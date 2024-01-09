Real estate transfers: Hudson home with 2 patios, pond views sells for $900K
These are the top selling homes in Summit County in the most recent report available from the Summit County Fiscal Office. The property linked here in Hudson as the top seller for week of Nov. 6, 2023, with a price of $920,000.
Here are top selling properties that week. The complete real estate transactions for Summit, Portage, Stark, Medina and Wayne counties can be found be found below.
7516 S Mannheim Ct, Hudson, $920,000
297 Chestnut Ln, Fairlawn, $894,263
1570 Johns Rd, New Franklin, $700,000
3360 E Glencoe Rd, Richfield Township, $697,000
3906 Creekside Dr, Green, $637,500
3363 Saratoga Blvd, Stow, $617,000
165 Deer Valley Dr, Green, $615,000
According to Realtor.com, the Hudson home on Mannheim Court was built in 1998 on a 1.05-acre lot. At 4,004 square feet, the home has four bedrooms, four full and one half bathrooms and a three-car garage.
There were no photos of the home available in the listing besides one of the front of the house, which is considered a colonial.
The listing says the home has an open floor plan with hardwood floors on most of the main level. There's an eat-in kitchen with an island and breakfast bar which opens up into a great room with a vaulted ceiling and access to the sunroom.
An office with built-ins rounds out the main floor, the listing says.
All four bedrooms are on the second floor, each with walk-in closets and three of the four bathrooms. The owners' suite has two walk-in closets and an "elegant bathroom with a soaking tub," according to the listing.
The lower level is finished with a family room, rec room with wet bar, gym and the fourth full bathroom.
Outside, the listing states there are two patios and a hot tub with pond views.
SUMMIT COUNTY
Akron
615 Hillsdale Ave, Neidert Colin to Hamed Ramos Amanda, $168,500
406 & 408 Madison Ave, TBC Realty LLC to Panwar Ajay, $125,000
1681 Alice Ave, Femia David P to Rai Budhi Man, $174,000
1249 Hilltop Dr, Rowland Scott Trustee to Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, $70,000
545 Noah Ave, Davis Daire to Wolters Rachel Rebecca, $190,000
1775 S Arlington St, Re & Re Properties LLC to Santos Paciano Ortiz, $91,000
207 Rhodes Ave, Smith Richard to Watkins Lafay, $1
100 E Woodsdale Ave, Mollberg Kris to Raber Justin John, $153,000
1609 Treetop Trl, Vanaman Wayne M to Baddley Lamar, $55,000
60 E Wilbeth Rd, Roeger Edward H to Mendoza David, $120,000
879 Hampton Ridge Dr, Seefeldt Linda A Trustee to Diligenta Johnny, $185,000
1171 Hardesty Blvd, Snowcheck Limited Liability LLC to Blackmon Beverly, $106,500
1699 Eastwood Ave, Anderson Manor LLC to Dixon Pickett Terressa, $69,900
880 Copley Rd, Shaltiel Ariel to OHIOREALESTATE26 LLC, $112,500
664 Carlysle St, Dixon Desetta to Jones Interactive LLC, $76,000
1106 Lane St, Smith Richard to Watkins Lafay, $1
2774 Wingate Ave, Campbell Scott C to Mettler Zachary, $198,000
764 Russell Ave, K&R Property Holdings LLC to Cho Kyu Sang, $95,000
949 Ella Ct, T T I D LLC to Id Liberty LLC, $47,500
2459 Albrecht Ave, Bank of New York Mellon to Presidential Properties LLC, $60,000
1290 Sevilla Ave, Spennati Christopher Lee to TH Property Owner I LLC, $72,150
1804 Glenmount Ave, Meador Carl E to Star Realty LLC, $80,000
1203 Romayne Dr, Dariushnia Ali to Cannone Daniel J Trustee, $177,500
990 Collinwood Ave, Fassnacht Paul A to Parks Ronald, $46,000
2243 Nesmith Lake Blvd, Grands Property Management LLC to Langille Abbigail M, $133,000
175 Gleason Ave, Hicks Emma to Robinson Joel, $106,000
506 Gibbs Rd, Vargo Steve J to Vargo Steve J, $70,000
343 High Grove Blvd, Vaughan Sarah to Snyder Steven, $130,000
1732 Girard St, LM & PJ Investment LLC to Jumps 22 LLC, $30,000
2442 Newton St, Cook Sally T to Keller Paul, $88,000
899 Lovers Ln, Quiroz Lela to Jarrell Kendall B, $35,000
1101 Peerless Ave, Kury Fox Judith Ann to Dorsey Daryl Duane Jr, $50,000
275 N Portage Path, Taylor Robert J to Antol John Joseph, $120,000
86 Annadale Ave, Koerner Frederick P to Klein Jennifer L, $100,000
558 E Buchtel Ave, Koerner Frederick P to Klein Christopher L, $130,000
178 Pocantico Ave, Aubele Keith to Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, $45,000
552 E Buchtel Ave, Koerner Frederick P to Klein Jennifer L, $125,000
290 Grace Ave, Amir Joya LLC to Meen Properties LLC, $20,000
601 Alpha Ave, Cassetty Steven T to Chlebina John, $31,000
639 Van Everett Ave, Grant Derron to Grant Monica, $40,000
1071 Forbes Ave, Lacy Washington III to Ruby Land LLC, $27,100
356 Strader Rd, Martin Corbin A to Wright Abigale J, $225,000
556 E Buchtel Ave, Koerner Frederick P to Klein Christopher L, $130,000
1125 1129 2nd Ave, Neal Merley B III to Rchaej R LLC, $80,000
420 W Waterloo Rd, on Demand Rentals LLC to Gray Dawn Michelle, $105,000
585 Van Everett Ave, Smith Lenda C Trustee to Newington Ohio LLC, $57,000
995 Johnston St, Lindesmith Kevin P to Lindesmith John, $17,000
1584 Girard St, Baker William E to Taylor Catherine, $99,900
724 Virginia Ave, Thomas Richard K to PNC Bank National Association, $50,201
556 Dayton St, Typhoon International De LP to American Equity Funding Inc, $4,344
2306 SW 21st St, 3 JM Properties LLC to Lettinggo LLC, $62,500
700 Kennebec Ave, Third Street Investments LLC to ZXP Properties LLC, $100,000
1822 Adelaide Blvd, Brandt Rebecca I to Matejin Zoran, $67,500
1021 Dayton St, Sapp Maria A to Laurio Sandra, $82,400
899 Davis St, Harding Gregory G to Dugan Michael C, $54,000
2229 Nesmith Lake Blvd, Yanik Barbara M to Bodner Beth, $119,000
742 Noble Ave, Hemingway George to Stadelman Ave LLC, $99,900
99 Quaker Ridge Dr, Ma Mingxian to Ridgeway Mitchell R, $160,000
1491 Creighton Ave, Noonan David P to Pytel Geoffrey T, $159,900
1081 Carnegie Ave, Hess Beulah Mae to Dale Brett, $40,000
1127 & 1129 Victory St, ZD Investments LLC to TNM Investments LLC, $35,000
85 Shaefer St, Jones Charles J to So Easy LLC, $60,000
1525 Eastwood Ave, Mingo Mary L to Quality Rentals LLC, $66,800
103 E Rosewood Ave, Ajkent LLC to Pledger Tennille, $90,000
295 Kenilworth Dr, Sell Joanna Manz Trustee to Hall Lynn, $300,500
1033 Welton Ave, Detorakis Michael J to Impact Investment Holdings LLC, $61,900
1822 Gaylord Dr, Jackson Marcinda to Binns Gary, $65,100
0 Sevilla Ave, Spennati Christopher Lee to TH Property Owner I LLC, $72,150
1992 SW 16th St, Hunter Teresa M to Lloyd Stuart Iain, $105,000
520 Indian Trail, Property Innovation Gurus LLC to Tamang Pema D, $98,000
1994 Braewick Dr, Davis Sarah E to Ramos Kelsy, $215,000
287 Wheeler St, Roo Town Rentals LLC to Schuerger Christopher, $123,000
198 Crosby St, Kunkel Thomas M to Spiek Roland, $97,500
837 Knightsbridge, Rigg Jack E to Briscoe Leslie A, $239,000
39 Berwyck Dr, Shaw Mike to Smith Loaine Elaine, $85,500
1053 N Main St, Vitale Michael A to Fast House Adventures LLC, $80,000
1212 Florida Ave, Henderson Chris A to Henderson Chris A, $78,000
Barberton
322 E Cassell Ave, Norgrove Cory to Theado Margaret R, $145,000
340 Lincoln Ave, Cabonor Edward W Jr to R.e. Choice Homes LLC, $85,000
5266 Miller St, East New Haven LLC to NVR Inc, $32,500
591 Sonora Dr, Dronet Young Ja to Thompson James A, $194,956
Copley Township
3932 Gardiner Run, Maragani Pratima to Mcnair Amy, $238,000
Coventry Township
30 Kirby Dr, Shaw Morgan to Yeager Cody, $148,750
3145 Daisy Ave, Klusty Carl J to Martinez Federico, $82,500
3060 Littledale Rd, Mckenzie Rebecca Baker to Top Notch Re Development Group LLC, $45,000
1118 Lockwood Rd, Semanco Joshua D to Heller Paul, $78,000
Cuyahoga Falls
2840 11th St, Marshall Kathleen A to Esker Mary A, $178,000
1524 Collinwood Cir, Turchiano Donato V to Gowin Michael, $117,100
1473 Munroe Falls Ave, Davis Donna M to Alesi Shane, $114,000
416 School Ave, Kuhlke Gretchen J to VSB Properties LLC, $158,000
2555 Sackett Ave, Horn Michael Scott to Rogers William E Sr, $197,000
2328 Riverfront Pkwy, Debenedictis Michael to Clunk John D II, $170,000
110 Cedar Woods Dr, Wetzel Deborah K to Davis Dwight L Trustee, $339,900
4871 Lake View Dr, Hatchett Kristen E Trustee to Ross Michael A, $405,000
1118 Bean Ln, NVR Inc to Bissler Robert D, $291,435
312 Middlestone Way, Apicella Nicholas A to Rahz Caleb, $404,000
Fairlawn
3438 Links Dr, NVR Inc to Daneshgari Firouz, $403,735
297 Chestnut Ln, New Leaf Rosemont LLC to Scott Tara, $894,263
Green
3794 Ramsey Dr, Meager Christopher J to Morris Luke A, $295,000
1140 Newcomb Dr, Ama Ohio Home LLC to Amos Nathan, $190,000
1690 Far View Rd, Tatad Lilibeth T to Genevish Joshua A, $178,500
3906 Creekside Dr, Reifsnyder Bradley J to Meager Christopher, $637,500
1326 Greensburg Rd, Weyand George G to Bulldog PM LLC, $242,000
4788 Christman Rd, Mosley Carole to Howell Laura, $310,000
165 Deer Valley Dr, Moyer Shaun A to Khoury Melissa, $615,000
1412 Camden Ridge Blvd, Lakhia Todd S to Fry Beverly Ann, $236,000
619 Moore Rd, Rohrbaugh Roger to Goffinet Autumn, $200,000
Hudson
7516 S Mannheim Ct, Palmieri Lambrini to Schillo Gregory S, $920,000
7615 Holyoke Ave, Chapman Marcia A to Open Home Capital LLC, $260,000
5281 Sullivan Rd, Beasley Thomas L Co Trustee to Conley Cody, $306,000
14 Stokes Ln, Little David to Cleveland Home Buyers LLC, $300,000
1424 Carriage Hill Dr, Bankovich Michael S to Beckler Adam, $372,000
Lakemore Village
2456 Lakeside Dr, Robinson John K to Morrison Brian K, $77,000
1065 Hidden Lake Blvd, TWL Hidden Lake LLC to NVR Inc, $68,000
2359 Sanitarium Rd, Lawrentz Eric to Grund Thomas A, $199,900
Macedonia
8697 Kingfisher Ln, Post Thomas Andrews to Misenko Lauren, $105,160
8591 Wrenford Ct, TW Design LLC to Elbashr Gihad, $249,900
Mogadore Village
69 Norris Ave, Grubich Brian J to Rorar Erin M, $220,000
Munroe Falls
334 Charring Cross Dr, Young Judy to Mullins Mark, $150,000
363 Carlyon Rd, Johnson Matthew William to Dee Alexcia S, $278,000
185 Lindsey Rd, Llewellyn Dale C to Fay Diya F, $150,000
New Franklin
5714 Tempo TR, Wells Peter A to Holtzmann Cassandra A, $211,000
6558 &6562 Manchester Rd, Jack Russell Properties LLC to Czartoszewski Daniel E, $214,500
2621 Vanderhoof Rd, Burley John D to Goodwin Matthew, $233,000
1129 Midland Ave, Lawhorn Matthew to Presutto Paul Vincent, $225,000
1570 Johns Rd, Williams Richard D Trustee to Vatalaro Victor M, $700,000
Norton
4656 Roop Ave, Krosnick Craig to Woehler Joshua L, $165,500
3570 Pillar Cir, Addison Norton LLC to NVR Inc, $65,838
3733 Kirkham Dr, Addison Norton LLC to NVR Inc, $0
Reminderville
9940 Regatta Trl, Whitman Nicole Shelby to Rutkowski Matthew K, $300,000
Richfield Township
3360 E Glencoe Rd, Kasmarcak Linda Trustee to Chapman Jeffrey F, $697,000
Sagamore Hills Township
11856 Hawthorne Dr, Kraftech Inc to Making Wise Choices LLC, $124,500
Springfield Township
2869 Old Home Rd, Biederman Gary Jr to Jaklitsch Jeff, $84,300
3061 Farmdale Rd, Stover Hayden A to Youngs Donald M, $95,000
Stow
3857 & 3861 N Santom Rd, Aerobatic LLC to Boone Edward S, $230,000
3865 & 3869 Santom Rd, Aerobatic LLC to Boone Edward S, $230,000
3363 Saratoga Blvd, Harmon Thomas P to Gallen Philip T, $617,000
3066 Kent Rd, Rowland Brenda Marie Trustee to Hedrick Elaine E, $112,000
3205 Peterboro Dr, Dickey M Patricia to Clayton Ott Kelly, $345,000
1959 Baker Ln, Smelcer Philip John to Thorson Gregory, $499,900
3064 Kent Rd, RFR Rentals LLC to Holzer Timothy J, $117,000
1559 & 1561 Robin Ln, Aerobatic LLC to Boone Edward S, $230,000
Tallmadge
611 Crossings Cir, Ross Mary Elizabeth to Cowley William Allan, $221,500
537 Washburn Rd, Asap Investment Group LLC to Patterson Megan, $220,000
391 Elm Ave, Pease Anna M to Gurung Bikram, $295,000
102 Donze Ct, Justice Bettie Joyce Co Trustee to Gillis Donald J, $255,000
Twinsburg
2104 Van Oaks Dr, Foust Linda M to Lausch Anna K, $408,000
2867 S Tinkers Ln, Barnes Shari R to Okonji Rita, $180,000
Twinsburg Township
1987 Case St, Rosenbaum Carolyn to SGC Group LLC, $55,000
PORTAGE COUNTY
Atwater
7384 Clark, Ciccozzi Nathaniel A to Talley Robert M & Taylor E (J&S), $215,300
Aurora
934 Orchard, LGC Properties Ltd to Murtaugh Thomas, $320,000
869 Parkview, Figurati Construction Group LLC to Adler Ryan J & Katelyn Kathleen (J&S), $495,000
700 Shannon Pl, Vora Adnan Z & Tasneem M Talawalla (J&S) to Sanchez Efrain Roberto & Melissa (J&S), $862,500
705 Fairington Ln, Ollis Henry J to Callsen Kevin F, $329,900
Brecksville
2027 Sugar Maple Dr, Hickory Creek LLC to NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, $69,000
Diamond
8965 Corbett Rd, Allen Christine to Miner Stephen M (Trustee), $180,455
Garrettsville
9939 Silica Sand, Byler Marlin E & Susan M (J&S) to Miller Eli J & Linda S (J&S), $299,000
7801 Norton, Dunn Garrett W & Kimberly S (J&S) to Lipstreu Daniel R & Kathleen & John Simsa (J&S), $391,000
Hartville
318 St Rt 44, Taylor Marjorie E to Hay Joshua D & Courtney D (J&S), $240,000
Kent
924 Stonewater Dr, Lewis Matthew W to Rogers Michael & Lyndi Reed (J&S), $425,000
249 Lake, Sykes William A Jr to Pay Pay Properties LLC, $130,000
257 Lake, Sykes William A Jr to Pay Pay Properties LLC, $130,000
1370 Athena, FG2P LLC to Benjamin Colby D, $132,000
Lorain
6544 Schoolview, Nagella Margaret L to Capstone 72 Properties LLC, $160,000
Mantua
4586 Franklin, Elrox Company LLC to Dunn Garrett W & Kimberly S (J&S), $259,000
4987 Streeter Rd, Sherwood Robert Craig to Wolff Brian R & Alexandra M (J&S), $330,000
4293 Wayne, Mccoy Bernard A (Trustee) to Gill Dana C, $265,000
Middlefield
parcel 23-007-00-00-009-025 Mill Creek Cr, Orbis Limited Partnership to Alron Homes LLC, $156,900
parcel 23-007-00-00-009-030 Meadow Creek Dr, Orbis Limited Partnership to Alron Homes LLC, $156,900
Mogadore
3867 Randolph, Neiswanger Abraham R to Goodyear Lauren A, $198,000
North Benton
parcel 08-002-10-00-003-000 Canyo, Brown Robert R (Trustee) to Brown Jacob D & Kimberly Jean L (J&S), $325,000
parcel 08-002-10-00-022-000 Canyo, Brown Robert R (Trustee) to Brown Jacob D & Kimberly Jean L (J&S), $325,000
10524 Iola, Brown Robert R (Trustee) to Brown Jacob D & Kimberly Jean L (J&S), $325,000
parcel 08-002-10-00-001-000 Canyo, Brown Robert R (Trustee) to Brown Jacob D & Kimberly Jean L (J&S), $325,000
parcel 08-002-10-00-023-000 Canyo, Brown Robert R (Trustee) to Brown Jacob D & Kimberly Jean L (J&S), $325,000
parcel 08-002-10-00-024-000 Canyo, Brown Robert R (Trustee) to Brown Jacob D & Kimberly Jean L (J&S), $325,000
parcel 08-002-10-00-002-000 Canyo, Brown Robert R (Trustee) to Brown Jacob D & Kimberly Jean L (J&S), $325,000
parcel 08-002-10-00-026-000 Iola, Brown Robert R (Trustee) to Brown Jacob D & Kimberly Jean L (J&S), $325,000
Randolph
3819 Waterloo, Ofm 2 LLC (Rlu-HR & SE & GP Doolittle ) to East Manufacturing LLC (Rlu-HR & SE & GP Doolittle), $135,000
1767 St Rt 44, Ofm 2 LLC to East Manufacturing LLC, $45,000
1801 St Rt 44, Ofm 2 LLC to East Manufacturing LLC, $190,000
1831 St Rt 44, Ofm 2 LLC to East Manufacturing LLC, $190,000
1819 St Rt 44, Ofm 2 LLC to East Manufacturing LLC, $190,000
Ravenna
425 Harvest Dr, Cosmo Ann Marie to Armillotti Frank &Darlene (J&S), $200,000
parcel 18-035-00-00-012-000 St Rt 88, Eaken Linda L to Ballentine David J (Trustee), $75,000
9026 Nichols, Eaken Linda L to Eaken Linda L, $75,000
6458 Lakeview, Wilcox Julie A to Baran Kimberly, $139,900
Streetsboro
9947 Meldon, Jankowski Kris to Miklus Katie L, $256,500
1674 St Rt 303, Graham Michael P to Durichko Joshua Dana, $292,000
10040 Hazelton, Kej Investments LLC to Hildebrand Chandler C & Hannah R Baeten, $180,000
8916 Topaz TR, Mcintyre Rosamond E to Bergin Stephen & Kathy Syphrit (J&S), $525,000
1913 Summers, Dupree Matthew S & Laura L (J&S) to Miller Jennifer J, $228,000
9085 Wiencek, Harris Stanley to Wild Forge LLC, $197,400
9840 Delemonte BV S, Harris Laura L to Marincic Martin & Nancy, $309,000
Windham
9121 Maple Cr, Monroe James Michael & Roisin Patricia (J&S) to Hopper Savannah Jalynn, $140,000
STARK COUNTY
Alliance
Conrad Jessica Lynn from Black Angel L, 3059 Federal Ave, $200,000.
Fox Michael D & Paula J from Emery Kathleen A Trustee, 2406 Eastern Ave, $215,000.
Gress Robert J & Anne M from Armour Albert J & Haley, 821 Oakwood Dr, $389,900.
Herbert Samuel P & Paul J from Toot Lori, 245 Parkway BLVD, $135,000.
Mason Elbert E & Bobbie Jo from Goshorn Kevin W, 125 E Cambridge St, $30,000.
Bethlehem Township
Lohr Lisa from Tammac Holdings Corporation, 21 A St Nav Vil, $52,000.
Marchand Joel T & Kathleen from Norris Terry L, 310 Canal St E, $60,000.
Miller Christopher N from Morris Marianne N, 5915 Brinker St SW, $185,000.
Vandergrift Justin & Brandy from Weister Jason K, 6617 Shepler Church Rd SW, $203,000.
Vandergrift Justin & Brandy from Weister Jason K, parcel 1000418 Shepler Church Ave SW, $203,000.
Canal Fulton
Wood Jesse & Mccarthy Megan from Price Ryan Gabriel & Jennifer Anne, 507 Cherry St E, $219,500.
Canton
Ajanel Hernandez Valerio Sebastian & Aja from Betz Melissa A, 2219 Coventry BLVD NE, $115,000.
Brown Michael Todd from Boyce Lindsay M., 1225 27th St NE, $177,000.
CCSN Properties LLC from Yerian Jeffrey W, 3023 9th St SW, $62,900.
Ceto Sebastian David Canto from Rambo Brooke D, 1524 34th St NW, $158,000.
Collins Brain from Mikstay James R, 1906 Harvey PL SE, $25,000.
Demchak James S & Angela M from M G R III, 1613 19th St NW, $125,000.
Eleven 11 Investment Group LLC from Shiplett Kevin F, 1926 Gibbs Ave NE, $71,000.
Ellis Latasha from Ellis Justin, parcel 206650 10th St NE, $6,800.
Ellis Latasha from Ellis L Q & Mary & Justin, 941 the O'jays Pkwy NE, $25,500.
Ellis Latasha from Young Latasha & Ellis Justin L, parcel 206997 the O'jays Pkwy NE, $6,800.
Flora Marsha & Bunt Martin W from Bishop Cynthia R, 2410 12th St SW, $121,000.
Hatcher Esther from Goncalves Sheileh D, 2227 7th St NE, $20,400.
HSBC Bank USA National Association Ttee from Hall Byron A Sr & Deborah J, 2233 Willowrow Ave NE, $78,300.
Johnson Woodrow from Kell Michael T, 2221 9th St NW, $130,000.
Kanam John M from Dible William E, 3024 Navarre Rd SW, $16,500.
Kingdom Property Holdings LLC from Dennis Jacob A, 1015 Clarendon Ave NW, $77,500.
O'Bryan Richard A from Perez Maurilio, 3115 19th St NE, $100,000.
Pacific Premier Trust Custodian FBO GGP from Biltmore Restoration Group LLC DBA Kenni, 208 Park Ave SW, $95,100.
Parnell Matthew & Michelle from Classic Builders & Design LLC, 5102 Rebecca Ave NW, $355,000.
Canton Township
Miller Linda from Kling Joshua J, 3826 Faircrest St SW, $180,900.
Paliyannis Christina from Edwards Adam M, 1378 Cascade Cir NW, $272,500.
Jackson Township
Aw Rental Properties LLC from Budrow William J R & Chelsea R, 8726 Traphagen St NW, $254,250.
Blessing Acres LLC from Zelle Michael A & Amy J, 5475 Peninsula Dr NW, $515,000.
Cross Julie R & John R Ttees from Warren Pamela K, 6619 Glengarry Ave NW, $590,000.
CSN Properties LLC from Residential Solutions Inc, 1280 Leecrest St NW, $93,100.
Donley Christopher J & Cecile M from Rea Custom Homes LLC, 7456 Greenview Ave NW, $96,000.
Graves John M & Lindsay N from Remark Susan B Successor Trustee, 6537 Harbor Dr NW, $390,000.
K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 7063 Heritage Park Ave NW, $76,000.
Knight Julie A & Delmer R from Hogan Maryann D, 4080 Hyatt Ave NW, $248,000.
Shumick Tyler & Kassidy from Regal Construction Co, 3181 Dunmore Ave NW, $340,000.
Willowdale Country Club Inc Fenstemaker from Willowdale Country Club Inc Fenstemaker, 1 Cherry Dr NW, $170,000.
Lake Township
Drensky Gregory from Keitch David W & Cynthia L Trustees, 143 Relentless Way, $555,000.
Harper Elise H & Foster Betty H from Justice Angela M, 12775 Primrose Dr NE, $260,000.
HRL Consulting LLC from Guardian Stark LLC, parcel 2205105 Cleveland Ave NW, $94,600.
Wright Andrew & Brooke from Rich Joel G, 1551 Smith Kramer St NE, $174,500.
Lawrence Township
Walters William Patrick & Susan M from Bendure Andrew J, 76 Thomas BLVD NW, $67,500.
Lexington Township
Bertka Laura G & Craig C from Baum Darlene Successor Trustee, 11633 Taylor St NE, $199,900.
Haynes Justin & Lindsey N from Bugunovich Deborah K & Daniel B, 11110 Lair Rd NE, $286,000.
In the Zone Homes LLC from Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Hugh, 11661 Rockhill Ave NE, $42,783.
Louisville
Burris Kendra J Revoc Trust from Fox Michael D & Paula J, 1494 Chesapeake Ave NW, $225,000.
Shefelton Marc & Kimberly from Gutscher Curtis Adam II & Shyanne Marie, 1411 W Main St, $185,000.
Shefelton Marc & Kimberly from Gutscher Curtis Adam II & Shyanne Marie, parcel 3602721 Main St W, $185,000.
Marlboro Township
Armour Albert J & Haley Marie from Conti Timothy L & Theresa M, 9955 Preston Ave NE, $535,000.
Massillon
Blu Dog Investments LLC from Gaetano Mattioli Cecchini Living Trust, parcel 10016896 Valerie Ave NW, $861,656.
Blu Dog Investments LLC from Little-Hunt Catherine Successor Trustee, parcel 616897 Valerie Ave NE, $861,656.
Green Arrow Property Management Ltd from US Bank National Association Ttee, 461 27th St NW, $75,600.
Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio from Ryder James Michael Jr & Arian Daniel, parcel 603033 Oak Ave SE, $25,000.
Hoot Timothy O from Stump Alison J Trustee/ Stutzman Keyston, 710 Cherry Rd NE, $148,500.
Hope Homes Foundation Inc from PR Properties Leasing LLC, parcel 618502 Patriot PL SW, $24,000.
KMDN Properties LLC from Princehorn Robert J, 1353 Cherry Rd NW, $90,000.
Lamp Kevin P Jr & Tiffany A from NVR Inc. A Virginia Corporation, 3506 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $317,630.
Lewandowski Justin from Mulvey Andrew W, 2242 Main Ave W, $156,000.
Mcknight Briana M from Reed Malynda, 1536 Tremont Ave SW, $89,500.
Miller Jake from US Bank National Association, 11 8th St SW, $65,700.
NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes from Lockhart A R Development Co, 3508 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $59,000.
Reyes Brian R from Kilgore Richard A &Amber M, 1505 Woodforest St NW, $310,000.
Roth Alan from Mcanany John J & Nicole M, 1851 Vermont Ave SE, $50,000.
Saiph Properties LLC from Meek Capital Management LLC, 555 Griffith Ave SW, $82,000.
Tavares Stephanie D from Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio, 412 1st St NE, $145,000.
North Canton
Bonchu Mary Patricia from Holb Theresa L Trustee, 1114 Shalimar Cir NW, $275,000.
Classic Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC from E Street Property Management Co LLC, parcel 10017753 Overridge Ave SE, $39,000.
Classic Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC from E Street Property Management Co LLC, parcel 10017755 Schneider St SE, $39,000.
Classic Custom Homes and Remodeling LLC from E Street Property Management Co LLC, parcel 10017752 Overridge Ave SE, $39,000.
Coduto David T & Daniel A from Cordillo Joan A Ttee, 439 Middlesworth Ave SW, $156,250.
Kofol Tabitha A from Erlitz Cynthia, 1551 Cambridge Ave SW, $191,000.
Mars Blake & Heather from Opendoor Property Trust I, 330 Applegrove St NE, $220,000.
Martin Santanya from Stroemple Geoffrey C & Marcy J, 1683 Chatham Ave NE, $330,000.
Stroemple Geoffrey C & Marcy J from Hudkins Russell J & Erin L, 1605 Wilbur Dr NE, $275,000.
Osnaburg Township
Horning Michael Thomas from Mottice Nancy C, 4786 Lotz Ave SE, $365,000.
Scholdberg Ian James & Krista Marie from Crawford Donald W, 9234 Georgetown St, $505,000.
Scholdberg Ian James & Krista Marie from Crawford Donald W, parcel 3703675 Georgetown St NE, $505,000.
Paris Township
Carnahan Ethan & Cox Lindsey from Cole Denzil & Betty Jane, 409 Vine St, $109,901.
Marsili Nicholas from Canton Dist Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist, 16310 Lisbon St SE, $106,700.
Perry Township
Armstead Investments LLC from Shealy Cheryl Ann Successor Trustee of T, 191 Oneida Ave NW, $116,000.
Blu Dog Investments LLC from Little-Hunt Catherine Successor Trustee, 1155 Valerie Ave NW, $861,656.
Flores Denise L & Jose D from Warth Michael & Stephen Ttees, 1104 Denmont Ave SW, $182,000.
Litman Thomas from Vierheller Melissa K, 3454 Hilton St NW #1a, $1,000.
Traditional Property Investments LLC from Appraisal Comp Valuations LLC, 3008 12th St NW, $57,500.
Trusty Todd W & Copenhaver S Roberta from Difrancesco Richard, 5160 Shoreview Cir NW, $251,900.
Weisburn Benjamin from Weisburn Mary H, 6969 Westwood Ave SW, $140,000.
Pike Township
Miller Logan from Spencer Terry & Teresa, 6796 East Sparta Ave SE, $35,000.
Wise James M Sr from Degraw Andrea, 5710 Sherbourne Dr SW, $2,500.
Plain Township
Adkins Tracy L & Kimberly A from Kullman Cynthia J Trustee, 2555 Hyacinth Dr NW, $210,000.
Butler Errett J from Doyle Daniel S, 2933 19th St NW, $170,000.
Graber David from Patton Kara L, 1512 33rd St NE, $134,900.
Lanzer Stuart A & Annette from Eshelman Daryl J & Hurst Tamra L Co Trustees of the Daryl J Eshelman & Tamra L H, 1131 Diamond St NE, $301,000.
Lumm Lucas F & Primack Meghan L from Revision Homebuyers LLC, 6683 Firestone Rd NE, $320,000.
Resanovich-Weaver Paula A & Weaver Micha from NVR Inc. A Virginia Corporation, 6855 Harrington Court Ave NE, $369,550.
Schreffler William A from Smith Darlene M, parcel 5205122 Spangler St NE, $10,000.
Sandy Township
Bigler Drew A from Copeland Thomas Lon, 355 W Lisbon St, $140,000.
Ram Property Investments LLC & Willow SP from Emrich Pammey R, 9450 Muckley Dr SE, $146,000.
Sugar Creek Township
Halverstadt Jessica B from Sitarik Jospeh P & Halverstadt Jessica B, 7125 Wabash Ave SW, $72,900.
Shetler James & Sheralyn from Mast Trevor A & Miller Sophie E, 7551 Kellerer St SW, $115,000.
Tuscarawas Township
Martell Maison from Tabellion Angelica & Saxon Peggy, 1110 Isabella Ave NW, $155,000.
Mast Marcus & Starla from Map Office Work in Progress, 1741 Manchester Ave SW, $66,000.
Mcclelland Ray Jr & Ashley from Weltlich Brenda S & Edward B, 12821 Sarbaugh St SW, $335,000.
MEDINA COUNTY
Wadsworth
230 Trease Rd, Continenza Margaret Trustee to Whitman Joel & Rachel, $250,000
234 Park Place Dr, Prinzo Gerald A & Susan E to Montenyohl William G & Gerald A Prinzo, $134,500
337 339 339 1/2 S Main St, Smead Patty & Susan Cleary to Leavitt Michael, $90,000
218 Brixton Way, Jones Dan H Trustee & Lyn D Jones Trustee to Price Thomas Eugene & Judith Palagallo, $394,000
parcel 033-12D-14-052 State Rd, Perram Dale B Trustee & Spencer Estates LLC to Petit Thomas J & Sharon L, $1,354,500
321 E Bergey St, Fiskeaux Harvey J & Nancy L to Lombardo Daniel & Richard A, $160,000
249 Longview Dr, Copen Edward & Kellie to 5 Star Exteriors LLC, $15,000
234 Park Place Dr, Montenyohl William G & Gerald A Prinzo to Montenyohl William G, $134,500
251 Leatherman Rd, Wadsworth-Rittman Area Hospital Association to 251 Wadsworth LLC, $870,000
Brunswick
3151 Blossom Trail Dr, Brunswick Meadow View LLC to Drees Company the, $87,000
5220 Bridgewater Ln, Sted Harold N & Janice R to Todd Ronald, $320,000
1810 Hobbits Way, Jankowski Edward G & Mary Jane Wratten to Pflaum Lisa M, $191,000
1417 Fox Dr, Boettler Cecelia & William & Dorothy Skalak to Boettler Cecelia & William, $50,000
3209 Fallen Brook Ln, Vanest Ashley R to Tran Phuong Thi, $435,000
307 Foxborough Dr, Donnellan Annmarie to Ford Michael & Jamie, $357,000
2117 Pinewood Dr, Faught Kellylynn & Kelly Lynn to Rhine Christopher, $281,100
816 Glencairn Ln, Bruce Trevor R to Brown Stacie & Dustin, $295,000
3264 Tyler Dr, Gerrick Thomas P & Natalie J to Rottinger Faith Marie & Daniel Joseph Van Vliet, $264,900
4246 Duke Ct, Patel Ritesh & Sintu to Mani Senthilkumar Kumaran, $170,000
311 Bettie Ln, Glick Merle Brian & Teresa M to Kocisko Matthew E & Katarina Pruett, $310,000
1987 Southview Trl, Triban Investment LLC to Drees Company the, $93,000
617 Judy Ln, Hendrix Carl R to Alba Bogdana & Zlatibor, $247,368
905 Amherst Ln, Opendoor Property Trust I to Drum Lori A, $183,000
480 Victoria Lake CL, Ballinger Amy L & Jeffrey T to Grieder Christine Mary, $319,500
Burbank
parcel 014-14D-24-028 Harley Dr, Fariand Ltd to Westfield Commerce Park LLC, $445,328
Chippewa Lake
5697 Burlington Dr, Garik Michael S & Alexandra KC to Barry Jeremy A & Kaleigh, $299,000
Litchfield
parcel 024-04A-13-037 Crow Rd, Ultra Development Inc to Trammell Bruce & L Kathryn, $90,000
Lodi
parcel 014-14D-25-007 Avon Lake Rd, Fariand Ltd to Westfield Commerce Park LLC, $445,328
Medina
242 S Jefferson St, Wardstock LLC to TMG Real Estate Group, $125,000
7926 Wadsworth Rd, Allied First Bank to Carlson Christopher Thomas, $130,325
5767 Paula Ct, NVR Inc to Path Daniel J & Robin L, $443,645
6207 Carsten Rd, Carraway Kristin L to Carraway Michael, $194,701
parcel 020-10D-35-050 Ballash Rd, Owczarzak Joanne W to Peterson Russell P Jr & Melissa A Warner, $152,000
7000 Bear Swamp Rd, Ramey Troy R to Berne Enterprises LLC, $342,650
4621 Poe Rd, DP Cobblestone Development LLC to NVR Inc, $120,000
7227 Coon Club Rd, Trustees of Lafayette United Methodist Church to Kairos Christopher & Tiffany D & Jamie Wood, $240,000
parcel 009-16B-09-016 Wadsworth Rd, Allied First Bank to Carlson Christopher Thomas, $130,325
4375 Great Smokey Cir, Ballinger Norman M & Jennifer L to Geyer Renier & Nereen, $368,000
3373 Country Club Dr, Troia Michael P & Deborah A Jury to Lallathin Greg & Connie, $400,000
4942 State Rd, Coddingville Realty Ltd to Anders Randall & Angela, $160,400
3173 Hilltop Point CL, Luxon Ronald D to Borowski Michael J & Natalie K, $404,000
501 N Jefferson St, Toom David J to Wright Keith, $160,000
6489 Bedford Ct, Arbor Falls Golf LLC to NVR Inc, $85,000
251 Grant St, Jason Joanna V to Woods Daniel & Roxanne, $65,000
2765 Fixler Rd, Ramey Troy R to Duluc Michael S & Janet S, $429,000
4469 State Rd, Jagger Jeffrey D to Ct Properties & Development LLC, $40,000
2780 Erhart Rd, Milburn Jessica L to Davies Benjamin, $385,000
7926 Wadsworth Rd, Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Allied First Bank, $55,750
339 Cardinal Dr, Beier Lois Jean & Susan Virginia Ferguson to Beier Paul Daniel, $148,000
parcel 009-16B-09-016 Wadsworth Rd, Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Allied First Bank, $55,750
5657 Alfred Oval, Dickson Kevin H & Stephen E to Peters Joseph & Erica, $250,000
191 Medina Rd, Thomas-Repcik Margaret M to Menard Inc, $500,000
Seville
61 W Main St, Stack Martin J to Wills Randall W`, $125,000
67 Pleasant St, Ramsdell Edward A to Ramsdell Elizabeth Louise, $150,000
44 Liberty St, Buonocore Nicholas & Megan & Nancy J Schaaf to Buonocore Nicholas & Megan, $115,000
44 Liberty St, Schaaf Thomas & Nancy J to Buonocore Nicholas & Megan & Nancy J Schaaf, $115,000
parcel 012-21A-16-163 Pleasant St, Ramsdell Edward A to Ramsdell Elizabeth Louise, $150,000
parcel 012-21A-16-160 Main St, Stack Martin J to Wills Randall W`, $125,000
parcel 012-21A-14-080 Liberty St, Buonocore Nicholas & Megan & Nancy J Schaaf to Buonocore Nicholas & Megan, $115,000
parcel 012-21A-14-080 Liberty St, Schaaf Thomas & Nancy J to Buonocore Nicholas & Megan & Nancy J Schaaf, $115,000
579 Swan Dr, Seville 2018 LLC to NVR Inc, $59,750
Spencer
9909 Shaw Rd, Julio Robert F & Tammy L to Frey David A, $275,000
Valley City
109 Boston Lake Dr, Koishor Rudy S Jr & Teresa M to Maher Lawrence F & Leah, $510,000
1626 Rivers Edge Dr, Buckles David J & Michelle Deweese to Deweese Michelle, $150,000
WAYNE COUNTY
Apple Creek
156 Spring Run Dr, Stahl Lorinda Renee to Miller Kody & Whitney Miller S/T, $275,000
86 Evergreen Lot 86, Milner Jessica A to Milner Jessica A, $500
9367 E Moreland Rd, Troyer Clara C & Lizzie C J/S to Weaver Wayne J & Barbara D Weaver S/T, $100,000
Big Prairie
12441 Shreve Rd, Traco LLC to Leid Roy Andrew, $40,000
Creston
parcel 07-00037.000 Doylestown Rd, Kalgren Amiel Leroy Jr Aka Amiel L Kalgren Jr to Stephens Cynthia J, $45,000
155 Pine St, Rudolph Richard E & Emma Jean S/T to Gasser Chase & Bethany S/T, $250,000
4505 Doylestown Rd, Kalgren Amiel Leroy Jr Aka Amiel L Kalgren Jr to Stephens Cynthia J, $45,000
10676 Irvin Rd, May John R & Kelly M S/T to Barth Tyler J & Amanda J S/T, $534,900
Dalton
16220 Church Rd, Kornhaus Randall S to Miller Michael A, $171,000
15504 Hackett Rd, B & T Rental Properties LLC to Schlabach Nicholas A & Lindsey A S/T, $498,381
Doylestown
15188 Hametown Rd, Marks Edward K & Bonnie M to Mcendree Jack & Lori, $108,300
Orrville
600 E Paradise St, Woodruff John C Aka John Charles to Coppola David A & Robin L S/T, $171,600
216 Heron Dr, Taylor Michael A & Theresa L S/T to Mitchell Jennifer M, $465,000
3308 S Kohler Rd, Lehman Harvey to Lehman Albert H & Sharon R S/T, $290,000
Rittman
parcel 63-03290.028 Home St, Zollinger Roy A to Hagerman Brandon M & Bethany B S/T, $256,000
119 Hillcrest Dr, Barth Tyler J & Amanda J Miller S/T to Thomas Taylor A & Hannah M Bucy Thomas S/T, $225,000
215 Home St, Zollinger Roy A to Hagerman Brandon M & Bethany B S/T, $256,000
88 S Hickin Ave, Leatherman Gary R Trustee to Rudolph Richard E & Emma Jean S/T, $210,000
parcel 63-02828.000 Hillcrest Dr, Barth Tyler J & Amanda J Miller S/T to Thomas Taylor A & Hannah M Bucy Thomas S/T, $225,000
parcel 63-02827.000 Hillcrest Dr, Barth Tyler J & Amanda J Miller S/T to Thomas Taylor A & Hannah M Bucy Thomas S/T, $225,000
Shreve
232 S Market St, Garver Alex B & Casey L Trustees to Wise Marilyn S, $10,000
parcel 18-00161.004 Snoddy Rd, Friedman William J Trustee to Scheibe Mark E, $26,000
490 S Main St, Jones Vernon Tod to Drouhard Roberta L, $26,500
parcel 20-00032.000 Critchfield Dr, Jones Vernon Tod to Drouhard Roberta L, $26,500
191 S Main St, Green Acres Investments LLC to Rowe Scott & Leslie Sutton S/T, $150,000
West Salem
360 S Main Lot 595, Schroeder John R to Schroeder John R, $45,000
360 S Main Lot 601, Burik Earl J Jr to Burik Earl J Jr, $1
9008 Camp Rd, Krajcik Donald A & Sally J to Melaragno Matthew P & Bethany A S/T, $39,530
9008 Camp Rd, Krajcik Donald A & Sally J to Krajcik Donald A & Sally J, $11,503
Wooster
2639 Victoria St, Wertenberger W James & Debra I Ullom to Wertenberger W James, $50,000
parcel 27-00622.000 Barnard Rd, Smith Kenneth L & Beth A Amiet S/T to Marla Holdings Ltd, $145,000
412 Barnard Rd, Smith Kenneth L & Beth A Amiet S/T to Marla Holdings Ltd, $145,000
1169 Eastern Ave, Diamond Jade LLC to Progistics LLC, $20,000
1651 Saunders Dr, Drayer Steven Sucessor Trustee to Stahl Lorinda, $345,000
parcel 67-02914.021 Kadas Ln, Wooster Development Company Ltd to NVR Inc, $62,470
