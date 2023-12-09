Real estate transfers: Foreign LLC buys Pizza Hut property in Perry Township
A foreign limited liability company purchased a restaurant property in Perry Township for about $1 million, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.
Anw Holdings LLC bought 4180 Erie Ave SW, which houses a Pizza Hut, from Cot Pizza Re LLC.
The transfers cover Nov. 11 to Nov. 17.
Bethlehem Township
Wilson Ronald L & Joyce A from Phillips Janet, parcel 1003230 Brinker St SW, $40,000.
Jackson Township
Bramer David A from Fritz Timothy A, 6593 Amblewood St NW, $231,000.
Dombroski Mark & Samantha Ray from Spangler Scott W, 7345 Braucher St NW, $295,000.
Harris Jared & Danielle from JRK Holdings Ltd, parcel 1626804 Emerald Brook Cir NW, $33,000.
Jumrukovski Goran & Tanyja from JRK Holdings Ltd, 7823 Hills and Dales Rd NW Unit 13-A, $97,700.
Marzilli-Mertens Ann L Trustee from Waterside Property Holdings LLC, parcel 10017742 Lake Bluff St NW Condo 3, $512,045.
Mcclure Samuel Joseph & Breanne from Bolam John K & Shelly Renee, 6524 Lynleigh Cir NW, $411,000.
Miller Andrew J & Kelly A from Demuesy Gregory S & Tina, 6475 Hillfield St NW, $364,900.
Phillips Shane Michael & Carey Thomas Ge from Shaheen Paul N & Claudia A, 7204 Charring Court Cir NW, $486,000.
Residential Solutions Inc from Benham Margeret L, 1280 Leecrest St NW, $92,100.
Residential Solutions Inc from One Degree North LLC, 8674 Milmont St NW, $205,000.
Thorne Randy from Ickes James Successor Trustee, 4852 Shady Knoll Ave NW, $400,000.
Watkins Cheryl L from Shope Sandra K Trustee/Sandra K Shope TR, 6452 Doral Dr NW, $380,000.
Zabaneh Samer & Misaielidis Helen from Hayes Karen S Ttee, 620 Leecrest St NW, $210,000.
Zearley Adam R & Kiser Edward C Jr from Huntington National Bank, Trustee, 2730 Brentwood Rd NW, $399,900.
Lawrence Township
Butzer Jeanette M & Joshua C from Distefano Brenda D Trustee of the, 13935 Marshallville St NW, $180,000.
Crossen Kevin Wayne from Starcher Jennifer L, 35 Nicholas Cir NW, $75,000.
Kovalchin Donna from Moag Albert E & Rhonda, 11886 Mill Race St NW, $285,000.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC from Marciniak Debbie, 14870 Cenmont St NW, $66,000.
Massillon
Baker Melinda J from the Huntington National Bank, 118 26th St NW, $80,000.
Bazzinotti Dawson from Canal Investments LLC, 304 6th St SW, $127,500.
Beris George Jr from Anderson John E & Sarah M, 537 Standish Ave NW, $105,000.
Campbell Oil Company from Menard Inc, parcel 10017757 Erie Ave SW, $435,600.
Dess William Joseph II & Tropea Danielle from Asik Investment LLC, 2478 Valleywood Ave NE, $322,000.
E Vantage Properties LLC from Peterman Matt & Michelle, 416 8th St SW, $81,000.
Fowler Jennifer L & Benjamin M from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 3489 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $273,135.
Kavats Devin from Maurer Jennifer & Kavats Devin, 41 Rolling Acres Cir E, $2,300.
Kneen Robert Scott & Connee Sue from Ross Alan J & Sharon D, 2430 Heidelberg Ave SE, $373,265.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC from Smith Dion J, 1114 Kendal Ave NE, $78,200.
Maple Hills Realty LLC from Vinton Daniel L, parcel 604680 Erie St S, $20,000.
NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes from Lockhart A R Development Co, 3441 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $59,000.
US Bank National Association from Ackerman Thomas M, 360 Virginia St SE, $68,781.
Vincent Harold from Robinson Jacqueline M, 826 2nd St SE, $119,900.
Ward Alec J from Berens David T, 2218 Duane Ave NW, $195,000.
Wilson Jordan & Harig Matthew from Walker Brooklyn L, 18 Pearl Dr SE, $86,600.
Perry Township
Anw Holdings LLC from Cot Pizza Re LLC, 4180 Erie Ave SW, $1,012,537.
Brannan Adam M from Brannan Adam M & Donohue Amy K, 3336 Roanoake St NW, $55,000.
Clark Grady & Candace from Dragos Julius Jr & Lori, 1222 Sippo Ave SW, $220,000.
DSM Property Management LLC from Hofsteter James D, 1332 Perry Dr NW, $145,000.
Dugan Jena M from Rambaud Joseph E, 2935 Farmington Cir SW, $200,000.
Franklin Hallie & Klever Ian from Sigler Benjamin & Elizabeth, 4945 Piccadilly Ave SW, $185,000.
Gordon Joshua from Wellman Jeffrey D & Capuano Alyssa N, 4833 17th St NW, $189,900.
HP Diversified Properties LLC from Talkington Todd M &Kim R, 1213 Brooklyn Ave SW, $50,000.
Milhoan Melissa from Buckeye Communities Homes LLC, 3454 Hilton St NW #14, $10,500.
Miller Richard S & Melanie G from Mccarty Barbara J, 4462 Lachelle Ave SW, $285,000.
Norris Katherine M from Makarev Evgeny, 2617 Sundale St NW, $140,000.
Norris Katherine M from Makarev Evgeny, parcel 4305341 Sundale Rd NW, $140,000.
Ope Bergold LLC from Cinway LLC, 1517 Bergold Ave SW, $300,000.
Ope Bergold LLC from Cinway LLC, parcel 4318884 Bordner Ave SW, $300,000.
Pantages Xenon from Sabaka David E & Charles M, 4858 14th St SW, $140,000.
Ross Alan J & Sharon D from Moore William T & Susan K, 2843 12th St NW, $220,000.
Taylor Jessica from Havelock John T, 4715 13th St NW, $116,500.
Tony Logozzo Construction LLC from Jamison Rita, 5214 13th St SW, $85,000.
Winkhart Gary W & Beth A from Hearn's Precision Automotive LLC, parcel 4400269 Precision Ave SW, $8,500.
Sugar Creek Township
Cummings Bradley D from Andrews Charles E, 284 5th St SW, $125,000.
Mackey Taylor from Bethel Kiel D, 6081 Muffly Ave SW, $125,000.
Tuscarawas Township
Johnson Bradley E from Smith Chad Douglas & Latham Robert Gene, 2449 Pigeon Run Rd SW, $154,000.
Mahland Jacqueline C & Christopher from Edwards Dashielle KJR & Geneviev L, 1233 Bison St NW, $255,000.
Wetzel Stephen Lee & Edra Marie from Shetler Alexandra K & Chad W Ttees, 14880 Wooster St NW, $41,940.
This article originally appeared on The Repository: Real estate: Foreign LLC buys Pizza Hut property in Perry Township