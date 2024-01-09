Real estate transfers: Hudson home with 2 patios, pond views sells for $900K

These are the top selling homes in Summit County in the most recent report available from the Summit County Fiscal Office. The property linked here in Hudson as the top seller for week of Nov. 6, 2023, with a price of $920,000.

Here are top selling properties that week. The complete real estate transactions for Summit, Portage, Stark, Medina and Wayne counties can be found be found below.

7516 S Mannheim Ct, Hudson, $920,000

297 Chestnut Ln, Fairlawn, $894,263

1570 Johns Rd, New Franklin, $700,000

3360 E Glencoe Rd, Richfield Township, $697,000

3906 Creekside Dr, Green, $637,500

3363 Saratoga Blvd, Stow, $617,000

165 Deer Valley Dr, Green, $615,000

According to Realtor.com, the Hudson home on Mannheim Court was built in 1998 on a 1.05-acre lot. At 4,004 square feet, the home has four bedrooms, four full and one half bathrooms and a three-car garage.

There were no photos of the home available in the listing besides one of the front of the house, which is considered a colonial.

The listing says the home has an open floor plan with hardwood floors on most of the main level. There's an eat-in kitchen with an island and breakfast bar which opens up into a great room with a vaulted ceiling and access to the sunroom.

An office with built-ins rounds out the main floor, the listing says.

All four bedrooms are on the second floor, each with walk-in closets and three of the four bathrooms. The owners' suite has two walk-in closets and an "elegant bathroom with a soaking tub," according to the listing.

The lower level is finished with a family room, rec room with wet bar, gym and the fourth full bathroom.

Outside, the listing states there are two patios and a hot tub with pond views.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Akron

615 Hillsdale Ave, Neidert Colin to Hamed Ramos Amanda, $168,500

406 & 408 Madison Ave, TBC Realty LLC to Panwar Ajay, $125,000

1681 Alice Ave, Femia David P to Rai Budhi Man, $174,000

1249 Hilltop Dr, Rowland Scott Trustee to Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, $70,000

545 Noah Ave, Davis Daire to Wolters Rachel Rebecca, $190,000

1775 S Arlington St, Re & Re Properties LLC to Santos Paciano Ortiz, $91,000

207 Rhodes Ave, Smith Richard to Watkins Lafay, $1

100 E Woodsdale Ave, Mollberg Kris to Raber Justin John, $153,000

1609 Treetop Trl, Vanaman Wayne M to Baddley Lamar, $55,000

60 E Wilbeth Rd, Roeger Edward H to Mendoza David, $120,000

879 Hampton Ridge Dr, Seefeldt Linda A Trustee to Diligenta Johnny, $185,000

1171 Hardesty Blvd, Snowcheck Limited Liability LLC to Blackmon Beverly, $106,500

1699 Eastwood Ave, Anderson Manor LLC to Dixon Pickett Terressa, $69,900

880 Copley Rd, Shaltiel Ariel to OHIOREALESTATE26 LLC, $112,500

664 Carlysle St, Dixon Desetta to Jones Interactive LLC, $76,000

1106 Lane St, Smith Richard to Watkins Lafay, $1

2774 Wingate Ave, Campbell Scott C to Mettler Zachary, $198,000

764 Russell Ave, K&R Property Holdings LLC to Cho Kyu Sang, $95,000

949 Ella Ct, T T I D LLC to Id Liberty LLC, $47,500

2459 Albrecht Ave, Bank of New York Mellon to Presidential Properties LLC, $60,000

1290 Sevilla Ave, Spennati Christopher Lee to TH Property Owner I LLC, $72,150

1804 Glenmount Ave, Meador Carl E to Star Realty LLC, $80,000

1203 Romayne Dr, Dariushnia Ali to Cannone Daniel J Trustee, $177,500

990 Collinwood Ave, Fassnacht Paul A to Parks Ronald, $46,000

2243 Nesmith Lake Blvd, Grands Property Management LLC to Langille Abbigail M, $133,000

175 Gleason Ave, Hicks Emma to Robinson Joel, $106,000

506 Gibbs Rd, Vargo Steve J to Vargo Steve J, $70,000

343 High Grove Blvd, Vaughan Sarah to Snyder Steven, $130,000

1732 Girard St, LM & PJ Investment LLC to Jumps 22 LLC, $30,000

2442 Newton St, Cook Sally T to Keller Paul, $88,000

899 Lovers Ln, Quiroz Lela to Jarrell Kendall B, $35,000

1101 Peerless Ave, Kury Fox Judith Ann to Dorsey Daryl Duane Jr, $50,000

275 N Portage Path, Taylor Robert J to Antol John Joseph, $120,000

86 Annadale Ave, Koerner Frederick P to Klein Jennifer L, $100,000

558 E Buchtel Ave, Koerner Frederick P to Klein Christopher L, $130,000

178 Pocantico Ave, Aubele Keith to Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, $45,000

552 E Buchtel Ave, Koerner Frederick P to Klein Jennifer L, $125,000

290 Grace Ave, Amir Joya LLC to Meen Properties LLC, $20,000

601 Alpha Ave, Cassetty Steven T to Chlebina John, $31,000

639 Van Everett Ave, Grant Derron to Grant Monica, $40,000

1071 Forbes Ave, Lacy Washington III to Ruby Land LLC, $27,100

356 Strader Rd, Martin Corbin A to Wright Abigale J, $225,000

556 E Buchtel Ave, Koerner Frederick P to Klein Christopher L, $130,000

1125 1129 2nd Ave, Neal Merley B III to Rchaej R LLC, $80,000

420 W Waterloo Rd, on Demand Rentals LLC to Gray Dawn Michelle, $105,000

585 Van Everett Ave, Smith Lenda C Trustee to Newington Ohio LLC, $57,000

995 Johnston St, Lindesmith Kevin P to Lindesmith John, $17,000

1584 Girard St, Baker William E to Taylor Catherine, $99,900

724 Virginia Ave, Thomas Richard K to PNC Bank National Association, $50,201

556 Dayton St, Typhoon International De LP to American Equity Funding Inc, $4,344

2306 SW 21st St, 3 JM Properties LLC to Lettinggo LLC, $62,500

700 Kennebec Ave, Third Street Investments LLC to ZXP Properties LLC, $100,000

1822 Adelaide Blvd, Brandt Rebecca I to Matejin Zoran, $67,500

1021 Dayton St, Sapp Maria A to Laurio Sandra, $82,400

899 Davis St, Harding Gregory G to Dugan Michael C, $54,000

2229 Nesmith Lake Blvd, Yanik Barbara M to Bodner Beth, $119,000

742 Noble Ave, Hemingway George to Stadelman Ave LLC, $99,900

99 Quaker Ridge Dr, Ma Mingxian to Ridgeway Mitchell R, $160,000

1491 Creighton Ave, Noonan David P to Pytel Geoffrey T, $159,900

1081 Carnegie Ave, Hess Beulah Mae to Dale Brett, $40,000

1127 & 1129 Victory St, ZD Investments LLC to TNM Investments LLC, $35,000

85 Shaefer St, Jones Charles J to So Easy LLC, $60,000

1525 Eastwood Ave, Mingo Mary L to Quality Rentals LLC, $66,800

103 E Rosewood Ave, Ajkent LLC to Pledger Tennille, $90,000

295 Kenilworth Dr, Sell Joanna Manz Trustee to Hall Lynn, $300,500

1033 Welton Ave, Detorakis Michael J to Impact Investment Holdings LLC, $61,900

1822 Gaylord Dr, Jackson Marcinda to Binns Gary, $65,100

0 Sevilla Ave, Spennati Christopher Lee to TH Property Owner I LLC, $72,150

1992 SW 16th St, Hunter Teresa M to Lloyd Stuart Iain, $105,000

520 Indian Trail, Property Innovation Gurus LLC to Tamang Pema D, $98,000

1994 Braewick Dr, Davis Sarah E to Ramos Kelsy, $215,000

287 Wheeler St, Roo Town Rentals LLC to Schuerger Christopher, $123,000

198 Crosby St, Kunkel Thomas M to Spiek Roland, $97,500

837 Knightsbridge, Rigg Jack E to Briscoe Leslie A, $239,000

39 Berwyck Dr, Shaw Mike to Smith Loaine Elaine, $85,500

1053 N Main St, Vitale Michael A to Fast House Adventures LLC, $80,000

1212 Florida Ave, Henderson Chris A to Henderson Chris A, $78,000

Story continues

Barberton

322 E Cassell Ave, Norgrove Cory to Theado Margaret R, $145,000

340 Lincoln Ave, Cabonor Edward W Jr to R.e. Choice Homes LLC, $85,000

5266 Miller St, East New Haven LLC to NVR Inc, $32,500

591 Sonora Dr, Dronet Young Ja to Thompson James A, $194,956

Copley Township

3932 Gardiner Run, Maragani Pratima to Mcnair Amy, $238,000

Coventry Township

30 Kirby Dr, Shaw Morgan to Yeager Cody, $148,750

3145 Daisy Ave, Klusty Carl J to Martinez Federico, $82,500

3060 Littledale Rd, Mckenzie Rebecca Baker to Top Notch Re Development Group LLC, $45,000

1118 Lockwood Rd, Semanco Joshua D to Heller Paul, $78,000

Cuyahoga Falls

2840 11th St, Marshall Kathleen A to Esker Mary A, $178,000

1524 Collinwood Cir, Turchiano Donato V to Gowin Michael, $117,100

1473 Munroe Falls Ave, Davis Donna M to Alesi Shane, $114,000

416 School Ave, Kuhlke Gretchen J to VSB Properties LLC, $158,000

2555 Sackett Ave, Horn Michael Scott to Rogers William E Sr, $197,000

2328 Riverfront Pkwy, Debenedictis Michael to Clunk John D II, $170,000

110 Cedar Woods Dr, Wetzel Deborah K to Davis Dwight L Trustee, $339,900

4871 Lake View Dr, Hatchett Kristen E Trustee to Ross Michael A, $405,000

1118 Bean Ln, NVR Inc to Bissler Robert D, $291,435

312 Middlestone Way, Apicella Nicholas A to Rahz Caleb, $404,000

Fairlawn

3438 Links Dr, NVR Inc to Daneshgari Firouz, $403,735

297 Chestnut Ln, New Leaf Rosemont LLC to Scott Tara, $894,263

Green

3794 Ramsey Dr, Meager Christopher J to Morris Luke A, $295,000

1140 Newcomb Dr, Ama Ohio Home LLC to Amos Nathan, $190,000

1690 Far View Rd, Tatad Lilibeth T to Genevish Joshua A, $178,500

3906 Creekside Dr, Reifsnyder Bradley J to Meager Christopher, $637,500

1326 Greensburg Rd, Weyand George G to Bulldog PM LLC, $242,000

4788 Christman Rd, Mosley Carole to Howell Laura, $310,000

165 Deer Valley Dr, Moyer Shaun A to Khoury Melissa, $615,000

1412 Camden Ridge Blvd, Lakhia Todd S to Fry Beverly Ann, $236,000

619 Moore Rd, Rohrbaugh Roger to Goffinet Autumn, $200,000

Hudson

7516 S Mannheim Ct, Palmieri Lambrini to Schillo Gregory S, $920,000

7615 Holyoke Ave, Chapman Marcia A to Open Home Capital LLC, $260,000

5281 Sullivan Rd, Beasley Thomas L Co Trustee to Conley Cody, $306,000

14 Stokes Ln, Little David to Cleveland Home Buyers LLC, $300,000

1424 Carriage Hill Dr, Bankovich Michael S to Beckler Adam, $372,000

Lakemore Village

2456 Lakeside Dr, Robinson John K to Morrison Brian K, $77,000

1065 Hidden Lake Blvd, TWL Hidden Lake LLC to NVR Inc, $68,000

2359 Sanitarium Rd, Lawrentz Eric to Grund Thomas A, $199,900

Macedonia

8697 Kingfisher Ln, Post Thomas Andrews to Misenko Lauren, $105,160

8591 Wrenford Ct, TW Design LLC to Elbashr Gihad, $249,900

Mogadore Village

69 Norris Ave, Grubich Brian J to Rorar Erin M, $220,000

Munroe Falls

334 Charring Cross Dr, Young Judy to Mullins Mark, $150,000

363 Carlyon Rd, Johnson Matthew William to Dee Alexcia S, $278,000

185 Lindsey Rd, Llewellyn Dale C to Fay Diya F, $150,000

New Franklin

5714 Tempo TR, Wells Peter A to Holtzmann Cassandra A, $211,000

6558 &6562 Manchester Rd, Jack Russell Properties LLC to Czartoszewski Daniel E, $214,500

2621 Vanderhoof Rd, Burley John D to Goodwin Matthew, $233,000

1129 Midland Ave, Lawhorn Matthew to Presutto Paul Vincent, $225,000

1570 Johns Rd, Williams Richard D Trustee to Vatalaro Victor M, $700,000

Norton

4656 Roop Ave, Krosnick Craig to Woehler Joshua L, $165,500

3570 Pillar Cir, Addison Norton LLC to NVR Inc, $65,838

3733 Kirkham Dr, Addison Norton LLC to NVR Inc, $0

Reminderville

9940 Regatta Trl, Whitman Nicole Shelby to Rutkowski Matthew K, $300,000

Richfield Township

3360 E Glencoe Rd, Kasmarcak Linda Trustee to Chapman Jeffrey F, $697,000

Sagamore Hills Township

11856 Hawthorne Dr, Kraftech Inc to Making Wise Choices LLC, $124,500

Springfield Township

2869 Old Home Rd, Biederman Gary Jr to Jaklitsch Jeff, $84,300

3061 Farmdale Rd, Stover Hayden A to Youngs Donald M, $95,000

Stow

3857 & 3861 N Santom Rd, Aerobatic LLC to Boone Edward S, $230,000

3865 & 3869 Santom Rd, Aerobatic LLC to Boone Edward S, $230,000

3363 Saratoga Blvd, Harmon Thomas P to Gallen Philip T, $617,000

3066 Kent Rd, Rowland Brenda Marie Trustee to Hedrick Elaine E, $112,000

3205 Peterboro Dr, Dickey M Patricia to Clayton Ott Kelly, $345,000

1959 Baker Ln, Smelcer Philip John to Thorson Gregory, $499,900

3064 Kent Rd, RFR Rentals LLC to Holzer Timothy J, $117,000

1559 & 1561 Robin Ln, Aerobatic LLC to Boone Edward S, $230,000

Tallmadge

611 Crossings Cir, Ross Mary Elizabeth to Cowley William Allan, $221,500

537 Washburn Rd, Asap Investment Group LLC to Patterson Megan, $220,000

391 Elm Ave, Pease Anna M to Gurung Bikram, $295,000

102 Donze Ct, Justice Bettie Joyce Co Trustee to Gillis Donald J, $255,000

Twinsburg

2104 Van Oaks Dr, Foust Linda M to Lausch Anna K, $408,000

2867 S Tinkers Ln, Barnes Shari R to Okonji Rita, $180,000

Twinsburg Township

1987 Case St, Rosenbaum Carolyn to SGC Group LLC, $55,000

PORTAGE COUNTY

Atwater

7384 Clark, Ciccozzi Nathaniel A to Talley Robert M & Taylor E (J&S), $215,300

Aurora

934 Orchard, LGC Properties Ltd to Murtaugh Thomas, $320,000

869 Parkview, Figurati Construction Group LLC to Adler Ryan J & Katelyn Kathleen (J&S), $495,000

700 Shannon Pl, Vora Adnan Z & Tasneem M Talawalla (J&S) to Sanchez Efrain Roberto & Melissa (J&S), $862,500

705 Fairington Ln, Ollis Henry J to Callsen Kevin F, $329,900

Brecksville

2027 Sugar Maple Dr, Hickory Creek LLC to NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, $69,000

Diamond

8965 Corbett Rd, Allen Christine to Miner Stephen M (Trustee), $180,455

Garrettsville

9939 Silica Sand, Byler Marlin E & Susan M (J&S) to Miller Eli J & Linda S (J&S), $299,000

7801 Norton, Dunn Garrett W & Kimberly S (J&S) to Lipstreu Daniel R & Kathleen & John Simsa (J&S), $391,000

Hartville

318 St Rt 44, Taylor Marjorie E to Hay Joshua D & Courtney D (J&S), $240,000

Kent

924 Stonewater Dr, Lewis Matthew W to Rogers Michael & Lyndi Reed (J&S), $425,000

249 Lake, Sykes William A Jr to Pay Pay Properties LLC, $130,000

257 Lake, Sykes William A Jr to Pay Pay Properties LLC, $130,000

1370 Athena, FG2P LLC to Benjamin Colby D, $132,000

Lorain

6544 Schoolview, Nagella Margaret L to Capstone 72 Properties LLC, $160,000

Mantua

4586 Franklin, Elrox Company LLC to Dunn Garrett W & Kimberly S (J&S), $259,000

4987 Streeter Rd, Sherwood Robert Craig to Wolff Brian R & Alexandra M (J&S), $330,000

4293 Wayne, Mccoy Bernard A (Trustee) to Gill Dana C, $265,000

Middlefield

parcel 23-007-00-00-009-025 Mill Creek Cr, Orbis Limited Partnership to Alron Homes LLC, $156,900

parcel 23-007-00-00-009-030 Meadow Creek Dr, Orbis Limited Partnership to Alron Homes LLC, $156,900

Mogadore

3867 Randolph, Neiswanger Abraham R to Goodyear Lauren A, $198,000

North Benton

parcel 08-002-10-00-003-000 Canyo, Brown Robert R (Trustee) to Brown Jacob D & Kimberly Jean L (J&S), $325,000

parcel 08-002-10-00-022-000 Canyo, Brown Robert R (Trustee) to Brown Jacob D & Kimberly Jean L (J&S), $325,000

10524 Iola, Brown Robert R (Trustee) to Brown Jacob D & Kimberly Jean L (J&S), $325,000

parcel 08-002-10-00-001-000 Canyo, Brown Robert R (Trustee) to Brown Jacob D & Kimberly Jean L (J&S), $325,000

parcel 08-002-10-00-023-000 Canyo, Brown Robert R (Trustee) to Brown Jacob D & Kimberly Jean L (J&S), $325,000

parcel 08-002-10-00-024-000 Canyo, Brown Robert R (Trustee) to Brown Jacob D & Kimberly Jean L (J&S), $325,000

parcel 08-002-10-00-002-000 Canyo, Brown Robert R (Trustee) to Brown Jacob D & Kimberly Jean L (J&S), $325,000

parcel 08-002-10-00-026-000 Iola, Brown Robert R (Trustee) to Brown Jacob D & Kimberly Jean L (J&S), $325,000

Randolph

3819 Waterloo, Ofm 2 LLC (Rlu-HR & SE & GP Doolittle ) to East Manufacturing LLC (Rlu-HR & SE & GP Doolittle), $135,000

1767 St Rt 44, Ofm 2 LLC to East Manufacturing LLC, $45,000

1801 St Rt 44, Ofm 2 LLC to East Manufacturing LLC, $190,000

1831 St Rt 44, Ofm 2 LLC to East Manufacturing LLC, $190,000

1819 St Rt 44, Ofm 2 LLC to East Manufacturing LLC, $190,000

Ravenna

425 Harvest Dr, Cosmo Ann Marie to Armillotti Frank &Darlene (J&S), $200,000

parcel 18-035-00-00-012-000 St Rt 88, Eaken Linda L to Ballentine David J (Trustee), $75,000

9026 Nichols, Eaken Linda L to Eaken Linda L, $75,000

6458 Lakeview, Wilcox Julie A to Baran Kimberly, $139,900

Streetsboro

9947 Meldon, Jankowski Kris to Miklus Katie L, $256,500

1674 St Rt 303, Graham Michael P to Durichko Joshua Dana, $292,000

10040 Hazelton, Kej Investments LLC to Hildebrand Chandler C & Hannah R Baeten, $180,000

8916 Topaz TR, Mcintyre Rosamond E to Bergin Stephen & Kathy Syphrit (J&S), $525,000

1913 Summers, Dupree Matthew S & Laura L (J&S) to Miller Jennifer J, $228,000

9085 Wiencek, Harris Stanley to Wild Forge LLC, $197,400

9840 Delemonte BV S, Harris Laura L to Marincic Martin & Nancy, $309,000

Windham

9121 Maple Cr, Monroe James Michael & Roisin Patricia (J&S) to Hopper Savannah Jalynn, $140,000

STARK COUNTY

Alliance

Conrad Jessica Lynn from Black Angel L, 3059 Federal Ave, $200,000.

Fox Michael D & Paula J from Emery Kathleen A Trustee, 2406 Eastern Ave, $215,000.

Gress Robert J & Anne M from Armour Albert J & Haley, 821 Oakwood Dr, $389,900.

Herbert Samuel P & Paul J from Toot Lori, 245 Parkway BLVD, $135,000.

Mason Elbert E & Bobbie Jo from Goshorn Kevin W, 125 E Cambridge St, $30,000.

Bethlehem Township

Lohr Lisa from Tammac Holdings Corporation, 21 A St Nav Vil, $52,000.

Marchand Joel T & Kathleen from Norris Terry L, 310 Canal St E, $60,000.

Miller Christopher N from Morris Marianne N, 5915 Brinker St SW, $185,000.

Vandergrift Justin & Brandy from Weister Jason K, 6617 Shepler Church Rd SW, $203,000.

Vandergrift Justin & Brandy from Weister Jason K, parcel 1000418 Shepler Church Ave SW, $203,000.

Canal Fulton

Wood Jesse & Mccarthy Megan from Price Ryan Gabriel & Jennifer Anne, 507 Cherry St E, $219,500.

Canton

Ajanel Hernandez Valerio Sebastian & Aja from Betz Melissa A, 2219 Coventry BLVD NE, $115,000.

Brown Michael Todd from Boyce Lindsay M., 1225 27th St NE, $177,000.

CCSN Properties LLC from Yerian Jeffrey W, 3023 9th St SW, $62,900.

Ceto Sebastian David Canto from Rambo Brooke D, 1524 34th St NW, $158,000.

Collins Brain from Mikstay James R, 1906 Harvey PL SE, $25,000.

Demchak James S & Angela M from M G R III, 1613 19th St NW, $125,000.

Eleven 11 Investment Group LLC from Shiplett Kevin F, 1926 Gibbs Ave NE, $71,000.

Ellis Latasha from Ellis Justin, parcel 206650 10th St NE, $6,800.

Ellis Latasha from Ellis L Q & Mary & Justin, 941 the O'jays Pkwy NE, $25,500.

Ellis Latasha from Young Latasha & Ellis Justin L, parcel 206997 the O'jays Pkwy NE, $6,800.

Flora Marsha & Bunt Martin W from Bishop Cynthia R, 2410 12th St SW, $121,000.

Hatcher Esther from Goncalves Sheileh D, 2227 7th St NE, $20,400.

HSBC Bank USA National Association Ttee from Hall Byron A Sr & Deborah J, 2233 Willowrow Ave NE, $78,300.

Johnson Woodrow from Kell Michael T, 2221 9th St NW, $130,000.

Kanam John M from Dible William E, 3024 Navarre Rd SW, $16,500.

Kingdom Property Holdings LLC from Dennis Jacob A, 1015 Clarendon Ave NW, $77,500.

O'Bryan Richard A from Perez Maurilio, 3115 19th St NE, $100,000.

Pacific Premier Trust Custodian FBO GGP from Biltmore Restoration Group LLC DBA Kenni, 208 Park Ave SW, $95,100.

Parnell Matthew & Michelle from Classic Builders & Design LLC, 5102 Rebecca Ave NW, $355,000.

Canton Township

Miller Linda from Kling Joshua J, 3826 Faircrest St SW, $180,900.

Paliyannis Christina from Edwards Adam M, 1378 Cascade Cir NW, $272,500.

Jackson Township

Aw Rental Properties LLC from Budrow William J R & Chelsea R, 8726 Traphagen St NW, $254,250.

Blessing Acres LLC from Zelle Michael A & Amy J, 5475 Peninsula Dr NW, $515,000.

Cross Julie R & John R Ttees from Warren Pamela K, 6619 Glengarry Ave NW, $590,000.

CSN Properties LLC from Residential Solutions Inc, 1280 Leecrest St NW, $93,100.

Donley Christopher J & Cecile M from Rea Custom Homes LLC, 7456 Greenview Ave NW, $96,000.

Graves John M & Lindsay N from Remark Susan B Successor Trustee, 6537 Harbor Dr NW, $390,000.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 7063 Heritage Park Ave NW, $76,000.

Knight Julie A & Delmer R from Hogan Maryann D, 4080 Hyatt Ave NW, $248,000.

Shumick Tyler & Kassidy from Regal Construction Co, 3181 Dunmore Ave NW, $340,000.

Willowdale Country Club Inc Fenstemaker from Willowdale Country Club Inc Fenstemaker, 1 Cherry Dr NW, $170,000.

Lake Township

Drensky Gregory from Keitch David W & Cynthia L Trustees, 143 Relentless Way, $555,000.

Harper Elise H & Foster Betty H from Justice Angela M, 12775 Primrose Dr NE, $260,000.

HRL Consulting LLC from Guardian Stark LLC, parcel 2205105 Cleveland Ave NW, $94,600.

Wright Andrew & Brooke from Rich Joel G, 1551 Smith Kramer St NE, $174,500.

Lawrence Township

Walters William Patrick & Susan M from Bendure Andrew J, 76 Thomas BLVD NW, $67,500.

Lexington Township

Bertka Laura G & Craig C from Baum Darlene Successor Trustee, 11633 Taylor St NE, $199,900.

Haynes Justin & Lindsey N from Bugunovich Deborah K & Daniel B, 11110 Lair Rd NE, $286,000.

In the Zone Homes LLC from Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Hugh, 11661 Rockhill Ave NE, $42,783.

Louisville

Burris Kendra J Revoc Trust from Fox Michael D & Paula J, 1494 Chesapeake Ave NW, $225,000.

Shefelton Marc & Kimberly from Gutscher Curtis Adam II & Shyanne Marie, 1411 W Main St, $185,000.

Shefelton Marc & Kimberly from Gutscher Curtis Adam II & Shyanne Marie, parcel 3602721 Main St W, $185,000.

Marlboro Township

Armour Albert J & Haley Marie from Conti Timothy L & Theresa M, 9955 Preston Ave NE, $535,000.

Massillon

Blu Dog Investments LLC from Gaetano Mattioli Cecchini Living Trust, parcel 10016896 Valerie Ave NW, $861,656.

Blu Dog Investments LLC from Little-Hunt Catherine Successor Trustee, parcel 616897 Valerie Ave NE, $861,656.

Green Arrow Property Management Ltd from US Bank National Association Ttee, 461 27th St NW, $75,600.

Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio from Ryder James Michael Jr & Arian Daniel, parcel 603033 Oak Ave SE, $25,000.

Hoot Timothy O from Stump Alison J Trustee/ Stutzman Keyston, 710 Cherry Rd NE, $148,500.

Hope Homes Foundation Inc from PR Properties Leasing LLC, parcel 618502 Patriot PL SW, $24,000.

KMDN Properties LLC from Princehorn Robert J, 1353 Cherry Rd NW, $90,000.

Lamp Kevin P Jr & Tiffany A from NVR Inc. A Virginia Corporation, 3506 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $317,630.

Lewandowski Justin from Mulvey Andrew W, 2242 Main Ave W, $156,000.

Mcknight Briana M from Reed Malynda, 1536 Tremont Ave SW, $89,500.

Miller Jake from US Bank National Association, 11 8th St SW, $65,700.

NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes from Lockhart A R Development Co, 3508 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $59,000.

Reyes Brian R from Kilgore Richard A &Amber M, 1505 Woodforest St NW, $310,000.

Roth Alan from Mcanany John J & Nicole M, 1851 Vermont Ave SE, $50,000.

Saiph Properties LLC from Meek Capital Management LLC, 555 Griffith Ave SW, $82,000.

Tavares Stephanie D from Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio, 412 1st St NE, $145,000.

North Canton

Bonchu Mary Patricia from Holb Theresa L Trustee, 1114 Shalimar Cir NW, $275,000.

Classic Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC from E Street Property Management Co LLC, parcel 10017753 Overridge Ave SE, $39,000.

Classic Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC from E Street Property Management Co LLC, parcel 10017755 Schneider St SE, $39,000.

Classic Custom Homes and Remodeling LLC from E Street Property Management Co LLC, parcel 10017752 Overridge Ave SE, $39,000.

Coduto David T & Daniel A from Cordillo Joan A Ttee, 439 Middlesworth Ave SW, $156,250.

Kofol Tabitha A from Erlitz Cynthia, 1551 Cambridge Ave SW, $191,000.

Mars Blake & Heather from Opendoor Property Trust I, 330 Applegrove St NE, $220,000.

Martin Santanya from Stroemple Geoffrey C & Marcy J, 1683 Chatham Ave NE, $330,000.

Stroemple Geoffrey C & Marcy J from Hudkins Russell J & Erin L, 1605 Wilbur Dr NE, $275,000.

Osnaburg Township

Horning Michael Thomas from Mottice Nancy C, 4786 Lotz Ave SE, $365,000.

Scholdberg Ian James & Krista Marie from Crawford Donald W, 9234 Georgetown St, $505,000.

Scholdberg Ian James & Krista Marie from Crawford Donald W, parcel 3703675 Georgetown St NE, $505,000.

Paris Township

Carnahan Ethan & Cox Lindsey from Cole Denzil & Betty Jane, 409 Vine St, $109,901.

Marsili Nicholas from Canton Dist Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist, 16310 Lisbon St SE, $106,700.

Perry Township

Armstead Investments LLC from Shealy Cheryl Ann Successor Trustee of T, 191 Oneida Ave NW, $116,000.

Blu Dog Investments LLC from Little-Hunt Catherine Successor Trustee, 1155 Valerie Ave NW, $861,656.

Flores Denise L & Jose D from Warth Michael & Stephen Ttees, 1104 Denmont Ave SW, $182,000.

Litman Thomas from Vierheller Melissa K, 3454 Hilton St NW #1a, $1,000.

Traditional Property Investments LLC from Appraisal Comp Valuations LLC, 3008 12th St NW, $57,500.

Trusty Todd W & Copenhaver S Roberta from Difrancesco Richard, 5160 Shoreview Cir NW, $251,900.

Weisburn Benjamin from Weisburn Mary H, 6969 Westwood Ave SW, $140,000.

Pike Township

Miller Logan from Spencer Terry & Teresa, 6796 East Sparta Ave SE, $35,000.

Wise James M Sr from Degraw Andrea, 5710 Sherbourne Dr SW, $2,500.

Plain Township

Adkins Tracy L & Kimberly A from Kullman Cynthia J Trustee, 2555 Hyacinth Dr NW, $210,000.

Butler Errett J from Doyle Daniel S, 2933 19th St NW, $170,000.

Graber David from Patton Kara L, 1512 33rd St NE, $134,900.

Lanzer Stuart A & Annette from Eshelman Daryl J & Hurst Tamra L Co Trustees of the Daryl J Eshelman & Tamra L H, 1131 Diamond St NE, $301,000.

Lumm Lucas F & Primack Meghan L from Revision Homebuyers LLC, 6683 Firestone Rd NE, $320,000.

Resanovich-Weaver Paula A & Weaver Micha from NVR Inc. A Virginia Corporation, 6855 Harrington Court Ave NE, $369,550.

Schreffler William A from Smith Darlene M, parcel 5205122 Spangler St NE, $10,000.

Sandy Township

Bigler Drew A from Copeland Thomas Lon, 355 W Lisbon St, $140,000.

Ram Property Investments LLC & Willow SP from Emrich Pammey R, 9450 Muckley Dr SE, $146,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Halverstadt Jessica B from Sitarik Jospeh P & Halverstadt Jessica B, 7125 Wabash Ave SW, $72,900.

Shetler James & Sheralyn from Mast Trevor A & Miller Sophie E, 7551 Kellerer St SW, $115,000.

Tuscarawas Township

Martell Maison from Tabellion Angelica & Saxon Peggy, 1110 Isabella Ave NW, $155,000.

Mast Marcus & Starla from Map Office Work in Progress, 1741 Manchester Ave SW, $66,000.

Mcclelland Ray Jr & Ashley from Weltlich Brenda S & Edward B, 12821 Sarbaugh St SW, $335,000.

MEDINA COUNTY

Wadsworth

230 Trease Rd, Continenza Margaret Trustee to Whitman Joel & Rachel, $250,000

234 Park Place Dr, Prinzo Gerald A & Susan E to Montenyohl William G & Gerald A Prinzo, $134,500

337 339 339 1/2 S Main St, Smead Patty & Susan Cleary to Leavitt Michael, $90,000

218 Brixton Way, Jones Dan H Trustee & Lyn D Jones Trustee to Price Thomas Eugene & Judith Palagallo, $394,000

parcel 033-12D-14-052 State Rd, Perram Dale B Trustee & Spencer Estates LLC to Petit Thomas J & Sharon L, $1,354,500

321 E Bergey St, Fiskeaux Harvey J & Nancy L to Lombardo Daniel & Richard A, $160,000

249 Longview Dr, Copen Edward & Kellie to 5 Star Exteriors LLC, $15,000

234 Park Place Dr, Montenyohl William G & Gerald A Prinzo to Montenyohl William G, $134,500

251 Leatherman Rd, Wadsworth-Rittman Area Hospital Association to 251 Wadsworth LLC, $870,000

Brunswick

3151 Blossom Trail Dr, Brunswick Meadow View LLC to Drees Company the, $87,000

5220 Bridgewater Ln, Sted Harold N & Janice R to Todd Ronald, $320,000

1810 Hobbits Way, Jankowski Edward G & Mary Jane Wratten to Pflaum Lisa M, $191,000

1417 Fox Dr, Boettler Cecelia & William & Dorothy Skalak to Boettler Cecelia & William, $50,000

3209 Fallen Brook Ln, Vanest Ashley R to Tran Phuong Thi, $435,000

307 Foxborough Dr, Donnellan Annmarie to Ford Michael & Jamie, $357,000

2117 Pinewood Dr, Faught Kellylynn & Kelly Lynn to Rhine Christopher, $281,100

816 Glencairn Ln, Bruce Trevor R to Brown Stacie & Dustin, $295,000

3264 Tyler Dr, Gerrick Thomas P & Natalie J to Rottinger Faith Marie & Daniel Joseph Van Vliet, $264,900

4246 Duke Ct, Patel Ritesh & Sintu to Mani Senthilkumar Kumaran, $170,000

311 Bettie Ln, Glick Merle Brian & Teresa M to Kocisko Matthew E & Katarina Pruett, $310,000

1987 Southview Trl, Triban Investment LLC to Drees Company the, $93,000

617 Judy Ln, Hendrix Carl R to Alba Bogdana & Zlatibor, $247,368

905 Amherst Ln, Opendoor Property Trust I to Drum Lori A, $183,000

480 Victoria Lake CL, Ballinger Amy L & Jeffrey T to Grieder Christine Mary, $319,500

Burbank

parcel 014-14D-24-028 Harley Dr, Fariand Ltd to Westfield Commerce Park LLC, $445,328

Chippewa Lake

5697 Burlington Dr, Garik Michael S & Alexandra KC to Barry Jeremy A & Kaleigh, $299,000

Litchfield

parcel 024-04A-13-037 Crow Rd, Ultra Development Inc to Trammell Bruce & L Kathryn, $90,000

Lodi

parcel 014-14D-25-007 Avon Lake Rd, Fariand Ltd to Westfield Commerce Park LLC, $445,328

Medina

242 S Jefferson St, Wardstock LLC to TMG Real Estate Group, $125,000

7926 Wadsworth Rd, Allied First Bank to Carlson Christopher Thomas, $130,325

5767 Paula Ct, NVR Inc to Path Daniel J & Robin L, $443,645

6207 Carsten Rd, Carraway Kristin L to Carraway Michael, $194,701

parcel 020-10D-35-050 Ballash Rd, Owczarzak Joanne W to Peterson Russell P Jr & Melissa A Warner, $152,000

7000 Bear Swamp Rd, Ramey Troy R to Berne Enterprises LLC, $342,650

4621 Poe Rd, DP Cobblestone Development LLC to NVR Inc, $120,000

7227 Coon Club Rd, Trustees of Lafayette United Methodist Church to Kairos Christopher & Tiffany D & Jamie Wood, $240,000

parcel 009-16B-09-016 Wadsworth Rd, Allied First Bank to Carlson Christopher Thomas, $130,325

4375 Great Smokey Cir, Ballinger Norman M & Jennifer L to Geyer Renier & Nereen, $368,000

3373 Country Club Dr, Troia Michael P & Deborah A Jury to Lallathin Greg & Connie, $400,000

4942 State Rd, Coddingville Realty Ltd to Anders Randall & Angela, $160,400

3173 Hilltop Point CL, Luxon Ronald D to Borowski Michael J & Natalie K, $404,000

501 N Jefferson St, Toom David J to Wright Keith, $160,000

6489 Bedford Ct, Arbor Falls Golf LLC to NVR Inc, $85,000

251 Grant St, Jason Joanna V to Woods Daniel & Roxanne, $65,000

2765 Fixler Rd, Ramey Troy R to Duluc Michael S & Janet S, $429,000

4469 State Rd, Jagger Jeffrey D to Ct Properties & Development LLC, $40,000

2780 Erhart Rd, Milburn Jessica L to Davies Benjamin, $385,000

7926 Wadsworth Rd, Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Allied First Bank, $55,750

339 Cardinal Dr, Beier Lois Jean & Susan Virginia Ferguson to Beier Paul Daniel, $148,000

parcel 009-16B-09-016 Wadsworth Rd, Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Allied First Bank, $55,750

5657 Alfred Oval, Dickson Kevin H & Stephen E to Peters Joseph & Erica, $250,000

191 Medina Rd, Thomas-Repcik Margaret M to Menard Inc, $500,000

Seville

61 W Main St, Stack Martin J to Wills Randall W`, $125,000

67 Pleasant St, Ramsdell Edward A to Ramsdell Elizabeth Louise, $150,000

44 Liberty St, Buonocore Nicholas & Megan & Nancy J Schaaf to Buonocore Nicholas & Megan, $115,000

44 Liberty St, Schaaf Thomas & Nancy J to Buonocore Nicholas & Megan & Nancy J Schaaf, $115,000

parcel 012-21A-16-163 Pleasant St, Ramsdell Edward A to Ramsdell Elizabeth Louise, $150,000

parcel 012-21A-16-160 Main St, Stack Martin J to Wills Randall W`, $125,000

parcel 012-21A-14-080 Liberty St, Buonocore Nicholas & Megan & Nancy J Schaaf to Buonocore Nicholas & Megan, $115,000

parcel 012-21A-14-080 Liberty St, Schaaf Thomas & Nancy J to Buonocore Nicholas & Megan & Nancy J Schaaf, $115,000

579 Swan Dr, Seville 2018 LLC to NVR Inc, $59,750

Spencer

9909 Shaw Rd, Julio Robert F & Tammy L to Frey David A, $275,000

Valley City

109 Boston Lake Dr, Koishor Rudy S Jr & Teresa M to Maher Lawrence F & Leah, $510,000

1626 Rivers Edge Dr, Buckles David J & Michelle Deweese to Deweese Michelle, $150,000

WAYNE COUNTY

Apple Creek

156 Spring Run Dr, Stahl Lorinda Renee to Miller Kody & Whitney Miller S/T, $275,000

86 Evergreen Lot 86, Milner Jessica A to Milner Jessica A, $500

9367 E Moreland Rd, Troyer Clara C & Lizzie C J/S to Weaver Wayne J & Barbara D Weaver S/T, $100,000

Big Prairie

12441 Shreve Rd, Traco LLC to Leid Roy Andrew, $40,000

Creston

parcel 07-00037.000 Doylestown Rd, Kalgren Amiel Leroy Jr Aka Amiel L Kalgren Jr to Stephens Cynthia J, $45,000

155 Pine St, Rudolph Richard E & Emma Jean S/T to Gasser Chase & Bethany S/T, $250,000

4505 Doylestown Rd, Kalgren Amiel Leroy Jr Aka Amiel L Kalgren Jr to Stephens Cynthia J, $45,000

10676 Irvin Rd, May John R & Kelly M S/T to Barth Tyler J & Amanda J S/T, $534,900

Dalton

16220 Church Rd, Kornhaus Randall S to Miller Michael A, $171,000

15504 Hackett Rd, B & T Rental Properties LLC to Schlabach Nicholas A & Lindsey A S/T, $498,381

Doylestown

15188 Hametown Rd, Marks Edward K & Bonnie M to Mcendree Jack & Lori, $108,300

Orrville

600 E Paradise St, Woodruff John C Aka John Charles to Coppola David A & Robin L S/T, $171,600

216 Heron Dr, Taylor Michael A & Theresa L S/T to Mitchell Jennifer M, $465,000

3308 S Kohler Rd, Lehman Harvey to Lehman Albert H & Sharon R S/T, $290,000

Rittman

parcel 63-03290.028 Home St, Zollinger Roy A to Hagerman Brandon M & Bethany B S/T, $256,000

119 Hillcrest Dr, Barth Tyler J & Amanda J Miller S/T to Thomas Taylor A & Hannah M Bucy Thomas S/T, $225,000

215 Home St, Zollinger Roy A to Hagerman Brandon M & Bethany B S/T, $256,000

88 S Hickin Ave, Leatherman Gary R Trustee to Rudolph Richard E & Emma Jean S/T, $210,000

parcel 63-02828.000 Hillcrest Dr, Barth Tyler J & Amanda J Miller S/T to Thomas Taylor A & Hannah M Bucy Thomas S/T, $225,000

parcel 63-02827.000 Hillcrest Dr, Barth Tyler J & Amanda J Miller S/T to Thomas Taylor A & Hannah M Bucy Thomas S/T, $225,000

Shreve

232 S Market St, Garver Alex B & Casey L Trustees to Wise Marilyn S, $10,000

parcel 18-00161.004 Snoddy Rd, Friedman William J Trustee to Scheibe Mark E, $26,000

490 S Main St, Jones Vernon Tod to Drouhard Roberta L, $26,500

parcel 20-00032.000 Critchfield Dr, Jones Vernon Tod to Drouhard Roberta L, $26,500

191 S Main St, Green Acres Investments LLC to Rowe Scott & Leslie Sutton S/T, $150,000

West Salem

360 S Main Lot 595, Schroeder John R to Schroeder John R, $45,000

360 S Main Lot 601, Burik Earl J Jr to Burik Earl J Jr, $1

9008 Camp Rd, Krajcik Donald A & Sally J to Melaragno Matthew P & Bethany A S/T, $39,530

9008 Camp Rd, Krajcik Donald A & Sally J to Krajcik Donald A & Sally J, $11,503

Wooster

2639 Victoria St, Wertenberger W James & Debra I Ullom to Wertenberger W James, $50,000

parcel 27-00622.000 Barnard Rd, Smith Kenneth L & Beth A Amiet S/T to Marla Holdings Ltd, $145,000

412 Barnard Rd, Smith Kenneth L & Beth A Amiet S/T to Marla Holdings Ltd, $145,000

1169 Eastern Ave, Diamond Jade LLC to Progistics LLC, $20,000

1651 Saunders Dr, Drayer Steven Sucessor Trustee to Stahl Lorinda, $345,000

parcel 67-02914.021 Kadas Ln, Wooster Development Company Ltd to NVR Inc, $62,470

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Real estate transfers: Hudson home sells for $900K