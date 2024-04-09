Real estate transfers: Country Acres Campground and Fun Park sells for $3M in Ravenna

House for sale.

Three properties sold for more than $500,000 in Portage County for the week of Feb. 5, 2023.

One property here in Ravenna sold for $3,306,500.

9850 Minyoung, Ravenna, $3,306,500

158 Seamore Rd, Aurora, $578,511

806 River Run Rd, Aurora, $553,730

As seen on Google maps, it appears the property that was sold at 9850 Minyoung in Ravenna is where the Country Acres Campground and Fun Park is located.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Atwater

5555 Wilkes Rd, Lutz Audrey M to Lutz Charles IV & Stacey (J&S), $225,000

Aurora

910 S Chillicothe, Miller Kevin to Fisher Amber R, $250,000

158 Seamore Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Vanzo Bruce E & Sallie (J&S), $578,511

810 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Blust Melodie, $434,890

806 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Eakin Matthew & Nicole Lindsey (J&S), $553,730

Cross Plains

7361 St Rt 303, We Fund Land LLC to Smith Kyle & Hannah (J&S), $115,000

Garrettsville

parcel 19-010-00-00-002-008 Kar-A-Bru Dr, Abraham Bruce C to Conley Jerome R & Amy J, $90,000

8108 Main, Fitzgerald Wayne E to RFR Enterprises LLC, $75,000

Kent

214 Shaw Dr, Bissler David P (Succ Trustee) to Kitchin Joanne, $318,800

5770 Horning, Longanecker Zachary J to Gerbracht Charles W, $247,000

parcel 26-325-00-00-003-000 Mcclintocksburg, Double U Investments LLC to Lanza Matthew, $100,000

4192 Pine Dr, KB Portage Properties II LLC to Panovich Sandra L, $189,000

parcel 26-325-00-00-003-000 Mcclintocksburg, Battaglia Carl A & Nancy L Ratcliff (J&S) to Double U Investments LLC, $75,000

3658 Elmhurst, Tanner Ray & Brandi L (J&S) to Miller Merlin R, $160,000

Mantua

12119 Mantua Center Rd, Beach Travis & Rachel L Schindler (J&S) to Spoto Daniel & Erin Velazquez, $232,000

Mogadore

481 Holmes, Holmes Christine to Forrer Michael J & Melinda R (J&S), $118,000

Randolph

590 Hartville Rd, Bennett Renee to Troike Daniel J & Lena (J&S), $400,000

Ravenna

623 W Main St, Croop Karen M to Paudel Property LLC, $130,000

124 Elm, Gardner Properties LLC to Alcove Properties LLC, $176,982

1208 Crown, Lunardi Amadeo & Joanne (J&S) to 1208 Crown Avenue LLC, $62,500

227 Zeta, Stidd David A to Ajrm Properties LLC, $90,000

9997 Minyoung Rd, Romeo Marcello A III & Jasmine S (J&S) to Bookman Brett M & Brooke (J&S), $232,500

parcel 05-054-00-00-011-000 Garrett, Kaufman Carol S to Bradley Alex J, $800

9850 Minyoung, D M P R LLC to Country Acres RV Resort LLC, $3,306,500

Streetsboro

758 Heath Ln, Dong Junling to Metcalf Amanda, $245,000

Uniontown

1540 Twin Elm, Perkins William E (Trustee) to Cardinale Shannon L, $159,000

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Country Acres Campground and Fun Park sells for $3M in Ravenna