Real estate transfers: Massillon commercial building sold for $1.27 million

Canton Repository
·9 min read
Real estate transfers from the Stark County Auditor's Office.
An industrial property in Massillon sold for $1.27 million, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

Dei Lucrii Properties LLC purchased the 635 3rd St. NW property from the L & H Land Co. The 5.11-acre site contains a 21,000-square-foot commercial building.

The transfers cover Dec. 23 to Dec. 29.

Alliance

Alliance Historical Society from Steed Family Properties LLC, 807 N Union Ave, $50,000.

Bowles Shaina & Phillips Brandon from Brunner Ruth A, 606 E Market St, $84,000.

Braho Zachary QJ & Haidet Samantha M from Stanley Sierra, 2248 Cherry Ave, $129,900.

Edwards Michael T & Anglea D from Swisher Daniel A & Stephani L, 1565 Raywood Rd, $390,000.

KSR Homes LLC from Snowden Dennis R & Hagan Sharon L, 622 N Lincoln Ave, $28,500.

Meek Scott & Sarah from Shunk Estates LLC, 663 W Harrison St, $93,000.

Richardson David from Prosperify Capital LLC, 73 W Harrison St, $22,500.

Rose Mary C from Longenette Summer M & Greiner Ross P, 2237 Parkway BLVD, $140,500.

Sabo Realty Ltd from Goat Hill Realty Coinc, parcel 7701380 Quality Dr, $130,000.

Sibs Re LLC from NJM Quality Real Estate, 1608 S Freedom Ave, $33,400.

T&L Casas LLC from KSR Homes LLC, 622 N Lincoln Ave, $43,000.

Bethlehem Township

Canal Way Properties LLC from Loco Poco LLC, 303 Canal St E, $17,000.

Sanville Ronald & Royce Doris from Benedict Theresa, 6000 Beth Ave SW #60, $3,400.

Canton

Aar Investments LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 716 Harriet Ave NW, $22,000.

Aguirre Veronica R & Perez Javier D from K S Yoak Enterprises LLC, 2912 Grove PL SW, $120,000.

Am Pappas Properties LLC from Pappas Mary T, 1822 34th St NW, $120,000.

Beck Timothy R from Gulley Harry F, 3830 Shanabruck Ave NW, $89,900.

Bolin Kathryn Grace from Weisbrod Amy G, 360 38th St NW, $325,000.

Canton Houses LLC from Hinton Wayne R, 2827 Blair PL SW, $68,750.

Derrow-Ping Tyler from Getz Dacia & Theresa, 1212 39th St NW, $143,000.

Fame City Properties LLC from Oasis Home Buyers LLC, 1308 4th St NE, $20,000.

Fame City Properties LLC from Oasis Home Buyers LLC, 1312 4th St NE, $20,000.

Hissner Homes LLC from Lennon Hermon, 2231 21st St NE, $51,100.

Hutchens Matthew Gilbert & Mallory E from Top Tier Properties Ohio Inc, 3815 Woodland Ave NW, $140,000.

JK IV Enterprises LLC from Lasorella Anthony & Karen, 3327 Harrison Ave NW, $184,000.

Johnson Chauncey Lamon from Scottglen Properties LLC, 1610 22nd St NE, $70,000.

Jr Horn Realty LLC from Legg Kenneth L & Shirley J, 2004 Ira Turpin Way NE, $178,000.

Jr Horn Realty LLC from Legg Kenneth L & Shirley J, parcel 242656 Blecker PL NE, $178,000.

Kanam John Michael from Harden Homes LLC, 822 Bedford Ave NW, $40,000.

Kepple Properties LLC from Kramerica Properties Inc, 1715 Gibbs Ave NE, $66,000.

Kover Stephen & Zuk Allison from Rankin Sandra K, 1522 Monument Rd NW, $151,000.

Lazar John from Wells Fargo Bank National Association, 1011 Roslyn Ave SW, $43,600.

Looby Joseph M from Crum Aimee M, 349 Reno CT NW, $71,500.

Mick Chad & Butler Courtney from Bush John P, 2607 Maple Ave NE, $65,000.

Milan Robert L III from Milan II Robert L, 2225 Indiana Way NE, $40,000.

Myers Heather J from Barkheimer Realty Ltd, 631 21st St NW, $110,000.

Oasis Home Buyers LLC from Williams Artez, 1308 4th St NE, $7,500.

Oasis Home Buyers LLC from Williams Artez, 1312 4th St NE, $7,500.

Peralta Rodriguez Jorge Luis & Solano Ca from Fontes Mark A, 816 Highland Rd NE, $50,000.

Perez Marcos from 4517 Group LLC, 2227 Bollinger Ave NE, $35,200.

Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner 1 from Kanam John, 2700 7th St NW, $73,000.

Weidman Michels Kayla Marie from Lyden Terrence Patrick, 1623 29th St NW, $127,000.

Canton Township

Burwell Eric & Monter Breanna from Crallie Franklin G, 1342 Cole Ave SE, $205,000.

Collett Barbara A & Redvers T from Reagan Regina M Estate, 3423 3rd St NE, $103,200.

Manns Eric Todd from Stone Rodney R III & Sarah L, 4533 Baker St SE, $314,000.

Robinson Jerald B II & Brianna from Winn Linda Lee, 1531 Bravado Rd SW, $240,000.

Seccombe Richard from Warth Michael & Stephen Ttees, 1421 Viola Pkwy NW, $132,000.

Worrell Raymond H & Rebecca L from Manko David P, 218 29th St SW, $119,000.

Jackson Township

Greenland Christopher R & Katharine E from Christine Elizabeth Wray-Minor Revocable, 5852 East BLVD NW, $989,000.

Habowski Michael J & Lisa A from Rohr Kerrell D & Foley Lauren G &, 7088 Lorraine Ave NW, $361,810.

Morrison David & Shumar-Morrison Dena from Osborne Linda S Ttee, 2410 Strathmore Dr NW, $655,000.

Tanaskoski Mende & Tanaskoska Diana from Walsh Barbara R & Robert E, 6181 Drexel St NW, $309,900.

Werner Covolo Robert Thomas from K. Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC, 7027 Heritage Park Ave NW, $489,503.

Willowdale Country Club Patterson Tina from Willowdale Country Club Taggart Keith, 158 Oak Dr NW, $305,000.

Wonner Douglas L & Linda L from Smith Kenneth W & Stacy A, 6075 Sandy Ridge Cir NW, $385,000.

Lake Township

Aronhalt Gary E & Christine M from Muller Margot Ttee, 140 Woodbury Glen St Condo 140, $205,000.

Fladung Elizabeth Anne from Corrigan Shelee Simmons Trustee of the M, 9406 Huntshire Ave NW, $299,000.

Perkins Randall from Jogerst Amanda, 8464 Cleveland Ave NW Lot 23, $1,000.

Riegler David R & Deborah D from Mcclintock Richard Jr, 2926 Chalford Cir NW, $340,000.

Lawrence Township

Monsanty Gregory T & Suzanne E from Farina Rochelle S Trustee of the Rochell, 14152 Sousa St NW, $1,216,160.

Louisville

Amp Restoration Services LLC from Lesh Properties LLC, 5970 Kathryn St NE, $125,000.

Bellamy Christine E from Norris Catharine A, 2115 Capitol St, $242,250.

Mckinney Jacqueline R from Case Susan M, 2144 Hillocke St, $222,000.

Mueller Samantha N from Kagey Joel Dean, 1433 E Broad St, $162,000.

Marlboro Township

Molnar Ryan B from Burns Edward A & Vicky S Co Trustees of, 6686 Pinedale St NE, $390,000.

Massillon

Berkey Investments LLC from Keefer Kristopher T & Crystal M, 447 Cherry Rd NW, $80,000.

CFT NV Developments LLC from Kettle Creek Capital I LLC, 2435 Lincoln Way E, $1,000,000.

Dei Lucrii Properties LLC from L & H Land Company, 635 3rd St NW, $1,275,000.

Getz Dacia & Theresa from Hambach Roy G, 310 Noble PL NW, $197,000.

JD Real Estate Investments Inc from Wickemeyer James C & Nikki R, 909 Lincoln Way E, $150,400.

Marker Steven L & Debrah J from Mason Virginia Mae, 1302 Duncan St SW, $51,500.

Myles Dan from Lincolnway-Terrace Homes LLC, 2606 Lincoln Way NW Lot 60, $55,000.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Lockhart A R Development Co, 1778 Heron Creek St NW, $59,000.

Orr Ryder L from NVR Inc. A Virginia Corporation DBA, 3501 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $273,735.

Peterman Matthew J from Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2016-3 US Bank, 1022 15th St SW, $93,500.

Smith Gregory C Jr from Conley Laura M, 1750 Oak Trl NE, $122,000.

North Canton

Bryan Derek P & Opsitnik Alissa from Kennedy William R Jr & Julie K, 241 Everhard Rd SW, $184,000.

Cramer Glenn & Heather from Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, 241 Briar Ave NE, $196,000.

David Michael & Yoho Jessica from George Susan M, 502 7th St NW, $225,000.

Monnig Shannon Marie & James Herbertiii from Campanizzi Matthew R & Bryan Kaylee, 348 Weber Ave NE, $284,977.

Osnaburg Township

Colley Russell J & Powers Kristy from Bellamy Steven J & Christine E, 2735 Ravenna Ave SE, $385,000.

Perry Township

Hegidus Amanda from Carpenter Linda M, parcel 4303303 Roselawn Ave SW, $22,000.

Hoffman Ronald L Sr & Patricia L from Dressler Katherine M Trustee, 2445 Ashwell Ave SW, $319,900.

Isaiah Erroll II from Goebel Richard P Sr, 2604 Brooklyn Ave SW, $115,540.

K&R Property Solutions LLC from Windamere Properties LLC, 532 Windamere Ave NW, $85,000.

Maske Kevin from Masalko Manuel F, 3030 Holodale St SW, $279,900.

Reinhart Commercial Properties LLC from Biggie Brian R & Nicole L, 143 Bernower Ave SW, $130,000.

Rose Harry E from Fer De Lance LP, 5072 Quincy St NW, $25,710.

Rossiter Brandon M & Rylee H from Graybill Ralph L III, 1822 Stonehenge Ave NW, $187,500.

Seymour Rentals LLC from R & W Home Improvements LLC, 4324 Briar Hill St SW, $265,000.

Solmen Trenton H & Audrey T from Hudson Paula, 8130 Navarre Rd SW, $190,000.

Pike Township

Houck Craig A & Phoenix Sarah from Artnz-Tournoux Laurie A, 5730 Sherbourne Dr SW, $50,000.

Sells Zella M from Worrell Raymond & Rebecca, 2706 Congress Dr SW, $59,399.

Plain Township

Braun Emily M from NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, 6768 Harrington Court Ave NE, $412,885.

Coduto David T & Daniel A from Murnane Jane A, 2301 41st St NW, $83,600.

Crist Jennifer & Amanda from Crist John R. Jr & Barbara J, 1470 Chelmsford St NW, $221,700.

Dycus Jackie L & Fey Andrew S from Beadling Jordan R, 2904 Millvale Ave NE, $138,000.

Gattis Tralaina & Timothy from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 6696 Harrington Court Ave NE, $398,960.

Giurgin Ashley Marie & Springer Allison from Rino Construction LLC, 1906 Lakeside Ave NW, $185,000.

Grabanova Lyudmila from Foster Cheryl Lee, 2216 34th St NE, $92,500.

Khoshbin Soroosh from Siyaman 1 LLC, 1232 Marquardt Ave NW, $628,900.

Lewis Tyree Delmar from Roholt Real Estate LLC, 3815 Root Ave NE, $157,250.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Mckinley Edgewood Development Company LLC, 6917 Harrington Court Ave NE, $77,500.

Ramm Home Buyers LLC from Martzolf Eric B & Theresa, 2407 45th St NE, $140,000.

Ruffin Cecily from Siyaman 1 LLC, 1240 Marquardt Ave NW, $628,890.

Zorc Michael S from Eshelman Diane L, 3907 Orion St NW, $190,000.

Sandy Township

Cabmab Properties LLC from Bowling Mark R, 7366 Waynesburg Dr SE, $70,000.

Cabmab Properties LLC from Bowling Mark R, 7394 Waynesburg Dr SE, $70,000.

Visci Carol James from Edwards Rex Ttee, 585 N Main St, $366,000.

Visci Carol James from Edwards Rex Ttee, parcel 6500355 Main St N, $366,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Heck Lucas R & Erin N from Heck Randal L & Cheryl Y, 6981 Baymere Ave SW, $265,000.

Rivertree Christian Church from Church of Ohio LLC, 11771 Navarre Rd SW, $200,000.

Rivertree Christian Church from Church of Ohio LLC, parcel 6780019 Mount Eaton St SW, $200,000.

Rover Leasings LLC from Miller Christopher B & Susan C, 11005 Portland Ave SW, $250,000.

Tuscarawas Township

Spadone Stephanie from Mann Jesse A & Kandel Brooke R, 994 Kenyon Rd NW, $185,000.

Washington Township

Gierke Paige S & Justin C from Ecrement Suzanne T, 12941 Bayton St NE, $160,000.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Massillon commercial building sold for $1.27 million Dei Lucrii

