Real estate transfers: North Canton Sonic sold to new owner for $1.32 million

The Sonic Drive-In property in North Canton has changed hands for $1.32 million, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

Chalak Mitra Capital Partners LLC, a Dallas-based company with investments in several franchises, purchased the land at 2213 E Maple St NW from Sonic Drive-Ins of Ohio LLC.

The transfers cover Jan. 6 to Jan. 12.

Alliance

Allen Saprina Ttee from Grant Tia, 812 E Summit St, $42,500.

Bacchi Thomas Evans from Farkas Piroska, 1012 South St, $24,200.

Steed Family Properties LLC from Schneider Betty J Trustee, 535 S Union Ave, $78,400.

Strain Cheryl L from Kearns John A, parcel 113839 River St, $6,400.

Your Property Solutions LLC from Sampson Lawrence A & Susan E, 661 Summit CT, $25,000.

Bethlehem Township

Cleary Darrell Glen & Cynthia from Wild Cat Basin LLC, parcel 10005726 Shepler Church Ave SW, $1,012,030.

Owen Vicki L from Dutton Joel, 172 Bender St NE, $68,500.

Zook Noah D & Susan T from Zook Noah D & Susan T, parcel 10017913 Dolphin St SW, $50,000.

Canal Fulton

Hanzel Christopher S & Kathleen P from Charlton Joseph B, 707 Beverly Ave, $224,900.

Philips Susan M & Kuralt Bonnie A from Philips Susan M & Kuralt Bonnie A & Bean, 823 Cartier Ave, $48,334.

Walker David & Amy from Barton Bruce E & Gloria J, 468 Dakota St, $144,000.

Canton

211 Erie Properties LLC from Siyaji LLC, 108 12th St NW, $947,500.

Ajanel Herrera Gregorio Edgar & from Murray James J II, 2318 Midway Ave NE, $25,000.

Allen Patrick from Ee Homes LLC, 1003 23rd St NW, $135,000.

Au Denise L from Pensco Trust Company LLC Custodian FBO, 1316 24th St NE, $115,000.

Ballard David L from Lane Wendy C, 1219 27th St NE, $176,000.

BSMK LLC from Hester Denise A & Owens Nicholas J, 1011 Broad Ave NW, $54,000.

Burleson Joshua James from Nolan Jennifer F, 1243 Dartmouth Ave SW, $53,000.

Diaz Ramos Wilmer Atinio from Strednicky Judith M, 3139 Belmont PL SW, $77,000.

Dunnell Alan John from Powell Beata & Dunnell Alan John, 1524 11th St NW, $39,000.

Eddy Michael W from Bluman Hilda H, 1915 Roosevelt Ave NE, $90,000.

Gearheart Tracy L from Sandhu Gurupal & Shirley C, 2144 2nd St NE, $45,000.

Givens Katrina from Brock Wayne A & Jacklyn, 921 22nd St NE, $275,000.

Harco Transit LLC from H & H Investors LLC, 1217 Shriver Ave NE, $50,000.

Harco Transit LLC from H & H Investors LLC, 1913 Cleveland Ave SW, $50,000.

Harco Transit LLC from H & H Investors LLC, 2009 17th St NE, $20,000.

Iraheta LLC from Miranda Gail D, 1614 Woodland Ave NW, $40,000.

Kanam John Michael from Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Larry, 207 Maryland Ave SW, $45,000.

Khawaja Ayah from Losey Vic, 1120 Roslyn Ave SW, $26,700.

LG Holdings Group LLC from DLL Holdings Group LLC, 813 13th St NW, $49,500.

Lillie Abigail Jean from Webster Cynthia A, 642 Prospect Ave SW, $20,000.

Lopez Ajanel Thomas & Hernandez from Borntrager Real Estate II LLC, 1127 Hoover PL NW, $40,000.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company from Bailey Kenneth, 413 Crestmont Ave NE, $20,000.

Munoz Michael from Smith-Abernathy Diamari, 427 Brown Ave NW, $125,000.

Pownall Jeffrey C Sr from Gurgle Richard L, 2323 9th St NW, $84,900.

Ranalli Adam from Becher Kristine S, 2111 10th St SW, $70,000.

Ruthrauff Essence from Odesa Lauren Fka Wiseman Lauren Marie, 1630 Miami CT NE, $92,500.

Scca Properties LLC from Alkire David A, 1431 5th St NE, $24,000.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB from JLR Associates LLC, 1625 Navarre Rd SW, $26,000.

Canton Township

Dominguez Edwin & Galdamez Maritza from Lindesmith Joanna, 1522 Edmeyer Ave NW, $170,000.

Geiger Christy from Jezewski Eric and Abigail, 705 Weaver St SW, $215,000.

Kitzmiller Kimberly from Kovesci Kathleen A, 126 Mill St SW, $140,000.

Okey Steven J from Knight Sharon & Moauro Debra, 4338 Sherman Church Ave SW, $50,000.

Rowe Matthew from Geibel Patsy, 4223 13th St NE, $36,300.

Yoder Nelson from Bowling William & Hope, 2614 6th St SE, $15,000.

Jackson Township

Belaney Corey N & Shannon R from Hope Marcia A Trustee, 6634 Amblewood St NW, $345,000.

Ensign Zelda B from Cozzo Kathy, 6392 St Augustine Dr NW, $310,000.

Hirschman Joshua A & Beth from Hirschman Richard A & Susan E, 5178 East BLVD NW, $290,000.

K Hovnanian at Hertiage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 6882 Heritage Park Ave NW, $76,000.

Lombard Capital LLC from Tropea Anthony M, 7900 Stuhldreher St NW, $110,000.

Mamj Properties LLC from Abf Jackson LLC, 7363 Wales Ave NW, $127,600.

Martin Matthew & Maria from RG3 LLC, 7461 Greenview Ave NW, $96,000.

MMG23 Properties LLC from Cyclamen Limited Partnership, 2400 Wales Ave NW Unit C, $85,000.

Rea Custom Homes LLC from RG3 LLC, 7589 Greenview Ave NW, $96,000.

Wright Erinn & Allissa from Mcevoy Roy W & Loran J, 6455 Meadowsweet Ave NW, $400,000.

Lake Township

Fink Adam M & Julie S from Lyberger Mark R & Julie R, 8551 Mackenzie Ave NW, $765,000.

Fleming Wayne W & Sarah M from Miller Walter D & Raymond D Trustees, parcel 10017807 Mogadore Ave NW, $220,440.

Hernandez Jacinda from Shumaker Jean M, 2626 State St NW, $161,000.

Huffman David G & Wanda E from Lilenfield Amy & Dena Ttees, 10565 Rabbit Cove Cir NW, $324,000.

Kwasnicka Zachary A & Danielle N from Fna Properties LLC, 1350 Countryside Cir NE, $821,000.

Reeves Rebecca L from Reeves Joni L, 630 Sunnyside St SW, $114,000.

Trickett James Russell & from Nardell Christopher J, 2868 Londonbury St NW, $580,000.

Wilson Barbara L from Acemark Holdings LLC, 3255 Broad Vista St NW, $265,000.

Lawrence Township

Appel Michael R & Marian E Ttees from Rohr Jeffrey J & Laura, parcel 10011158 Sousa St NW, $90,000.

Lexington Township

Hill Matthew Lee & Colelette Kay from Greiner Lorraine L Ttee of the Dorain B, 10935 Wilma Ave NE, $150,000.

Weavers Dream Land LLC from Delmoro Michael R & Nicole E, parcel 10012245 Edison St NE, $119,600.

Marlboro Township

Lesh Properties LLC from Grewe Christopher R, 11097 Marlboro Ave NE, $75,900.

Petros Gerald A & Aimee J from Williams Jon F & Joy L, parcel 3105347 State St NE, $1,200,000.

Ray Matthew & Heather L from Lefever William H, 10861 Clapsaddle Ave NE, $425,000.

Warstler Travis J & Sarah N from Crawford Doug & Sharon, parcel 3101744 Ravenna Ave NE, $200,000.

Massillon

Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd from First Commonwealth Bank, 2212 Cambridge Ave SE, $80,000.

Blacka Ryan from Badamy Brian & Amber, 543 Grosvenor Dr NW, $171,000.

D&M Property Holdings LLC from Rose Lutrisa M, 1021 1st St NE, $45,000.

Fame City Properties LLC from Brink Clinton C, 638 Walnut Rd SW, $10,000.

Kalain Nicholas & Bush James from Hacker David A, 619 Andrew Ave NE, $42,000.

Kline Valerie Ann Ttee from Berens Timothy W & Karen A, 2001 Stoner Ave NE, $230,000.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Lockhart A R Development Co, 1860 Heron Creek St NW, $59,000.

Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner from Lobos Property Management LLC, 130 Dwight Ave SE, $75,000.

Reimann Susanne Carola from Roudebush Hazel Teresa, 141 Rolling Park Dr N, $1,000.

Rohr Rachel & Rambaud Joseph from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 3460 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $304,035.

Smith Kenneth W & Stacy A from Keller A Janet, 2255 Colonial Pkwy NE, $225,000.

Thompson Tina Marie from Maier Charles E & Carolyn J, 903 10th St NE, $140,000.

Woods Alison E & Shaquille from Large Ashley, 410 Hamilton Ave NE, $150,000.

Nimishillen Township

New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2018 from Verdon James R & Tammy L, 3035 Pinevale Ave NE, $161,000.

New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2018 from Verdon James R & Tammy L, parcel 3304289 Pinevale Dr NE, $161,000.

Petros Gerard A & Aimee J from Williams Jon F & Joy L, 6114 State St NE, $1,200,000.

Rhoads Smokey & Elsass Leigha M from Myers Daniel E & Janet A, 5475 Clay St NE, $147,000.

North Canton

Chalak Mitra Capital Partners LLC from Sonic Drive-Ins of Ohio LLC, 2213 E Maple St NW, $1,325,000.

Coblentz Property Management LLC from PC Grill Road Properties LLC, parcel 9208644 Wise Ave NE, $47,300.

Paris Vincent & Kalli from Welch Corrine M & Millsap Jonathon, 225 James St SW, $315,999.

Osnaburg Township

Mccarty Buck from Valentine Casey Lyn & Duong Jospeh Sr, 425 Werley Rd N, $163,000.

Prinkey Chad C from Pickens Carol S & Reisinger Judy A &, 1461 Broadway Ave NE, $302,500.

Wade Matthew from 915 Chapel LLC, 1950 Fairbrook Ave NE, $180,000.

Perry Township

Cowan Austin from King Jessica & Kristopher L, 132 Crescentview Dr SW, $140,000.

Kling David J from Weber Monica L, 700 Mohawk Ave NW, $234,500.

Map Services Neo LLC from Link Dana R, 3517 Spindle St NW, $177,100.

Residential Solutions Inc from Breeden Lloyd E, 225 Crescentview Dr SW, $100,000.

VPJD LLC from Esber Kyle J & Morris Leah A, 3363 Mollane St NW, $250,000.

Pike Township

Cutlip Cheryl from Burkhart Michael R, 6362 East Sparta Ave SE, $240,000.

Elliot Michael & Miriam from Divincenzo Mary J, 7890 Dueber Ave SW, $185,000.

Glick William D from West Cecil B & Betty L Wros, 2779 Deer Pass Dr SW, $18,000.

Plain Township

Androw Matthew from Au Denise L, 3045 22nd St NW, $153,000.

Corrigan Rachel & Zaleski Erin from Phelps David W & Lori A, 4105 Crestwood St NW, $210,000.

Elsass Susan K & Studer Amy J from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 6872 Harrington Court Ave NE, $355,565.

Hemenway Homes LLC from Pasquinelli Stephen Jr, 1108 29th St NE, $121,000.

Hodges William & Sara from Pate Benjamin S & Church Jessica, 5400 Mosswood Cir NE, $375,000.

Iams Ronda from Misorski Charles J, 6695 Amsel Ave NE, $150,000.

Lane Wendy from Schaaf Karen A, 152 36th St NE, $135,000.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Mckinley Edgewood Development Company LLC, 6780 Harrington Court Ave NE, $77,500.

Nyerges Eric Alexander from B & O Realty Ltd, 6272 Market Ave N, $177,500.

Pollak Kristin from Glover Darren Edward & Lisa Lorain, 3201 Cloverhurst St NE, $419,999.

Rodger Joshua David & Abigail Grace from Wenzel Paul L & Linda R, 2316 Cold Stream Cir NE, $265,000.

Rosenberger Richard Milford & Cathy Jo from Block Jeanne M, 6915 Bentler Ave NE, $170,000.

Sandy Township

Eyster Elijah M from Eyster Edward C, 5809 Westbrook St SE, $166,200.

Mcgarvey Deborah J from Mcgarvey Deborah J, 5406 Elson St SE, $2,500.

Weavers Dream Land LLC from Creighton Cheryl A Trustee / Cheryl A CR, parcel 6200121 Willowdale Ave SE, $119,600.

Weavers Dream Land LLC from Creighton Cheryl A Trustee, 6087 Willowdale Ave SE, $119,600.

Sugar Creek Township

Chupp Gary from Elbert Dawn M, 10335 Cardale St SW, $1,000.

Dentler Stacey from Lienhard Darrell J, 514 2nd Ave SW, $30,000.

Tuscarawas Township

Horner Richard Lee & Mayher Jessica Rose from Haley Karen R Ttee, 12353 Sarbaugh St SW, $195,000.

Lynn Brandon T from Foster Virginia E, 1792 Beaumont Ave NW, $79,500.

Washington Township

Colstar Properties LLC from Moldy Meadows Ltd, 8680 Parks Ave NE, $235,000.

Colstar Properties LLC from Moldy Meadows Ltd, parcel 7505789 State St NE, $235,000.

Kinser William James from Toole Jeremy & Erin, 1830 Rosemont Rd, $157,500.

Saunier Christopher M from 481 W Pershing Ltd, 11737 Easton St NE, $120,000.

Stutzman Joshua & Leonino Lianna from Neininger John & Taylor, 1290 Bayton St E, $229,900.

