Real estate transfers: Country Acres Campground and Fun Park sells for $3M in Ravenna
Three properties sold for more than $500,000 in Portage County for the week of Feb. 5, 2023.
One property here in Ravenna sold for $3,306,500.
9850 Minyoung, Ravenna, $3,306,500
158 Seamore Rd, Aurora, $578,511
806 River Run Rd, Aurora, $553,730
As seen on Google maps, it appears the property that was sold at 9850 Minyoung in Ravenna is where the Country Acres Campground and Fun Park is located.
PORTAGE COUNTY
Atwater
5555 Wilkes Rd, Lutz Audrey M to Lutz Charles IV & Stacey (J&S), $225,000
Aurora
910 S Chillicothe, Miller Kevin to Fisher Amber R, $250,000
158 Seamore Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Vanzo Bruce E & Sallie (J&S), $578,511
810 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Blust Melodie, $434,890
806 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Eakin Matthew & Nicole Lindsey (J&S), $553,730
Cross Plains
7361 St Rt 303, We Fund Land LLC to Smith Kyle & Hannah (J&S), $115,000
Garrettsville
parcel 19-010-00-00-002-008 Kar-A-Bru Dr, Abraham Bruce C to Conley Jerome R & Amy J, $90,000
8108 Main, Fitzgerald Wayne E to RFR Enterprises LLC, $75,000
Kent
214 Shaw Dr, Bissler David P (Succ Trustee) to Kitchin Joanne, $318,800
5770 Horning, Longanecker Zachary J to Gerbracht Charles W, $247,000
parcel 26-325-00-00-003-000 Mcclintocksburg, Double U Investments LLC to Lanza Matthew, $100,000
4192 Pine Dr, KB Portage Properties II LLC to Panovich Sandra L, $189,000
parcel 26-325-00-00-003-000 Mcclintocksburg, Battaglia Carl A & Nancy L Ratcliff (J&S) to Double U Investments LLC, $75,000
3658 Elmhurst, Tanner Ray & Brandi L (J&S) to Miller Merlin R, $160,000
Mantua
12119 Mantua Center Rd, Beach Travis & Rachel L Schindler (J&S) to Spoto Daniel & Erin Velazquez, $232,000
Mogadore
481 Holmes, Holmes Christine to Forrer Michael J & Melinda R (J&S), $118,000
Randolph
590 Hartville Rd, Bennett Renee to Troike Daniel J & Lena (J&S), $400,000
Ravenna
623 W Main St, Croop Karen M to Paudel Property LLC, $130,000
124 Elm, Gardner Properties LLC to Alcove Properties LLC, $176,982
1208 Crown, Lunardi Amadeo & Joanne (J&S) to 1208 Crown Avenue LLC, $62,500
227 Zeta, Stidd David A to Ajrm Properties LLC, $90,000
9997 Minyoung Rd, Romeo Marcello A III & Jasmine S (J&S) to Bookman Brett M & Brooke (J&S), $232,500
parcel 05-054-00-00-011-000 Garrett, Kaufman Carol S to Bradley Alex J, $800
9850 Minyoung, D M P R LLC to Country Acres RV Resort LLC, $3,306,500
Streetsboro
758 Heath Ln, Dong Junling to Metcalf Amanda, $245,000
Uniontown
1540 Twin Elm, Perkins William E (Trustee) to Cardinale Shannon L, $159,000
This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Country Acres Campground and Fun Park sells for $3M in Ravenna