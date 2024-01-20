Advertisement
Real estate transfers: Massillon commercial building sells for $1.27 million

Massillon Independent
·3 min read
Real estate transfers from the Stark County Auditor's Office.
An industrial property in Massillon sold for $1.27 million, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

Dei Lucrii Properties LLC purchased the 635 3rd St. NW property from the L & H Land Co. The 5.11-acre site contains a 21,000-square-foot commercial building.

The transfers cover Dec. 23 to Dec. 29.

Bethlehem Township

Canal Way Properties LLC from Loco Poco LLC, 303 Canal St E, $17,000.

Sanville Ronald & Royce Doris from Benedict Theresa, 6000 Beth Ave SW #60, $3,400.

Jackson Township

Greenland Christopher R & Katharine E from Christine Elizabeth Wray-Minor Revocable, 5852 East BLVD NW, $989,000.

Habowski Michael J & Lisa A from Rohr Kerrell D & Foley Lauren G &, 7088 Lorraine Ave NW, $361,810.

Morrison David & Shumar-Morrison Dena from Osborne Linda S Ttee, 2410 Strathmore Dr NW, $655,000.

Tanaskoski Mende & Tanaskoska Diana from Walsh Barbara R & Robert E, 6181 Drexel St NW, $309,900.

Werner Covolo Robert Thomas from K. Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC, 7027 Heritage Park Ave NW, $489,503.

Willowdale Country Club Patterson Tina from Willowdale Country Club Taggart Keith, 158 Oak Dr NW, $305,000.

Wonner Douglas L & Linda L from Smith Kenneth W & Stacy A, 6075 Sandy Ridge Cir NW, $385,000.

Lawrence Township

Monsanty Gregory T & Suzanne E from Farina Rochelle S Trustee of the Rochell, 14152 Sousa St NW, $1,216,160.

Massillon

Berkey Investments LLC from Keefer Kristopher T & Crystal M, 447 Cherry Rd NW, $80,000.

CFT NV Developments LLC from Kettle Creek Capital I LLC, 2435 Lincoln Way E, $1,000,000.

Dei Lucrii Properties LLC from L & H Land Company, 635 3rd St NW, $1,275,000.

Getz Dacia & Theresa from Hambach Roy G, 310 Noble PL NW, $197,000.

JD Real Estate Investments Inc from Wickemeyer James C & Nikki R, 909 Lincoln Way E, $150,400.

Marker Steven L & Debrah J from Mason Virginia Mae, 1302 Duncan St SW, $51,500.

Myles Dan from Lincolnway-Terrace Homes LLC, 2606 Lincoln Way NW Lot 60, $55,000.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Lockhart A R Development Co, 1778 Heron Creek St NW, $59,000.

Orr Ryder L from NVR Inc. A Virginia Corporation DBA, 3501 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $273,735.

Peterman Matthew J from Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2016-3 US Bank, 1022 15th St SW, $93,500.

Smith Gregory C Jr from Conley Laura M, 1750 Oak Trl NE, $122,000.

Perry Township

Hegidus Amanda from Carpenter Linda M, parcel 4303303 Roselawn Ave SW, $22,000.

Hoffman Ronald L Sr & Patricia L from Dressler Katherine M Trustee, 2445 Ashwell Ave SW, $319,900.

Isaiah Erroll II from Goebel Richard P Sr, 2604 Brooklyn Ave SW, $115,540.

K&R Property Solutions LLC from Windamere Properties LLC, 532 Windamere Ave NW, $85,000.

Maske Kevin from Masalko Manuel F, 3030 Holodale St SW, $279,900.

Reinhart Commercial Properties LLC from Biggie Brian R & Nicole L, 143 Bernower Ave SW, $130,000.

Rose Harry E from Fer De Lance LP, 5072 Quincy St NW, $25,710.

Rossiter Brandon M & Rylee H from Graybill Ralph L III, 1822 Stonehenge Ave NW, $187,500.

Seymour Rentals LLC from R & W Home Improvements LLC, 4324 Briar Hill St SW, $265,000.

Solmen Trenton H & Audrey T from Hudson Paula, 8130 Navarre Rd SW, $190,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Heck Lucas R & Erin N from Heck Randal L & Cheryl Y, 6981 Baymere Ave SW, $265,000.

Rivertree Christian Church from Church of Ohio LLC, 11771 Navarre Rd SW, $200,000.

Rivertree Christian Church from Church of Ohio LLC, parcel 6780019 Mount Eaton St SW, $200,000.

Rover Leasings LLC from Miller Christopher B & Susan C, 11005 Portland Ave SW, $250,000.

Tuscarawas Township

Spadone Stephanie from Mann Jesse A & Kandel Brooke R, 994 Kenyon Rd NW, $185,000.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Massillon commercial building sells for $1.27 million Dei Lucrii

