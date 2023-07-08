Real estate transfers: Jackson Township home sells for $1.23 million

A Jackson Township home has sold for $1.23 million, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

The brick home, located at 6817 Glengarry Ave. NW, is 5,512 square feet. It has six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, according to county records. The house was built in 2000.

The real estate transfers cover June 10 through June 16:

Bethlehem Township

Burkhart Nancy A Ttee from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1100968 Tanganyika Trl, $4,900.

Carroll Donald K from Colucy Patricia E, 302 Kinsey CT NE, $159,000.

Englert Ronald G from Snodgrass James M, 266 Bender St NE Lot 5, $25,000.

Hamilton Rex & Dolores K from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1100966 Tanganyika Trl, $1,900.

Lindsey Wendy from Lindsey Wendy & Dean Nikki, parcel 1100502 Cameroon CT, $12,750.

Mcknight Clayton A from Hollinger Donald L, 72 Ohio St SW, $136,000.

Miller Donald W & Lora J from Baker Jeffrey D Sr, parcel 1101201 Tanganyika Trl, $9,300.

Pietro James & Kamban Landon from Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 102 Canal St E, $115,000.

Widder Jordan & Jessica Ruthann from Equity Trust Co. Custodian for Stephen, parcel 10016808 Mose St SW, $110,000.

Canal Fulton

Cole Mary K from Custer John A & Marlene L, 865 Beverly Ave, $235,000.

Lukosavich Katie from Weisel Kimberly, 768 Beverly Ave, $155,000.

Jackson Township

A.g.p.c. Inc from Fornicola Charles J II & Andrea, 7820 Stuhldreher St NW, $310,000.

Aurora Custom Homes LLC from Scotsbury Builders Group LLC, 8740 Scotsbury Glen St NW, $80,000.

Chastek Jonathan M from Conlan Susan K Trustee, 6817 Glengarry Ave NW, $1,230,000.

Engler Cyngen from Williams Dylan, 7718 Parkford St NW, $225,000.

Four Leaf Investment Group Inc from Jamerdan Farms LLC, parcel 10017174 Huckleberry St NW, $167,700.

Halter Rocky J from Young Evelyn F, 3400 Erie Ave NW, $115,000.

Hindawi Family LLC from RSS UBSBB2012-C2-Oh PC LLC, 4105 Holiday St NW, $750,000.

Hufstetler Adam M & Rachel L from Smitek Jon W & Janet Trustees / Janet SM, 6365 Meadowsweet Ave NW, $447,000.

Incrementum Properties LLC from Casper Mark v Trustee of Mark v Casper T, 5154 Fulton Dr NW, $500,000.

Liggett Deborah Kay from Marcantonio Philip J & Peggy L, 4927 Amesbury Cir NW, $395,000.

Maholic Jeffrey & Marlene L from Pearsall, Debra E. Payne Glenn E., 7076 Willowlane Ave NW, $370,000.

Sembach Kevin E & Sharon K from Jamerdan Farms LLC, parcel 10017175 Huckleberry St NW, $483,879.

Snyder Beverly A Ttee of the Beverly A from Baudas Betty L, 5095 Shamrock Ave NW, $261,800.

Snyder Jessice A & Porter Shaun A from One Degree North LLC, 8822 Margaret St NW, $237,500.

Strenk Michael from Lustig Gary S & Patricia K, 6416 Dromoland Cir NW, $485,000.

Tulino Scott R from Timmons Tamara L, 7130 Emerald Cove Ave NW, $421,000.

Wilson Joshua D & Allison N from RG3 LLC, 7623 Greenview Ave NW, $105,000.

Lawrence Township

Burden Addie Angeline & Michael William from Bowling Jason C & Ballas Hilary B, 11400 Lloyd St NW, $264,900.

Ivy Lynn Sterling Trustee from Crystal Lake Holding Ltd, 5147 Crystal Lake Ave NW, $594,869.

Newhart Timothy & Griffin Christine from Cullivan Susan Marie, 14665 Lawmont St, $390,000.

Newhart Timothy & Griffin Christine from Cullivan Susan Marie, parcel 10009903 Lawmont St NW, $390,000.

Newhart Timothy Griffin Christine from Cullivan Susan Marie, parcel 10009887 Easter Ave NW, $390,000.

Secrest Jeffrey Allan from Haiss Christopher C & Mallorie R, 4946 Penbrook St, $232,500.

Massillon

Acevedo Rafael & Breanna from Etro Investments LLC, 160 26th St NW, $147,500.

Blondheim Alison J from Brinkman Deborah Johanna & Havens, 1312 Pebble Chase Cir NE, $238,000.

Boughman Joel from Weitzel Sandra L, 1709 Windsor Rd NE, $220,000.

Deacon Kristina L & James A from Kerns Jeffrey Allen & Kelly Jean, 339 25th St SE, $155,500.

Hoagland Nathan S & Makenzie from Eisenbrown Erin, 227 15th St NW, $170,000.

Jenkins Martin & Julie E from Heimann Linda M, 813 Cherry Rd NW, $50,000.

Keller Diana from Winters Susan J, parcel 604619 Wales Rd NE, $22,100.

Kidd Justin from Miller Haley, 727 Matthias Ave NE, $157,500.

Laase Richard B & Ann M from NVR Inc., A Virginia Corporation, DBA, 3525 Kenyon Creek Ave NW, $290,735.

Layne Justin from Newman Judith L, 13 Rolling View Cir, $6,800.

Lindsey Wendy from Lindsey Wendy & Dean Nikki, parcel 604798 Tremont Ave SW, $12,750.

Love James H & Virginia K Ttees of Love from Wells Mick A Trustee, 1652 11th St NE, $319,000.

Mccollins Tanner S & Bethany E from Mccollins Scott D & Candace K, 814 Warren St SW, $95,000.

New Day Realty LLC from DL Property Enterprises LLC, 301 State Ave NE, $43,000.

Pettay Rachel A & Newhouse Jacob A from Murray Deborah K, 2400 Eastwood Ave NE, $336,500.

Putra Michael Alexander & Kimberly from Ford Brothers Investments LLC, 442 6th St NE, $149,000.

Schneider Tyler & Shaner Susanna from Davis Melissa & Thomas, 2002 Tremont Ave SW, $159,500.

Tietz Hannah & Bosom Andrew from Ward Taylor P, 1297 Woodforest St NW, $290,000.

Urban Joshua R J & Megan M from Enhanced Rentals LLC, 608 Bebb Ave SW, $45,000.

Perry Township

Bair Lilyian Kate from Gazdik Eric D & Lori A, 210 Ingall Ave NW, $100,000.

Berbari Rosemarie from Kehoe Leeann G, 5981 Margie Cir SW Unit 312, $5,000.

Brownsword Gary T & Michelle R from Perry Hills Associates, 5933 Perry Hills Dr SW, $15,500.

Handwork Adriane from Handwork Mindie J, 4504 10th St NW, $195,000.

Hinton Capital Investments LLC from Evans James R & Amyl, 4989 Piccadilly Ave SW, $85,000.

J Ward Property Management LLC from Little William M, 5300 13th St SW, $335,300.

Kamban Landon Scott & Pietro James from U.s. Bank National Association, 4955 14th St SW, $97,700.

Kukuk Gabriel D & Trudy L from Mason Kelly, 2445 Shirley Ann Ave SW, $272,000.

Lee Brooklyn O & Nicolas A from Franzen Stephanie A, 160 Mount Marie Ave NW, $152,500.

Mettler Charles E Jr & Michelle L from Coram Lindsay M, 304 Lennox Ave NW, $120,000.

Murray Paul E from Pavlides Alex H, 1908 Thackeray Ave NW, $210,000.

Ritchey Bradley & Garner Casey from Jackson Christine K, 4664 5th St NW, $233,022.

Sanders Julie Ann & Nicholas James from Map Services Neo LLC, 4933 14th St SW, $175,000.

Smith John D & Bessie from Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Z0199, 230 Gnau Ave SW, $76,100.

Sugar Creek Township

Addy Isaac from Goldsmith Rachel A, 312 3rd Ave SW, $160,000.

Heard Taylor Ashleigh from Ullman Jack H, 230 1st St SE, $180,000.

Ohio Woodlands LLC from Perry Randy B, 14065 Sandusky Dr SW, $92,640.

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Real estate transfers: Jackson Township home sells for $1.23 million