Real estate transfers: 5-bedroom new build in Aurora sells for more than $500K
Four properties sold for more than $500,000 in Portage County for the week of Jan. 2, 2023.
One property here in Aurora sold for $702,300. The property is a long-term skilled nursing and rehabilitation center. Check out other properties that had high sale prices during that week:
917 Penny Ln, Aurora, $702,300
627 Pioneer Trail E, Aurora, $635,540
786 River Run Rd, Aurora, $564,495
8825 Tallmadge, Diamond, $500,000
According to Zillow.com, the Aurora home on River Run Road, was built in 2023 on a .25-acre lot. At 2,908 square feet, the home has five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a two-car garage.
Located in the Renaissance Park at Geauga Lake neighborhood, the home is considered a continental-style, according to the listing.
The home has an open layout and features a kitchen with quartz counter tops, a center island and stainless steel appliances, the listing notes.
The primary suite has large windows, a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with a double vanity, walk-in shower, and private water closet.
Down the hall, there's a loft area. The remaining four bedrooms also have walk-in closets.
The basement is unfinished, the listing says, however it has walkout access and plenty of storage space.
There's only one photo available with the listing, but more details can be seen here.
PORTAGE COUNTY
Akron
4529 Mogadore, Bowers Bruce O to Delorenzo Franjesh Holdings LLC, $150,000
4547 Mogadore, Delorenzo Franjesh Holdings LLC to 4547 Mogadore Brimfield LLC, $250,000
4547 Mogadore, Bowers Bruce O to Delorenzo Franjesh Holdings LLC, $150,000
4529 Mogadore, Delorenzo Franjesh Holdings LLC to 4547 Mogadore Brimfield LLC, $250,000
Atwater
parcel 01-046-00-00-004-000 Moff, Crookston Julianna & Maryann Gaida Conway & Kost Timothy M to Fano Chad, $145,000
1398 Fairview, Pol Kimberly to Shreve Evan J & Paige P Watkins (J&S), $150,000
Aurora
786 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Beasley Patrick & Laura Cicigoi (J&S), $564,495
674 Fairington Ln, MSMD Ventures LLC to Rambo Terri, $385,000
734 Mcroberts, Bennett Michael L & Denise K (J&S) to Collica Allen E & Isabel C (J&S), $365,000
917 Penny Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Johnson David C & Margaret M (J&S), $702,300
810 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Khan Ashley, $399,965
627 Pioneer Trail E, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Atwal Balkar & Loveleen & Gurleen Kaur Atwal (J&S), $635,540
Brecksville
2044 Sugar Maple Dr, Hickory Creek LLC to NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, $69,000
Diamond
8825 Tallmadge, Kainrad Elsie N (Trustee) to Miner Stephen M (Trustee), $500,000
Garrettsville
10571 White St, Vitek Todd B to Lesko Carrie A, $181,000
9795 Knowlton, Miller Ervin L to Byler Wayne J, $180,000
Hiram
12586 Cadek, Wilson Judith & Judith A to Kepple Blake & Amber (J&S), $200,000
Hudson
parcel 33-059-00-00-033-009 Taxi Way, Kruza Elmar to MX7 LLC, $35,000
Kent
1148 Hampton Rd, Mosher Mary Kathleen @3 to MCMLXX LLC, $128,500
371 Michaels, Sobol Jeffrey & Kelsey (J&S) to Brown Jordan Taylor & Kaylyn Alexis (J&S), $234,000
918 Water S, Messersmith Terrance L & Paula D (Trustees) to Jurkovic Ryan, $135,000
1209 Willow, Messersmith Terrance L & Paula D (Trustees) to Jurkovic Ryan, $145,000
725 Fairchild, Zeller Thomas A & Mary A (J&S) to Lewins Alexander W, $159,000
447 Fairchild, Messersmith Terrance L & Paula D (Trustees) to Jurkovic Ryan, $140,000
40 Tudor Ln, Appeldorn Alysa A & Alexandria (J&S) to Bebb William, $200,000
2153 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Diulus Brian & Amber (J&S), $384,345
Mogadore
104 West, Archer Suzanne to Zion City Homes LLC, $140,000
145 Waterloo, Meyer Donald L to Graska Andrew & Kylie (J&S), $185,000
Randolph
3377 Luli Rd, Dunn Dennis C to Cameron Michael & Andrea M (J&S), $125,000
Ravenna
635 Second, Revision Homebuyers LLC to Andrei Spencer, $79,900
250 Prospect, Oehler William R & Sharon I (J&S) to Kurtz Property Solutions LLC, $130,000
parcel 31-315-10-00-041-000 Lincoln, Harris David Matthew (Suc Ttee) to Depew Devan E, $2,000
160 Harris, Michl Patrick A to Bektic Capital Holdings LLC, $65,000
450 Lincoln, Harris David Matthew (Suc Ttee) to Larkin Viktor S & Anna (J&S), $10,000
7025 St Rt 5, Bryan William G to Janisko Shirley, $160,000
3761 Lovers Ln, Ables Harold W Sr to Neighborhood Development Services Inc, $300,000
Streetsboro
272 Victorridge Dr, Lynscot Ventures LLC to Rimmer Eddie & Karen (J&S), $49,480
9983 Forest Valley Ln, Bambrick James M & Angela M (J&S) to Trgo Michelle E, $381,900
9952 Delores, Adamu Sanni Samson & Devonya Lanell (J&S) to Scalf Daniel W & Rebecca C (J&S), $251,000
1271 Tinkers Green Dr, Wilder Steven E & Susan C (J&S) to Bains Charanbir Kaur & Harinder Pal Bains (J&S), $370,000
