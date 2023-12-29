Real estate transfers: Company buys commercial property in Massillon

A real estate company has purchased seven properties, including vacant commercial land, located at the intersection of 1st Street NE and McCadden Avenue NE in Massillon for a total of $715,000, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

Honeytown Land Holdings 3M LLC, which lists a Wooster mailing address on county records, purchased the following properties from Nation Land Co. LLC: 1108 1st St NE, 1116 1st St NE, 1070 1st St NE, 1126 1st St NE, 1130 1st St NE, 123 McCadden Ave NE and 117 McCadden Ave NE.

The transfers cover Dec. 2 to Dec. 8.

Alliance

Campbell Ellen A from Wood Thomas J & Johnson Mark &, 671 S Haines Ave, $145,000.

Eddy Andrew Charles & Hannah from Day Christopher E &Beth A, 1012 Johnson Ave, $153,000.

Hatton Joshua J & Katherine from Wheeler Marlene J, parcel 100291 Chatauqua CT, $93,505.

Reber Makayla & Tyler G from DB Legacy Rentals LLC, 886 Stark Dr, $129,900.

Santiago Simon from Pavlak Don, parcel 102448 Freedom Ave N, $5,000.

Strategic Real Estate Inc from King James, 358 N Webb Ave, $19,000.

Strategic Real Estate Inc from King James, parcel 110847 Pike St, $19,000.

Swisher Daniel A & Stephani L from Gress Robert J & Anne M, 2910 Cedarwood Ave, $389,900.

Weaver Halie & Johnathan from Edwards Shandra L, 2027 S Linden Ave, $128,000.

Williams Skylar Gabrielle & Jessica from Twaddle Karen L Trustee of the Karen L T, 620 MC Grath St, $105,000.

Bethlehem Township

Chafin Family Farms LLC from Layman Brian C Ttee, 8386 Shepler Church Rd SW, $427,800.

Dunn Timothy & Tambria from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1100451 Zebra Strip Ave SW, $2,900.

Halsey Eric S from Steele Gary L, 6166 Kemary Ave SW, $80,000.

Hookey Brennan & Burick Billie from Diehl Kenneth & Mickie L, 224 4th St NE, $130,000.

Canal Fulton

Tawney Virgil from Hogue Rachel K & Goodwin Shannon, 255 High St, $65,000.

Canton

Alexander Dardisi from Nicholson William Jeffrey, 910 Walnut Ave NE, $17,400.

Story continues

Andrews Ricardo from Chavers Samuel E, 1521 Rowland Ave NE, $38,900.

Brown Mar'riano S from Ackerman Terry B & Kathryn J Trustees, 1709 Shorb Ave NW, $90,000.

Buckeye State Holdings LLC from Schoonover Clare A, 1201 28th St NE, $70,000.

Calel Cos Mario Romeo & Martinez Estrada from 444 Team LLC, 2438 Indiana Way NE, $35,000.

CMB Holdings Inc from Smoot Kyren, 2915 9th St NW, $52,748.

Craft Gregory A & Bethany R from Reliance Property Management LLC, 1413 Superior Ave NE, $15,800.

Donohue Barbara E Trustee from Foster Justine R & Good Jana A, 4432 Dalbury Cir NE, $223,300.

Everman Charles W & Kay from Leghart Michael J Jr & Darlene, 705 Colonial BLVD NE, $200,000.

Fame City Properties LLC from Flora Thomas D, 2322 Morris Ave NE, $25,000.

Fame City Properties LLC from Rocheck Jeffrey & Patricia, 1629 Hammond Ave SW, $18,000.

Franco Jonathan from Raffin Dante A, 1623 Yale Ave NW, $80,000.

Gca CP LLC from Minocchi Michael & Brittany, 1330 Louisiana Ave NW, $110,000.

Gomez Requeno Adeliano & Gomez Ramos from Mccray Sheri L, parcel 213376 Roosevelt Ave NE, $60,000.

Hassan Essam from Holbrook C Dennis &Marilyn M, 319 31st St NW, $139,200.

Kanam John from Urban Green Properties LLC, 2700 7th St NW, $53,000.

Kanam John M from Bollman Todd D, 1026 Arlington Ave SW, $65,000.

Kell Michael T from Kanam John M, 1026 Arlington Ave SW, $65,150.

Law Elizabeth J from Bertram John Parker, 457 Fenton Ave NE, $130,000.

Maldunado Rojop Juan A from Burt Adrian L, 1460 Housel Ave SE, $10,000.

Merriman Gwen S from Fuchs Charles, 643 19th St NW, $155,000.

Monk Kitty L from Monk Kitty L & Sebek Michael T, 2205 Yale Ave NW, $72,250.

Oasis Home Buyers LLC from Bruce Jacquelyn R, 1337 16th St NW, $36,500.

P.L.F.H. Holdings LLC from Lamiell Sharon T, 1341 Cleveland Ave NW, $350,000.

P.L.F.H. Holdings LLC from Lamiell Sharon T, 1342 Granite CT NW, $350,000.

P.L.F.H. Holdings LLC from Lamiell Sharon T, 1353 Cleveland Ave NW, $350,000.

Picard David J from Picard David J & Shingler Natalie M, 4928 Glenridge Cir NE, $104,600.

Puello Deleon Yieana from Neo Home Buyers Inc, 1520 Bryan Ave SW, $116,000.

Quintero Evadilio from Williams Keith A & Linda, 1011 3rd St SW, $35,000.

Reliance Property Management LLC from Fortune Jacob D & Craft Gregory A, 2602 5th St NW, $66,000.

Reliance Property Management LLC from Fortune Jacob D & Craft Gregory A, 413 Clarendon Ave NW, $66,000.

RSL Investments LLC from Jennings Richard L & Suprix R, 1261 Woodland Ave NW, $50,000.

Turpin IV Edward from Marshall Mark A Jr, 2001 3rd St SE, $22,700.

Urquiza Xavier & Dana from Abou Zakhim Nour & Kelly & Patrick S, 710 24th St NE, $250,000.

US Bank Trust National Association as from Leverett Jacqueline, 2137 4th St NE, $26,000.

Wendling Allen D from Bazen Beverly E, 1426 St Elmo Ave NE, $29,300.

Wilson Jasmine from JB'S Renovations and Remodeling LLC, 609 Arlington Ave NW, $29,400.

Wise Ravon from Mcdonald Hugh & Steven C, 1101 12th St NE, $6,500.

Canton Township

Humphrey Tiffany from Berends Karen M, 122 46th St SW, $204,500.

Mcfarland Patricia M & Warren Michael W from Creekside Farm Investments LLC, parcel 1312528 Greenport Ave SE, $544,500.

Mcgill Randy Ttee from Fountains Properties LLC, 1311 Cascade Cir NW Condo 2, $200,000.

Stone Stefanie A from Hendershot David F & Karen A, 5383 Cleveland Ave SW, $150,000.

Jackson Township

77 Properties LLC from North Star Investors LLC, 6461 Lutz Ave NW, $179,000.

Alayamini Properties LLC from Watson Tamra J & Haas Scott D, 7296 Seymour St NW, $170,000.

Andreas Terry J Ttee from George v Ciorba & Rodica Ciorba 2017, parcel 10013509 Greenview Ave NW, $200,000.

Bauhof Ned F & Jodi L from George v Ciorba & Rodica Ciorba 2017, parcel 10013507 Greenview Ave NW, $160,000.

Bauhof Ned F & Jodi L from George v Ciorba & Rodica Ciorba 2017, parcel 10013508 Greenview Ave NW, $165,000.

Dechellis Tara D from Larkin Street Homes LLC, 5321 Meadowlark St NW, $224,730.

Dong Shiqin & Lin Saifeng from Henderhan Robert P & Shawnee, 8800 Appleknoll St NW, $440,000.

Hart Ave Real Estate LLC from Brendel Farms Inc, 8215 Arlington Ave NW, $686,000.

Hartong Bryan R & Cynthia from Wootton Ronald & Linda Co Tttees, 6436 Pebble Beach Dr NW, $395,000.

Jadutona Properties LLC from JRK Holdings Ltd, 4773 Higbee Ave NW, $93,505.

Jones Joshua from Carson Theresa M, 2207 Wales Ave NW, $225,000.

Khiansh Hotels LLC from Capri Colella Patricia & Phillip D, 6340 Augusta Ave NW, $291,500.

Meyer Nedra W & Knisely Norma Gail from Bernard Louis P Jr & Theresa M, 5930 Carlew St NW, $250,000.

Miller Real Estate II Ltd from Curatolo Samuel J Jr & Tymcio Yvonne R, 2980 Brunnerdale Ave NW, $122,300.

Reality Renovations LLC from Stock Richard J, 9917 Strausser St NW, $145,000.

Solinger Brent J & Emily G from Solinger Bruce D & Tamra L, 7965 Cheryl Lane St NW, $300,000.

Tornabene Joseph F & Jenna M Co Ttees from Ac Construction Stark Inc, 8805 Regency Dr NE, $785,000.

Turner Elizabeth C & Thomas E from Brendel Farms Inc, parcel 10017311 Arlington Ave NW, $150,000.

Waggoner Jeffrey from Leasure Keith R & Bobbie J, 5387 Josephine St NW, $330,000.

Lake Township

1818 Lake Center LLC from Stockwell Land Management Ltd, 1818 Lake Center St NW, $950,000.

Collins Stephen & Erin from Gravo Daniel & Gill, 2755 Aylesbury St NW, $420,000.

CPGCC LLC from Smith Susan A, parcel 2203980 Cleveland Ave NW, $155,000.

Crews Property Management LLC from Lund David James Succ Ttee, 4525 Aultman Ave NW, $40,000.

Evans William Thomas IV & Margida Angela from A.c.construction Stark Inc, 10281 Bentgrass Ave NE, $130,000.

Hughes Jeremy & Holliday Alexandria from Vision Accomplished LLC, 3807 Heckman St NW, $287,000.

Kraska Joseph P IV & Morgan from Blackson Christopher R, 13339 Inverness Ave NW, $230,000.

Lowry Robert from Klein Jennifer M & Brandon J, 12771 Kaufman Ave NW, $255,000.

Mariana II Michael from Orzo Cassandra, 10630 Scotney Ave NW, $275,000.

Nardell Chris from Robinson Daniel L & Micozzi April M, 2045 Pondview Cir NW, $290,000.

Louisville

Donatella Leigh from Wheeler Carol F, 146 Fairview St, $194,750.

Ferguson Raymond & Melinda J from Cline Chane M & Kelly M, 1178 Winding Ridge Ave NE, $310,000.

Proud Mary Ventures LLC from Trubisky Donald C Jr & Patricia A, 131 E Main St, $125,000.

Massillon

Adkins Daniel C from Heck Evan James, 103 15th St SW, $149,000.

Bowman Amanda from Bair Lori L, 135 Rolling Acres Cir W, $5,600.

Bryant Keana R & Amber I from NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, 3507 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $298,695.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC from Allen M C & Shirleya, 837 11th St SE, $67,500.

Celments Denise from Continental Community Management Service, 39 Rolling Acres Cir E, $10,000.

Elder Jerrold D & Reidy Christine A from Boing Michael E, 2136 Main Ave W, $123,600.

Honeytown Land Holdings 3M LLC from Nation Land Co LLC, 1108 1st St NE, $715,000.

Honeytown Land Holdings 3M LLC from Nation Land Co LLC, 1116 1st St NE, $715,000.

Honeytown Land Holdings 3M LLC from Nation Land Company LLC, 1070 1st St NE, $715,000.

Honeytown Land Holdings 3M LLC from Nation Land Companyllc, 1126 1st St NE, $715,000.

Honeytown Land Holdings 3M LLC from Nation Land Companyllc, 1130 1st St NE, $715,000.

Honeytown Land Holdings 3M LLC from Nation Land Companyllc, 123 Mccadden Ave NE, $715,000.

Honeytown Land Holdings 3M LLC from Nation Land Corporation LLC, 117 Mccadden Ave NE, $715,000.

Hostetler Hannah from Bogue Renee L, 204 Willow Ave NE, $159,900.

Kenmore Moon Holdings LLC from Joy & Carlisle Estates LLC, 1126 Borden Ave SW, $63,920.

Kenmore Moon Holdings LLC from Joy & Carlisle Estates LLC, 434 5th St SW, $63,920.

Loomis Tom Jr & Kincaid Karen Lynn from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, parcel 10017103 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $286,445.

Meurer George from Walker Brenda, 616 Pike Ave SW, $73,900.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Lockhart A R Development Co, 1864 Heron Creek St NW, $59,000.

Shaeffer Jeffrey from Continental Community Management, 103 Rolling Acres Cir W, $1,500.

Smith Rebecca S from Young Jackie & Robin, 417 Lake Ave NE, $175,000.

Stonemill Re LLC from Massillon Energy & Technology Park LLC, parcel 10017381 Oberlin Ave SW, $113,100.

T&A Asset LLC from Decker Jacob R, 825 Oak Ave SE, $44,000.

Woodliff Thomas P & Mia from Voulgares Nicholas, 369 Anthony Ave SW, $39,100.

Nimishillen Township

Daniels Adam M from Daniels Carl A Trustee of Daniels Irrevo, 7601 Tabernacle St, $165,000.

Galbreath Matthew & Bethany from Stilianos Dean, 3925 Broadway Ave NE, $118,500.

Scrimsher Michael T from Simmons John H, 5225 Clay St, $168,000.

North Canton

Huntington April S & William R from Carroll Francis & Carolyn, 1411 Butler St SE, $420,900.

Potenza IV Joseph from Wichern Jacqueline L, 546 Royer Ave NW, $124,951.

Summerlot Dorothy J from Pandrea Sharon, 224 James St SW, $200,000.

Osnaburg Township

Davis Karen from Dipietro Daniel A, 1532 Johns Ave SE, $153,000.

Jacobs Mark P & Wilson Robert A from Foltz James S and Kay J Ttees of the Fol, 7530 Lincoln St SE, $168,730.

Mcfarland Patricia M & Warren Michael W from Creekside Farm Investments LLC, 4840 Greenport Ave SE, $544,500.

Paris Township

Duriga Michael & Melissa E Trustees from Sydor Renee M, 455 Whitacre Ave SE, $125,400.

Falconer Ryan & Holly Michelle from Dipietro David M Trustee, 1964 Union Ave NE, $154,500.

Perry Township

Fruchey Zachary Brian from Taylor Jessica, 4715 13th St NW, $120,000.

Helline Gerald P Jr & Lori Lee from Tichnell Mary Lou, 1311 Channonbrook Ave SW, $132,000.

JMM Renovations LLC from Wilkins Tonya R & Thomas L Ttees, 3245 Rayanna St NW, $101,200.

Lehmiller Samuel & Tracy Lee from Stephen Evan T & Rachel West, 3368 Genoa Ave SW, $245,000.

Myers Mark D & Beal Tammy L from Wackerly William P & Jomthiang Tueanchit, 1646 Perry Dr SW, $150,000.

Paolucci Carolynn M & Sharp Kary E & Ani from Spinelli Erik & Lescallett Anna, 1817 Jackson Ave NW, $250,000.

Perry 63 LLC from Monnard Jason M, 4919 Yukon St NW, $80,000.

Roe Raymond & Laura from Sponseller Jack L II & Jodi L, 3429 Partridge St NW, $288,900.

Romigh Torrie Rae from Buchanan Cathy S, 1541 Manor Ave NW, $142,000.

Smith Elizabeth from Warth Michael & Stephen Ttees, 5339 12th St NW, $150,000.

Strednicky Ronald Joseph Jr from Whitmer John R & Kimberly A, 5660 Crestfield St SW, $295,000.

Tailwind Homes Massillon MHP LLC from Meinhart James R, 3354 Hilton St NW Lot 14, $1,000.

Pike Township

Clapper Todd from Taylor Barbara, 2209 Kingsbury Dr SW, $1,000.

Mayle Daniel J from Naus Curt Edward, 6605 Maplehurst Ave SE, $35,000.

Plain Township

Bee Ashley & Kyle from Magisano Carole, 1482 Whittier St NE, $247,000.

Cotacachi Jose Luis Sr & Cornejo Mayra from Stropky Charlotte M, 1831 Koran Ave NW, $193,900.

Durkin Amy J from Lanning Kenneth W, 1838 Harbour Cir NW #14B, $135,000.

Fisher Shannon & James Paul from Kuhn John S, 1768 Mount Pleasant St NW, $325,000.

Gil Sebastian from Collins Stephen A &Erin M, 2096 Longfellow St NE, $349,000.

Gomez Requeno Adeliano & Gomez Ramos from Mccray Sheri L, 2138 26th St NE, $60,000.

Henderhan Robert R & Shawnee from Jones Rickey L, 5722 Wiclif Rd NE, $291,500.

Heritage Heights LLC from Flowers Mariam J, 3002 Maxine Ave NE, $78,600.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Mckinley Edgewood Development Company LLC, 1366 Southbrook Cir NE, $90,000.

Rabbitt Spencer from R Mccarty Rentals LLC, 3827 Kaiser Ave NE, $225,000.

Strader Brian David & Priscilla from Gallagher Lisa M, 3024 Chaucer Dr NE, $209,000.

Villono Rocco M & Daum Hannah L from Villono Mark Et Al, 2220 Brookdale St NW, $91,000.

Sandy Township

Groff Dawson Ray from Bosh Joseph A, 133 Market St, $122,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Myers Mathew R from Myers Mathew R & Durant Nicole N, 377 Jackson Ave NE, $44,000.

Raber David A & Edna J from Miller Duane Allen & Reuben, 15291 Millersburg Rd SW, $275,000.

Stutzman Joas W from Evans Linda S, 120 7th Ave NW, $8,200.

Swartzentruber Eli E & Susie A from Petroshus Timothy W Trustee, 13628 Elton St SW, $204,750.

Tuscarawas Township

Bash Bruce W Jr & Stewart Laura K from Lohr Lisa A, 14570 Lincoln St W, $59,400.

Washington Township

Bond Bill E & Pamela S from Eick Austin R, 15090 Louisville St NE, $217,000.

Monter Edward Charles from Johnson Brothers Land Company LLC, parcel 7505955 Cenfield St NE, $313,400.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Real estate transfers: Company buys commercial property in Massillon