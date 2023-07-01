Real estate transfers: Jackson Township home sells for $1.2 million
A Jackson Township home has sold for $1.2 million, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.
The single-family house, located at 7131 Emerson Circle NW, is 3,930 square feet and has four full bathrooms and a half-bath. It was built in 2021.
The real estate transfers cover June 3 to June 9.
Bethlehem Township
Neidenthal Matthew D from Schie Jo-Anne, 721 Market St NE, $121,000.
Nicholas Jerry D II & Sherry A from Fowler Richard L & Linda A, 5900 Riverdale Rd, $282,500.
Nicholas Jerry D II & Sherry A from Fowler Richard L & Linda A, parcel 1102407 Riverdale St SW, $282,500.
Pickenpaugh Michael & Konic Kristy from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1100852 Nairobi St, $3,800.
Canal Fulton
Ligorio & Joan Calaycay Trust from Cot Pizza Re LLC, parcel 9503055 Locust St SW, $666,600.
Muren Dorothy & Loper Seth from Schalmo Properties Inc, 721 Greenwood Dr, $195,000.
Jackson Township
Andreozzi Samantha & Michael from Gaiser Brian E & Becirovic Erna, 5919 Snowshoe Cir NW, $283,500.
Carbonell Jorge & Lauren from Larsen Amber, 7131 Emerson Cir NW, $1,200,000.
Duncan Donald from Kristynik Joanne, 1320 Stuart St NW, $150,000.
Friga Dvontay & Whited Cassandra from Colby William D & Chapanar Colby Suzanne, 8860 Colton St NW, $310,000.
Goff Christopher L & Melissa from West Douglas B, 5901 Westlake Blvd NW, $122,500.
Jokovich Kimberly from Nakum Joelene A, 5954 Thistlehill Cir NW, $257,000.
Jubara Dewane & Lori from Manda Kenneth B, parcel 1610437 Lansdale Ave NW, $65,000.
Kim Yeongman & Oh Hana from Lucky Street 13 LLC, 7725 Rolling Green Ave NW, $517,000.
Lan Pixiang from Evans Casey J Trustee of the Casey J Eva, 9786 Hocking St NW, $285,500.
Lorenzo Bruce R & Polly S from Thomas Daniel D, 6770 Skylane St NW, $187,000.
Sebolt Rebecca Lynn from Reed Nathan, 7617 Cambridge Ave NW, $220,000.
Sol Partners LLC from Sol Partners LLC, 6677 Frank Ave NW, $105,000.
White Samuel J & Karen E from Bogue Russell G Jr Succ Ttee, 5816 Great Court Cir NW, $405,000.
Wiseman Scott D Tte of the Scott D from Maughan Cody & Helene, 6095 Wales Ave NW, $293,000.
Yeaton Jayme L & Sobevski Nikolche D from Scotsbury Builders Group LLC, 8793 Stoneshire St NW, $112,000.
Lawrence Township
Curley Patrick E from Rock Jason E, parcel 2411406 Lawmont St NW, $5,900.
Gibbs Joshua T & Givens Heather E from Graham Dorothy M, 8701 Erie Ave N, $315,000.
Gibler Adam Richard from Forty Corners Village LLC, 141 Thomas Blvd NW, $29,500.
Grisez Benjamin & Juliana from Crystal Lake Holding Ltd, parcel 10017178 Crystal Lake Ave NW, $570,563.
Haight Kristina R from Miletich Ronald J Jr & Ami M, 12316 Skyline St NW, $270,000.
Jones Christine L from Hunter Leah M, 12376 Chestnut St NW, $230,000.
Ledbetter Shaley N & Brian J from Barron Gretta L, 4315 Penbrook St, $80,000.
Massillon
Adams Dakota & Domenick Dylan from Weber Alec M & Kylar, 1211 Borden Ave SW, $135,000.
Brahler Luke T & Turley Amiah B from Young Jason L & Kristi A, 179 Page St NW, $125,000.
Brienza Gino D & Filomena from Ferrell Charles W, 911 Mill Ridge Path, $294,800.
Central State Properties Ltd from Mcnutt David W Sr, 717 15th St SW, $63,000.
DL Property Enterprises LLC from Graber Eric and Holly, 301 State Ave NE, $30,000.
Gemma Christopher from Atwood Sandra M, 437 10th St NE, $112,000.
Jumpin Jax Properties Ltd from Elavsky Nancy J, 529 Webb Ave SW, $72,000.
KS Yoak Enterprises LLC from M & C Real Estate Group LLC, 322 3rd St NE, $50,000.
Lamielle Russell from Mcclaskey Donald R, 751 30th St NW, $112,500.
Peterman Matt & Michelle from Culler Rita J, 416 8th St SW, $55,000.
Reeves Cody from Tuuk Eric W, 529 Neale Ave SW, $119,000.
Streator Rosa from Wasik Karen M, 1766 Huron Rd SE, $41,000.
Weber Alec M & Kylar from Laase Richard B & Schlegel Ann M, 1025 Rotch Ave NE, $140,000.
Wells Fargo Bank, Na from Pullin Andrew T, 1745 Coventry Rd NE, $207,004.
Wiles Marc & Wiles Allison May from K Hovnanian at Country View Estates LLC, 2472 Carlene Ave SW, $365,575.
Perry Township
Belknap Tammy & Williams Tim from NND Properties LLC, parcel 4309064 Cayuga Ave NW, $25,000.
Iraheta Merlyn & Moncada Joshtin from Karagiannides George, 4726 15th St NW, $170,000.
Massaro Chrissy from Red Fox Properties LLC, 6500 Highton St SW, $210,000.
Mcdougall Robert A & Elizabeth E from Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, 401 Ingall Ave NW, $165,000.
Nguyen Thuy Tien from Thomas Richard A & Marla K, 1447 Ellwood Ave SW, $201,029.
Regier Marita C from Potts Jennifer L, 3033 Marta St SW, $161,000.
Shaffer Curtis D & Massie Sherrill E from Dowell Jerry R & Jennifer, parcel 4313630 Perry Dr SW, $60,000.
Toles Lawrence Sr from Manly Alicia L & Craig, 2801 List St NW, $260,000.
Warnack Christine E & Carl H Jr from Phelps Jeffrey William, 4957 Trafalgar St SW, $165,000.
Sugar Creek Township
Elliott Family Properties LLC from Savage Ryan M, 321 6th Ave NW, $10,000.
Mcburney Brent & Angie from Jenkins David D & Amy, parcel 6704216 Poorman St, $26,000.
Yoder Jonathan J from Johns Amanda M, 703 Redwood St SW, $180,000.
Tuscarawas Township
Maughan Cody E & Helene M from Rossetti Christine, 4996 Pigeon Run Ave SW, $412,000.
Tonn Jason L & Henninge Kaitlynn E from Gibbs Joshua T, 1707 Beaumont Ave NW, $170,500.
This article originally appeared on The Independent: Real estate transfers: Jackson Township home sells for $1.2 million