Real estate transfers: Jackson Township home sells for $1.2 million

A Jackson Township home has sold for $1.2 million, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

The single-family house, located at 7131 Emerson Circle NW, is 3,930 square feet and has four full bathrooms and a half-bath. It was built in 2021.

The real estate transfers cover June 3 to June 9.

Bethlehem Township

Neidenthal Matthew D from Schie Jo-Anne, 721 Market St NE, $121,000.

Nicholas Jerry D II & Sherry A from Fowler Richard L & Linda A, 5900 Riverdale Rd, $282,500.

Nicholas Jerry D II & Sherry A from Fowler Richard L & Linda A, parcel 1102407 Riverdale St SW, $282,500.

Pickenpaugh Michael & Konic Kristy from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1100852 Nairobi St, $3,800.

Canal Fulton

Ligorio & Joan Calaycay Trust from Cot Pizza Re LLC, parcel 9503055 Locust St SW, $666,600.

Muren Dorothy & Loper Seth from Schalmo Properties Inc, 721 Greenwood Dr, $195,000.

Jackson Township

Andreozzi Samantha & Michael from Gaiser Brian E & Becirovic Erna, 5919 Snowshoe Cir NW, $283,500.

Carbonell Jorge & Lauren from Larsen Amber, 7131 Emerson Cir NW, $1,200,000.

Duncan Donald from Kristynik Joanne, 1320 Stuart St NW, $150,000.

Friga Dvontay & Whited Cassandra from Colby William D & Chapanar Colby Suzanne, 8860 Colton St NW, $310,000.

Goff Christopher L & Melissa from West Douglas B, 5901 Westlake Blvd NW, $122,500.

Jokovich Kimberly from Nakum Joelene A, 5954 Thistlehill Cir NW, $257,000.

Jubara Dewane & Lori from Manda Kenneth B, parcel 1610437 Lansdale Ave NW, $65,000.

Kim Yeongman & Oh Hana from Lucky Street 13 LLC, 7725 Rolling Green Ave NW, $517,000.

Lan Pixiang from Evans Casey J Trustee of the Casey J Eva, 9786 Hocking St NW, $285,500.

Lorenzo Bruce R & Polly S from Thomas Daniel D, 6770 Skylane St NW, $187,000.

Sebolt Rebecca Lynn from Reed Nathan, 7617 Cambridge Ave NW, $220,000.

Sol Partners LLC from Sol Partners LLC, 6677 Frank Ave NW, $105,000.

White Samuel J & Karen E from Bogue Russell G Jr Succ Ttee, 5816 Great Court Cir NW, $405,000.

Wiseman Scott D Tte of the Scott D from Maughan Cody & Helene, 6095 Wales Ave NW, $293,000.

Yeaton Jayme L & Sobevski Nikolche D from Scotsbury Builders Group LLC, 8793 Stoneshire St NW, $112,000.

Lawrence Township

Curley Patrick E from Rock Jason E, parcel 2411406 Lawmont St NW, $5,900.

Gibbs Joshua T & Givens Heather E from Graham Dorothy M, 8701 Erie Ave N, $315,000.

Gibler Adam Richard from Forty Corners Village LLC, 141 Thomas Blvd NW, $29,500.

Grisez Benjamin & Juliana from Crystal Lake Holding Ltd, parcel 10017178 Crystal Lake Ave NW, $570,563.

Haight Kristina R from Miletich Ronald J Jr & Ami M, 12316 Skyline St NW, $270,000.

Jones Christine L from Hunter Leah M, 12376 Chestnut St NW, $230,000.

Ledbetter Shaley N & Brian J from Barron Gretta L, 4315 Penbrook St, $80,000.

Massillon

Adams Dakota & Domenick Dylan from Weber Alec M & Kylar, 1211 Borden Ave SW, $135,000.

Brahler Luke T & Turley Amiah B from Young Jason L & Kristi A, 179 Page St NW, $125,000.

Brienza Gino D & Filomena from Ferrell Charles W, 911 Mill Ridge Path, $294,800.

Central State Properties Ltd from Mcnutt David W Sr, 717 15th St SW, $63,000.

DL Property Enterprises LLC from Graber Eric and Holly, 301 State Ave NE, $30,000.

Gemma Christopher from Atwood Sandra M, 437 10th St NE, $112,000.

Jumpin Jax Properties Ltd from Elavsky Nancy J, 529 Webb Ave SW, $72,000.

KS Yoak Enterprises LLC from M & C Real Estate Group LLC, 322 3rd St NE, $50,000.

Lamielle Russell from Mcclaskey Donald R, 751 30th St NW, $112,500.

Peterman Matt & Michelle from Culler Rita J, 416 8th St SW, $55,000.

Reeves Cody from Tuuk Eric W, 529 Neale Ave SW, $119,000.

Streator Rosa from Wasik Karen M, 1766 Huron Rd SE, $41,000.

Weber Alec M & Kylar from Laase Richard B & Schlegel Ann M, 1025 Rotch Ave NE, $140,000.

Wells Fargo Bank, Na from Pullin Andrew T, 1745 Coventry Rd NE, $207,004.

Wiles Marc & Wiles Allison May from K Hovnanian at Country View Estates LLC, 2472 Carlene Ave SW, $365,575.

Perry Township

Belknap Tammy & Williams Tim from NND Properties LLC, parcel 4309064 Cayuga Ave NW, $25,000.

Iraheta Merlyn & Moncada Joshtin from Karagiannides George, 4726 15th St NW, $170,000.

Massaro Chrissy from Red Fox Properties LLC, 6500 Highton St SW, $210,000.

Mcdougall Robert A & Elizabeth E from Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, 401 Ingall Ave NW, $165,000.

Nguyen Thuy Tien from Thomas Richard A & Marla K, 1447 Ellwood Ave SW, $201,029.

Regier Marita C from Potts Jennifer L, 3033 Marta St SW, $161,000.

Shaffer Curtis D & Massie Sherrill E from Dowell Jerry R & Jennifer, parcel 4313630 Perry Dr SW, $60,000.

Toles Lawrence Sr from Manly Alicia L & Craig, 2801 List St NW, $260,000.

Warnack Christine E & Carl H Jr from Phelps Jeffrey William, 4957 Trafalgar St SW, $165,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Elliott Family Properties LLC from Savage Ryan M, 321 6th Ave NW, $10,000.

Mcburney Brent & Angie from Jenkins David D & Amy, parcel 6704216 Poorman St, $26,000.

Yoder Jonathan J from Johns Amanda M, 703 Redwood St SW, $180,000.

Tuscarawas Township

Maughan Cody E & Helene M from Rossetti Christine, 4996 Pigeon Run Ave SW, $412,000.

Tonn Jason L & Henninge Kaitlynn E from Gibbs Joshua T, 1707 Beaumont Ave NW, $170,500.

