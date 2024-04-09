Advertisement
Real estate transfers: Country Acres Campground and Fun Park sells for $3M in Ravenna

Ravenna Record-Courier
·2 min read
House for sale.
House for sale.

Three properties sold for more than $500,000 in Portage County for the week of Feb. 5, 2023.

One property here in Ravenna sold for $3,306,500.

  • 9850 Minyoung, Ravenna, $3,306,500

  • 158 Seamore Rd, Aurora, $578,511

  • 806 River Run Rd, Aurora, $553,730

As seen on Google maps, it appears the property that was sold at 9850 Minyoung in Ravenna is where the Country Acres Campground and Fun Park is located.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Atwater

  • 5555 Wilkes Rd, Lutz Audrey M to Lutz Charles IV & Stacey (J&S), $225,000

Aurora

  • 910 S Chillicothe, Miller Kevin to Fisher Amber R, $250,000

  • 158 Seamore Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Vanzo Bruce E & Sallie (J&S), $578,511

  • 810 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Blust Melodie, $434,890

  • 806 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Eakin Matthew & Nicole Lindsey (J&S), $553,730

Cross Plains

  • 7361 St Rt 303, We Fund Land LLC to Smith Kyle & Hannah (J&S), $115,000

Garrettsville

  • parcel 19-010-00-00-002-008 Kar-A-Bru Dr, Abraham Bruce C to Conley Jerome R & Amy J, $90,000

  • 8108 Main, Fitzgerald Wayne E to RFR Enterprises LLC, $75,000

Kent

  • 214 Shaw Dr, Bissler David P (Succ Trustee) to Kitchin Joanne, $318,800

  • 5770 Horning, Longanecker Zachary J to Gerbracht Charles W, $247,000

  • parcel 26-325-00-00-003-000 Mcclintocksburg, Double U Investments LLC to Lanza Matthew, $100,000

  • 4192 Pine Dr, KB Portage Properties II LLC to Panovich Sandra L, $189,000

  • parcel 26-325-00-00-003-000 Mcclintocksburg, Battaglia Carl A & Nancy L Ratcliff (J&S) to Double U Investments LLC, $75,000

  • 3658 Elmhurst, Tanner Ray & Brandi L (J&S) to Miller Merlin R, $160,000

Mantua

  • 12119 Mantua Center Rd, Beach Travis & Rachel L Schindler (J&S) to Spoto Daniel & Erin Velazquez, $232,000

Mogadore

  • 481 Holmes, Holmes Christine to Forrer Michael J & Melinda R (J&S), $118,000

Randolph

  • 590 Hartville Rd, Bennett Renee to Troike Daniel J & Lena (J&S), $400,000

Ravenna

  • 623 W Main St, Croop Karen M to Paudel Property LLC, $130,000

  • 124 Elm, Gardner Properties LLC to Alcove Properties LLC, $176,982

  • 1208 Crown, Lunardi Amadeo & Joanne (J&S) to 1208 Crown Avenue LLC, $62,500

  • 227 Zeta, Stidd David A to Ajrm Properties LLC, $90,000

  • 9997 Minyoung Rd, Romeo Marcello A III & Jasmine S (J&S) to Bookman Brett M & Brooke (J&S), $232,500

  • parcel 05-054-00-00-011-000 Garrett, Kaufman Carol S to Bradley Alex J, $800

  • 9850 Minyoung, D M P R LLC to Country Acres RV Resort LLC, $3,306,500

Streetsboro

  • 758 Heath Ln, Dong Junling to Metcalf Amanda, $245,000

Uniontown

  • 1540 Twin Elm, Perkins William E (Trustee) to Cardinale Shannon L, $159,000

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Country Acres Campground and Fun Park sells for $3M in Ravenna

