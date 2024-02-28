Real estate transfers: Aurora new build sells for over $600K. Take a look inside

House for sale.

Five properties sold for more than $500,000 in Portage County for the week of Dec. 27, 2023.

One property in Mogadore sold for $650,000. The property is a long-term skilled nursing and rehabilitation center. Check out other properties that had high sale prices during that week:

4178 Mogadore, Mogadore, $650,000

617 Pioneer Trail E, Aurora, $631,145

690 Meadowbrook, Aurora, $575,000

parcel 03-029-00-00-041-000 Eggleston, Aurora, $575,000

1288 Suffield Oaks Ln, Mogadore, $500,000

According to Realtor.com, the Aurora home on Pioneer Trail was built in 2023 on a .45-acre lot. At 3,277 square feet, the home has four bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms and a three-car garage.

Located in the Trails and Beljon Farms neighborhood, the home is a newer build by Pulte Homes with an open floor plan.

The kitchen features quartz countertops, an island and stainless steel appliances. It leads into the great room with a fireplace covered in a stone façade.

Also on the main floor is the primary suite with a large en suite bathroom with a double vanity and walk-in closet. Upstairs are the other three bedrooms, two of which share a jack-and-jill bathroom.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Aurora

690 Meadowbrook, Conley R Jack to Slama Randy & Sara (J&S), $575,000

617 Pioneer Trail E, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Ravi Ajin & Sangeetha Jayakumar (J&S), $631,145

parcel 03-029-00-00-041-000 Eggleston, Conley R Jack to Slama Randy & Sara (J&S), $575,000

800 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Arsena Michele G (Trustee), $389,805

Brecksville

2075 Sugar Maple Dr, Hickory Creek LLC to NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, $69,000

Burton

parcel 20-024-00-00-003-003, to Kurtz Aden S & Laura A, $0

Hiram

11799 Kenyon, Donley Carol C to Everett Ryan M & Kailyn M Woodrum (J&S), $250,000

Kent

456 Harvey, Marshall William P & Kathleen M Clyde (J&S) to Collier Gavin & Kari (Co Trustees), $323,000

2164 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Mclaren John J Jr & Cndy S (J&S), $398,210

7711 Diagonal, Mckinney Roger L & Gail A (Co Trustees) to Kozma-Croft Zachary & Austin (J&S), $339,900

2147 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Svik Stephen F & Sue Ellen (Co Trustees), $393,250

4480 Ledge Ct, Pleasant Lakes of Ohio LLC to Obrien Mark A & Cheryl L Gerbacht, $75,000

Mogadore

1735 New Milford, Rodenbucher David & Valerie (J&S) to Flynn Carson & Raine Saal (J&S), $325,000

4178 Mogadore, Brimfield Economy Storage Ltd to Kintz Edward D, $650,000

1691 New Milford, Rodenbucher David & Valerie (J&S) to Flynn Carson & Raine Saal (J&S), $325,000

1288 Suffield Oaks Ln, Longbottom Gary Robert & Gerald Anthony Pinto (Co Trustees) to Bell Donald C & Andrene Bell (J&S), $500,000

Ravenna

6110 Newton Falls Rd, Robinson Patricia Carol to Robinson Patricia Carol, $0

4181 Ruth, Mason Audrey A Estate to Ajrm Properties LLC, $150,000

Solon

7191 St Rt 305, Basp LLC to Basp LLC, $0

7191 St Rt 305, Basp LLC to Flippindirt LLC, $212,422

Stow

parcel 11-324-00-00-006-003 St Rt 14, Miner Stephen M (Trustee) to Walnut Ridge Nursery & Farm LLC, $175,000

Streetsboro

9561 Ellen, Szydlowski Thomas J & Kelly M Andzelik (J&S) to Lipski Carl H IV & Cecily Rose (J&S), $246,000

1654 Mapleview Ct, Cameron Tracy L to Norvell Monico Nicheole, $155,000

8747 Mavis Tl, Busch Jacob & Jean C Deibel (J&S) to Korecky William E & Kathleen M Cymanski (J&S), $320,000

2661 Hadley, Morina Properties LLC to Olaffoster Aron, $169,000

2764 Shadley, Delair Leroy R & Deanna L Dedon & Marsha E Mcmullen (Tic) to Dickerson Annette G, $125,000

