Real estate transfers: Jackson Township home sells for $1.59 million

A residential property in Jackson Township sold for more than $1 million, according to the latest real estate filings with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

The two-story house on Selkirk Circle NW was purchased for $1.59 million. The 7,632-square-foot home was build in 2013.

It features four bedrooms, four full baths and three half-baths, according to the county.

The transfers cover Oct. 28 to Nov. 3.

Bethlehem Township

Barwick Todd W & Rhonda M from Bajornas Joseph F & Michael, parcel 1100727 Tanganyika Trl, $14,500.

Briggs Joyce A from Fulling Diane M & Theodore W, 212 F St SW Nav Vil, $40,000.

Karahuta Jonathan C & Jessi Taylor from Karahuta Catherine M, 64 Ohio St SW, $95,732.

Pickenpaugh Kristy & Michael from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1100853 Nairobi St, $4,900.

Potschner William T & Chandra D from Dayton Jo Anne, 5211 Riverdale Rd, $203,500.

Canal Fulton

Stephan Kay from Erslan Paul L & Nancy J, 851 Cartier Dr, $265,000.

Steponick John Andrew & Kathleen M from U S Bank Trust National Association, 320 High St SE, $64,000.

That Aint Fudge Funding LLC from Schalmo Properties Inc, parcel 9502640 Locust St NW, $3,900.

Jackson Township

Bender Jeanne A Ttee from Van Scoder Clark D & Rebecca L, 6425 Palmer Dr NW, $266,400.

Covington Raquel from Tack Eric P, 7814 Hardin St NW, $350,000.

Harris Christopher S Ttee from Barta Timothy R & Tiffiny L, 6460 Selkirk Cir NW, $1,590,000.

Hartzell Scott E & Cindy L Ttees from Gunn Robert E & Johanna F, parcel 1602917 West BLVD NW, $31,000.

Kendall Mark D from Clubbs Lynda K, 4708 Preserve Dr NW, $212,000.

Kennell Lisa M & Steven E from Boeshart Brian & Merri, 8999 Jane St NW, $281,000.

Kiko Stephen A & Jodi C from Krisher Harold G Jr, 8952 Canal Place NW, $266,000.

Myers Anna K from Mcfee Shane & Jammie, 1256 Concord St NW, $160,000.

Norcia Timothy & Robinson Riley from Kim John M & Helen J, 4262 Glenmoor Rd NW, $515,000.

Phoenix Down LLC from Dressler Properties Inc, parcel 10017721 Huckleberry St NW, $950,000.

Premier Homes Inc from Helen Juhng Kim LLC, 4662 20th St NW, $390,000.

Ray Jamie & Justin from Neel Veronica, 6732 Thornwood St NW, $485,000.

Relkowsky Barbara A & Fred M Trustees from Waterside Property Holdings LLC, parcel 10017743 Lake Vista Cir NW Condo 27, $514,035.

Robison Donald P & Nannette M from Brandau Larry J & David R Trustees, 8958 Clubview St NW, $480,000.

Stead Katie & Julian from Ashcraft Brandon & Sabo Megan, 7910 Parkford St NW, $225,000.

Sweeney Kelly Renee & Patrick James from Kapp Eric M & Mary A, 6001 Thames CT NW, $730,000.

Thomas Kristel M from Ripich Catherine A Ttee, 2622 Glenmont Rd NW, $373,500.

West Rachel J & Stephen Evan T from Wilson Joshua D & Wright Allison N, 6661 Oakbridge Ave NW, $399,900.

Winnard Timothy R from Willowdale Country Club Inc Mccue Terry, 45 Cherry Dr NW, $345,000.

Lawrence Township

Caporaletti Builders LLC from DMDL LLC, 8421 Manchester Ave NW, $150,000.

Gardner Randy L & Sharon L from Flack Charlene M, 11325 Orrville St NW, $150,000.

Klinect Stephanie from Ricksecker Brenda K, 98 Thomas BLVD NW, $25,000.

Stoll Edward II from Whims Chadwick Payne, 8070 Leaver Ave NW, $246,000.

Massillon

Amish Legacies LLC from Neo Home Buyers Inc, 14 Limbach PL SW, $40,000.

Bonk Timothy M from Simons Justin D, 2215 Courtland Ave NW, $115,000.

Chapman Juilan from Johnson Brian J & Meridith, 734 Amherst Rd NE, $158,000.

Flood Aydan Michael from Rocket Mortgage LLC Fka Quicken Loans, 221 Willow Ave NE, $65,500.

Focht Robert Wane & Brown Malinda Gale from Molloy Joseph J & Cheryl L, 638 Young St SE, $153,000.

Frailly Joshua & Tiffany from Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Z 143, 2118 Main Ave W, $23,500.

Happoldt Ryan W from Bennett Vicki L & August J, 467 23rd St NW, $106,820.

Hurtt Breana from Kren III William W, 313 11th St SW, $45,932.

Lawhun Kelly & Adam from Arras Laurie J, 863 Campbell Cir NE, $248,500.

Middlesworth Chase A Shoults from Forcier Jessica, 318 12th St NW, $136,500.

Murray Emily & Abbott Nicholas from Burch Merle J & Pamela T, 132 26th St NW, $104,900.

NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes from Lockhart A R Development Co, 3561 Kenyon Creek Ave NW, $59,000.

Owens Cody & Clark Alexis from Groves Jacob W & Rebecca M, 710 12th St SW, $132,000.

RMK Property Holdings LLC from Agarwal Preeti, 418 Tremont Ave SE, $150,000.

RMK Property Holdings LLC from Agarwal Preeti, parcel 604989 Wellman Ave SE, $150,000.

Russell Benjamin B & Megan E from Dolvin Daniel R, 1116 13th St SW, $185,000.

Scaffidi Penny S from Nussbaum Loris L Jr Marlene D Trustees, 2255 Wright State Dr SE, $215,000.

Schleifer Jessica M from Hartman Chad, 739 Commonwealth Ave NE, $115,000.

Schnell Carleah from Mundell Jennifer L, 905 8th St NE, $126,000.

Smith Christopher L & Shannon L from Luxenburg Chad E & Kristee J, 2280 Cyprus Dr SE, $542,500.

Spuhler Constance L from Bullock Amy J, 917 11th St NE, $95,000.

Perry Township

Blakely Robert from Armstrong Misty D & Jeffrey A, 4493 Babylon Ave SW, $310,500.

Dilorenzo Stephanie K & Derek A from Dumire Edwin D & Nancy L Trustees, 7066 Gauntlet St SW, $300,000.

Hernandez Miguel Hernandez & Sabina Past from Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 5142 W Tuscarawas St, $85,000.

Knox Jaret M & Wagner Katie T from Grable Matthew E & Christina M, 5665 Drenta Cir SW, $211,000.

Lewis Gerald & Sandra from Givins Shelva C, 2620 Barnstone Ave SW, $192,500.

Slutz John & Crowe Colleen from Smith Christopher L Shannon L, 730 Tanya Ave NW, $250,000.

Smith Alexa J from Barkheimer Realty Ltd, 6300 Navarre Rd SW, $131,000.

Stratosphere Investments LLC from Lo Bud A & Maria F, 4816 2nd St NW, $124,707.

Sugar Creek Township

Bishop John from Cummings Bradley D, 294 5th St SW, $99,900.

Carpenter Rick from Gamba Gonzalo H & Cira D Co Ttees, 285 Main St SE, $159,000.

Conley David W from Langenderfer Ronald v & Roberta, 232 Harmon Ave NW, $161,000.

Hershberger Amos N & Esther R from Hershberger Amos N & Esther R, 13157 Lawnfield St SW, $20,000.

Weaver Ivan A & Mae A from Wengerd Scott A & Ada M Co Ttees, 10684 Cardale St SW, $540,000.

Tuscarawas Township

Mcguire Larry J & Alexandra from Birkich Brian L & Stephan J & Schuler, 11806 Lincoln Way NW, $135,000.

Sanor Ian & Abby Frances from Mandeville John D, parcel 10005869 Barrs St SW, $375,000.

