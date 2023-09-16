Real estate transfers: Jackson Township office building sells for $2.4 million
An office building in Jackson Township has sold for $2.4 million.
McKinley Holdings LLC, which has a North Canton address, purchased the commercial building at 2824 Woodlawn Ave. NW from Pegasus Holdings Ltd., according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.
The transfers cover Aug. 19 to Aug. 25.
Bethlehem Township
Devendra Jeffrey A & Brenna D from Whitmer William H Jr, 5731 Sherman Church Ave SW, $60,000.
Newell Frank L II from Coontz Christina L, 173 D St SW, $35,000.
Rocket Mortgage LLC Fka Quicken Loans from Sheets Andrew & Michelle S, 306 Market St NE, $50,000.
Tate Lynn & Timothy from White J Robert, 154 E St Nav Vil, $62,500.
Uridel Christine E & Robert W from Henderson Family Rev Living Trust, 144 C St Nav Vil, $50,000.
Canal Fulton
Stone Robert M Jr & Lorelle K from Peterman Susan M, 1337 Locust St NW, $285,000.
Jackson Township
Demarzio Luann from Ostrowske Lori A, 4022 Lindbergh Ave NW, $256,000.
Fry Abigail from Pelger Gary, 7981 Windward Trace Cir NW, $190,000.
Galevska Sonja from Conley Paul James PJ, 6159 Beachland Cir NW, $269,900.
Goldsworthy Douglas P & Pamela L from Waterside Property Holdings LLC, 8712 Lake Bluff St NW Condo 6, $468,655.
Howell Jordan P & Ashtin Haley from Crowe Mark F, 6218 Margate Ave NW, $358,000.
Mcewen Sandra & Marshall Warren from Altieri Audrey A & Bouscher Thomas, 5275 Eastgate St NW, $375,000.
Mckinley Holdings LLC from Pegasus Holdings Ltd, 2824 Woodlawn Ave NW, $2,400,000.
Neupane Raju & Upadhyaya Satish Raj from Rodriguez Daniel P & Sarah F, 6650 Forestwood St NW, $430,000.
Pedersen David E from Morales Justin & Jamie J, 6006 Lake O Springs Ave NW, $274,000.
Remlinger John Lee from Le Jayne E, 6241 Lake Cable Ave NW, $275,000.
Trevillian Gale L & Dennis L from Devore Ellen & Adam, 5689 Cherokee Ave NW, $250,000.
Walker Kari & Thomas from Corzine Guy G & Robin L, 7308 Lake O Springs Ave NW, $275,000.
Ward Todd M Jr & Warren Hailey E from Teeters Lester H & Denise, 7746 Parkford St NW, $220,000.
Lawrence Township
Dattilio Jeremy M & Sabrina E from Freeman Christine Marie &, 10676 Scatell St NW, $195,000.
Givins Kevin from Nino Melissa A, 6748 Akron Ave NW, $181,500.
Northgate-Clay's Park LLC from John O Clay Explorations, parcel 2613721 Patterson St NW, $21,200.
Rudo James & D'amicone Jonna from Schalmo Properties Inc, parcel 2618016 Akron Ave NW, $211,800.
Massillon
Abel Douglas L & Michele L from Williams Robert III, 22 Fan CT NW, $85,000.
Blue Nile Properties LLC from Massillon Smiles Property Management LLC, 711 Lincoln Way E, $225,000.
Curie Connie from Continental Community Management, 3 Country Club Cir, $70,000.
Dennison Nathaniel S & Kara A from Sekulic Dusanka, 1820 Greentree PL SE, $200,000.
Edney Jessice Shon-Ta & Hurst John W Sr from Hurst Jack Jr, 731 Matthias Ave NE, $150,000.
Gaston Joshua from Gaston G Karl & Jeanne E, 1624 Wales Rd NE, $144,000.
Hirt James from US Bank Trust National Association, 944 1st St NE, $65,200.
Jackson Gale from Anuka Holdings LLC, 348 Virginia St SE, $27,500.
Lachmaier Robert from Swan Louise M, 235 Korman Ave NE, $25,000.
Leo Barker Property Management LLC from Leo Barker Property Management LLC, 1702 16th St SE, $115,000.
Lippert Nicholas Sean from Storms Hugh H & Norma J, 556 Geiger Ave SW, $70,000.
Lippert Nicholas Sean from Storms Hugh H & Norma J, parcel 604178 6th St SW, $70,000.
Massillon CWN Enterprises LLC from Lidderdale Buss Enterprises LLC, parcel 617072 Nova Dr SE, $155,000.
Mcbride Felicia L from Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio, 711 Bebb Ave SW, $163,000.
North Star Investors LLC from Beitel Amanda E & Beckham Dawn K, 156 26th St NW, $115,000.
NVR Inc. A Virginia Corporation from Lockhart A R Development Co, parcel 10017115 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $59,000.
Owusu Twila & Smith Eliza from Aaats LLC, 1742 Oak Trl NE, $143,900.
Pietro Frank W II from Deburgh Michael D, 766 14th St SE, $68,200.
Shaffer William F & Kenneth L from DBW Properties LLC, 1105 Andrew Ave NE, $165,000.
Smith Erin D from Black Jovon J, 1724 Olivewood Cir NE, $130,000.
Stanley Marcie & Joshua from Continental Community Management Service, 49 Rolling Park Dr N, $35,000.
Thomas Naomi R & Albert L Jr from Yutzy Holdings LLC, 436 Carver St NW, $130,000.
Turk James & April from Vanzant Mark & Autumn, 805 11th St SE, $179,000.
Upperman Luke from Mcclain Jr Frank E, 835 Standish Ave NW, $171,000.
US Bank National Association Ttee from Murphy Mark D, 461 27th St NW, $54,000.
Zeigler Chad P & Morgan P from Crowl John B, 2775 Lee Ave NW, $268,000.
Perry Township
CSP Investments Inc from Kovac Magdalena Trustee, 3544 Erie Ave SW, $365,000.
CSP Investments Inc from Lynch Dixie L, parcel 4305418 Erie Ave SW, $25,000.
CSP Investments Inc from Quarry Enterprises LLC, parcel 4319488 Erie Ave SW, $425,000.
Curie Christine A from Blaylock Alena & Marquez Daniel J, 212 Lennox Ave NW, $134,000.
D'augustine Mallory N from Chambers Scott, 3310 Southway St SW, $32,000.
Decker Jacob Robert & Coffman Lindsay from Morris Jerry R & Rebecca, 3790 Stump Ave SW, $142,500.
Miserendino Jennifer from Belknap Tammy & Williams Tim, parcel 4309064 Cayuga Ave NW, $199,900.
Miserendino Jennifer from Belknap Tammy L, 222 Mohawk Ave NW, $199,900.
Paul Laurie & Daniel from Gurley Nicholas & Caudle Samuel, 2309 List St NW, $180,000.
Rogers Samuel & Davina from Shoemaker Chester E & Sonneborn Katherin, 4919 2nd St NW, $190,000.
Scafer Kenneth E & Bonita D from Johnson Robert E & Lucretia, 3195 Leonard Ave SW, $220,000.
Shilling Jenny from Cosentino Andrew B, 4649 15th St NW, $170,000.
Tatarsky Mary Jane from Mueller John M & Johann, 176 Anna Ave NW, $143,000.
Turnpaugh Ruth J from Hansen Andrew, 4601 14th St NW, $205,000.
Wilson Natalie A from Lashley Nancy M, 6420 Ridgewood St SW, $200,000.
Sugar Creek Township
Billetter Chloe & Christopher from Boreman Tucker L, 302 3rd Ave SE, $90,000.
Yoder Justin Thomas from Rine Harold T, 601 Tuscarawas Ave NW, $180,000.
Tuscarawas Township
Kimball Mason D from Hartline Rebecca L, 1275 Deermont Ave SW, $185,000.
Mckenzie Joseph G from Garvin Jewell L & Hoy Susan F Trustees O, 10956 Wooster St NW, $476,500.
