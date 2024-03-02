Real estate transfers: Industrial warehouse sells for $2.6 million in Jackson Township

Real estate transfers from the Stark County Auditor's Office.

An industrial building on Freedom Avenue NW in Jackson Township sold for $2.6 million, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

The limited liability company of North Canton Properties II purchased the industrial warehouse at 7835 Freedom Ave NW from Envision Pharmaceutical Services Inc. North Canton Properties I LLC also purchased the adjacent commercial building at 7801 Freedom Ave. NW from Envision Pharmaceutical Services for $1 million.

Both limited liability companies list an address in San Diego, California, which is the headquarters of MedImpact Healthcare Systems Inc.

The transfers cover Feb. 3 to Feb. 9.

Bethlehem Township

Bajornas Joe from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1100885 Safari Trl, $4,900.

Bertram John from Brewer Dona & John, parcel 1201125 Bender St NE, $70,000.

Timberlake Richard P from Merry Mary K Aka Kathryn, 6355 Shepler Church Rd SW, $230,000.

Timberlake Richard P from Merry Mary K Aka Kathryn, parcel 1000492 Shepler Church Ave SW, $230,000.

Canal Fulton

Byall Lillian from Koenig Donald E, 347 High St NE, $89,600.

Gariepy Steven P Ttee from Ryan David L, 843 Cartier Dr, $252,000.

Jackson Township

5GS Properties LLC from 5GS Properties LLC, parcel 10018049 Frank Ave NW, $65,000.

5GS Properties LLC from Potsdamer Platz LLC, parcel 10018040 Applegrove St NW, $175,000.

5GS Properties LLC from St George Serbian Orthodox Church of Sta, parcel 10018048 Applegrove St NW, $65,000.

Cain David L Ttee from Jo E. Wheeler & Michael A. Wheeler Ttes, parcel 1600669 Blakemore Trl NW, $1,300,000.

Cain David L Ttee from Wheeler Jo E & Michael A Ttes, 4943 Blakemore Trl NW, $1,300,000.

Edmunds Edwin P & Elizabeth A from Roossien Joyce A Ttee, 9185 Hunters Chase St NW, $473,000.

Graham Ryan & Lynette Lee from K Hovnanian at Hertiage Park LLC, 7008 Heritage Park Ave NW, $474,990.

Hamric Mark D Ttee from Gamboa Alfredo & Olga, 6340 Kilkenny Cir NW, $475,000.

Story continues

Hill Julia & Devin from Miller Patricia A, 2030 Glenmont Dr NW, $400,000.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 8912 Camden Rd NW, $76,000.

Klenotic Marc R & Eve from Todaro Christopher P and Nicole M, 3878 Telford Dr NW, $660,000.

Magg Family Holdings LLC from Ormsbee Kyle, 4525 Everhard Rd NW, $2,100,000.

Magg Family Holdings LLC from Ormsbee Kyle, 4551 Everhard Rd NW, $2,100,000.

Marte Christian from Ruth Ericah A, 310 Stuart St NW, $232,500.

Meek Tyler James & Woodward Caitlin Grac from Meek Carri A & James B, 8242 Stuhldreher St NW, $231,500.

Milhoan David W from Boord Robbi F, 7489 Hills and Dales Rd NW, $215,000.

North Canton Properties I LLC from Envision Pharmaceutical Services Inc, 7801 Freedom Ave NW, $1,000,000.

North Canton Properties II LLC from Envision Pharmaceutical Services Inc, 7835 Freedom Ave NW, $2,600,000.

Orr Brian David & Augusstda R from Murphy Ryan A & Marella A, 5339 St Andrews St NW, $312,000.

Potsdamer Platz LLC from Potsdamer Platz LLC, 4832 Applegrove St NW, $1,000.

Rembrandt Homes Inc from Edk Enterprises Ltd, 6759 Whipple Ave NW, $700,000.

Sing Chelsey from Barnett Christopherg & Shannon R, 9816 Agate St NW, $360,000.

Wheeler Jo E & Michael A Ttees from Fisher Jeffrey A & Heather L Trustees, 5252 Peninsula Dr NW, $1,400,000.

Wood Griffin N & Rachel C from Hannay Ray J & Diana L, 5304 Sibila Rd NW, $320,000.

Lawrence Township

Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd from Brumfield Todd & Elizabeth A, 11391 Michelle Dr NW, $150,000.

Holmes Michael K from Clay Margaret Reed, 13185 Patterson St NW, $340,185.

Smith Cherie L from Bayne Barbara, 1 Michael Cir NW, $15,000.

Massillon

171 Lincoln Way East LLC from Faith in Action of Western Stark County, 171 Lincoln Way E, $100,000.

Coats Louis E from Wachtel Richard R, 301 23rd St NW, $135,000.

Deibel Hannah M from Kraynick Stephanie, 162 26th St SE, $134,900.

Evanoff Alexander Ryan from Martinsen Alan, 885 Seneca St NE, $135,000.

Freday Susan K & Richard D Jr from Mcclure Elzabeth R & Mccain Raymond A, 1916 University Commons Dr SE, $255,000.

Fulton Donald S & Christine L from Fulton Donald K & Donna J, 507 E Lincoln Way Apt, $25,000.

Grimm Adrian from Shrigley Sandra, 924 Urban CT SW, $27,000.

Kelly Connie Lynn & Bret Marshall from Stroh Mary E, 1285 Kelly St SW, $395,000.

Marshall Stephanie Lynn from Wasik Karen M, 1720 Osage Ave SE, $42,000.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Lockhart A R Development Co, 1868 Heron Creek St NW, $59,000.

Principled Property Investors LLC from Mcclure Bobby, 1322 Woodland Ave SE, $62,150.

Perry Township

49 Building LLC from Hermitage Villa LLC, 4922 Navarre Rd SW, $1,631,067.

Bobbitt Bryan R & Cherry B from Aore Capital Investments LLC, 4841 14th St SW, $145,000.

Gursky Luke from Stinchcomb Jeremy L, 4535 7th St NW, $100,000.

Keres Robert & Melissa from Elum Sarah L TRUSTEE/F.J. Elum Trust &, 1827 Kipling Ave NW, $103,500.

Keres Robert & Melissa from Keres Robert & Melissa, 1827 Kipling Ave NW, $103,500.

King George M & Aundria N from Salmen Gregory, 5822 Longview St SW, $257,500.

P&F Financial Services LLC from Richard Brian A & Mccoy Danielle, 201 Roxbury Ave NW, $65,000.

Shackelford Karen from Vargo Steven & Shackelford Karen, 7042 Gauntlet St SW, $111,100.

Sponseller Darren from Destefano Scott A & Mark J, 4530 8th St NW, $172,000.

Wedekamm Timothy W from Hill Michael W & Denise R, 7513 Roni St SW, $225,100.

White Patricia & Phillip from Richey Sean P, 711 Mallard Cir NW, $255,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Douglas Ernest W & Sonja L & Andrew & from Baltzly James E & Carmen M, 436 Main St W, $103,000.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: North Canton Properties buys industrial warehouse in Jackson Township