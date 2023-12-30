Real estate transfers: Company buys commercial property in Massillon

A real estate company has purchased seven properties, including vacant commercial land, located at the intersection of 1st Street NE and McCadden Avenue NE in Massillon for a total of $715,000, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

Honeytown Land Holdings 3M LLC, which lists a Wooster mailing address on county records, purchased the following properties from Nation Land Co. LLC: 1108 1st St NE, 1116 1st St NE, 1070 1st St NE, 1126 1st St NE, 1130 1st St NE, 123 McCadden Ave NE and 117 McCadden Ave NE.

The transfers cover Dec. 2 to Dec. 8.

Bethlehem Township

Chafin Family Farms LLC from Layman Brian C Ttee, 8386 Shepler Church Rd SW, $427,800.

Dunn Timothy & Tambria from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1100451 Zebra Strip Ave SW, $2,900.

Halsey Eric S from Steele Gary L, 6166 Kemary Ave SW, $80,000.

Hookey Brennan & Burick Billie from Diehl Kenneth & Mickie L, 224 4th St NE, $130,000.

Canal Fulton

Tawney Virgil from Hogue Rachel K & Goodwin Shannon, 255 High St, $65,000.

Jackson Township

77 Properties LLC from North Star Investors LLC, 6461 Lutz Ave NW, $179,000.

Alayamini Properties LLC from Watson Tamra J & Haas Scott D, 7296 Seymour St NW, $170,000.

Andreas Terry J Ttee from George v Ciorba & Rodica Ciorba 2017, parcel 10013509 Greenview Ave NW, $200,000.

Bauhof Ned F & Jodi L from George v Ciorba & Rodica Ciorba 2017, parcel 10013507 Greenview Ave NW, $160,000.

Bauhof Ned F & Jodi L from George v Ciorba & Rodica Ciorba 2017, parcel 10013508 Greenview Ave NW, $165,000.

Dechellis Tara D from Larkin Street Homes LLC, 5321 Meadowlark St NW, $224,730.

Dong Shiqin & Lin Saifeng from Henderhan Robert P & Shawnee, 8800 Appleknoll St NW, $440,000.

Hart Ave Real Estate LLC from Brendel Farms Inc, 8215 Arlington Ave NW, $686,000.

Hartong Bryan R & Cynthia from Wootton Ronald & Linda Co Tttees, 6436 Pebble Beach Dr NW, $395,000.

Jadutona Properties LLC from JRK Holdings Ltd, 4773 Higbee Ave NW, $93,505.

Jones Joshua from Carson Theresa M, 2207 Wales Ave NW, $225,000.

Khiansh Hotels LLC from Capri Colella Patricia & Phillip D, 6340 Augusta Ave NW, $291,500.

Meyer Nedra W & Knisely Norma Gail from Bernard Louis P Jr & Theresa M, 5930 Carlew St NW, $250,000.

Miller Real Estate II Ltd from Curatolo Samuel J Jr & Tymcio Yvonne R, 2980 Brunnerdale Ave NW, $122,300.

Reality Renovations LLC from Stock Richard J, 9917 Strausser St NW, $145,000.

Solinger Brent J & Emily G from Solinger Bruce D & Tamra L, 7965 Cheryl Lane St NW, $300,000.

Tornabene Joseph F & Jenna M Co Ttees from Ac Construction Stark Inc, 8805 Regency Dr NE, $785,000.

Turner Elizabeth C & Thomas E from Brendel Farms Inc, parcel 10017311 Arlington Ave NW, $150,000.

Waggoner Jeffrey from Leasure Keith R & Bobbie J, 5387 Josephine St NW, $330,000.

Massillon

Adkins Daniel C from Heck Evan James, 103 15th St SW, $149,000.

Bowman Amanda from Bair Lori L, 135 Rolling Acres Cir W, $5,600.

Bryant Keana R & Amber I from NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, 3507 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $298,695.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC from Allen M C & Shirleya, 837 11th St SE, $67,500.

Celments Denise from Continental Community Management Service, 39 Rolling Acres Cir E, $10,000.

Elder Jerrold D & Reidy Christine A from Boing Michael E, 2136 Main Ave W, $123,600.

Honeytown Land Holdings 3M LLC from Nation Land Co LLC, 1108 1st St NE, $715,000.

Honeytown Land Holdings 3M LLC from Nation Land Co LLC, 1116 1st St NE, $715,000.

Honeytown Land Holdings 3M LLC from Nation Land Company LLC, 1070 1st St NE, $715,000.

Honeytown Land Holdings 3M LLC from Nation Land Companyllc, 1126 1st St NE, $715,000.

Honeytown Land Holdings 3M LLC from Nation Land Companyllc, 1130 1st St NE, $715,000.

Honeytown Land Holdings 3M LLC from Nation Land Companyllc, 123 Mccadden Ave NE, $715,000.

Honeytown Land Holdings 3M LLC from Nation Land Corporation LLC, 117 Mccadden Ave NE, $715,000.

Hostetler Hannah from Bogue Renee L, 204 Willow Ave NE, $159,900.

Kenmore Moon Holdings LLC from Joy & Carlisle Estates LLC, 1126 Borden Ave SW, $63,920.

Kenmore Moon Holdings LLC from Joy & Carlisle Estates LLC, 434 5th St SW, $63,920.

Loomis Tom Jr & Kincaid Karen Lynn from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, parcel 10017103 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $286,445.

Meurer George from Walker Brenda, 616 Pike Ave SW, $73,900.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Lockhart A R Development Co, 1864 Heron Creek St NW, $59,000.

Shaeffer Jeffrey from Continental Community Management, 103 Rolling Acres Cir W, $1,500.

Smith Rebecca S from Young Jackie & Robin, 417 Lake Ave NE, $175,000.

Stonemill Re LLC from Massillon Energy & Technology Park LLC, parcel 10017381 Oberlin Ave SW, $113,100.

T&A Asset LLC from Decker Jacob R, 825 Oak Ave SE, $44,000.

Woodliff Thomas P & Mia from Voulgares Nicholas, 369 Anthony Ave SW, $39,100.

Perry Township

Fruchey Zachary Brian from Taylor Jessica, 4715 13th St NW, $120,000.

Helline Gerald P Jr & Lori Lee from Tichnell Mary Lou, 1311 Channonbrook Ave SW, $132,000.

JMM Renovations LLC from Wilkins Tonya R & Thomas L Ttees, 3245 Rayanna St NW, $101,200.

Lehmiller Samuel & Tracy Lee from Stephen Evan T & Rachel West, 3368 Genoa Ave SW, $245,000.

Myers Mark D & Beal Tammy L from Wackerly William P & Jomthiang Tueanchit, 1646 Perry Dr SW, $150,000.

Paolucci Carolynn M & Sharp Kary E & Ani from Spinelli Erik & Lescallett Anna, 1817 Jackson Ave NW, $250,000.

Perry 63 LLC from Monnard Jason M, 4919 Yukon St NW, $80,000.

Roe Raymond & Laura from Sponseller Jack L II & Jodi L, 3429 Partridge St NW, $288,900.

Romigh Torrie Rae from Buchanan Cathy S, 1541 Manor Ave NW, $142,000.

Smith Elizabeth from Warth Michael & Stephen Ttees, 5339 12th St NW, $150,000.

Strednicky Ronald Joseph Jr from Whitmer John R & Kimberly A, 5660 Crestfield St SW, $295,000.

Tailwind Homes Massillon MHP LLC from Meinhart James R, 3354 Hilton St NW Lot 14, $1,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Myers Mathew R from Myers Mathew R & Durant Nicole N, 377 Jackson Ave NE, $44,000.

Raber David A & Edna J from Miller Duane Allen & Reuben, 15291 Millersburg Rd SW, $275,000.

Stutzman Joas W from Evans Linda S, 120 7th Ave NW, $8,200.

Swartzentruber Eli E & Susie A from Petroshus Timothy W Trustee, 13628 Elton St SW, $204,750.

Tuscarawas Township

Bash Bruce W Jr & Stewart Laura K from Lohr Lisa A, 14570 Lincoln St W, $59,400.

