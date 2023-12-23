Real estate transfers: LLC buys half a dozen properties on First Street in Massillon

For sale sign.

A limited liability company purchased six properties along First Street NE in Massillon for a total of $313,500, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

CJ Mac Enterprise LLC, which is registered as a land investment company with the Ohio Secretary of State under a Canal Fulton address, bought the mostly residential land from Nation Land Co LLC.

The property transfers cover Nov. 25 to Dec. 1.

Bethlehem Township

Dennison Clifton Todd from Miller Barbara J, parcel 1100221 Watusi Way, $4,000.

Knapp-Stevens Melinda & Doughty Shaun from Dudek Kim & Tim, parcel 1100834 Mombasa Ave, $3,500.

Oliver Richard A & Sharon L from Tuzzio Paul v Jr, 6057 Sherman Church Ave SW, $177,100.

Verdant Homestead LLC from Johnson David B, 63 Canal St W, $70,000.

Canal Fulton

Boak Trenton J & Ross Rachael from Ross Anthony, 328 Forge St, $180,000.

Dill Donald J & Holly L from Dietrich Marvin K & Fransaia Lodico, 1344 Locust St NW, $227,500.

Maglio Anthony D & Mcgoun Ashleigh S from Top Notch Re Development LLC, 615 Cherry St E, $189,900.

Price Ryan Gabriel & Jennifer Anne from S M v & S L, 863 Denshire Dr NW, $293,000.

Woika Joshua L from Common Robert, 748 Beverly Ave, $165,000.

Jackson Township

Alvarez Eliseo P & Ana from Shelter Care Inc, 8234 Fulton Dr NW, $310,000.

Barabasch Jacob Briar & Kendra Lawren from Marvin Richard S & Michele D, 9111 Hocking St NW, $315,000.

Bentum-Ennin Daniel Zac from Leszynski Timothy B & Julie L Trustees, 7900 Hardin Ave NW, $315,000.

Campbell Christopher Michael & Abigail from Gorrell John C & Samantha, 3994 Brunnerdale Ave NW, $230,000.

Carson Theresa M from Conley Clara Trustee, 3644 Barrington PL NW, $180,000.

Ehmer Kathleen A & Todd from Thiel Jeff, 4621 Smithview Ave NW, $238,000.

Finegan Michael & Penny from Wardle Ann L, 8954 Canal Place NW, $319,900.

Fleming Jamie & Kathy from Rohrbaugh Cynthia L & Arras Leonard D, 8795 Candleberry St NW, $294,900.

Katzenmeyer Cory & Ashley from Mclaughlin Victoria L, 4598 Meadowview Dr NW, $265,000.

Kleis Austin J & Natalie from Cheng Cho Hung, 9852 Agate St NW, $350,000.

Mcafee Hunter W from Byham Jeffrey P, 9050 Margaret St NW, $192,500.

Pridemore Shanon from Thomas Melinda B, 5655 Marshall St NW, $220,000.

Reese Brian P from Kendle Phil F, 7251 Knight St NW, $173,800.

Tucke Angela L from Eclem Mark H & Jane A, 8520 Milmont St NW, $227,500.

Yoder Thomas L & Leslie A from Design Construction Services LLC, 8766 Lake Bluff St NW Condo 11, $419,000.

York Kyle from Harlow James D Jr & Amanda R, 6448 Elmar Dr NW, $272,500.

Massillon

Anderson Darryl L Sr & Mary L from Medina Real Estate Solutions LLC, 1654 Coventry Rd NE, $290,000.

Bradley Mary Katherine & Timothy Wayne from Nagy Kathleen M, 4920 Woodstone Ave NW, $265,000.

CJ Mac Enterprise LLC from Nation Land Co LLC, 1129 1st St NE, $161,700.

CJ Mac Enterprise LLC from Nation Land Company LLC, 1073 1st St NE, $151,800.

CJ Mac Enterprise LLC from Nation Land Company LLC, 1105 1st St NE, $151,800.

CJ Mac Enterprise LLC from Nation Land Company LLC, 1109 1st St NE, $151,800.

CJ Mac Enterprise LLC from Nation Land Company LLC, 1113 1st St NE, $151,800.

CJ Mac Enterprise LLC from Nation Land Company LLC, 1203 1st St NE, $161,700.

Dressler Katherine M Ttee from Define Linda A & Gary P, 2315 Wright State Dr SE, $224,900.

Etc1 Properties LLC from Cole Ryan T, 927 Seneca St NE, $107,000.

Falter James T & Kellie J from Thompson Corey A, 930 3rd St NE, $94,000.

First National Bank of America from Kemp Frederick S & Lenore C, 430 South Ave SE, $51,000.

High-Energy Homesteads LLP from Lona Marianne, 941 Lincoln Way W, $85,000.

Katz Jeremy from Evans Gregory M, 735 Sawmill Trl NE, $285,000.

King Alan Jr & Melissa from Welton Timothy L & Cooper Welton Sylvia, 1015 17th St SW, $173,000.

Klusty Kirk A & Adalyn from Ruby Land LLC, 134 Maple Ave SE, $150,000.

NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes from Lockhart A R Development Co, 1799 Heron Creek St NW, $59,000.

Torcasio Dean from Brockmeier Roseria A, 905 Niles St SW, $139,900.

Weavers Custom Builders LLC from Dunn Andrew, 636 Cliff St NW, $93,000.

Wilson Clint from Grove Sarah E, 2116 Mayflower Ave NW, $160,000.

Perry Township

Pittman Jonathan I & Christy Ann from Davis Howard James & Michelle R, 504 Perry Dr NW, $181,500.

Pittman Jonathan I & Christy Ann from Dennis Esther A, 4215 Foch St NW, $300,000.

Reinhart Property Group LLC from Ogle Kathy M, 3215 Russ Ranch St NW, $117,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Cocklin Aubrey D from Map Office Work in Progress, 10291 Lawndell Rd SW, $100,000.

DNS Restoration LLC from Igloo Properties IV LLC, 315 6th Ave NW, $35,000.

Faith Christian Academy from Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 511 W Main St, $6,500.

Miller Jake from Schrickel Dora L Etal, 375 2nd St SE, $68,300.

Pushinsky Jr Joey S & Michelle from Montgomery Street Homes II LLC, 653 Wells St NE, $165,380.

Tuscarawas Township

Yarger Thomas L from Reese Seth, 1705 Deermont Ave NW, $205,000.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Real estate transfers: LLC buys half a dozen properties in Massillon