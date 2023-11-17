Real estate transfers: Farmland sells for $1.62 million in Lake Township

A house with a "for sale" sign in front of it.

A limited liability company purchased two agricultural parcels for nearly $1.62 million in Lake Township, according to the latest real estate filings with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

BRM Holdings LLC, which lists a Lake Township address, bought parcels 10017696 and 2016018 along Hoover Avenue NW. The property totals about 90 acres.

The transfers cover Oct. 21 to Oct. 27.

Alliance

Beule Nicholas from Stover James E & Lauri J, 1102 S Freedom Ave, $60,000.

Blue Brandon D from King James, 748 Walnut Ave, $82,000.

Davis Gregory from Ace & G Properties Ltd, 835 Lilly Rd, $149,500.

Espley Barbara from A P P Development Construction Co, 15 W Oxford St, $142,000.

League Jasmin Nicole from Dotterer Gina Successor Trustee Norma J, 1527 Fernwood BLVD, $265,000.

League Jasmin Nicole from Dotterer Gina Successor Trustee Norma J, parcel 111444 Glenking LN, $265,000.

Loper Justin from Thomas Jerry Lee & Tammy Lynn, 512 South St, $128,000.

Sponseller Jake A & Andrea N from Bruderly Delmar & Patricia, 2916 Edgewood Ave, $475,000.

Lake Township

Ashcraft Stephon Jamar & Natasha from Moore Eric D & Mary A, 2568 Macnaughten St NW, $645,000.

BRM Holdings LLC from Map Office Work in Process, parcel 10017696 Hoover Ave NW, $1,619,783.

BRM Holdings LLC from Smyers Rita J Ttee, parcel 2016018 Hoover Ave NW, $1,619,783.

Clintoc Emil & Estera from Lake O Pines LLC, 9847 Evergreen Cir NE, $110,000.

Frey Kay L Ttee from Rea Custom Homes LLC, 763 Fair Vista Cir SW, $704,300.

Hormell Joseph & Felicia from Mcgregor Rebecca A & Perez Matthew M, 13593 Nutmeg Cir NW, $275,000.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC from Hupp William Harold Jr, 13190 Boone Ave NE, $105,000.

Montgomery Scot C from Hayes Vicki L & Janickas Karen S, 2188 Donner St NW, $180,100.

Nichols Don D & Edith J from Wodarcyk Jr Pete F & Melendez Gay Lynn &, 12515 Springwater Ave NW, $225,000.

Oleksuk Sean from Lavigna Daniel M III, 3866 Edison St NW, $265,000.

Story continues

Perrodin Joseph Wade & Laura from Third Street Investments LLC, 2637 Wright Rd NW, $290,000.

Remark Christopher E & Stacy L Trustees from Map Office Work in Process, parcel 10017693 Hoover Ave NW, $185,000.

Reolfi Dominic & Mallory from Ashcraft Natasha N, 8951 Kennemer Cir NW, $395,000.

Webber Diana M & Donald J from Gallegly David W, 2493 Salem St NW, $327,500.

Lexington Township

Roeder Rodney from Thakkar Mahendra K & Usha M Ttees, 1401 Lambert St, $225,000.

Louisville

Coon Steven C & Jennifer L from Williams Darlenna, 1746 Monter Ave, $210,000.

Gagnon Matthew D from J&J Home Renovation LLC, 202 Oklahoma St, $195,000.

K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC from Maxsam Investments LLC, 380 Jonagold Dr NE, $330,000.

Matthews Holley L & Mossor Dana M from Mayle Kellie Marie & Pendleton Ty Auston, 1402 S Chapel St, $244,000.

Steed Jessie L & Trent from Colley Russel J, 1503 View Pointe Ave, $239,900.

Marlboro Township

Corlett Matthew Paul from Baumgartner Deborah, 14737 Gopp Ave NE, $181,500.

Nimishillen Township

Belosano Inc from Devore Ellen, 4687 Parks Ave, $115,000.

Belosano Inc from Devore Ellen, parcel 3304434 Parks Ave NE, $115,000.

Etc 1 Properties LLC from Whaley Elmer D & Sandra K, 6970 Reno Dr, $84,000.

Etc 1 Properties LLC from Whaley Elmer D & Sandra K, parcel 3300075 Reno Dr NE, $84,000.

Lingenhoel Arden R & Lisa A Ttees from Tabb Bigler Catherine, parcel 3302290 Brookview St NE, $10,000.

Lutz David A & Holb Theresa L from Harbert Robert Etal, 6172 Schloneger Dr, $500,000.

Osnaburg Township

Dennison George E & Roxann D from Clark Benjamin T & Jennifer A, 2996 Argyle Rd SE, $183,000.

Paris Township

Moser Stewart W from Moser Robert A Jr, 744 E Lincoln Way, $75,280.

Washington Township

Augustein Scott & Amy J from Laubert Barbara J, 210 Lacrosse St, $196,500.

Castelucci Tracy Lee from Thomas Deidre, 1686 Winchester St, $16,500.

Castelucci Tracy Lee from Thomas Deidre, parcel 7501634 Winchester St NE, $16,500.

Mottice Jill & David from Anderson Shirley A, 386 Maplewood Dr, $194,900.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Real estate: Farmland sells for $1.62 million in Lake Township