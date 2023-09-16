Real estate transfers: Jackson Township office building sells for $2.4 million

Commercial Observer

For those who don’t recall the details of that day, Lehman Brothers, a 158-year-old investment bank with more than $600 billion in assets and 25,000 employees, declared bankruptcy after the federal government refused to offer itself as a lender of last resort to the beleaguered financial services firm, one that had leveraged itself heavily into a subprime mortgage market that was sinking faster than a stone in the ocean. Just prior to its downfall, Lehman’s stock tumbled to barely $7 a share, after news broke that the firm had failed to close a deal with the Korean Development Bank, a state-owned firm in Seoul. After Lehman reported a quarterly loss of $3.9 billion on Sept. 10 and Moody’s threatened to slash the bank’s credit rating on Sept. 12, a tipping point emerged.