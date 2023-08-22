Real estate transfers: Aurora house with pool, slide sells for $1.75 million
Seven property sold for over $500,000 in Portage County for the week of June 20, 2023. The property listed here in Aurora sold with a price of $1,750,000.
525 Bristol Dr, Aurora, $1,750,000
506 Devonshire, Aurora, $742,500
289 Jade BV, Streetsboro, $659,900
840 Deep Woods Dr, Aurora, $650,000
6885 Red Brush Rd, Kent, $606,000
645 Shinnecock Ln, Aurora, $525,000
2068 Sugar Maple Dr, Kent, $522,695
According to Realtor.com, the Aurora home on Bristol Drive was built in 2010 on a .96 acre lot. At 5,703 square feet, the home has four bedrooms, four full and two half bathrooms and a three-car garage.
The stone house is located on a cul-de-sac overlooking the 17th fairway of the Barrington Golf Course, the listing states. The open floorplan leads into the great room, formal dining room, wet bar, hearth room and chef's kitchen. The kitchen has granite countertops, an island, large dining area and a pantry.
The listing states that the owners' suite is on the main level while upstairs there are two more bedroom suites. On the lower level, there's a rec room, exercise room and wine cellar with walkout access.
In the backyard, the listing states there's a fenced-in pool with a slide and rock waterfall as well as a stone paver patio, fire pits, and a lower patio with a stone fireplace, hot tub and pergola.
Check out the listing for more.
PORTAGE COUNTY
Aurora
850 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Ramesh Saisitaram, $340,525
840 Deep Woods Dr, Thompson William & Kathryn A (Trustees) to Wolfgang William R Jr & Maryelizabeth (J&S), $650,000
645 Shinnecock Ln, Pinkey Anthony J & Susan Case Aka Susan L Case (J&S) to Aleva John Leslie Jr & Carmen Mirina Aleva (J&S), $525,000
506 Devonshire, Elick Matthew & Stephanie (J&S) to Smigelski Aaron, $742,500
954 Grand View, Vero Brandon S to Bamco Investments LLC, $295,000
525 Bristol Dr, Hellman Wayne R & Diane L (J&S) to Medcalf Robert L Jr & Babette (Co Trustees), $1,750,000
235 Pleasant View Dr, Homestead of Aurora Limited Partnership to Classic Homes of Aurora Inc, $127,000
207 Chelmsford, Olynyk Frank J to Priscilla James R & Linda M (J&S), $180,000
225 Pleasant View Dr, Homestead of Aurora Limited Partnership to Classic Homes of Aurora Inc, $126,000
215 Pleasant View Dr, Homestead of Aurora Limited Partnership to Classic Homes of Aurora Inc, $116,000
2032 Sugar Maple Dr, Hickory Creek LLC to NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, $67,000
2039 Sugar Maple Dr, Hickory Creek LLC to NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, $67,000
Garrettsville
8439 Eagle Creek Dr, Crawford John C & Michelle L (J&S) to Mitchell Samuel Jr, $324,000
10095 St Rt 305, Weaver Elwin R & Annie B Weaver (J&S) to Alsakhri Hasan & Soultan, $390,000
11453 Wheeler Rd, Barten William M to Jordan Terry F II, $187,000
Kent
1614 Morris, D'enbeau Suzanne to Kulesz Javier & Barbara A Boczek-Kulesz, $261,750
1063 Munroe Falls, Long Carolyn R to Hahn Joseph E, $162,000
717 Beryl, Haynes Jeffrey Michael & Alison M (J&S) to Edwards Anthony D & Casey M (J&S), $274,000
308 Elm W, Lindsey Robert L Jr to Geneva Avenue Real Estate LLC, $124,500
899 Stonewater Dr, Cummings Michael R & James E to Ciccantelli Pat & Lynn (J&S), $338,000
301 Chestnut, Johnson Kirk E to West Austin & Jessica Lynn (J&S), $100,000
3559 Elmhurst, Lucas Nikki L to Gustafsson Kayla, $170,000
2068 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Singh Sukhpal & Twinkal Kaur (J&S), $522,695
6885 Red Brush Rd, Young Harold O & Rebecca L (J&S) to Hansen Justin D & Deniz Gurkan, $606,000
4722 Gate Post Ln, Wilson Carol L & Rebecca A Bordovsky (J&S) to Robledo Roberto Carlos Lemus @2 (J&S), $455,000
3167 Jay, Sibbio Charles S & Michelle M (J&S) to Fabry Lydia R, $308,500
Mantua
12518 St Rt 44, Holyboroda Vadym & Julia (J&S) to Gipson Marvin & Marina (J&S), $363,500
Mogadore
3983 Highland, Neidert Andrea J & John J Macaleese (J&S) to Fisher Nathan J & Bailey M Witwer (J&S), $203,000
1480 Whitehall, Collins Alice M to Hanft Leah Julene, $220,000
619 Oakhaven, Clark of Oakhaven LLC to Pennington James W & Catherine D (Trustees), $278,000
Ravenna
147 Walnut, Clark Janice M (Succ Trustee) to Gerasa LLC, $83,000
715 Main St E, Harper Benjamin B & Crystal to Martin Peter T, $410,000
406 Lincoln, Ruocchio Meredith L to Shipp Stephen C & Melanie A Ruocchio, $100,000
1094 Brittingham Dr, Curry William to Bashlor Daniel J & Rebecca M (J&S), $315,000
131 Scranton, Spencer Sharon Aka Sharon Gallimore to Roosa Benjamin G, $110,000
251 Harris, Mullen Linda L to Mar Property Management LLC, $62,000
4875 Camp, Eskridge Kathy A to JCDC Investments LLC, $170,000
3749 Webb Rd, Randall Craig A & Sherry A to Kollman Rick Gilbert Anthony & Ashley Jordan Prater (J&S), $359,000
Rootstown
3670 Cook, Holler Roberta A to Rimar David J & Hannah N Dezort (J&S), $275,000
Streetsboro
1698 Dublin Way, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Holcomb Delarian D, $374,070
10162 Buckhorn Tl, Mlinarik Jeffrey S & Ashley M (J&S) to Das Anthony M, $275,000
1405 Cecil, Graves Daniel Lee to Washington Alaina T & Roy E (J&S), $302,000
1686 Dublin Way, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Putman Timothy S & Megan A (J&S), $383,065
289 Jade BV, Yuzwa Kathleen A to Cooper Derek Dwayne&Annessa Yvonne Slater (J&S), $659,900
1254 Gaynelle, Powell Lee F & Patricia R (J&S) to Ap Real Estate Solutions LLC, $130,000
7821 Twin Hills, Edwards Anthony D to Boxler Anthony M & Stephenie R (J&S), $280,000
Tallmadge
6778 Sumner, Kendrick Rental Properties LLC to Bauguess Zachary Lee, $119,900
Windham
8396 Nichols Rd, Dickey James to Koshar Edward Michael&Halle Elizabeth Dorko (J&S), $305,000
8437 St Rt 303, O'connor Wyant Jacqueline to Kurtz Wallace Jr & Sara (J&S), $180,000
