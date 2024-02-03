Real estate transfers: Farmland sells for $1 million in Bethlehem Township

For sale sign

About 52 acres of wooded and agricultural land along Shepler Church Avenue SW has sold for a little over $1 million, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

The property is north of state Route 212 and west of Shepler Church in Bethlehem Township. It contains about 12.3 acres of pasture, 32.6 acres of woods and a few outbuildings.

The transfers cover Jan. 6 to Jan. 12.

Bethlehem Township

Cleary Darrell Glen & Cynthia from Wild Cat Basin LLC, parcel 10005726 Shepler Church Ave SW, $1,012,030.

Owen Vicki L from Dutton Joel, 172 Bender St NE, $68,500.

Zook Noah D & Susan T from Zook Noah D & Susan T, parcel 10017913 Dolphin St SW, $50,000.

Canal Fulton

Hanzel Christopher S & Kathleen P from Charlton Joseph B, 707 Beverly Ave, $224,900.

Philips Susan M & Kuralt Bonnie A from Philips Susan M & Kuralt Bonnie A & Bean, 823 Cartier Ave, $48,334.

Walker David & Amy from Barton Bruce E & Gloria J, 468 Dakota St, $144,000.

Jackson Township

Belaney Corey N & Shannon R from Hope Marcia A Trustee, 6634 Amblewood St NW, $345,000.

Ensign Zelda B from Cozzo Kathy, 6392 St Augustine Dr NW, $310,000.

Hirschman Joshua A & Beth from Hirschman Richard A & Susan E, 5178 East BLVD NW, $290,000.

K Hovnanian at Hertiage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 6882 Heritage Park Ave NW, $76,000.

Lombard Capital LLC from Tropea Anthony M, 7900 Stuhldreher St NW, $110,000.

Mamj Properties LLC from Abf Jackson LLC, 7363 Wales Ave NW, $127,600.

Martin Matthew & Maria from RG3 LLC, 7461 Greenview Ave NW, $96,000.

MMG23 Properties LLC from Cyclamen Limited Partnership, 2400 Wales Ave NW Unit C, $85,000.

Rea Custom Homes LLC from RG3 LLC, 7589 Greenview Ave NW, $96,000.

Wright Erinn & Allissa from Mcevoy Roy W & Loran J, 6455 Meadowsweet Ave NW, $400,000.

Lawrence Township

Appel Michael R & Marian E Ttees from Rohr Jeffrey J & Laura, parcel 10011158 Sousa St NW, $90,000.

Story continues

Massillon

Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd from First Commonwealth Bank, 2212 Cambridge Ave SE, $80,000.

Blacka Ryan from Badamy Brian & Amber, 543 Grosvenor Dr NW, $171,000.

D&M Property Holdings LLC from Rose Lutrisa M, 1021 1st St NE, $45,000.

Fame City Properties LLC from Brink Clinton C, 638 Walnut Rd SW, $10,000.

Kalain Nicholas & Bush James from Hacker David A, 619 Andrew Ave NE, $42,000.

Kline Valerie Ann Ttee from Berens Timothy W & Karen A, 2001 Stoner Ave NE, $230,000.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Lockhart A R Development Co, 1860 Heron Creek St NW, $59,000.

Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner from Lobos Property Management LLC, 130 Dwight Ave SE, $75,000.

Reimann Susanne Carola from Roudebush Hazel Teresa, 141 Rolling Park Dr N, $1,000.

Rohr Rachel & Rambaud Joseph from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 3460 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $304,035.

Smith Kenneth W & Stacy A from Keller A Janet, 2255 Colonial Pkwy NE, $225,000.

Thompson Tina Marie from Maier Charles E & Carolyn J, 903 10th St NE, $140,000.

Woods Alison E & Shaquille from Large Ashley, 410 Hamilton Ave NE, $150,000.

Perry Township

Cowan Austin from King Jessica & Kristopher L, 132 Crescentview Dr SW, $140,000.

Kling David J from Weber Monica L, 700 Mohawk Ave NW, $234,500.

Map Services Neo LLC from Link Dana R, 3517 Spindle St NW, $177,100.

Residential Solutions Inc from Breeden Lloyd E, 225 Crescentview Dr SW, $100,000.

VPJD LLC from Esber Kyle J & Morris Leah A, 3363 Mollane St NW, $250,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Chupp Gary from Elbert Dawn M, 10335 Cardale St SW, $1,000.

Dentler Stacey from Lienhard Darrell J, 514 2nd Ave SW, $30,000.

Tuscarawas Township

Horner Richard Lee & Mayher Jessica Rose from Haley Karen R Ttee, 12353 Sarbaugh St SW, $195,000.

Lynn Brandon T from Foster Virginia E, 1792 Beaumont Ave NW, $79,500.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Real estate: Farmland sells for $1 million in Bethlehem Township