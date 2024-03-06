Real estate transfers: 5-bedroom new build in Aurora sells for more than $500K

House for sale.

Four properties sold for more than $500,000 in Portage County for the week of Jan. 2, 2023.

One property here in Aurora sold for $702,300. The property is a long-term skilled nursing and rehabilitation center. Check out other properties that had high sale prices during that week:

917 Penny Ln, Aurora, $702,300

627 Pioneer Trail E, Aurora, $635,540

786 River Run Rd, Aurora, $564,495

8825 Tallmadge, Diamond, $500,000

According to Zillow.com, the Aurora home on River Run Road, was built in 2023 on a .25-acre lot. At 2,908 square feet, the home has five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a two-car garage.

Located in the Renaissance Park at Geauga Lake neighborhood, the home is considered a continental-style, according to the listing.

The home has an open layout and features a kitchen with quartz counter tops, a center island and stainless steel appliances, the listing notes.

The primary suite has large windows, a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with a double vanity, walk-in shower, and private water closet.

Down the hall, there's a loft area. The remaining four bedrooms also have walk-in closets.

The basement is unfinished, the listing says, however it has walkout access and plenty of storage space.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Akron

4529 Mogadore, Bowers Bruce O to Delorenzo Franjesh Holdings LLC, $150,000

4547 Mogadore, Delorenzo Franjesh Holdings LLC to 4547 Mogadore Brimfield LLC, $250,000

4547 Mogadore, Bowers Bruce O to Delorenzo Franjesh Holdings LLC, $150,000

4529 Mogadore, Delorenzo Franjesh Holdings LLC to 4547 Mogadore Brimfield LLC, $250,000

Atwater

parcel 01-046-00-00-004-000 Moff, Crookston Julianna & Maryann Gaida Conway & Kost Timothy M to Fano Chad, $145,000

1398 Fairview, Pol Kimberly to Shreve Evan J & Paige P Watkins (J&S), $150,000

Aurora

786 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Beasley Patrick & Laura Cicigoi (J&S), $564,495

674 Fairington Ln, MSMD Ventures LLC to Rambo Terri, $385,000

734 Mcroberts, Bennett Michael L & Denise K (J&S) to Collica Allen E & Isabel C (J&S), $365,000

917 Penny Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Johnson David C & Margaret M (J&S), $702,300

810 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Khan Ashley, $399,965

627 Pioneer Trail E, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Atwal Balkar & Loveleen & Gurleen Kaur Atwal (J&S), $635,540

Brecksville

2044 Sugar Maple Dr, Hickory Creek LLC to NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, $69,000

Diamond

8825 Tallmadge, Kainrad Elsie N (Trustee) to Miner Stephen M (Trustee), $500,000

Garrettsville

10571 White St, Vitek Todd B to Lesko Carrie A, $181,000

9795 Knowlton, Miller Ervin L to Byler Wayne J, $180,000

Hiram

12586 Cadek, Wilson Judith & Judith A to Kepple Blake & Amber (J&S), $200,000

Hudson

parcel 33-059-00-00-033-009 Taxi Way, Kruza Elmar to MX7 LLC, $35,000

Kent

1148 Hampton Rd, Mosher Mary Kathleen @3 to MCMLXX LLC, $128,500

371 Michaels, Sobol Jeffrey & Kelsey (J&S) to Brown Jordan Taylor & Kaylyn Alexis (J&S), $234,000

918 Water S, Messersmith Terrance L & Paula D (Trustees) to Jurkovic Ryan, $135,000

1209 Willow, Messersmith Terrance L & Paula D (Trustees) to Jurkovic Ryan, $145,000

725 Fairchild, Zeller Thomas A & Mary A (J&S) to Lewins Alexander W, $159,000

447 Fairchild, Messersmith Terrance L & Paula D (Trustees) to Jurkovic Ryan, $140,000

40 Tudor Ln, Appeldorn Alysa A & Alexandria (J&S) to Bebb William, $200,000

2153 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Diulus Brian & Amber (J&S), $384,345

Mogadore

104 West, Archer Suzanne to Zion City Homes LLC, $140,000

145 Waterloo, Meyer Donald L to Graska Andrew & Kylie (J&S), $185,000

Randolph

3377 Luli Rd, Dunn Dennis C to Cameron Michael & Andrea M (J&S), $125,000

Ravenna

635 Second, Revision Homebuyers LLC to Andrei Spencer, $79,900

250 Prospect, Oehler William R & Sharon I (J&S) to Kurtz Property Solutions LLC, $130,000

parcel 31-315-10-00-041-000 Lincoln, Harris David Matthew (Suc Ttee) to Depew Devan E, $2,000

160 Harris, Michl Patrick A to Bektic Capital Holdings LLC, $65,000

450 Lincoln, Harris David Matthew (Suc Ttee) to Larkin Viktor S & Anna (J&S), $10,000

7025 St Rt 5, Bryan William G to Janisko Shirley, $160,000

3761 Lovers Ln, Ables Harold W Sr to Neighborhood Development Services Inc, $300,000

Streetsboro

272 Victorridge Dr, Lynscot Ventures LLC to Rimmer Eddie & Karen (J&S), $49,480

9983 Forest Valley Ln, Bambrick James M & Angela M (J&S) to Trgo Michelle E, $381,900

9952 Delores, Adamu Sanni Samson & Devonya Lanell (J&S) to Scalf Daniel W & Rebecca C (J&S), $251,000

1271 Tinkers Green Dr, Wilder Steven E & Susan C (J&S) to Bains Charanbir Kaur & Harinder Pal Bains (J&S), $370,000

