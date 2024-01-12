Real estate transfers: Pennsylvania Steel Company acquires Stark Metal Sales in Alliance

Real estate transfers from the Stark County Auditor's Office.

A 7.1-acre industrial property in Alliance sold for $1.24 million, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

The land and building at 432 Keystone St. E, which is Stark Metal Sales, was acquired by Pennsylvania Steel Co., according to a news release. Stark Metal Sales is a steel service center with burning, shearing and sawing capabilities.

The transfers cover Dec. 16 to Dec. 22.

Alliance

432 Keystone Street Propco LLC from Jec LLC, 432 Keystone St E, $1,241,900.

Durbin Chad M from Durbin Chad M & Shelby M, 426 Linwood Dr, $53,300.

Urban Oasis Properties LLC from Culbertson Emanuel M, 935 S Morgan Ave, $36,000.

Bethlehem Township

Good Brendan from Regula David O Trustee, parcel 1002754 Erie Ave SW, $561,000.

Lantz Chad M & Christyn J from Jones Emmit R & Autumn G, 6011 Kemary Ave SW, $28,000.

Canal Fulton

Classic Custom Homes and Remodeling LLC from Schalmo Properties Inc, 2022 Summer Evening Dr, $36,000.

Lyman Matthew from Mar Property Management LLC, 323 Cherry St W, $160,000.

Stich Diana from Classic Custom Homes and Remodeling LLC, 2022 Summer Evening Dr, $377,700.

Top Notch Re Development LLC from Reighart Alice E, 335 Poplar St, $39,250.

Canton

4517 Group LLC from Berard Ronald D & Leslie A, 1704 Sandwith Ave SW, $48,000.

Acjd Property Management LLC from Fouts Dolores J, 1225 Ford CT NW, $65,000.

Amaya Jose Elias & Zepeda Edy Yamaly from Beddell Shirley, 801 High Ave SW, $35,000.

Arnold Jesse from Bryan Lincoln Real Estate, 1929 Tuscarawas St E, $44,000.

Bonsky Holding Co LLC from Kellogg Jack K, 1723 Maple Ave NE, $70,000.

Canton Houses LLC from Handlin Marjorie R, 3216 6th St SW, $68,200.

Carpenter Steven from Oasis Home Buyers LLC, 1337 16th St NW, $54,500.

CBMB Properties IV LLC from Coram Enterprises LLC, 1718 Kimball Rd SE, $600,000.

Covington Aaron R from Moore Adam Sr, 144 Park Ave SW, $7,000.

Dechiara David A from Dechiara Jr Ralph R and Sandra M, parcel 213500 Kennet CT NW, $25,000.

Dechiara David A from Dechiara Ralph R Jr Sandra M, 1705 Bechel PL NW, $25,000.

Dechiara David A from Dechiara Ralph R Jr Sandra M, 507 Hazlett Ave NW, $65,000.

Gallagher Tonya & Sean from B K Real Estate Partnership, 2301 16th St NE, $113,000.

Global Real Estate Solutions LLC from Meadows Joan M, parcel 234786 9th St NW, $15,000.

Global Real Estate Solutions LLC from Meadows Joan, 621 9th St NW, $15,000.

Grimsley Joseph M & Stacey from El Faye Samuel, 324 34th St NW, $255,000.

Harter Heights Apts LLC from Dimassimo Aldino, 121 Aultman Ave NW, $355,000.

Harter Heights Apts LLC from Dimassimo Aldino, 122 Poplar Ave NW, $355,000.

Harter Heights Apts LLC from Dimassimo Aldino, 3907 Tuscarawas St W, $355,000.

Haynes Karen from Cook Logan K, 1638 17th St NW, $100,000.

Lemon Shameerah from Barkheimer Realty Ltd, 2407 10th St NW, $110,000.

Milton Willam & Wilson Shilo from Gierke Justin C & Robinson Paige S, 123 18th St NW, $155,000.

Multi Family Purchases LLC from Flowers Miguel L, 1411 Yale Ave NW, $75,000.

Nolan Michael from Gulling LLC, parcel 244562 Maple Ave NE, $1,000.

Palma Torres Erwin Josimar & Hernandez from Hymax Holdings LLC, 1220 2nd St SE, $91,000.

Palma Torres Erwin Josimar & Hernandez from Hymax Holdings LLC, 1226 2nd St SE, $91,000.

Pebblestone Properties LLC from Tuttle Belinda M, 2405 12th St SW, $68,000.

Ramirez Flores Juan Francisco from Yoder Rentals LLC, 1647 Shriver Ave NE, $95,000.

Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner from Hernandez Ana M & Feliciano, 1145 7th St NW, $82,500.

Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner from Hernandez Ana M & Feliciano, 709 Gilmore Ave NW, $82,500.

Top Realty Enterprises LLC from Motz Brian & Keary, 2511 Nicholas PL NW, $64,000.

Westward Estates LLC from Ontrack Properties LLC, 1009 12th St NW, $167,000.

Wilson James Sean from Boone Robert M, 2322 St Elmo Ave NE, $104,900.

Canton Township

Arnold Casey P from Schoonover Jeffry Allan, 5369 Ridge Ave SE, $289,000.

Arnold Casey P from Schoonover Jeffry Allan, parcel 1312803 Ridge Ave SW, $289,000.

Beck Raymond T & Carolyn S from Davis David Kim, 4140 Orchardview Dr SE, $168,750.

Davis David Kim from Huntington National Bank Trustee, 4140 Orchardview Dr SE, $506,250.

Divine Prowess LLC from Dunn Christopher C & Rebecca R, 1312 South Park Ave NW, $229,750.

DSM Property Management LLC from France Michael & Winters Ronald, 1202 Whipple Ave NW, $340,000.

K&M Hosting LLC from Mathie Brandon E, 1323 Broad Ave NW, $65,400.

Mahan Sarah & Hebert Bradley from Morrow Krystal Ann, 3500 Prairie College St SW, $140,000.

Russell Michael J from Garrett Betty E, 5328 Cleveland Ave SW, $170,000.

Stone Monica from Combs Susan R, 3922 21st St SW, $143,820.

Weisbrod Amy G from Turnbow William L and Creighton Janet J, 1655 North Pointe Dr NW, $335,000.

Jackson Township

Barry Michelle from One Degree North LLC, 8000 Windward Trace Cir NW, $217,000.

Braholli Robert v & Megan C from Leighley Mark T, 5800 East BLVD NW, $285,500.

Chevraux James F II Ttee from Bryan Eula Darlene, 2425 Charing Cross Rd NW, $275,000.

Forchione Paul J from Justice Paula M, 6581 Softwind Ave NW, $200,000.

Fulmer Ryan T & Evrim Elif from Fulmer Ryan T & Bozkurt Elif E, 6843 Chillingsworth Cir NW, $16,100.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 6887 Heritage Park Ave NW, $76,000.

Mears Gate Properties LLC from Windamear Properties Inc, 7087 Mears Gate Dr NW, $30,000.

Primault Ronald A from Wilkerson Matthew R & Debra S, 5449 Villarose Ave NW, $302,900.

Reynolds Sarah A from Minney Melany, 4570 Avondale BLVD NW, $112,700.

Ritchie Pamela J & Robert C from Eisenbrei Marissa, 7981 Daytona St NW, $215,000.

Snowbird Investments LLC from BD Freedom LLC, 7786 Freedom Ave NW, $500,000.

Zavvie Power Buyer LLC from Campbell Curt & Megan, 3320 Hadrian Cir NW, $393,000.

Lake Township

Baum John Edward from Medina Real Estate Solutions LLC, 13616 Amodio Ave NW, $250,992.

George Susan M from Eitel Dorothy M, 735 Meadow LN SW Condo 33, $314,000.

Hobson Wendy L Ttee from A List Land Development LLC, parcel 10016062 Monaco St NW, $60,000.

Tennant Daniel & Laura from Mantel Jeremy E & Heather E, 1857 Lake Center St NW, $279,000.

Water Benjamin J & Tracie M from Residential Solutions Inc, 12727 Mogadore Ave NW, $425,000.

Lawrence Township

Buonaspina Jeanne Lynn from Forty Corners Village LLC, 24 Thomas BLVD NW, $34,900.

Kaforey Karla M from Marvel Developments LLC, 11935 Glencoe St NW, $284,900.

Lexington Township

432 Keystone Street Propco LLC from Jec LLC, parcel 2900687 Webb Ave NE, $1,241,900.

Parsons Nicholas & Stacy from Cotterman Leigh Ann, 14232 Union Ave NE, $95,000.

Rigdon Melissa D from Ring Jeffrey D, 12111 Rockhill Ave NE, $5,000.

Louisville

Bailey Derrick & Shelley from Clark Gregory & Vanover-Clark Elaine F, 812 Joel Cir, $225,000.

Couto Jeffrey D from Mcvey Scott E & Margaret E, 1439 E Broad St, $146,000.

Miller Christina from Noble Brian G & Deborah L, 509 Lincoln Ave, $197,000.

Silver Street Properties LLC from Obrien James P & Doris J Trustees, 514 S Silver St, $100,000.

Silver Street Properties LLC from Obrien James P & Doris J Trustees, parcel 3600599 Silver St S, $100,000.

Massillon

Anderson Dana G & Debra K from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 3421 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $318,740.

Benekos Zachary from Miller Lewis A & Kathy S, 429 Valeside Ave NE, $224,500.

Granados Cassandra Ann from NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, 3461 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $286,045.

Incarnato Stephen J from Nap Properties LLC, 517 23rd St NW, $150,000.

Miller Lewis A & Kathy S from Jeffrey A Wiley Ttee for the Mary M Wile, 1729 Oberlin Rd SW, $198,000.

Miller Reuben L from Amish Legacies LLC, 14 Limbach PL SW, $44,111.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Lockhart A R Development Co, 1792 Heron Creek St NW, $59,000.

Sexton Shanaka & Penney Aislinn from Kennedy Kimberly L, 577 Standish Ave NW, $127,000.

Shepherd Patricia A from Dailey Robert W, 709 Bernard Ave SW, $45,200.

Smith Emilee S from Maurer Nicholas R, 2850 Lincoln Way W, $74,000.

Suter Casey J & Maggie E from Berquist Glenn A, 1127 Wellman Ave SE, $110,000.

Suter Casey J & Maggie E from Berquist Glenn A, 1131 Wellman Ave SE, $110,000.

Suter Matthew J & Boy Emily E from Huff Gloria J & Rootring Karen K, 737 17th St NE, $159,900.

Nimishillen Township

Dreher Zachary J & Julia Rose from Knisley Donna M, 5267 Glenoak Dr, $223,000

North Canton

Biacofsky John A & Christina from Robison Donald P & Nannette M, 365 Sheffield St NE, $264,900.

Miller Bethany from Scaglione Elizabeth A Ttee, 1327 Lorrell Ave SW, $230,500.

Moreland Victoria Anne & Rizzo Olivia an from Fletcher Kathleen Nka Kathleen Crooks, 1408 Castlewood Ave SW, $212,000.

Petrosky Sylvia A Successor Trustee from Whitmyer Tony, 1035 Knoll St SE, $217,000.

Starling Mikayla Anne & Wharton Rachele from Jeffries Vincent P, 338 Applegrove St NE, $205,000.

Winkler Daniel J & Faith from Guthier Austin Rae & Carson Joseph, 2034 Kingscote Cir NE, $374,900.

Osnaburg Township

Allman Jessica R from Adolph Jason E & Brown Stacey L, parcel 3701931 Miday Ave NE, $265,000.

Allman Jessica R from Adolph Jason E & Stacey L, 1720 Miday Ave NE, $265,000.

Gardner Orlando T & Donna L from Reed Dana C & Sakotas Ryan N & Jena M, 250 Willow St N, $285,000.

Paris Township

Griffin Zacchery from Jackson Jason T & Shelly M, 4101 Tunnel Hill Ave SE, $195,000.

Miller Titus A & Lisa M from Kandel Todd & Courtney & Miller Titus A, parcel 10017874 Lincoln St SE, $1,500.

Myers Kermit D from Zoccole Family Trust, 4325 Woodale Ave SE Lot 16, $100,000.

Shirley Eric R from Pradelski John & Martha J, 4325 Woodale Ave #6, $82,500.

Perry Township

Cowgill Jonathan E & Albaugh Ashley from Cowgill Frances T, 130 Avis Ave NW, $64,000.

Five Star Family Housing LLC from Cain Howard E & Melinda A, 6350 Highton St SW, $80,000.

Gaul Jeffrey & Teresa from Devitt Drew W, 6236 Richville Dr SW, $136,000.

Hendrick Bruce from Hudson Richard T & Patricia J, 2400 Mary Lou St NW, $282,500.

Hixon James & Carmencita from Wanner Bros LLC, 4850 Oakvale St SW, $210,000.

Hixon James & Carmencita from Wanner Bros LLC, parcel 4304553 Navarre Rd SW, $210,000.

Maier Amber & Haas Jason from Charles Layne Properties LLC, 6272 Parknoll Ave SW, $355,000.

Piciacchia Kristin E from Knebl Victor J, 1220 Ellwood Ave SW, $147,000.

Quint Brett & Holly from Artman Betty J, 3441 Southway St SW, $237,600.

Pike Township

Jones Lawrence W & Jennifer L from Roberts Stella, 1015 Overlook Dr SW, $64,000.

Mauer Casey & Brittany from Pachan Sherry Etal, parcel 4900515 Mount Zion St SE, $3,500.

Maurer Casey & Brittany from Mast Naomi R, parcel 4900489 Mount Zion St SE, $4,000.

Plain Township

2964 Maple Ave LLC from Wise Doris K, 2964 Maple Ave NE, $67,000.

Adkins Mary & Glen from Sulzbach Jerry W & Donna L, 8366 Turquoise Ave NE, $290,000.

Brahler Valerie L from Reichard Susan K, 3511 Kalurah St NE, $145,000.

Campbell Andrew P Ttee from Woodhall Ltd, 3228 55th St NE, $495,000.

Campbell Andrew P Ttee from Woodhall Ltd, 5347 Harmont Ave NE, $495,000.

Dalton Nikolas T from Chevraux James Francis II Aka Chevraux J, 5645 Nella Ave NW, $220,000.

Jones Matthew & Kimberly from Grimsley Joseph M, 3716 Kaiser Ave NE, $235,000.

Kaufman Shawn & Amanda J from Colston Melissa, 7305 Colebrook Cir NW, $339,000.

Long Holly & Viersta Simon W from Pelanda Andrew P, 2710 Prospect St NE, $189,900.

Marvel Developments LLC from Prather Penny J, 1430 Spangler St NE, $110,069.

Matalco USA LLC from Matalco U.s. Inc, 4420 Louisville St NE, $3,016,900.

Mutuyubutatu Hyacinthe & Odaymat Rommy from Oneill Brittany & Wright Andrew, 2633 Diamond St NE, $272,900.

Pasquinelli Stephen Jr from Pasquinelli Jacqueline Trustee, 1108 29th St NE, $138,300.

Phillips Isaac A from Fleming Cassandra R, 4480 Kirby Ave NE, $135,000.

Ward Kelly A from Vees Martha R, 1226 Bellview St NE, $152,500.

Weisbrod Amy G from Turnbow William L and Creighton Janet J, parcel 6000267 Mariner's Island Dr, $335,000.

Wentzel Daniel S & Mckelley Leslie from Lantz Sarah E, 130 35th St NE, $153,000.

Sandy Township

Charnetzky Daniel M & Danette C from Swecker Linda K, 7562 Goodland Ave SE, $85,000.

Mcclelland Diana & Frank Jr from Stratosphere Investments LLC, 243 Maple St, $166,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Keim Michael J from Kline Brandon, 611 Maple St W, $130,000.

Reber Derek P & Sara C from Miller Jordan T & Sheri R, 118 Main St W, $168,500.

Tuscarawas Township

E J W & D A from Swartz Ronald E & Tig A, 11571 Wooster St NW, $600,000.

Prete Edward from Baum Thomas & Sharon, parcel 7201616 Pigeon Run Ave SW, $32,000.

Simmons Pamela J from Clark Althea M & Simmons Pamela J, 1088 Kenyon Rd NW, $5,000.

Washington Township

Gattis Demetria & Deprill Daymion from Michelle Milovich Mckenna, 160 Lacrosse St, $210,000.

