Real estate transfers: Bethlehem Township farm sold for $1.22 million
A 65-acre farm in Bethlehem Township sold at auction for $1.22 million, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.
A domestic limited liability company sold the two parcels on Erie Avenue SW through Kiko Auctioneers.
The property transfers cover July 22 to July 28.
Bethlehem Township
Carathers Steven S & Melissa M from Mohn Betty A, 9619 Blough Ave SW, $425,000.
Caughey Chad David Sr & Michelle Rae from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1100884 Safari Trl, $3,900.
Howell Darren S from Howell Darren S & Hansen Roberta L, parcel 1100236 Safari Trl, $2,500.
Krejci Carol & Charles from Disabatino Christine, 197 E St SW, $130,000.
Raber Duane & Krista from Kennedy Family of Ohio LLC, 10886 Erie Ave SW, $1,221,030.
Wilhelm William & Victoria from Hoffman David A & Judy Ann, 6360 Beth Ave SW, $43,000.
Canal Fulton
Amedeo Kara from Meloy Nancy J Trustee, 2045 Ellsworth Dr, $275,000.
Corriere Nicholas M III from Sparks Bradley M, 472 Stonewood St, $235,000.
Jackson Township
Baida Group LLC from Huffman Donna R, 5144 Eastlake St NW, $209,000.
Bettinger Dena M from Young Dennis E & Patricia A, 8530 Stuhldreher St NW, $235,000.
Blanc Marc J & Barbara L from Carbone Margaret C, 2518 Woodlawn Cir NW, $229,000.
Browning Zachary & Eitner Brooke from Campitelli Gina & Matthew, 7918 Oakdale St NW, $189,900.
Burton Joan C Ttee from Randazzo Wanda, 4039 Arbor Creek Ave NW, $267,300.
Chargualaf Devin & Sarah from Houze Rebekka K, 800 Leecrest St NW, $171,000.
Coyne Eric C from Wilson Brian S & Mary L, 6000 Heather St NW, $287,500.
Cupari Alan M & Amber M from Mathis James E & Chapman Michael R, 7412 Greenview Ave NW, $539,000.
Depauw Elizabeth C from Rilinger Philip L, 6143 Cedar LN NW, $200,000.
Hall Alyson Marie & Keegan Griffin from Holbrook Jeffrey R, 6152 Sandy Ridge Cir NW, $476,000.
Howell Kristia L from Deville Hills & Dales LLC, 5968 Hawks Nest Cir NW Condo 9C, $422,850.
Hunt Laura & Simpson John from Graham Carano Susan M Ttee, 8637 Ashmede Court Cir NW, $517,000.
K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 6898 Heritage Park Ave NW, $76,000.
LCC Properties Ltd from Clark David L, 2216 Amherst Ave NW, $159,500.
Mcclain Brian W & Jennifer J from Mcclain Brian W & Jennifer J, 3698 Barrington PL NW, $1,000.
Moore Randall J & Laureen M from Harris Jerry W, 9107 Lords Lake Cir NW, $725,000.
Nelson Stephen A from Turner Charles R, 1822 Woodlawn Ave NW, $200,000.
Revision Homebuyers LLC from Peng Kuang-Tien Trustee of the Peng Fami, 5941 Freitag St NW, $111,905.
Svetlich Mark Richard from Findley Joseph A and Anthony J, parcel 10004160 Jackson Ave NW, $23,000.
Svetlich Melissa L from Steere James L & S Kathleen, 1307 Stuart St NW, $241,200.
Teel Francesca v & Joshua R from Gibson David L, 6539 Dale Ave NW, $261,000.
Tsai John C & Dingman Sally A from Sibert Rebecca S & Kluegel Bena A & Cram, 5251 Sibila Rd NW, $255,000.
Vitangeli Joseph & Darlena from Schumacher William F III & Kathleen M, 8500 Sandbridge St NW, $544,900.
Lawrence Township
Kiplinger Abby N & Krista Mae from Behringer William E Theresa M, 11480 Orrville St NW, $468,600.
Saksa Steven & Jennifer from Meredith Douglas F & Chapman Leslie, 12314 Chestnut St NW, $260,000.
Vanscoder Clark D & Rebecca from SMB Investments LLC, 10925 Orrville St NW, $167,000.
Massillon
Blattman Brandon & Geiger Lori from Daily Warren C, 571 23rd St NW, $162,500.
Charles Layne Properties LLC from Weller Nancy J, 817 Lake Ave NE, $45,000.
Clark Aaron D from Rudy Clifford D Aka C Dale Rudy, 114 24th St NW, $192,000.
Figinsky Zoe Marie & Mcguigan Joseph J from Yelling Michael v & Katrina, 3671 Silver Creek Cir NW, $259,900.
Flood Richard from Kellicker Michele R, 1819 Tremont Ave SE, $18,000.
Gesch Earl from Himmel Kimberli E &Richard L, parcel 610325 32nd St NW, $5,500.
Jenkins Todd D & Krysten L from Tarrou Gregory B & Lois J, parcel 611770 Carlene Ave SW, $29,700.
Kilway Robert F & Donna M from Cherry Springs Condos LLC, 1333 Queen Anne Dr NW Condo 1333, $219,900.
Leadingham Anthony J from Wymer Cheryl L, 935 8th St NE, $152,000.
Myers Anthony & Gabriela from SLG Properties LLC, 1161 Wallace Ave SE, $140,000.
NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Lockhart A R Development Co, parcel 10017116 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $59,000.
Powers Halee J & Xavier A from River Bend Investments LLC, 901 8th St NE, $180,000.
Slutz Jared Douglas from Peterman Matthew & Michelle, 395 Ford St NW, $81,950.
Speicher Blake from Haynes William S and Susan M, 3672 Silver Creek Cir NW, $270,000.
Stebbins Micah J & James C from Hopkins Christopher, 1102 14th St SE, $147,000.
Victory First Properties LLC from Dan Volpe Properties LLC, 1204 Oak Ave SE, $35,973.
Weekley-Barker Isaac from Sayles & Emmert Properties LLC, 30 Arch Ave SE, $125,000.
Perry Township
Hetrick Laura Anne from Blackstone Johnny, 747 Summerdale Ave NW, $199,900.
Holibaugh Jacob from Stull Vaughn William & Cable Caitlin L, 4868 Glenhurst St SW, $201,311.
Jute Josef E from Kraus John E, 3463 Stillmeadow Ave SW, $237,500.
Lorch Marlisha R from Fincher Jacob C, 720 Charldon Ave SW, $215,000.
Overcasher Edward A from Scrimo Craig Scott, 4448 Emma PL NW, $108,900.
Pace William James & Barbara Louise from Kilway Robert F & Donna M, 748 Earl Rd NW, $229,000.
Sponseller Darren L from Turnbull Robert D, 403 Linway Ave NW, $128,700.
Stull Vaughn & Cable Caitlin from Burns Aaron, 4642 7th St NW, $170,000.
Summers Ronald & Riedel Stephanie from Steffen Christopher L & Brianne L, 5400 Oakvale St SW, $234,999.
Tuscarawas Township
Advantage Homes LLC from Lehman David Arthur & Carin Cae Co Trust, 4042 Deerfield Ave SW, $5,500.
Klinger Todd A & Christine L from Petcavage Leona M, 1816 Deermont Ave NW, $200,000.
Weller Austin from Weller Marie C, 1963 Deermont Ave NW, $80,000.
Yelling Michael v & Katrina M from Schumacher Eric & Paula, 3180 Alabama Ave SW, $405,000.
This article originally appeared on The Repository: Bethlehem Township farm sold at auction for $1.22 million