Real estate transfers: 4 properties sold for more than $550,000 in Stark County

For sale sign.

Four properties sold for more than $550,000, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

Two agricultural parcels on Valerie Avenue NW in Massillon sold for a combined $861,656, while a residential property in Jackson Township sold for $590,000 and a residential property in Lake Township sold for $555,000.

The transfers cover Nov. 18 to Nov. 24.

Alliance

Conrad Jessica Lynn from Black Angel L, 3059 Federal Ave, $200,000.

Fox Michael D & Paula J from Emery Kathleen A Trustee, 2406 Eastern Ave, $215,000.

Gress Robert J & Anne M from Armour Albert J & Haley, 821 Oakwood Dr, $389,900.

Herbert Samuel P & Paul J from Toot Lori, 245 Parkway BLVD, $135,000.

Mason Elbert E & Bobbie Jo from Goshorn Kevin W, 125 E Cambridge St, $30,000.

Bethlehem Township

Lohr Lisa from Tammac Holdings Corporation, 21 A St Nav Vil, $52,000.

Marchand Joel T & Kathleen from Norris Terry L, 310 Canal St E, $60,000.

Miller Christopher N from Morris Marianne N, 5915 Brinker St SW, $185,000.

Vandergrift Justin & Brandy from Weister Jason K, 6617 Shepler Church Rd SW, $203,000.

Vandergrift Justin & Brandy from Weister Jason K, parcel 1000418 Shepler Church Ave SW, $203,000.

Canal Fulton

Wood Jesse & Mccarthy Megan from Price Ryan Gabriel & Jennifer Anne, 507 Cherry St E, $219,500.

Canton

Ajanel Hernandez Valerio Sebastian & Aja from Betz Melissa A, 2219 Coventry BLVD NE, $115,000.

Brown Michael Todd from Boyce Lindsay M., 1225 27th St NE, $177,000.

CCSN Properties LLC from Yerian Jeffrey W, 3023 9th St SW, $62,900.

Ceto Sebastian David Canto from Rambo Brooke D, 1524 34th St NW, $158,000.

Collins Brain from Mikstay James R, 1906 Harvey PL SE, $25,000.

Demchak James S & Angela M from M G R III, 1613 19th St NW, $125,000.

Eleven 11 Investment Group LLC from Shiplett Kevin F, 1926 Gibbs Ave NE, $71,000.

Ellis Latasha from Ellis Justin, parcel 206650 10th St NE, $6,800.

Ellis Latasha from Ellis L Q & Mary & Justin, 941 the O'jays Pkwy NE, $25,500.

Story continues

Ellis Latasha from Young Latasha & Ellis Justin L, parcel 206997 the O'jays Pkwy NE, $6,800.

Flora Marsha & Bunt Martin W from Bishop Cynthia R, 2410 12th St SW, $121,000.

Hatcher Esther from Goncalves Sheileh D, 2227 7th St NE, $20,400.

HSBC Bank USA National Association Ttee from Hall Byron A Sr & Deborah J, 2233 Willowrow Ave NE, $78,300.

Johnson Woodrow from Kell Michael T, 2221 9th St NW, $130,000.

Kanam John M from Dible William E, 3024 Navarre Rd SW, $16,500.

Kingdom Property Holdings LLC from Dennis Jacob A, 1015 Clarendon Ave NW, $77,500.

O'Bryan Richard A from Perez Maurilio, 3115 19th St NE, $100,000.

Pacific Premier Trust Custodian FBO GGP from Biltmore Restoration Group LLC DBA Kenni, 208 Park Ave SW, $95,100.

Parnell Matthew & Michelle from Classic Builders & Design LLC, 5102 Rebecca Ave NW, $355,000.

Canton Township

Miller Linda from Kling Joshua J, 3826 Faircrest St SW, $180,900.

Paliyannis Christina from Edwards Adam M, 1378 Cascade Cir NW, $272,500.

Jackson Township

Aw Rental Properties LLC from Budrow William J R & Chelsea R, 8726 Traphagen St NW, $254,250.

Blessing Acres LLC from Zelle Michael A & Amy J, 5475 Peninsula Dr NW, $515,000.

Cross Julie R & John R Ttees from Warren Pamela K, 6619 Glengarry Ave NW, $590,000.

CSN Properties LLC from Residential Solutions Inc, 1280 Leecrest St NW, $93,100.

Donley Christopher J & Cecile M from Rea Custom Homes LLC, 7456 Greenview Ave NW, $96,000.

Graves John M & Lindsay N from Remark Susan B Successor Trustee, 6537 Harbor Dr NW, $390,000.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 7063 Heritage Park Ave NW, $76,000.

Knight Julie A & Delmer R from Hogan Maryann D, 4080 Hyatt Ave NW, $248,000.

Shumick Tyler & Kassidy from Regal Construction Co, 3181 Dunmore Ave NW, $340,000.

Willowdale Country Club Inc Fenstemaker from Willowdale Country Club Inc Fenstemaker, 1 Cherry Dr NW, $170,000.

Lake Township

Drensky Gregory from Keitch David W & Cynthia L Trustees, 143 Relentless Way, $555,000.

Harper Elise H & Foster Betty H from Justice Angela M, 12775 Primrose Dr NE, $260,000.

HRL Consulting LLC from Guardian Stark LLC, parcel 2205105 Cleveland Ave NW, $94,600.

Wright Andrew & Brooke from Rich Joel G, 1551 Smith Kramer St NE, $174,500.

Lawrence Township

Walters William Patrick & Susan M from Bendure Andrew J, 76 Thomas BLVD NW, $67,500.

Lexington Township

Bertka Laura G & Craig C from Baum Darlene Successor Trustee, 11633 Taylor St NE, $199,900.

Haynes Justin & Lindsey N from Bugunovich Deborah K & Daniel B, 11110 Lair Rd NE, $286,000.

In the Zone Homes LLC from Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Hugh, 11661 Rockhill Ave NE, $42,783.

Louisville

Burris Kendra J Revoc Trust from Fox Michael D & Paula J, 1494 Chesapeake Ave NW, $225,000.

Shefelton Marc & Kimberly from Gutscher Curtis Adam II & Shyanne Marie, 1411 W Main St, $185,000.

Shefelton Marc & Kimberly from Gutscher Curtis Adam II & Shyanne Marie, parcel 3602721 Main St W, $185,000.

Marlboro Township

Armour Albert J & Haley Marie from Conti Timothy L & Theresa M, 9955 Preston Ave NE, $535,000.

Massillon

Blu Dog Investments LLC from Gaetano Mattioli Cecchini Living Trust, parcel 10016896 Valerie Ave NW, $861,656.

Blu Dog Investments LLC from Little-Hunt Catherine Successor Trustee, parcel 616897 Valerie Ave NE, $861,656.

Green Arrow Property Management Ltd from US Bank National Association Ttee, 461 27th St NW, $75,600.

Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio from Ryder James Michael Jr & Arian Daniel, parcel 603033 Oak Ave SE, $25,000.

Hoot Timothy O from Stump Alison J Trustee/ Stutzman Keyston, 710 Cherry Rd NE, $148,500.

Hope Homes Foundation Inc from PR Properties Leasing LLC, parcel 618502 Patriot PL SW, $24,000.

KMDN Properties LLC from Princehorn Robert J, 1353 Cherry Rd NW, $90,000.

Lamp Kevin P Jr & Tiffany A from NVR Inc. A Virginia Corporation, 3506 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $317,630.

Lewandowski Justin from Mulvey Andrew W, 2242 Main Ave W, $156,000.

Mcknight Briana M from Reed Malynda, 1536 Tremont Ave SW, $89,500.

Miller Jake from US Bank National Association, 11 8th St SW, $65,700.

NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes from Lockhart A R Development Co, 3508 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $59,000.

Reyes Brian R from Kilgore Richard A &Amber M, 1505 Woodforest St NW, $310,000.

Roth Alan from Mcanany John J & Nicole M, 1851 Vermont Ave SE, $50,000.

Saiph Properties LLC from Meek Capital Management LLC, 555 Griffith Ave SW, $82,000.

Tavares Stephanie D from Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio, 412 1st St NE, $145,000.

North Canton

Bonchu Mary Patricia from Holb Theresa L Trustee, 1114 Shalimar Cir NW, $275,000.

Classic Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC from E Street Property Management Co LLC, parcel 10017753 Overridge Ave SE, $39,000.

Classic Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC from E Street Property Management Co LLC, parcel 10017755 Schneider St SE, $39,000.

Classic Custom Homes and Remodeling LLC from E Street Property Management Co LLC, parcel 10017752 Overridge Ave SE, $39,000.

Coduto David T & Daniel A from Cordillo Joan A Ttee, 439 Middlesworth Ave SW, $156,250.

Kofol Tabitha A from Erlitz Cynthia, 1551 Cambridge Ave SW, $191,000.

Mars Blake & Heather from Opendoor Property Trust I, 330 Applegrove St NE, $220,000.

Martin Santanya from Stroemple Geoffrey C & Marcy J, 1683 Chatham Ave NE, $330,000.

Stroemple Geoffrey C & Marcy J from Hudkins Russell J & Erin L, 1605 Wilbur Dr NE, $275,000.

Osnaburg Township

Horning Michael Thomas from Mottice Nancy C, 4786 Lotz Ave SE, $365,000.

Scholdberg Ian James & Krista Marie from Crawford Donald W, 9234 Georgetown St, $505,000.

Scholdberg Ian James & Krista Marie from Crawford Donald W, parcel 3703675 Georgetown St NE, $505,000.

Paris Township

Carnahan Ethan & Cox Lindsey from Cole Denzil & Betty Jane, 409 Vine St, $109,901.

Marsili Nicholas from Canton Dist Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist, 16310 Lisbon St SE, $106,700.

Perry Township

Armstead Investments LLC from Shealy Cheryl Ann Successor Trustee of T, 191 Oneida Ave NW, $116,000.

Blu Dog Investments LLC from Little-Hunt Catherine Successor Trustee, 1155 Valerie Ave NW, $861,656.

Flores Denise L & Jose D from Warth Michael & Stephen Ttees, 1104 Denmont Ave SW, $182,000.

Litman Thomas from Vierheller Melissa K, 3454 Hilton St NW #1a, $1,000.

Traditional Property Investments LLC from Appraisal Comp Valuations LLC, 3008 12th St NW, $57,500.

Trusty Todd W & Copenhaver S Roberta from Difrancesco Richard, 5160 Shoreview Cir NW, $251,900.

Weisburn Benjamin from Weisburn Mary H, 6969 Westwood Ave SW, $140,000.

Pike Township

Miller Logan from Spencer Terry & Teresa, 6796 East Sparta Ave SE, $35,000.

Wise James M Sr from Degraw Andrea, 5710 Sherbourne Dr SW, $2,500.

Plain Township

Adkins Tracy L & Kimberly A from Kullman Cynthia J Trustee, 2555 Hyacinth Dr NW, $210,000.

Butler Errett J from Doyle Daniel S, 2933 19th St NW, $170,000.

Graber David from Patton Kara L, 1512 33rd St NE, $134,900.

Lanzer Stuart A & Annette from Eshelman Daryl J & Hurst Tamra L Co Trustees of the Daryl J Eshelman & Tamra L H, 1131 Diamond St NE, $301,000.

Lumm Lucas F & Primack Meghan L from Revision Homebuyers LLC, 6683 Firestone Rd NE, $320,000.

Resanovich-Weaver Paula A & Weaver Micha from NVR Inc. A Virginia Corporation, 6855 Harrington Court Ave NE, $369,550.

Schreffler William A from Smith Darlene M, parcel 5205122 Spangler St NE, $10,000.

Sandy Township

Bigler Drew A from Copeland Thomas Lon, 355 W Lisbon St, $140,000.

Ram Property Investments LLC & Willow SP from Emrich Pammey R, 9450 Muckley Dr SE, $146,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Halverstadt Jessica B from Sitarik Jospeh P & Halverstadt Jessica B, 7125 Wabash Ave SW, $72,900.

Shetler James & Sheralyn from Mast Trevor A & Miller Sophie E, 7551 Kellerer St SW, $115,000.

Tuscarawas Township

Martell Maison from Tabellion Angelica & Saxon Peggy, 1110 Isabella Ave NW, $155,000.

Mast Marcus & Starla from Map Office Work in Progress, 1741 Manchester Ave SW, $66,000.

Mcclelland Ray Jr & Ashley from Weltlich Brenda S & Edward B, 12821 Sarbaugh St SW, $335,000.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Real estate: 4 properties sold for more than $550,000 in Stark County