Real estate transfers: Perry Storage property sold for $3 million

Real estate transfers from the Stark County Auditor's Office.

A self-storage property in Perry Township was purchased for $3 million, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

The ownership of 916 Genoa Ave. SW has changed from Perry Storage LLC & Kapusta Acres Ltd. to solely Perry Storage LLC.

The transfers cover Feb. 17 to Feb. 23.

Bethlehem Township

VKS Farms LLC from Yohe Jennifer R & Jeffrey D, parcel 1100113 Riverdale St SW, $132,654.

Watt Michael & Rachelle from Rice Betty S, parcel 1000352 Beth Ave SW, $30,000.

Canal Fulton

Classic Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC from Smail Property Development Ltd, 536 E Lakewood Dr, $56,900.

Kittinger Catherine L & G Mark from Classic Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC, 536 E Lakewood Dr, $537,500.

Jackson Township

Belzer Rhonda from Kentner Kathleen L, 6966 Knight St NW, $257,000.

Bruno Gerard J & Bruno Moore Joanna from Reed Monty R & Barbara J, 5522 West BLVD NW, $634,875.

Civiello Todd G from Ensminger James & Lindsey, 6368 Great Court Cir NW, $490,000.

Gough Robert from Kisha Carole A, 2879 Charing Cross Rd NW, $180,000.

Guodeng Chen from Esber Kyle J & Morris Leah A, 6825 Frank Ave NW, $185,000.

Hugill Jennifer A from BG Custom Homes Inc, 5796 Springlake Rd NW, $749,000.

Jude Timothy A & Kyra D from Paraduxx Holdings LLC, 2704 Blue Ash Ave NW, $355,000.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 7013 Heritage Park Ave NW, $76,000.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 7016 Heritage Park Ave NW, $152,000.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 8920 Camden Rd NW, $152,000.

Lawson Brian James & Kaitlin Marie from Grant Richard J & Rizzia A, 9955 Agate St NW, $334,900.

Logan Maxine from Morrison W Robert Trustee / Morrison Rev, 3735 Woodleigh Ave NW, $436,000.

Mcvaney Amanda Marie from Quartz Jennifer, 8336 Kellydale St NW, $285,000.

Myers Douglas James from Herberger James R &Linda M, 9908 Beryl St NW, $280,000.

Prisaca Valeriu & Ciobanu Zinaida from Arnold Jessica L & Wilson Collin, 4002 Bel Air Ave NW, $335,000.

Rankin Kathryn Aka Kathryn Doll from Swineford Richard E Barbara J, 6536 Softwind Ave NW, $247,500.

Lawrence Township

Miller Ryan A & Brumfield Courtney S from John O Clay Explorations Inc, parcel 10018035 Patterson St NW, $250,000.

Massillon

Aguirre Matthew from Tang Real Estate LLC, 1759 Huron Rd SE, $90,000.

Baum Dennis from NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, 3441 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $284,740.

Brooks Cailin E from Divvy Homes Warehouse A LLC, 713 Milburn Rd NE, $146,000.

Cochran Jared J & Rames Cochran from DNS Restoration LLC, 849 Wellman Ave SE, $180,000.

DWW Rentals LLC from Baker Jackie L, 408 Perry Ave SW, $55,000.

Gessling Craig Steven II from Tallman Darin K, 3233 Lincoln Way W, $106,736.

Herron Rosemary from Reese Sandra, 746 15th St SE, $22,000.

Hilt Amy from Baker Melinda, 715 Webb Ave SW, $90,000.

Johnson Ryan D from Thompson Louis H, 1715 Erie St S, $92,300.

Jones Lemuel & Connie from Jacobsen Erich E, parcel 617795 Forest St SE, $68,000.

Kraftsmark Properties LLC from Vnaco LLC, 140 25th St SE, $12,000.

Lozano Abel Rene III & Pam from Smith Development Corporation, 1505 Championship Cir SE, $599,900.

Miller Mervin E & Leah I from Saffell Tessa L & John D Jr, 841 11th St SE, $35,000.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corp DBA Ryan Homes from Lockhart A R Development Co, 1844 Heron Creek St NW, $59,000.

Ogg Timothy & Becher Kristine from Revision Homebuyers LLC, 708 4th St NE, $61,000.

Radvet LLC from NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, 3508 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $334,325.

Sutherland Denise A from Prince Darla K Trustee, 2330 Eastwood Ave NE, $410,000.

Turner Paul G from Grier Judith A, 227 Dwight Ave SE, $80,000.

Tutto Bene LLC from Towne Plaza Limited, 31 Lincoln Way E, $88,000.

Villella Joseph E & Kerry A from Manley Roger W, 814 15th St SW, $90,000.

Washington Ariana Nicole & Gnagy from Maxheimer Michael M, 629 Griffith Ave SW, $143,000.

Williams Ruth A from Parnacott Valerie A, 1518 Walnut Rd SW, $155,000.

Young Anthony & Rose Bruce A from Fell Kaila N, 932 11th St NE, $167,000.

Young Anthony & Rose Bruce A from Fell Kaila N, parcel 602803 Parkview St NE, $167,000.

Perry Township

Johnson Daniel T from Paris Vincent M, 2454 Swiss Ave SW, $203,000.

Perry Storage LLC from Perry Storage LLC & Kapusta Acres Ltd, 916 Genoa Ave SW, $3,000,000.

Perry Storage LLC from Tarr David T, parcel 10003047 Genoa Ave SW, $100,000.

White Teri L from Deitz Lloyd W, 4709 12th St SW, $85,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Legacy Properties Unlimited LLC from Miller Jake & Gingerich Dannie, 375 2nd St SE, $68,300.

Tuscarawas Township

Green Park Land LLC from Otto Harvey R & Zelma M, 11580 Millersburg Rd SW, $62,000.

Minor Ann & Casondra from Williams Ruth A, 1385 Kenyon Rd NW, $250,000.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Perry Storage property sold for $3 million in Stark County