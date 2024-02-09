Real estate transfers: Jackson Township warehouse sold for $1.03 million

Real Estate

A commercial warehouse in Jackson Township sold for $1.03 million, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

Nod Real Estate LLC purchased the property at 7948 Freedom Ave NW from Focus First LLC. It contains a more than 21,900-square-foot warehouse.

The transfers cover Jan. 13 to Jan. 19.

Alliance

Barr Tara Rochelle from Allen Saprina Trustee, 1201 S Liberty Ave, $143,000.

Barr Tara Rochelle from Allen Saprina Trustee, 1211 S Liberty Ave, $143,000.

Barr Tara Rochelle from Allen Saprina Trustee, parcel 104200 Liberty Ave S, $143,000.

Dennis Christopher from Stanley Frank D & Michele K, 458 E Mill St, $73,600.

Dominguez Elizabeth from Coach House LLC, 226 12th St, $87,000.

Lucking Paula J from Shunk Estates LLC, 1153 Parkside Ave, $37,500.

Patel Sagar & Yoho Joshua from Barth Christian A, 732 Walnut Ave, $15,000.

Ritzert James C & Susanne C from Ritzert Michael J, 329 River St, $12,100.

Toole Jeremy & Erin from Glass Dawn Nka Stauffenger Dawn, 1081 Oakwood Dr, $340,000.

Bethlehem Township

Harkness Michael & Jacqulyn from Guillan Lavera R, parcel 1100831 Swahali Trl SW, $10,000.

Harkness Michael & Jacqulyn from Guillan Lavera R, parcel 1100833 Tanganyika Trl, $10,000.

Welling Robert & Jennifer from Courtney Diane, parcel 1100817 Swahali Trl SW, $5,000.

Canal Fulton

CVL Properties LLC from Schalmo Properties Inc, 860 Basswood Ave, $275,000.

GJS Properties Limited from Schalmo Properties Inc, 725 Longview Ave, $921,600.

Canton

Akat Batuhan from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1866 6th St NE Condo 103, $77,500.

Alkan Elif from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1868 6th St NE Condo 003, $70,500.

Arat Nurcan from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1866 6th St NE Condo 203, $77,500.

Arslan Busra from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1866 6th St NE Condo 201, $77,500.

Baysoy Ibrahim Bulent from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1866 6th St NE Condo 101, $70,500.

Becker John from Freda Leslie, 1127 13th St NW, $117,000.

Blumensen Eric from Gray Gay L, 3221 Market Ave N, $132,000.

Cedillos Saul & Milla Vilma Consuelo from Red Fox Properties LLC, 314 Belden Ave SE, $30,000.

Dedeler Sinan from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1866 6th St NE Condo 204, $63,000.

Deniz Engin from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1868 6th St NE Condo 102, $70,500.

Diaz Barrera Jason Alfonzo from Red Fox Den Properties LLC, 1929 Harrisburg Rd NE, $52,500.

Dincer Emine Meltem from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1868 6th St NE Condo 101, $70,500.

Dow Timothy R from Lawrence Karen L & Krieg Celena N, 2711 Kirby Ave NE, $90,500.

Duman Kazim from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1866 6th St NE Condo 202, $63,000.

Durmaz Tunay from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1868 6th St NE Condo 203, $70,500.

Ekizoglu Seda from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1866 6th St NE Condo 102, $63,000.

Hatipoglu Cavdet Ekmel from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1866 6th St NE Condo 104, $63,000.

Helline Gerald P & Lori L from Wunderlich Charles G, 1102 Grandview Ave SW, $102,300.

Ictener Serhan from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1868 6th St NE Condo 202, $70,500.

Ictener Zeynep from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1868 6th St NE Condo 104, $70,500.

Ictener Zeynep from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1868 6th St NE Condo 201, $70,500.

Johnson Rufus T & Carolyn from Gateway Cherry LLC, 1045 Charles Ede BLVD SE, $93,800.

Kasler Carl from Wine Christopher, 924 Clinton Ave SW, $25,000.

Koksal Muhlis from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1868 6th St NE Condo 103, $70,500.

Lilenfield Amy from Smith Nathaniel J, 1418 22nd St NE, $160,000.

Monticelli Micah & Lilly from Norcia Elizabeth M & Brahler Todd A &, 176 Poplar Ave NW, $185,000.

Mutver Begum Erer from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1868 6th St NE Condo 001, $70,500.

Nahun Jefry & Ramos Lara from Maldonado Tomasa Gonzalez, 1314 Penrose CT NE, $31,300.

Nile LLC from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1868 6th St NE Condo 004, $70,500.

Ogg Timonthy & Becher Kristine from 2510 Tenth Street LLC, 1606 Vine Ave SW, $60,000.

Onur Gokhan from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1866 6th St NE Condo 003, $77,500.

Ozcinar Emine Yeliz Getiren from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1868 6th St NE Condo 002, $70,500.

Patron Holdings LLC from Kmi Investments LLC, 3725 4th St NW, $293,975.

Patron Holdings LLC from Kmi Investments LLC, 412 Harter Ave NW, $293,975.

Premier Homes Inc from Acm Prime Properties LLC, 2109 Indiana Way NE, $80,000.

Sakarya Dursun Ali from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1866 6th St NE Condo 001, $77,500.

Saul Cedillos & Consuelo Milla Vilma from Red Fox Properties LLC, 1043 Young Ave NE, $25,000.

US Bank National Association Ttee from Collier Royal & Bettie J, 2235 3rd St NE, $42,100.

Zheng Guowei & Lin Yun from Lemus Fredal Enrique, 710 Wertz Ave NW, $90,000.

Canton Township

Dalton Patty J Ttee from Hummel Bruce, 1545 Waynesburg Dr SE, $45,000.

Prince Darla K Ttee from Sommer & Swartzentruber Contractors, 5225 Birchmont Ave SW, $616,700.

Richards Brandon Matthew & Schory from Leone Dawn C TRUSTEE/LEONE Frye Rev Trus, 3506 Robin Ave SE, $78,500.

Salewsky Landon & Debski Grace E from L&L Real Estate LLC, 1532 Edmeyer Ave NW, $120,000.

Jackson Township

Cozzo Kathy from Bacon Griffin G & Sengsourinha Phatsada, 7447 Galena Ave NW, $389,900.

Davis James Elliott from Nash Vanessa J & Haynes Barbara Lynn, 4703 Hills and Dales Rd NW Condo 109, $145,000.

Decosta Kody & Mikayla from K&R Property Solutions LLC, 1820 Spring Valley Ave NW, $355,000.

Grosscup Lee & Jaclyn Marie from Hunt Milena H Trustee, 191 Sycamore Dr NW, $275,000.

Kemble Brian & Jessica from Bruss Timothy J & Rachelle L, 5901 Westridge Cir NW, $620,000.

Knuckles Ricky M & Diana K from Turnpaugh Ruth J, 1860 Glenmont Dr NW, $260,000.

Mclaughlin Erik & Jessica from RG3 LLC, 7622 Greenview Ave NW, $115,000.

Miller James L & Malia A from Azzardi Ryan A, 1128 Concord St NW, $284,900.

Nod Real Estate LLC from Focus First, LLC, 7948 Freedom Ave NW, $1,030,000.

Willowdale Country Club Inc Hunt David from Willowdale Country Club Inc Winnard, 45 Cherry Dr NW, $390,000.

Willowdale Country Club Reiss Joe A from Willowdale Country Club Baltzly Adriane, 202 Sycamore Dr NW, $320,000.

Lake Township

831 Sunnyside LLC from Leaf & Hund Enterprises LLC, 831 Sunnyside St SW, $525,000.

Cargnel Brett R & Danieta J from Pilla Eric, 2658 Macduff Dr NW, $627,000.

Elsass Ashley M & Eric E from Marchand Elizabeth Faye, parcel 1902921 Kent Ave NE, $63,750.

Gerstenslager Christin M & Darren L from Tessmer David G & Renee L, 307 Lisa Ave SW, $335,000.

Jackson Linda S from Thurston Lawrence O & Marie E, 12521 Gwen Whisler Dr NW, $192,500.

Madved Sean L & Gabrielle M from Ryan Paige A & James A Bof, 2740 Eaver St NW, $192,500.

Mccleary Jarrod & Allison from Counts Kimberly Kandis & Dana, 13528 Kaufman Ave NW, $698,000.

Melillo Spencer & Mallory from Nichols Anthony C & Nicole Y, 3832 Smith Kramer St NE, $384,900.

Steele Brian & Prather Taylor from Wagler Enterprises LLC, 12505 Briarstone Cir NW, $93,000.

Timura Roger A & Janet M from Leonard Micaela, 3076 Swamp St NE, $173,500.

Lawrence Township

Jarvis Otha & Elaina from Thomas Joan M, 5519 High Cir NW, $100,000.

Sanner Kendra L from Miller Real Estate II Ltd, 8561 Elmfield Ave NW, $260,000.

Louisville

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC from Shaeffer Jeremy & Jessica, 403 N Walnut St, $71,938.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC from Shaeffer Jeremy & Jessica, parcel 3605424 Auburn CT, $71,938.

Seymour Justin K & Rachael from Sayko Anthony W, 114 Mercier St, $140,000.

Seymour Justin K & Rachael from Sayko Anthony W, parcel 3600883 Beucler CT, $140,000.

The Inside Line Raceway and Hobbies LLC from TJ Land Management One LLC, 1711 W Main St, $280,000.

The Inside Line Raceway and Hobbies LLC from TJ Land Management One LLC, parcel 3602243 Oklahoma Ave, $280,000.

Wade Alec & Guilbeau Josephine from Copeland Kevin W & Brenda L, 1233 Meese Rd, $245,000.

Marlboro Township

Adams Robert D Trustee from Johnson Cherie L TRUSTEE/JANELLO Trust, parcel 10004255 Immel Ave NE, $97,867.

Wolfe Greg from Frost Robert L, 9038 Edison St, $72,000.

Massillon

Buciak Knox from KS Yoak Enterprises LLC, 1101 13th St SE, $140,000.

Evans Patricia J from Evans Thomas R, 2534 Connecticut Ave SE, $77,800.

KS Yoak Enterprises LLC from Murphy Michael E Jr, 1221 Wellman Ave SE, $23,000.

LG Holdings Group LLC from DLL Holdings Group LLC, 109 8th St SW, $60,800.

Marhsall James W III & Laura L from Loomis Tom Jr & Kennard Karen L, 1208 Main Ave W, $120,000.

Miller Jalon D from Mastnick John L Etal, 2816 Lincoln Way W, $67,000.

New Day Realty LLC from Miller Scott R & Necole A, 1221 Erie St S, $50,500.

Principle Property Investors LLC from Yant Donna M, 918 Amherst Rd NE, $93,500.

Residential Solutions Inc from Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, 2212 Cambridge Ave SE, $80,000.

Sims Heather N from Williams Michael & Katlyn, 851 9th St NE, $147,000.

Sims Heather N from Williams Michael & Katlyn, parcel 617918 Cornell St NE, $147,000.

Thomas Joan M from Manka Elaina M, 1209 11th St NE, $110,000.

Throckmorton Kimberly D from White Jr Paul S & Jennifer L, parcel 616199 Greenridge Rd NE, $222,000.

Throckmorton Kimberly D from White Paul S Jr & Jennifer L, 1304 Greenridge Cir NE, $222,000.

Nimishillen Township

Lesh Properties LLC from Myers Daniel E & Janet A, 7743 Ravenna Ave, $136,400.

Lesh Properties LLC from Myers Daniel E & Janet A, parcel 3305071 Ravenna Ave NE, $136,400.

Oliver Dennis from Oliver Edna v, parcel 3302614 Beck Ave NE, $135,000.

Oliver Dennis from Oliver Edna, 4331 Sunnyside Ave, $135,000.

Oliver Dennis from Oliver Edna, parcel 3303365 Sunnyside Ave NE, $135,000.

Tolley Jacob R from Zustin Doran M & Marie A, 6100 Schloneger Dr, $290,000.

Wheeler Dylan from Benson Cynthia I, 5241 Meese Rd, $120,000.

North Canton

Edmunds Samuel & Hunter Jaqueline & from Ama Ohio Home LLC, 515 6th St NW, $167,500.

Fellers Lucas & Alayna from Turner Jason H & Amy L, 157 Everhard Rd SW, $177,000.

Osnaburg Township

Lamb Christian & Jessica from Robbins Daniel G, 3210 Neimans Ave SE, $80,499.

Wolf William J & Jody J from Oberly Donna J, 7123 Clearhaven St NE, $175,000.

Paris Township

Walker Daniel C & Sonia Dawn from Tatka Barbara J, 13942 Warren Rd NE, $457,800.

Perry Township

Barkman Marianna E from Gadow Bailey E & Bonsky Christian A, 503 Manor Ave NW, $201,500.

Shuler David & Vanessa from Vaughan Jamie, 5981 Margie Cir SW Unit 305, $61,000.

Smith Theresa from Deluxe Park LLC, 3454 Hilton NW #9, $3,300.

Two Eutz Management LLC from R & D Properties Ofohio LLC, 4958 Yukon St NW, $100,000.

Pike Township

Cappillo Donald D & Kathryn D from Morckel David, 2370 Crescentdale Rd, $184,900.

Forney Johnathan M from Maddern John J & Maddern Beth Succ Co, 5720 Briggle Ave SW, $385,000.

Plain Township

Auvill Kevin Scott & Grooms Michelle from Bresson Rosemary A, 2769 Englewood Dr NE, $295,000.

Braun Michael & Patricia from Vesely Patricia A, 1409 Stone Crossing St NE, $385,000.

Burns Alexis & Dustin from Bowers Nicole L, 6709 Amsel Ave NE, $258,000.

Hershberger Isaiah M & Wittmer Brooke E from Penn James, 8183 Turquoise Ave NE, $232,000.

Miller Real Estate II Ltd from Hartman Ray E Jr & Joann L, 1068 Shelley St NE, $133,000.

Moss William T & Lissa A from Henderson Marjory J, 6606 Harvest Ridge Ave NE, $245,000.

Vega Enterprises Ltd from Nicholls Shawn E & Angela M, 2824 Marlin Ave NW, $110,000.

Willey Derek & Zheltobriukhova Alona from Pollard Teresa F, 7050 Woodell Ave NE, $104,000.

Yantzer Tracy & Nathan from Palmieri Christopher M & Sadie J, 1449 Chelmsford St NW, $382,000.

Sandy Township

Hough Karen & Somme Nancy from Hough Karen & Timothy, 483 Harrison St, $22,000.

Hough Karen & Timothy from Hough Karen &Costello William & Timothy, 483 Harrison St, $22,000.

Hough Karen &Costello William & Timothy from Hough Karen Etal, 483 Harrison St, $22,000.

Hough Karen from Hough Karen & Somme Nancy, 483 Harrison St, $22,000.

Kail Suzanne from Waffler Christopher & Kimberly, 285 Harrison St, $243,500.

Sugar Creek Township

Marchand Joel T & Kathleen R from Richards Neil D Trustee, 10515 Elton St SW, $209,000.

Performance Advantage Proerties LLC from Alaska Picker LLC, 140 Main St E, $42,500.

Tuscarawas Township

Zermeno Leonard Sr from Kiko Stephen A and Jodi C, 1862 Ben Fulton Ave NW, $683,100.

