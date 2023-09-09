Real estate transfers: Jackson Township home sells for $560,000

A 2,824-square-foot home in the Jackson Township has sold for $560,000, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

The home, built in 2020, is located at 5631 Shadow Ridge Circle NW. It features four bedrooms, according to county records.

The transfers cover Aug. 12 through Aug. 18:

Bethlehem Township

Hailstone Jack & Nancy from Bonk Jeffrey A & Sheryl A, parcel 1100325 Safari Trl, $8,000.

Knowles Justin & Sarah & John M from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1100953 Uganda Pkwy, $4,900.

Myers Bill S & Troynette from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property Owner, 636 Swahali Trl SW, $5,000.

Sterling Jason from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1100927 Uganda Pkwy, $3,400.

Whetsell Larry & Osborne Christopher from Bolmgren Erik L & Angela R, parcel 1100269 Tanganyika Trl, $13,000.

Canal Fulton

Guess Jeremy A & Alexis R from Donnenwirth Mary A, 523 S Canal St, $244,023.

Mccully Dixie L from Ruthrauff Stephen A & Jeremy S & Iddings, 751 Beverly Ave, $200,000.

Worrell Matthew & Lynsey M from Patterson Kevin & Tracy, 736 Colonial Ave, $243,000.

Jackson Township

Ames Ronald L from Barnes Dwayne Jr, 8962 Ontario St NW, $225,000.

Creighton Janet J & Turnbow William L from Gantz Mary B, 2524 Charing Cross Rd NW, $315,000.

Ferguson Ryan C from Howell Kristia L, 3449 Dunmore Ave NW, $285,000.

Foxx Jordan James & Katelyn Olivia from Ertle Sandra Dee, 2516 Helena Ave NW, $329,000.

Gromes Terry Jr & Stoller Danielle from Kridler Douglas F Succ Ttee of the, 2738 Glenmont Rd NW, $462,000.

Handoo Sachan from Cross Timberlands LLC, 1306 Plymouth St NW, $241,500.

Hattery Randall & Sabrina Lynn from Traganza Victor T &Laura J, 9345 Seneca St NW, $455,000.

Herberger James R & Linda M from Beatty Group LLC, 5056 Forbes Ave NW, $80,000.

Kakoules Nicholas from Henderson Eileen, 5631 Shadow Ridge Cir NW, $560,000.

Paterson Chani & Joseph from Kocka John, 7753 Fulton Dr NW, $379,900.

Popovich Andrew M Trustee from Aduddell Lynn T Trustee of the Lynn T Ad, 2855 Erie Ave NW, $176,300.

Story continues

Pritt Taylor R & John K from Donley Joseph P & Loftis Jacqueline R, 6121 Granite St NW, $291,000.

Residential Solutions Inc from Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, 6255 Oakcrest Ave NW, $210,500.

Lawrence Township

Saksa Kelley from Saksa Steven & Jennifer, 12314 Chestnut St NW, $260,000.

Massillon

Anderson Alana Leah from Colly Anthony W & Tammi R, 2490 Carlene Ave SW, $352,000.

Arras Laurie J from Tissot Deborah K, 863 Campbell Cir NE, $188,100.

Betancourt Vargas Denis & Samantha from Hoffman Terry D, 711 4th St NE, $180,000.

Blackstone Johnny B from Tenney Tim C & Katherine M, 521 Elizabeth Ave SW, $196,000.

Blackstone Johnny B from Tenney Tim C & Katherine M, parcel 619110 Elizabeth Ave NW, $196,000.

Blackstone Johnny B from Tenney Tim C & Katherine M, parcel 619111 Harsh Ave SE, $196,000.

Borell Michael James from Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio I, 204 Page St NW, $1,000.

Brown Allison Bailey from Yoder Michael, 324 Snyder PL SW, $135,000.

Bueno Yunga Claudio Alfredo & from Knight Ryan C & Aleatha G, 225 State Ave NE, $105,000.

Burleson Jacob from Collins Kevin L, 1314 Pearl Dr SE, $55,000.

Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Ira & from Huntington National Bank, 46 5th St SE, $68,000.

Fox Anthony & Nadia from Penley Janet M, 324 25th St NW, $165,000.

Fox Anthony & Nadia from Penley Janet M, parcel 606924 Schuler Ave NW, $165,000.

Gregory Daniel Brain & Mary Margaret from Cherry Springs Condos LLC, 1231 Queen Anne Dr NW Condo 1231, $298,241.

Hodgdon Isaac & Isabel from KMB Property Investments LLC, 2324 Main Ave W, $169,000.

Knight Ryan & Aleatha from K Hovnanian at Country View Estates LLC, 2489 Carlene Ave SW, $332,145.

Long Barbara A & Edmond E III from Sibila Marc & Scott & Bruce & Ann Marie, 1830 Dexter Rd NE, $349,900.

Luther Tanya from Mcclung Megan, 1514 11th St NE, $247,000.

Nap Properties LLC from Jpmorgan Chase Bank, 517 23rd St NW, $76,500.

Nichols Sarah from Massillon Homes II LLC, 1428 14th St SE, $97,500.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Lockhart A R Development Co, parcel 10017105 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $59,000.

Roberts David & Lisa from Tridoc Inc, 4600 Sippo Reserves Dr NW, $49,900.

Shane Cory A & Katie from K Hovnanian at Country View Estates LLC, 2432 Carlene Ave SW, $405,000.

Venables Sarah & Shayne from Patton James E & Lori A, 2720 Relda Cir SW, $322,000.

Waicak Jeffrey S from Flood Richard, 1819 Tremont Ave SE, $37,000.

Perry Township

Armas Ramirez Feliciano & Magdalena from Shilling Jenny M, 113 Saratoga Ave NW, $159,900.

Beadle Deana from Moore Chris S & Melissa E, 1779 Cadbury St NW, $310,000.

Blair Kelli M from Colaner Kristin, 3529 Briardale Dr NW, $225,000.

Cavaliere Anthony Jovino from Hoobler Ashley, 3055 Chippendale St NW, $211,022.

Cowles Laura A from Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Joe R, 2500 Perry Dr SW, $67,990.

Cutlip Mary Katherine from Bisplinghoff William, 3354 Hilton St NW #41, $1,000.

Detter Property Holdings LLC from Brown Kirk E Etal, 1608 Perry Dr NW, $118,000.

Hopkins Christopher Warren from Humphreys Adrien, 5951 Wentworth Rd SW, $297,781.

Isla Taylor R from Osburn Gene L, 1131 Miles Ave SW, $142,000.

Jackson Kevin from Cowan Mary A, 180 Elizabeth Ave SW, $115,000.

Kropp Walter & Ingrid D from Dekowski Richard A & Christine D, 930 Marion Ave NW, $265,000.

Lenemier Nathan J & West Kelly S & from Golliher Charles W II & Alicin A, 3949 Shepler Church Ave SW, $180,000.

Makarev Evgeny from Capone Jack T, 2617 Sundale St NW, $97,300.

Makarev Evgeny from Capone Jack T, parcel 4305341 Sundale Rd NW, $97,300.

Petrisor Anthony P & Myla Jade Fortunata from Walker Kari E, 505 Jackson Ave NW, $205,000.

Pirozhkov Dennis Alexander from Dale Donna J, 1818 Cadbury Ave NW, $227,000.

Premier Homes Inc from Get Right LLC, 149 Brooklyn Ave SW, $70,000.

Roo Town Rentals LLC from Letcher Howard L III, 3222 Hilton St NW, $50,000.

Vandam Alek & Ebersole Alexis from Troxell Justin J & Tatiane D, 5737 Navarre Rd SW, $107,000.

Yazvec James T & Jodie L from Rio Property Management LLC, 1201 Market St NE, $69,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Brownsword Donald N Sr from Flinner Myron E, 11438 Poorman St SW, $118,800.

The Huntington National Bank from Simmons Carl L, 127 2nd Ave SE, $60,000.

Tuscarawas Township

Hirt James from Garvin Jewell L & Hoy Susan F Trustees O, 12630 Lakeridge St NW, $200,000.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Real estate transfers: Jackson Township home sells for $560,000