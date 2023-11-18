Real estate transfers: Agricultural property in Jackson Township sells for $900,000

A house with a "for sale" sign in front of it.

A 19.47-acre agricultural property in Jackson Township sold for $900,000, according to the latest real estate filings with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

Two local individuals purchased the property that has a two-story house, categorized in poor condition, and grain storage bins on Crystal Lake Avenue NW.

The transfers cover Oct. 21 to Oct. 27.

Bethlehem Township

Brink Jeff & Debbie & Joshua from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1101225 Mombasa Ave, $3,600.

Cooper Jeremy Ny from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1100990 Tanganyika Trl, $3,900.

Eisenhut John D from Feucht Andrew & Elizabeth, 5837 Hudson Dr SW, $250,000.

Fannin Erica M from Scarpino Kristi N, 73 Ohio St SW, $156,000.

Grammer Benjamin P from Pietro James & Kamban Landon, 102 Canal St E, $176,900.

Killy Scott P & Lynnette from Feucht Ronald & Valarie, 8236 Lina St SW, $265,000.

Koshak Brenda from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1100987 Tanganyika Trl, $1,900.

Morgan Tabatha Ann & Jessie L from Christner Brandon M, 118 Wooster St NW, $172,000.

Ottinger Brian & Robbins Diane & Brian from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1100835 Nairobi St, $5,400.

Verburg Freda from Robbins Diane, parcel 1100737 Hippo Dr, $10,000.

Canal Fulton

Lein Douglas E & Kimberly R from Smail Property Development Ltd, parcel 10017697 E Lakewood, $110,000.

Mccully Jared from Hinton Kathleen E Successor Trustee, 439 Walnut St, $291,500.

Jackson Township

Boccuti Blake A & Scheetz Lisa A from Lindesmith Beau A, 1840 Wexford Cir NW, $222,500.

Catanese Ross M & Nola A from Vega Enterprises Ltd, 6285 Swan Lake Cir NW, $515,000.

DKL Enterprise LLC from Fritz Timothy A, 7210 Hoverland St NW, $196,900.

Gorgievski Alexander from Wheeler Donna M, 7858 Stuhldreher St NW, $136,400.

Hall Kevin D & Bowen Latoya N from Spencer David M & Rogler Ylva S, 5391 Cinderford St NW, $400,000.

Jacobs Mark P & Kimberly S from Calderone Gregory A & Ronald A, 7168 Corniche St NW, $204,731.

Story continues

Joy Jason E from Mauser Edwin R Jr & Wendy R, 4194 Lochness Cir NW, $750,000.

K Hovnanian at Hertiage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 6903 Heritage Park Ave NW, $76,000.

K. Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 8825 Franklin St NW, $76,000.

Knapik Ronald & Patricia from Life Laura J Ttee / Laura J Life Revocab, 5976 Thames CT NW, $680,000.

Metzger Christine & Smith Ryan from Erickson Scott A & Martina C, 9205 Shadybrook St NW, $336,500.

Nelson Jason A from Rama Rental Properties LLC, 1137 Stuart St NW, $195,500.

Nobis Ralph G III from Seroke Cynthia L, 4847 Revere Ave NW, $110,000.

Pentz Connie Marie & Anthony Steven Ttee from Miller Alan L & Lois M, 5095 Crystal Lake Ave NW, $900,000.

RF Designs LLC from Umbaugh Christopher J, 5153 Brookstone St NW, $283,300.

Sharp Stephen & Bialecki Sharp Lisa from Welty Susan R, 7740 Kenwood Cir NW, $242,500.

Sklenar Eric R & Thomas Kelsey E from Unsworth Danielle & Jacob, parcel 10017344 Woodvale Cir NW, $130,000.

Lawrence Township

Eiseman Paula from Brandon Pamala K, 100 Thomas BLVD NW, $30,000.

Massillon

Andrews Phillip Allen & Holly Taysom from Pietro Frank W II, 766 14th St SE, $93,900.

Ausar Cyrus from Steele Gloria J, 1516 Johnson St SE, $48,700.

Beck Timothy Ray from Wells Fargo Bank Na, 438 Taylor St SW, $44,199.

Bonheimer Tami M from Bonheimer Tami M & Kern Eric, 1428 Overlook Ave SW, $88,050.

Cok Cheryl L from Berquist Lise M, 2819 Abraham Ave NW, $200,000.

Courtney Robin from Wagner Cynthia A, 254 Gail Ave NE, $172,000.

Etro Investments LLC from Bennett Jacqueline K, 1371 17th St SW, $152,900.

Lones Steve R & Ashely D from Rohr Jennifer I Trustee, 1528 Woodforest St NW, $380,000.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Lockhart A R Development Co, 3433 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $59,000.

Parsons Robert & Megan from Page Jon, 420 6th St NE, $83,800.

Premier Homes Inc from Laray Investments Ltd, 252 23rd St NW, $315,000.

Roth Caitlin & Lindesmith Beau from Mattachione Louie E Trace Frank R, 2812 Mill Ridge Path, $464,000.

Scarpino Kristi & Gloss Brian from PR Properties Leasing LLC, 878 Liberty CT SW, $265,250.

Tinney Alexis & Kocsis Derek M from Define James D, 1045 Rotch Ave NE, $156,000.

Wade Timothy W & Wade Diana L from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 3465 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $298,735.

Perry Township

Calvary Bible Baptist Church from Perry Baptist Church Inc, 2425 Perry Dr SW, $125,000.

Calvary Bible Baptist Church from Perry Baptist Church, 2445 Perry Dr SW, $100,000.

Davidson Matthew W & Lyvermie F from Hill James C & Autumn, 4600 15th St SW, $202,000.

Hites Kristen & James W Jr from Buckeye Communities Homes LLC, 3454 Hilton St NW Lot 7, $14,000.

Hurtt Breana from Hartzell Robert, 532 Windamere Ave NW, $68,501.

Johnson Clayton & Delgado Ashley from Beans Patricia Ellen, 702 Woodlawn Ave NW, $183,500.

Property 31 LLC from Calvary Bible Baptist Church of Stark, 1221 Perry Dr SW, $89,900.

Property 31 LLC from Calvary Bible Baptist Church of Stark, parcel 10017196 13th St SW, $89,900.

Ventresca Laura L from Cottrell Michelle Nicole Fka Sundheimer, 4524 Marcellus St NW, $177,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Miller Anthony from Mast Nelson, 6816 Pigeon Run Rd SW, $135,000.

Tuscarawas Township

Pfeiffer Chad E & Nicole M from Emerick Marcus, 12785 Sarbaugh St SW, $240,000.

Premier Homes Inc from Laray Investments Ltd, 12317 Kimmens Rd SW, $315,000.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Real estate: Agricultural property in Jackson Twp. sells for $900,000