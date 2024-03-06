Real estate transfers: 5-bedroom new build in Aurora sells for more than $500K

Advertisement
House for sale.
House for sale.

Four properties sold for more than $500,000 in Portage County for the week of Jan. 2, 2023.

One property here in Aurora sold for $702,300. The property is a long-term skilled nursing and rehabilitation center. Check out other properties that had high sale prices during that week:

  • 917 Penny Ln, Aurora, $702,300

  • 627 Pioneer Trail E, Aurora, $635,540

  • 786 River Run Rd, Aurora, $564,495

  • 8825 Tallmadge, Diamond, $500,000

According to Zillow.com, the Aurora home on River Run Road, was built in 2023 on a .25-acre lot. At 2,908 square feet, the home has five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a two-car garage.

Located in the Renaissance Park at Geauga Lake neighborhood, the home is considered a continental-style, according to the listing.

The home has an open layout and features a kitchen with quartz counter tops, a center island and stainless steel appliances, the listing notes.

The primary suite has large windows, a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with a double vanity, walk-in shower, and private water closet.

Down the hall, there's a loft area. The remaining four bedrooms also have walk-in closets.

The basement is unfinished, the listing says, however it has walkout access and plenty of storage space.

There's only one photo available with the listing, but more details can be seen here.

PORTAGE COUNTY 

Akron

  • 4529 Mogadore, Bowers Bruce O to Delorenzo Franjesh Holdings LLC, $150,000

  • 4547 Mogadore, Delorenzo Franjesh Holdings LLC to 4547 Mogadore Brimfield LLC, $250,000

  • 4547 Mogadore, Bowers Bruce O to Delorenzo Franjesh Holdings LLC, $150,000

  • 4529 Mogadore, Delorenzo Franjesh Holdings LLC to 4547 Mogadore Brimfield LLC, $250,000

Atwater

  • parcel 01-046-00-00-004-000 Moff, Crookston Julianna & Maryann Gaida Conway & Kost Timothy M to Fano Chad, $145,000

  • 1398 Fairview, Pol Kimberly to Shreve Evan J & Paige P Watkins (J&S), $150,000

Aurora

  • 786 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Beasley Patrick & Laura Cicigoi (J&S), $564,495

  • 674 Fairington Ln, MSMD Ventures LLC to Rambo Terri, $385,000

  • 734 Mcroberts, Bennett Michael L & Denise K (J&S) to Collica Allen E & Isabel C (J&S), $365,000

  • 917 Penny Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Johnson David C & Margaret M (J&S), $702,300

  • 810 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Khan Ashley, $399,965

  • 627 Pioneer Trail E, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Atwal Balkar & Loveleen & Gurleen Kaur Atwal (J&S), $635,540

Brecksville

  • 2044 Sugar Maple Dr, Hickory Creek LLC to NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, $69,000

Diamond

  • 8825 Tallmadge, Kainrad Elsie N (Trustee) to Miner Stephen M (Trustee), $500,000

Garrettsville

  • 10571 White St, Vitek Todd B to Lesko Carrie A, $181,000

  • 9795 Knowlton, Miller Ervin L to Byler Wayne J, $180,000

Hiram

  • 12586 Cadek, Wilson Judith & Judith A to Kepple Blake & Amber (J&S), $200,000

Hudson

  • parcel 33-059-00-00-033-009 Taxi Way, Kruza Elmar to MX7 LLC, $35,000

Kent

  • 1148 Hampton Rd, Mosher Mary Kathleen @3 to MCMLXX LLC, $128,500

  • 371 Michaels, Sobol Jeffrey & Kelsey (J&S) to Brown Jordan Taylor & Kaylyn Alexis (J&S), $234,000

  • 918 Water S, Messersmith Terrance L & Paula D (Trustees) to Jurkovic Ryan, $135,000

  • 1209 Willow, Messersmith Terrance L & Paula D (Trustees) to Jurkovic Ryan, $145,000

  • 725 Fairchild, Zeller Thomas A & Mary A (J&S) to Lewins Alexander W, $159,000

  • 447 Fairchild, Messersmith Terrance L & Paula D (Trustees) to Jurkovic Ryan, $140,000

  • 40 Tudor Ln, Appeldorn Alysa A & Alexandria (J&S) to Bebb William, $200,000

  • 2153 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Diulus Brian & Amber (J&S), $384,345

Mogadore

  • 104 West, Archer Suzanne to Zion City Homes LLC, $140,000

  • 145 Waterloo, Meyer Donald L to Graska Andrew & Kylie (J&S), $185,000

Randolph

  • 3377 Luli Rd, Dunn Dennis C to Cameron Michael & Andrea M (J&S), $125,000

Ravenna

  • 635 Second, Revision Homebuyers LLC to Andrei Spencer, $79,900

  • 250 Prospect, Oehler William R & Sharon I (J&S) to Kurtz Property Solutions LLC, $130,000

  • parcel 31-315-10-00-041-000 Lincoln, Harris David Matthew (Suc Ttee) to Depew Devan E, $2,000

  • 160 Harris, Michl Patrick A to Bektic Capital Holdings LLC, $65,000

  • 450 Lincoln, Harris David Matthew (Suc Ttee) to Larkin Viktor S & Anna (J&S), $10,000

  • 7025 St Rt 5, Bryan William G to Janisko Shirley, $160,000

  • 3761 Lovers Ln, Ables Harold W Sr to Neighborhood Development Services Inc, $300,000

Streetsboro

  • 272 Victorridge Dr, Lynscot Ventures LLC to Rimmer Eddie & Karen (J&S), $49,480

  • 9983 Forest Valley Ln, Bambrick James M & Angela M (J&S) to Trgo Michelle E, $381,900

  • 9952 Delores, Adamu Sanni Samson & Devonya Lanell (J&S) to Scalf Daniel W & Rebecca C (J&S), $251,000

  • 1271 Tinkers Green Dr, Wilder Steven E & Susan C (J&S) to Bains Charanbir Kaur & Harinder Pal Bains (J&S), $370,000

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Portage County real estate Aurora home built in 2023 sells for $500K

