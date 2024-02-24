Real estate transfers: Ohio LLC buys 18 properties for $1 million in Stark County

Sale signs in front of a house.

An Ohio limited liability company purchased 14 properties in Canton, three properties in Massillon and one in Plain Township for a little over $1 million, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC, which has a Delaware, Ohio, address, purchased the residential properties from Canton Property Investors LLC.

Oak Tree Real Estate was established in 2020 to acquire, manage and sell real estate, according to an Ohio Secretary of State's Office database. The company also purchased an additional residential property in Canton for $45,000 from Toledo House Investors LLC during the same period.

The transfers cover Jan. 27 to Feb. 2.

Bethlehem Township

Bertram John from Burleson Ralph E Jr, 720 Bonsel St NE, $172,500.

Bertram John from Manack Opal M, 552 Market St NE, $42,350.

Petroff Mike & Naomi from Boll Jeffrey R, 181 D St Nav Vil, $24,000.

Thompson Makenna K & Dale R from Jenkins Laura L, 124 Sprankle St NE, $185,000.

Canal Fulton

Comanitz Patricia from Catanese Ross M & Nola A, 337 Alexis LN, $347,000.

DJ Suites Inc from Schalmo Properties Inc, 689 Colony Rd, $436,664.

Hall Scott from Sheets Glen F & Georgia M, 758 Beverly Ave, $133,000.

Jackson Township

Andrisin Nicholas & Doll Jeffrey from Mccrea Dustin M, 5560 East BLVD NW, $430,000.

Boykins Raevyn T from Scheetz Dani D, 4834 Echovalley St NW, $260,000.

Hall Jeffrey A from Steinman Larry Scott, 8550 Portage St NW, $302,000.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 7030 Heritage Park Ave NW, $76,000.

K. Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 6921 Heritage Park Ave NW, $76,000.

Kaiser Robert & Rosemary from Fleishour Timothy D Trustee L/E Donal, 6772 Palmer Dr NW, $205,000.

Mast Donald C & Antoinette from John Phoebe K TTEE/PHOEBE K John Trust, 3396 Stillwater Ave NW, $251,900.

Mccrea Dustin Michael & Heather Renee from Unsworth Danielle & Jacob, 8201 Kellydale St NW, $619,900.

Miracle Seth v & Pelley Alexandrea L from Balow Christopher Trustee, 8486 Scenicridge Ave NW, $306,000.

Pergins Ruth Catherine from Palmer Barbara H, 1306 Taggart St NW, $167,200.

Rogers Joseph M II & Fultz Lacy M from Deoliveira Sergio S & Shendra M, 6006 Old Bridge Ave NW, $515,000.

Schoenbaechler Joseph & Chelcee from Lake O Springs Village Homeowners Associ, 6156 Lake O Springs Ave NW, $45,000.

Simmons Corrigan Shelee Ttee from Jenkins Susan E Trustee, 3855 Woodleigh Ave NW, $340,000.

Sims Robert & Natalie from J.R.K. Holdings Ltd, parcel 10017384 Farmbrook Ave NW, $247,500.

Steen James H & Martha M Ttees from Blaumeiser Alice K, 6925 Thicket St NW, $375,000.

Thiessen James T from Prestige Worldwide Re LLC, 1164 Westbury Cir NW, $357,500.

Lawrence Township

Melesky Michael from Breen John F III & Julianna, 7315 Stonehill Ave NW, $235,000.

Radabaugh Rebecca L from Bowles James D & Julie A, 12306 Chestnut St NW, $217,000.

Whitmire Solomon Benson & Mosquera from King Keri R, 14075 Laurelwood St NW, $224,900.

Massillon

Arnold Michelle from Henry Brittany, 177 Rolling Park Dr N, $42,500.

Cincy Buy My House LLC from Halco David A, parcel 614693 Tremont Ave SW, $40,000.

Cincy Buy My House LLC from Halco David, 101 Houston St SW, $40,000.

Courtney Perry M from Copenhaver Roberta S, 236 14th St NW, $119,999.

Fitlife Properties LLC from Berecek Glinda L, 458 South Ave SE, $50,000.

Fitlife Properties LLC from Berecek Glinda L, parcel 607933 8th St SE, $50,000.

Hughes Jody A from Stark Renovations LLC, 1049 1st St NE, $132,500.

JD Real Estate Investments Inc from Towne Plaza Ltd., 503 1st St NE, $40,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 107 Woodland Ave SE, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 1327 Woodland Ave SE, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 652 Young Ave SE, $1,005,000.

Panigrahi Sambit from Gateway Equity Group Ltd, 918 Green Ave SW, $90,000.

Parsons Tyler J from Massillon Rentals LLC, 638 Tremont Ave SW, $149,000.

Taylor Molly from Schumacher Noelle, 124 Rolling Park Dr N, $25,036.

Perry Township

Blanchard Milo & Suonna from Lundingham Dillon B, 1922 Carmont Ave NW, $95,000.

Bowman Tyler & Eaton Kimberly from Untch Pamela A, 5102 Beachview Cir NW, $274,900.

Haynes Barbara & James from Massey Randy K, 189 Anna Ave NW, $172,500.

Justice Zachary from Justice Gary M Sr, 6855 Westwood St SW, $55,000.

Knott Allen from Turner Michael G & Candy D, 3965 Greenford Ave SW, $207,000.

Schweizer Devon J & Marteny Amanda L from Simon Martha A Trustee of the Martha A Simon Revocable Trust, 2800 Middlebury Cir SW, $157,000.

US Bank Trust National Association from Capalingo Joseph J & Rebecca J, 5601 Patrick St SW, $123,028.

Sugar Creek Township

Beachy John W & Marnita W from Hutchison Richard D, 12230 Sandusky Dr SW, $225,500.

T. Rowley Brewster Car Wash LLC from Weaver Paul, parcel 7001551 Elm St NE, $209,000.

Yoder Alan M from Shaffer Harold E, 309 North St, $85,000.

Yurick Suzann R from Kittle Michelle M, 8021 Manchester Rd SW #33, $1,000.

Tuscarawas Township

Kulenics Christopher Lee & Priscilla from Charters West LLC, parcel 10017941 Pigeon Run Ave SW, $120,000.

Martin Thomas J Ttee from Buchanan James L, 10360 Boyds Corner Rd NW, $80,000.

Simpson Alexander B & Sarah K from King Lora M, 2210 Vorys Ave SW, $160,000.

Strub Nicholas Matthew & Mary Margaret from Nelson Donald A & Priscilla J Breiding, 14501 Lincoln St W, $16,000.

Strub Nicholas Matthew & Mary Margaret from Nelson Donand A & Breiding Priscilla J, parcel 7200871 Lincoln St W, $16,000.

