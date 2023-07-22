Real estate transfers: Baymont by Wyndham hotel sold for $4.2 million

An image capture from Google Maps of the Plain Township hotel
The Baymont by Wyndham hotel in Plain Township has been sold to a new owner for $4.2 million, according to recent real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

Sharma Broadmoor LLC, which listed a Silver Lake address in county property records, purchased the hotel at 5335 Broadmoor Circle NW from Bhau Hotel LLC, a company registered by a Jackson Township man.

The real estate transfers cover June 24 to June 30.

Bethlehem Township

Bennett Jamie from Copenhaver Roberta, parcel 1100665 Safari Trl, $2,000.

Crum Peggy & Darryl & Bryce & Donald & from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1100691 Panther PL, $4,300.

Giron Patrick D from Crofut William B & Florence M & Anderson, 129 A St Nav Vil, $43,000.

Lewandowski George & Bonnie from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1100862 Zambesi, $3,800.

Mays-Rodriguez Maelene from Needs Michelle A, 6000 Beth Ave SW #77, $3,000.

Omicinski Kathleen from Taylor Dustin J, 31 Plainmont St NE, $190,000.

Staley Shawn J & Bevin L from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1100796 Cobra CT, $5,400.

Troyer Ammon E & Mirian A from Wendling Ronald L, 6595 Blough Ave SW, $61,600.

Wheeler Judith & Randal from Senften Robert M, 141 C St Nav Vil, $50,000.

Canal Fulton

Crachiolo Mary Ellen & John from Markham Sally, 819 Cartier Dr, $282,000.Lightning Holdings LLC from Hubany Dyanna J, 1432 Pauli St, $145,000.Widuck Michael S & Kristina M Co Ttees from Bolgrin Deborah E & Eric M, 660 Prospect St, $245,000.

Jackson Township

Altieri Stephanie L & Tony S Co Ttees from Vega Enterprises Ltd, 5999 Springlake Rd NW, $689,900.

Camp Cynthia S Ttee from Deville Hills & Dales LLC, 5903 Hawks Nest Cir NW Condo 13C, $484,225.

Dunn Aaron C & Kaitlyn O from Douglas L Rich & Michelle M Rich Tte, 3150 Edinburg Ave NW, $355,000.

Hatcher Daniel Ray & Kristi Jo from One Degree North LLC, 8701 Colton St NW, $240,000.

Houska Michael J from Whipple Ave Corporation, 3455 Whipple Ave NW, $270,000.

Irving Edwin E & Nancy B Trustees from Deville Hills & Dales LLC, 5907 Hawks Nest Cir NW Condo 13A, $467,620.

Johnston Robert from Johnston Robert & Botheroyd Elizabeth, 5450 East BLVD NW, $98,400.

K Hovnanian at Hertiage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 6910 Heritage Park Ave NW, $76,000.

Kuhnash Jeremy M from Crawford Mike A, 2670 Dunbarton Ave NW, $830,000.

Malorni Matthew J & Samantha K from Brendel Farms Inc, parcel 10017198 Arlington Ave NW, $140,000.

Maurice Matthew J & Paparizos Stella C from Berkshire Farms LLC, 7190 Greenview Ave NW, $150,000.

Myers Alexander J & Paulus Macy from Indorf Jennifer E, 2036 Amherst Ave NW, $250,000.

Park Centre Lanes Property LLC from Park Centre Lanes Inc, 7313 Whipple Ave NW, $1,900,000.

Rama Rental Properties LLC from Headland Michael E, 1137 Stuart St NW, $150,000.

Scheetz Eric M from Scheetz Eric M & Minor Tammy, 8423 Nordic Cir NW, $116,800.

Schleig Shawn K & Elisa Renee from One Degree North LLC, 8721 Milmont St NW, $208,000.

Thomas Zachary T & Courtney M from Cook Daniel E & Nicole M, 2930 Coldwater Ave NW, $460,000.

Trainer Julie M from Mcdonnell Laurie A Trustee, 4825 Lawndale St NW, $249,700.

Vance Charles N & Samantha A from Gaydosh Ronald & Clemmer Kristin E, 8360 Fulton Dr NW, $285,000.

Wilson Scott G & Cynthia A from Bickel Bruce E & Janet L, parcel 1612533 Cherrywood Cir NW, $25,000.

Lawrence Township

Burrier Tyler & Kelli from Taurus Properties LLC, 3974 Alabama Ave NW, $210,000.

Eberhardt Construction LLC from Appleton Patty & Simmers Debbie Etal, 14901 Lawmont St, $71,100.

Eberhardt Construction LLC from Curley Patrick E, parcel 2411406 Lawmont St NW, $5,900.

Priest Lance C & Cassandra M from Bent Creek Properties LLC, 3665 Beaumont Ave NW, $115,000.

Massillon

Barkhauer Crystal & Lemon Sharon E from Silvestri David L, 1233 North Ave NE, $137,000.

Bellrose Douglas W & Sandra D from Map Office Work in Progress, 3364 Bonnie Brae Dr SW, $12,500.

Berrcc Properties LLC from Vasco Properties Ltd, 4270 Sterilite Ave SW, $959,400.

Continental Community Management from Tammac Holdings Corporation, 3 Country Club Cir, $38,000.

Davis Matthew from Fowler Latisha D, 850 17th St NW, $139,900.

Doolan Rian from Britton Trent E & Corine L, 1223 Main Ave W, $155,000.

Five Stream Ventures LLC from Gill Kevin W & Janelle R, 914 Lincoln Way NW, $68,500.

Husted Ty & Carolyn from K Hovnanian at Country View Estates LLC, 2438 Carlene Ave SW, $378,930.

Labriola Dominick & Lemaster Hannah from Call Austin W & Jessica L, 747 Starr Ridge St SE, $265,000.

Lambert Jeffrey III from Continental Community Management Service, 49 Rolling Acres Cir E, $10,000.

Mamula Jeffrey D from Sewell Joan A Trustee, 433 Oak Manor Ave NE, $160,000.

Marshall Paul & Eric & Linda Carol from Map Office Work in Progress, 3350 Bonnie Brae Dr SW, $12,500.

Mcclain David A & Penni L from Mcclain Phyllis E Aka Phyllis Eileen, 320 Independence St SE, $85,000.

Murphy Michael R & Sally A from Welker Laura F Trustee, 2210 Bowling Green Dr SE, $315,000.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Lockhart A R Development Co, parcel 10017111 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $59,000.

Palumbo Diane from Continental Community Management Service, 19 Rolling View Cir, $10,000.

Pragmatic Properties LLC from Smith Gloria J, 1726 16th St SE, $40,000.

Pritchard Jan from J L Starrett Family LLC, 301 15th St NW, $185,000.

Pritchard Jan from J L Starrett Family LLC, parcel 611282 17th St NW, $185,000.

Pycraft Brittany M & Megan from K Hovnanian at Country View Estates LLC, 2460 Carlene Ave SW, $379,472.

RSL Investments LLC from Five Stream Ventures LLC, 914 Lincoln Way NW, $85,000.

Sampsel Timothy & Saundra from Continental Community Management Service, 75 Rolling Park Dr N, $35,000.

Sheeler Annalise N from Skyeline Enterprises LLC, 516 3rd St NE, $142,000.

Sturm Timothy J & Catherine from Kelly Brian C, 935 Cornell St NE, $51,171.

Wilson Anthony & Brenda from Continental Community Management Service, 5 Country Club Cir NW, $32,000.

Wilson John D & Brenda J from Map Office Work in Progress, 3378 Bonnie Brae Dr SW, $20,000.

Yates Judith Lee from Go America LLC, 179 24th St SE, $93,000.

Perry Township

Blackburn Andrew from Preusser Nancy J, 1332 Manor Ave SW, $140,000.

Briggs Derek from Fruchey Zachary, 3901 Shepler Church Ave SW, $250,000.

Dick David & Sheryll Diane from Norris Timothy J, 4979 Whipple Ave SW, $38,000.

Foutty Tyler W from Wanner Bros LLC, 3471 Banyan St NW, $248,000.

Kelley Lucas P from Mcmillen Richard L, 6133 Highton St SW, $186,000.

Lange Raymond G & Christine from Miller Gregory A, 513 Locke Ave SW, $128,000.

Mourne Michael Joseph & Williams from Nolan Donna T, 4648 Shermont Ave SW, $466,900.

Roberts Jason from Cook Joshua D & Elizabeth J, 6306 College St SW, $230,000.

Scott Mary F from Neel Joseph M & Brenda S, 124 Star Cir SW, $160,000.

Tailwind Massillon MHP LLC from Eddy Cody, 3354 Hilton St NW #29, $1,000.

Triner Aaron Joseph from Blackwell Renovations LLC, 6464 Creston Rd SW, $259,900.

Tum Juan Alvarado from Monnard Jan T, 1432 Brooklyn Ave SW, $165,000.

Yakubic Jakob from Patterson Bryan & Suzanne L, 1623 Whipple Ave NW, $185,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Drake Amanda Lenore & Jacquet Floyd from Brewster Estates LLC, 460 First St SW #12, $18,900.

Ramm Restorations LLC from Rohn Donald E, 249 Harmon Ave NE, $102,500.

Ramm Restorations LLC from Rohn Donald E, parcel 7000169 Church St NE, $102,500.

Whelan Elisabeth from Patrick Charles, 460 W 1st St Lot 53, $21,300.

Tuscarawas Township

Dash Residential LLC from Bentzel Todd H & Michael L, 1196 Manchester Ave SW, $150,000.

Hippie Harp Stables LLC from Barnhart Floyd, 10196 Boyd's Corner Rd NW, $110,000.

