibbs Brothers Construction, 436 6th St NE, $42,000.

Menches Thomas E IV & Adkins Stevie from North Star Investors LLC, 156 26th St NW, $169,900.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Lockhart A R Development Co, 1828 Heron Creek St NW, $59,000.

Patterson Andrew Craig & Charity Faith from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 3478 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $321,330.

Simma Inc Property Solutions LLC from Schweizer Max, 1765 Huron Rd SE, $28,000.

Wallace Renee M from Meggyesy Matthew S and Megan E, 722 Franklin Rd NE, $115,000.

Whittington Donald L II from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 3433 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $274,345.

Perry Township

Anderson Mitchell & Nicole E from Baker Carolyn S, 227 Freeman Rd NW, $60,000.

Bellstedt-Boscoe Pamala J from Duell Karl Jay IV & Karen A, 8228 Navarre Rd SW, $75,000.

Bradley Bryan R & Helen Y from Smith Timothy & Melody, 301 Perry Dr NW, $215,000.

Brownsword Zachary & Alison from Brownsword Gary T &Michelle R, 2591 Ashwell Ave SW, $295,000.

Humes Richard from Simmonds George, 158 Saratoga Ave NW, $207,000.

Hutchinson Laura & Thomas from Everetts Cynthia, 1428 Saratoga Ave SW, $85,250.

Keister Wallace F Jr from Troyer Raymond N & Ruth E, parcel 10017934 Hilton St NW, $34,604.

King Kimberly A from Pack Bobby L, 2285 Delaware Ave SW, $185,555.

Meyer James & Julia from Troyer Raymond N & Ruth E, parcel 10017930 Pheasant Grove Ave NW, $54,490.

Sponseller Darren from White Joshua E, 4611 8th St NW, $138,500.

Warstler Simon from Troyer Raymond N & Ruth E, parcel 10017931 Pheasant Grove Ave NW, $47,045.

Wolf Haley N & Hoskins Carter W from Catazaro Ronald L, 1425 Ellwood Ave SW, $160,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Brewster Estates LLC from Schmidgall Ethan Wayne & Cynthia Ann, 460 First St SW #55, $1,000.

Moomaw Gregory R from Gamba Gonzalo H & Cira D Co Ttees, 110 Washington St SW, $255,000.

