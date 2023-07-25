Real estate transfers: Richfield home with theater room, wine cellar sells for $1.5 million

These are the top selling homes in Summit County in the most recent report available from the Summit County Fiscal Office. The property linked here in Richfield Township was the top seller for week of May 22, 2023, with a price of $1,500,000.

Here are top selling properties that week. The complete real estate transactions for Summit, Portage, Stark, Medina and Wayne counties can be found below.

3668 Shetland Trl, Richfield Township, $1,500,000

3637 Regency Woods Trl, Richfield Village, $860,000

3404 Willow Ln, Fairlawn, $812,065

2036 Edgeview Dr, Hudson, $700,000

3052 Abrams Dr, Twinsburg, $675,000

7330 Wellington Ct, Boston Heights Village, $670,000

5468 Stow Rd, Hudson, $655,000

7740 Holyoke Ave, Hudson, $600,000

5762 Buck Trl, Green, $650,000

1333 Partridge Ln, Bath Township, $600,000

1768 E Sapphire Dr, Hudson, $555,000

3324 Millwood Ln, Green, $554,900

According to Realtor.com, the Richfield Township home on Shetland Trail, was custom built in 2000 on just over three acres. The 7,920 square foot home has six bedrooms, five full and one half bathrooms and a six-car garage including two car lifts.

The listing says the chef's kitchen includes a SubZero fridge, a Viking range and ovens with six burners plus a griddle and pot filler, two dishwashers, two sinks, a Scotsman ice maker, a wine fridge and a total of three ovens, plus a butler's pantry. It also has vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams and woodwork surrounding the stove top.

From the listing photos, ornate ceiling moldings and details are seen in the living, dining and great rooms as well as wood coffered ceilings in the office/library. Another room worth noting is the primary bathroom that features two large separate vanities, a large shower and soaking tub.

In the basement, there's a bar fit for a restaurant, a 1,000+ bottle temperature-controlled wine cellar and a theater room complete with a red curtain.

Although the home is grand, the grounds are just as noteworthy. From what can be seen in listing photos, the backyard has a stone patio with a large fountain and stone pergola. The listing notes that there are four ponds on the property, two with waterfalls, a piece of a natural pond on the third lot and crushed stone walking trails throughout the property's gardens. With the numerous large windows in the home, the greenery surrounding it is always in view.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Akron

1128 Cordova Ave, Akron Premier Properties to Celedon Irene C, $50,000

717 Longview Ave, Morrison Kenneth E to Zay Real Estate LLC, $18,000

505 Beulah Ave, Donahue Michael J III to Gardi Mohamed, $70,000

1388 Eastwood Ave, Duncan Roy Allen to Burns Heather Angela, $100,000

421 Hampshire Rd, Kanoski Sharon to Campbell Andrew C, $355,000

2121 Stonehenge Cir, Holzapfel Greg A to Goodman Samuel, $238,500

637 Hampton Ridge Dr, Ebersole Matthew B to Meredith Douglas, $185,000

618 Whitney Ave, Brunson Christina L to Rivera Jose Manuel, $28,000

2175 Cooledge Ave, Palumbo Rachel A to Schwaben Charles Edward, $140,000

195 Harcourt Dr, Botzko Jeffrey A to Saxon Richard W, $65,000

556 Auld Farm Cir, Triban Investment LLC to K Hovnanian Aspire at Aluld Farms LLC, $47,000

parcel 6801592 Cole Ave, Stiles Donald E to Holley Dominick, $15,000

918 Kennebec Ave, East Family Properties LLC to Fabre Amy M, $157,000

1684 East Ave, Robinson Reginald K to Clark Calvin, $85,000

1096 Roslyn Ave, Freedom Neo Properties LLC to Kuznicki Daniel, $139,999

2266 Windemere Ave, Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd to River Bend Investments LLC, $67,500

1379 Dietz Ave, Komer Calvin to Toms Michael, $141,650

936 Idaho St, Abs Realty LLC to Cox Jennifer, $5,100

183 Henry St, Ljalk Properties LLC to Middlebury Housing LLC, $45,000

1297 Leonora Ave, Phillips Kevin W to TH Property Owner I LLC, $113,000

873 Reed Ave, Manges Susan L to Dwell Properties LLC, $37,000

488 Strader Rd, Brown Gabriel to Phillips Caitlin A, $235,000

658 Sanford Ave, Brown Mcclung Akron LLC to Xe Properties LLC, $45,000

2168 Triplett Blvd, Lawrence Sherrill A to Kingsboro Paige M, $210,500

1045 Hilbish Ave, Cox Kenneth M Jr to Williams Latanjia, $199,900

921 Woodward Ave, Defago Linda M to Siebarth Adam, $120,000

146 E Glenwood Ave, Zell John T to Fields Antoine, $100,000

1105 Beardsley St, Ward Barbara Trustee to Wachman House LLC, $1

988 Valdes Ave, Wilson Michael to Park Sharon, $150,000

585 E Archwood Ave, Ramoutar Mahadeo to Riley Dylan, $115,000

1581 W Market St, Papas Family Limited Partnership PLL to Stahl Janice M, $215,000

2132 SW 9th St, Vanderkar Dana M to Dice Karen L, $112,000

987 Chester Ave, Guilliams Kristen M to Top Notch Re Development LLC, $22,000

1210 Chester Ave, Gardner David E to Walker Kathleen M, $42,000

1042 Longstone Ave, Tschudy Raymond to Gyaase Emmanuel, $24,000

888 Georgia Ave, Tharn Sam Sai to Settle Jonathan Lee, $124,900

748 Chalker St, Stumped Ltd to Hakizimana Nsenga, $90,000

509 Spicer St, Edwards Harold T to Harris Terrance J, $10

2236 SW 4th St, Zetts Michael to Acemark Holdings LLC, $47,000

1817 Gaylord Dr, Molina Properties LLC to Clara St LLC, $329,500

1372 Curtis St, Harrison Cecelia Diver to Badshah Fouda, $51,000

729 Clyde St, Webb Frederick D Sr to Tamang Nima Dolma, $135,000

parcel 6735738 N Adolph St, Abs Realty LLC to Cox Jennifer, $4,800

870 Saxon Ave, Barrueco Nicole E to K & R Property Holdings LLC, $31,500

291 Selden Ave, Rhines Brandon to Bullock Christian, $176,500

410 & 412 Sullivan Ave, Chesser Bradley to TMG Property Restoration LLC, $117,385

553 Elbon Ave, Forshey Nancy P to Bailey Ricky N, $27,170

996 Chester Ave, Hoppe David M Trustee to Evans Thomas K Jr, $7,000

1044 Yukon Ave, Jenkins Cherie D to Wise Maria, $13,680

876 Elmore Ave, Watson Elizabeth to Gilliams Amanda, $58,740

1164 Thorndale Dr, Hayes Patty to Thompson William A, $42,080

1140 5th Ave, Cohen Eran to Coastal Line Homes LLC, $55,000

704 Lovers Ln, Jones Lorraine to Gebrael Companies LLC, $45,000

724 Chester Ave, Chaffin Miller Angela K to Fuachie Sarita, $105,000

1264 Sawyer Ave, Piccard Carlos A to Annach Devan, $100,000

841 Cranberry Lane, Cohen Michael N Trustee to Stabrova Inna, $161,500

36 W Wilbeth Rd, Testa Vito to Corredor Juan Camilo Lopez, $88,000

44 Gloucester Ct, Uber Albert C Trustee to Champe Richard, $76,000

1118 Yukon Ave, Saw Homes LLC to Lee Alicia, $39,410

1091 Winston St, Brady Troy M to Frizzell Ashley, $128,000

1164 Pondview Ave, Shukrallah Moody M to Yagudaev Victor, $54,000

622 Sumatra Ave, White David to Bemchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, $70,000

871 Cree Ave, Saw Homes LLC to Lee Alicia, $48,920

525 Northwood Dr, Wathen Gloria D to Stump Collin, $200,500

925 Hereford Dr, Bee Matthew B to Alkire Paul T II, $193,000

415 Hillwood Dr, Ezeoba LLC to Aguirre Eduardo Lopez, $80,000

876 Harrison Ave, US Bank Trust Trustee to Vesely Raymond Jr, $115,000

493 Sumner St, Baker Rand L to Weiskittel Daniel, $109,000

657 Easter Ave, Saw Homes LLC to Lee Alicia, $23,920

137 N Arlington St, Roundtown Property Solutions LLC to Stkog LLV, $70,000

572 Auld Farm Cir, K Hovnanian Aspire at Auld Farms LLC to Chadha Haneet S, $269,935

552 Auld Farm Cir, Triban Investment LLC to K Hovnanian Aspire at Auld Farms LLC, $47,000

1148 Winton Ave, 1040 Legacy LLC to Coastal Line Homes LLC, $53,000

552 Mohawk Ave, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company to Rader Bell Donita J, $46,000

1043 Pitkin Ave, Calm Karma for One Services Inc to Clandestine Enterprise Corporation, $9,500

853 Lawton St, Meadows Devin to Gould Ericka Trustee, $46,255

2219 Quayle Dr, Pesko Vincent R to Pesko Tonya J, $59,955

255 N Revere Rd, Christian Cynthia to Fatkins Susan C, $239,000

924 Bisson Ave, Butler Gladys Marie to Pantaleo Michael, $35,000

1032 Andrew St, Humphries Chad R to Black Belt Investors, $35,000

148 Sand Run Rd, Brehob Michael E to Cavanaugh Brian, $360,000

2564 Ogden Ave, Parker Carrie C to Hrnjak Kristina, $97,000

551 Noah Ave, Tashiro Eliyah to KENNEDY3640 LLC, $77,000

72 Berwyck Dr, Odonnell Ronald J to Chan King Y Trustee, $85,000

2130 Newton St, Knight Brittany L to Kapitanec Michael, $135,000

835 Damon St, Vodney Lisa S to Horonetz Jeffrey L, $115,000

500 Auld Farm Cir, K Hovnanian Aspire at Auld Farms LLC to Mendoza Jessie M, $267,030

708 Virginia Ave, Prolific Properties LLC to Greater Metropolitan Title, $55,000

804 Hunt St, Mcalear Marilyn Jean to Sunday Properties Ohio LLC, $90,000

504 Flora Ave, Ledford Jesse to Burbridge Sarah, $110,000

1480 Hite St, Stone Jonathon to Vega Nancy A, $80,000

848 Aberdeen St, K S Yoak Enterprises LLC to Pena Edward Jr, $134,000

746 Bettes Ave, Crites Colin D Trustee to Mallik Kaitlyn, $123,000

180 Beck Ave, Malik Kaitlyn to Enriquez John L, $140,000

1034 Lindsay Ave, Cox Kenneth to Keller Paul H, $20,000

155 Fulmer Ave, Cumberlidge Eric D to Glodinger Randy T, $113,500

1673 Greenlawn Ave, Romero Carlos to Waldruff Jacob, $175,000

Barberton

570 W Hopocan Ave, Salyers Nathan K to Murillo Oscar Ray, $93,005

266 19th St NW, Kmetko David A to Kmetko Kirk D, $33,000

460 & 464 E Ford Ave, Wagner Jeffrey L to Qom Ltd, $183,000

525 Harding Ave, Bartoe Dannie L Jr to Smith Perry, $50,000

125 19th St NW, Ranostay Properties LLC to Archer Andrew R, $124,000

123 Louise Ct, Heaberlin Michael to Kelley Raymond, $86,000

619 E Robinson Ave, Adair Thomas J to Baker Aden L, $120,420

Bath Township

632 Bath Hills Blvd, King Lewis to Mahaffey Leah, $289,000

1148 Rolling Meadows, Sakach Georgi A to Schulte Jason J, $430,000

3323 Spring Valley Rd, Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd to Kovach Martin, $480,000

1333 Partridge Ln, Vesper Properties LLC to Alfidi Mary M, $600,000

parcel 400303 Cleveland Massillon Rd, Couch Cheryl Trustee to Windate Sally S, $30,000

498 Bath Hills Blvd, Mahoney Barbara J to Ryan Stacie L, $81,332

Boston Heights Village

7330 Wellington Ct, Mckinney Connie M to Tucker Benjamin T, $670,000

Clinton Village

7718 S 6th Ave, Lent Cecily to Rash Lewis, $63,000

7670 N 2nd Ave, Harter Wallace R to Debick Gillian, $197,000

Copley Township

1307 Meadow Run, Wise David Randall to Trehan Lori A, $185,500

1040 Oak Tree Rd, Strickland John F to Radcliff Derelk A, $262,500

5256 Fairington Dr, Sancho William B to Bennett Luke, $455,000

4372 Ridge Crest Dr, Spidare Patricia F to Rufener Patrick, $460,000

239 Woodhaven Dr, Witcher Christopher James to Chatterjee Soumitro, $231,000

529 Brentwood Blvd, Banna Mohamed to Banna Adam I, $75,500

477 Kings Court, Jurrius Jean S to Sedlon Michelle D Trustee, $327,718

4235 Castle Ridge, Rohe David Gregory Trustee to Labut Philip M, $365,000

Coventry Township

3661 Ace Dr, Bogner Dean M Trustee to JLD Lake Life LLC, $411,000

543 Long Lake Blvd, Whitow Shawn Anthony II to Lee Alicia, $98,320

Cuyahoga Falls

3025 Hudson Dr, Cline Savannah A to Miller Ella, $200,000

1526 18th St, Rodgers Amy Christine to Conroy Daniel J, $309,000

2203 Providence Blvd, Wang Wei Ling to Pekarcik Thomas, $285,000

707 Kathron Ave, Rowe Jennifer Lynn to Global Real Estate Solutions LLC, $105,000

2352 26th St, Cramer Joshua L to Dingle Elena, $200,000

2611 11th St, Reed Lois A to Mignery William Archer, $198,505

2123 19th St, Redd James L to Leuchtag Arin, $211,252

2469 Whitelaw St, Leiner Donald O to Shaw Kenneth E, $145,100

649 Marguerite Ave, Danish Robert T to Slaymaker Jenna Kay, $119,900

3431 Atterbury St, Jones Diana R to Hillegass Corey, $220,000

2770 Tifft St, Roberts Christine L to Skilton Kathryn, $214,000

602 James Ave, Wicks Matthew S to Deronde Stewart, $105,000

1932 Byrd Ave, Carlton Curtis M to Laing Jason Alan, $214,000

1117 Bean Ln, Akron-Peninsula Holdings LLC to NVR Inc, $59,972

181 Michael Lane, Bruce Scott B Trustee to Runyon Leah, $145,000

70 Pine Ave, NVR Inc to Zorkin Natalia, $335,980

2084 Pinebrook Trl, Seeman Matthew D to Dentler Stacey, $130,000

1115 Bean Ln, Akron-Peninsula Holdings LLC to NVR Inc, $59,972

1119 Bean Ln, Akron-Peninsula Holdings LLC to NVR Inc, $68,926

3317 Brookside Lane, Thompson Rhonda Michelle to Reeves Daniel A, $240,000

520 Meredith Ln, Cosgrove Paul H to Demoss Marjorie A, $99,500

1165 Bean Ln, NVR Inc to Perry Matthew, $320,000

2181 Pinebrook Trl, Spikerboen LLC to Wygle Joshua, $145,000

1111 Bean Ln, Akron-Peninsula Holdings LLC to NVR Inc, $68,926

1113 Bean Ln, Akron-Peninsula Holdings LLC to NVR Inc, $59,972

4650 Wyoga Lake Rd, Breyer Jeffrey to Farone Ricardo Jr, $335,000

5038 Lake Forest Dr, Bennett Lewis E III to Ritzert Joshua L, $410,000

Fairlawn

296 Owosso Ave, Wagner Limited Partnership to Wagner Richard J Trustee, $181,540

3404 Willow Ln, New Leaf Rosemont LLC to Beringer Nancy M, $812,065

131 Shiawassee Ave, Klippel David A Trustee to Emerson Samantha, $261,000

Green

184 W Glenridge Dr, Narotski William Ltrustee to Brooker Kelsey, $232,500

1228 Selena GRV, K Hovnanian Forest Lakes LLC to Rockhold Cristan, $373,176

508 Jarvis Rd, Shultz Family Investments LLC to Shultz Kelli J Trustee, $250,000

2871 Ironwood Dr, Somerville Amber M to Levitt Ronald D Trustee, $494,000

229 E Comet Rd, Eminger Dennis L to Beamer Keith A, $75,000

4586 Everhart Dr, Lott Margaret to Residential Solutions Inc, $230,000

2147 Beechtree Dr, Shultz Kelli Jean Trustee to Swan Blohm Susan Anne, $235,000

3680 Eddishire Rd, Tackett Charles R to Lowry Thomas, $155,650

3979 Highpoint Dr, Pruneski Stephen J to Cochran Sharease L, $385,000

1240 Selena GRV, K Hovnanian Forest Lakes LLC to Brost Johnny Ray, $428,245

1231 Selena GRV, K Hovnanian Forest Lakes LLC to Waggoner Kathleen, $406,160

517 E Comet Rd, Shilts Darla to Robinson Todd, $162,000

3324 Millwood Ln, Bryant Jason Trustee to Zimbardi Anthony D, $554,900

5762 Buck Trl, Dillard Thomas P to Leeman Kyle, $650,000

270 Magua Dr, Belknap Kristine M to Collins Nathaniel, $286,000

2236 Turkeyfoot Lake, Mccortney Melinda E Trustee to Wolosiansky D Jacqueline, $120,000

5051 Sheaters Dr, Smith Beth M to Sarver Michael J, $190,000

4033 April Dr, Rockhold Cristan to Taffe Derek, $318,000

Hudson

2036 Edgeview Dr, Pallay Damon R to Wilmink Kimberly A, $700,000

6598 Stone Rd, Sieck Cynthia L to Drabu Yasir, $300,000

1768 Middleton Rd, Hudsongroup9 LLC to Chapman Naomi, $445,000

5468 Stow Rd, Stertzbach Jessica Elizabeth to See Curtis, $655,000

1768 E Sapphire Dr, Decker Eric to Bastrakov Sergei, $555,000

75 Atterbury Blvd, Chupek Nicki to Haritakis Michael, $93,000

7740 Holyoke Ave, Skilton Bruce E Trustee to Wozny Caitlin, $600,000

79 Atterbury Blvd, Jones David B to R & D Stever Family Trust, $135,000

75 Atterbury Blvd, Bloom Susan Eileen to Flaminio Thomas A, $147,000

1900 Middleton Rd, Spielberger Joshua to Will Tyler A, $401,000

Lakemore Village

3136 Cottage Cove Dr, NVR Inc to Valloric Denis, $295,265

2827 Osage Ave, Mortgage Assets Management LLC to Royer Andrew, $80,000

Macedonia

9600 Airlane Dr, Stokes Ralph to Davis Wendy M, $205,000

288 Huntsford Dr, Sullivan Birgitta to Sullivan James M, $200,000

8313 Shepard Rd, Slane Thomas J to Toaz Bryan Patrick, $374,000

9238 Shepard Rd, Puma Ross A to Adamini John, $177,280

9638 Ledge Acres Dr, Koehler Kathleen F to Moody Domonique, $256,000

Mogadore Village

77 Fenton Ave, Gant Mitchell to Barton Nathaniel Joseph, $130,000

3742 Orchard St, Rivers John D to Farrell Lance Durand, $188,000

New Franklin

parcel 2300837 Johns Rd, Kittinger Victor to Abbott Beth, $40,000

713 Leeman Dr, Livigni Dorothy A to Bean Fred W Jr Trustee, $225,000

5038 Elno Ave, Divvy Home Warehouse III LLC to Massaro Richard A, $307,915

916 Renninger Rd, Stewart Ronald L to 916 Renninger LLC, $96,000

704 Highland Park Dr, Chuha Marilyn to Crawford Cody, $233,000

4226 State Park Dr, Miller Jacqueline A to Carr Timothy D, $36,000

745 W Rextur Dr, Diggs Shani to Mcintyre Trent A, $195,000

Northfield Village

9170 Cranbrook Dr, Ballard Brian Edward to King Benjamin L, $222,000

169 May Ave, A & S Capital LLC to Arsena Hallee Alene, $230,000

229 Lowrie Blvd, Hartman Donna M to Thompson Tanya V, $208,000

Norton

3647 Stradley Cir, Fowler Robert Michael to Smith Timothy Gary, $364,000

4215 Tapper Rd, Ilievski Boris to Loyal Oak Property 1 LLC, $100,000

3892 Higgins Dr, Addison Norton LLC to NVR Inc, $54,168

3700 Strawboard Ave, Addison Norton LLC to NVR Inc, $65,838

4167 Sheridan St, Moore Albert J to Wilmot Harold, $45,000

3905 Higgins Dr, NVR Inc to Usanovic Dzana, $308,455

3217 Creekside Dr, Starcher Gary T to Jukich Robert S, $253,900

2750 Wadsworth Rd, B Home Inc to Mcelroy Ian Jeffrey, $315,000

3738 Kirkham Dr, Addison Norton LLC to NVR Inc, $62,293

3663 Knecht Rd, Nichols Gary D Trustee to Beheydt Brian, $315,000

Richfield Township

3668 Shetland Trl, Caporale Jonathan M Co Trustee to Pulk James, $1,500,000

Richfield Village

3637 Regency Woods Trl, Winnett Jeffrey W to Barnard Joshua, $860,000

Sagamore Hills Township

740 Spafford Oval, Sroub Jackson to Fafrak Victoria L, $242,000

280 Sagamore Rd, Cybulski Terrance M to Boutton David Bruce, $470,000

7246 Kiltie Lane, Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd to Kab Growth LLC, $202,500

1220 Canyon View Rd, Haines Ronald L to Blue Jacob R, $205,000

1125 Canyon View Rd, Thomas Zachery D to Hill Top Homes LLC, $60,000

976 Canyon View Rd, Harwell Denise R to Tatic Bojan, $190,000

1794 Hawthorne Dr, Kraftech Inc to Bondarenko Artem, $132,500

Springfield Township

2035 Krumroy Rd, HB1 Alternative Holdings LLC to Sheets John M, $99,900

242 Karson Dr, Romine Angel N to Lewis Mathew J, $290,500

700 Eastview Dr, Leichliter Gary F to Sanders Roberta, $245,000

2616 Canaan Dr, Scritchfield William to White Selena, $420,000

1435 Slagle Dr, Wieland Richard M to Brown Ty Allen, $170,000

Stow

1854 Lillian Rd, Rich Victor N to Miller Michael R, $89,280

3068 Kent Rd, Sinn Jonathan T Trustee to Mesereau Anne Elizabeth, $75,000

447 Treeside Dr, Schmikla Christian to Mohrmann John, $298,000

4178 Bradley Woods Cir, Gadke Cynthia A to Tan Karl Johann Go, $312,000

5433 S Celeste View Dr, Townsend Frances J to Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, $146,500

4936 Friar Rd, Randles Nancy M to Linn Andrew, $175,000

3985 Hile Rd, Dulal Pranita to Opendoor Property Trust I, $191,500

2618 Lermitage Pl, Brunsdon Terri E to Franchino Joseph, $378,500

parcel 5619579 Pin Oak Dr, Design Construction Services LLC to Stanislaw Stephen, $451,960

4359 Galaxy Dr, Remp Tyler L to Rubenstein Alan, $275,000

2404 Norton Rd, Hook Randall R to Hook Shawn Patrick, $340,000

2391 Port William Dr, Baker Rose A to Dlugolinski Kelly, $195,500

4110 Alicia Trl, Fletcher Michael J Jr to Taylor Jackson Dean, $209,500

Tallmadge

21 Siebanoller Ct, Kimball Tyler D to Gilstorf Robert S K, $175,000

185 N Munroe Rd, Skinner Tonia Trustee to Stika Tavis N, $256,000

86 Benjamin Way, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Collins Brian C, $335,940

Twinsburg

3052 Abrams Dr, Voytek David A Trustee to Gill Udham Singh, $675,000

9278 Liberty Rd, Flynn Keith to Flynn Keith, $57,719

Twinsburg Township

1558 Janea Ct, Broderick Mark to Dulal Pranita, $480,000

2156 E Dorset Ln, Trevino Christian A to Lewis Trevor Blaine, $342,000

1418 Woodpath Ct, Donaldson Jeffrey to Hailer Randall, $350,000

PORTAGE COUNTY

Atwater

4957 Thomas, Bonecutter Jason to Filicky Eric Michael & Nichole Kathleen (J&S), $435,000

1886 St Rt 183, Kasburg Derick R & Michele R Htta Everett to Reiber Richard R & Jacqueline E (J&S), $144,900

2039 St Rt 183, Boyce Dale & Angela M (J&S) to Rodabaugh Robin R, $112,000

Aurora

789 Nancy Dr, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Wheeler Jeffrey & Heather (J&S), $954,515

895 Club Dr W, BLW Properties LLC to Tomko James & Debbie S (Trustees), $120,000

735 Madison Ave, Smith Colin M & Jennifer O (J&S) to Burns Kenni M & Ciara B, $725,000

150 Lakeland Way, West Richard H & Xiaoxia Z (J&S) to Sidhu Amritpal S & Sukhdeep K & Harjit S, $482,000

831 Chandler Ln, Sims Richard J to Ilcin Andrew C (Trustee), $495,000

613 Fairington Ov, Turner Francis A & Dorothy M (J&S) to Zupancic John D & Nicole B (J&S), $225,000

885 Dipper Ln, Hyoseok Choi & Marianela Boge (J&S) to Flitt Jared A, $347,000

193 Brighton Dr, Nelson James W & Patricia A (J&S) to Comber Dean J (Ttee) & Jane A Comber (Ttee), $710,000

parcel 03-033-10-00-017-000 Pioneer Tl, Akins Ward Chandler & Paige Akins Ulevich to Moran Garrett E & Caroline Mcleod (J&S), $430,000

461 Pond Run, Hogan Kathleen D to Halley Lee Ann &Madeline (J&S), $357,500

365 Cambridge, Devault David to Roorda Joao Carneiro & Gabriella Murara Vieira (J&S), $400,000

145 Lakeland Way, Shahzad Sinan & Farah Ali (J&S) to Linganathan Karthikeyan & Renuka Devi Ramalingam, $468,750

492 Pioneer Tl E, Akins Ward Chandler & Paige Akins Ulevich to Moran Garrett E & Caroline Mcleod (J&S), $430,000

Brecksville

4635 Jenna Cr, Newcomer Partners LLC to NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, $81,744

13 Germaine Cr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Rai Kush Man & Anju & Chandra (J&S), $354,670

Deerfield

parcel 08-062-10-00-005-000 Spillway View, Willard Karen L & Karen to Sauerwein Troy J & Lauri J (J&S), $250,000

10549 Spillway View, Willard Karen L & Karen to Sauerwein Troy J & Lauri J (J&S), $250,000

parcel 08-062-10-00-006-000 Spillway View, Willard Karen L & Karen to Sauerwein Troy J & Lauri J (J&S), $250,000

Diamond

parcel 26-423-00-00-008-002 Mcclintocksburg Rd, Stull Daniel J & Bonnie M (J&S) to Cook Clint & Angela Graham (J&S), $55,000

3373 Mcclintocksburg, Clark Janice M (Suc Ttee) to Lockhart Aaron & Theresa (J&S), $180,000

Garrettsville

10628 Freedom, Sweigert Jeffrey & Grace (J&S) to Pollarine Aaron Anthony & Gina Gersey (J&S), $210,000

parcel 19-016-00-00-022-000 Freedom, Sweigert Jeffrey & Grace (J&S) to Pollarine Aaron Anthony & Gina Gersey (J&S), $210,000

Hartville

parcel 08-002-20-00-158-003 Hartzell Rd, to Haines Eric Todd, $0

Kent

344 Silver Meadows BV, Larison Daniel C & Pamela S (J&S) to Biscella Travis Andrew, $220,000

1108 Water S, Sorriento Frank to Green Acres Properties LLC, $280,000

814 Hudson, Ama Ohio Home LLC & Wtejr Investments LLC to Iseman Robert Richard, $162,000

1501 Franklin, Parkhill Suzanne to Stiller Michael R & Laurel K (J&S), $110,800

333 Eckwood, Laney Jason & Shauna (J&S) to Hutcherson Jacob J Corenna Maynard (J&S), $257,000

99 Wanda Ct, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Coleman Daniel & Alainee (J&S), $402,635

6526 Schoolview, Sasson Peter G & Christine L (J&S) to Savage Tangi J, $50,000

4632 Jenna Cr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Mustard Robert & Mary (J&S), $319,645

3518 Jameson, Swaffer Lynetta to Mahon Michael A, $165,000

1442 Brimfield, Reitz Ronald E & Cheryle L (J&S) to Neff Thomas & Nicole (J&S), $269,000

4187 Lancaster Ln, Pallotta Joseph E & Donna (J&S) to Mendiola Fred M, $255,000

Mantua

3058 St Rt 303, Maglionico Michael & Ginny M (J&S) to Deskins Patsy, $151,200

Mogadore

parcel 28-066-00-00-023-000 Waterloo, Martin Eileen K to Waterloo Storage LLC, $220,000

parcel 36-036-00-00-023-000 Sunnybrook, Godfrey Larry J & Deborah W (J&S) to Kisamore Mitchell T & Emily J Simmons (J&S), $250,000

2348 Sunnybrook, Godfrey Larry J & Deborah W (J&S) to Kisamore Mitchell T & Emily J Simmons (J&S), $250,000

3917 Waterloo, Martin Eileen K to Waterloo Storage LLC, $220,000

Ravenna

607 Walnut, Dickey Sean S to Eider & Associates LLC, $45,000

539 Freedom, Workman Gary M to Ham Sirilak, $195,000

221 Harris, Tinch Joshua Clinton to Dow Ashley, $99,700

561 Diamond St, Marquez Ely Lizbeth to Smith Timothy G II, $225,000

parcel 31-366-24-00-168-000 Walnut, Dickey Sean S to Eider & Associates LLC, $45,000

parcel 31-366-24-00-169-000 Harris, Dickey Sean S to Eider & Associates LLC, $45,000

parcel 29-344-20-00-061-000 Genevieve, Hogan Gary & Karen to Hogan Gary & Karen (J&S), $0

4787 Hattrick Rd, Burrows Michael D & Diane L (J&S) to Lucas Steven M & Julia R (J&S), $405,000

5625 St Rt 5, Maukonen Michael A to Brittingham David G W & Sarah O (J&S), $300,000

6455 Genevieve, Hogan Gary C & Karen E to Hogan Gary C & Karen E (J&S), $0

4761 Briar Hill Dr, Frey Brandyn L & Alyssa (J&S) to Ray Ravel, $293,500

parcel 29-344-20-00-063-000 Genevieve, Hogan Gary C & Karen E to Hogan Gary C & Karen E (J&S), $0

Streetsboro

1622 Hannum Dr, Bowen Narda to Gilmore Douglas Jr & Tia C Aka Tia (J&S), $425,000

1912 Woods Dr, Shafer Jeffery D (Succ Trustee) to Liebert Kathleen M (Trustee), $335,000

1913 Frost, Calton Ronnie E & Mary C (J&S) to Sweigert Jeffrey, $355,000

2763 Invernest, Brode-Harner Ann M & Matthew David Brode to Sommers Emma G, $192,500

parcel 33-110-12-00-161-000 Invernest, Brode Matthew D & Ann M Harner (J&S) to Sommers Emma G, $192,500

Tallmadge

2946 Mogadore, Harley Michael & Jamie (J&S) to Mcafee Colton D & Charlotte M Pease (J&S), $301,000

parcel 33-062-00-00-009-003 Lake Rockwell Rd, Minor Beth to Biats David & Laura (J&S), $245,000

parcel 33-062-00-00-009-004 Lake Rockwell Rd, Minor Beth to Biats David & Laura (J&S), $245,000

STARK COUNTY

Alliance

Allen Saprina Ttee from Liberty & South Rentals Inc, 701 S Linden Ave, $35,000.

Bevins Brandon L from Mckay Aaron B, 655 Wright Ave, $99,000.

Gould Matthew J & Lisa A from Marsili Eric, 2060 Watson Ave, $129,000.

King James Cole from Ocean Realty LLC, 729 E Summit St, $13,500.

Kraft Christopher A & Elise B from Schneider David F, 1036 Northview Ave, $415,000.

Ledsome Terry from Marshall John, 125 S Lincoln Ave, $60,000.

Nickson Edward from Court Joseph & Newman Monique, parcel 105550 Columbia St E, $6,600.

Rice Karen L from Duke Michael P, 1055 S Rockhill Ave, $125,500.

Shunk Estates LLC from Lalli Janet Lee, 663 W Harrison St, $30,000.

Wiland Patty Kay from Harlan Katelyn M, 674 Wright Ave, $140,000.

Bethlehem Township

Neidenthal Matthew D from Schie Jo-Anne, 721 Market St NE, $121,000.

Nicholas Jerry D II & Sherry A from Fowler Richard L & Linda A, 5900 Riverdale Rd, $282,500.

Nicholas Jerry D II & Sherry A from Fowler Richard L & Linda A, parcel 1102407 Riverdale St SW, $282,500.

Pickenpaugh Michael & Konic Kristy from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1100852 Nairobi St, $3,800.

Canal Fulton

Ligorio & Joan Calaycay Trust from Cot Pizza Re LLC, parcel 9503055 Locust St SW, $666,600.

Muren Dorothy & Loper Seth from Schalmo Properties Inc, 721 Greenwood Dr, $195,000.

Canton

Aleman Remberto U from Meffie Michael A & Diana G, 1356 19th St NW, $51,000.

Altier David William from Zerby David L & Diane M, 623 48th St NW, $325,000.

Big D Real Estate LLC from Fifth Third Bank, 2406 Lake Road Blvd NW, $43,500.

Canton Real Estate LLC from Shannon James A, 1631 Harrison Ave SW, $45,000.

Erwinator LLC from Blackshear Wilsheard II & Judy A, parcel 241273 8th St SE, $4,000.

Fabynick Investments LLC from Tenant Home Rental LLC, 1233 Oxford Ave NW, $25,000.

Ferrera Delcid Darlin G & Bonilla Rodas from Grooms Louis, 713 Clarendon Ave NW, $22,000.

Fish Andrew from Shori Angela C, 716 27th St NE, $178,000.

Gasper Keira L from Jones Dawn A, 3715 Edgefield Ave NW, $80,000.

Herman Jordan from Becher Kristine, 720 Shorb Ave NW, $87,900.

Hillery Taisha L from Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio, 2522 Winfield Way NE, $85,000.

Hinkle Properties LLC from SMB Investments LLC, 1131 Prospect Ave SW, $40,000.

Kanam John from Barkheimer Realty Ltd, 1381 Henry Ave SW, $28,500.

Laury Destiny Shontrell from Northeast Canton Properties LLC, 1726 Edwards Ave NE, $5,000.

Malmgren Rheaanne from Weeldreyer Matthew D & Thomas Sarah L, 337 19th St NW, $245,000.

Mercer Laura B from Martin Alonzo, 3820 35th St NE, $140,000.

Milach LLC from Tsarwhas George G & Helen Trustees / Tsa, 5302 Market Ave N, $250,000.

Moore Adam from Pyles Melissa, 1407 7th St NW, $4,000.

Myers Crystal Lynn & Joseph from Mccort Tammy Jo, 3626 13th St SW, $108,000.

Neo Home Buyers Inc from Hummel David N Jr, 1379 Maryland Ave SW, $45,000.

Ohm Hailey Anne-Marie from Emick Patrick N, 3025 Belmont PL SW, $100,000.

Picinich David from JP Morgan Chase Bank Nat'l Association, 1341 16th St NW, $57,500.

Presley Connor Franklin from Gaines James S & Amanda M, 2804 12th St SW, $160,000.

Quinn John & Natalie from Delis-Parker Vasiliki C, 220 22nd St NW, $275,888.

Rangel Katrina M from Leslie Properties LLP, 2012 3rd St NE, $65,000.

Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner from Confident Investment Group LLC, 1238 Logan Ave NW, $550,000.

Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner from Confident Investment Group LLC, 1315 Logan Ave NW, $550,000.

Robinson Paulette from Gillespie Pierre Lavou, 2951 Kirby Ave NE, $52,300.

Summit Valley LLC from Mbobi Caroline, 718 Garfield Ave SW, $28,000.

Sunday Properties Ohio LLC from Lasorella Anthony P & Karen J, 1229 Garfield Ave SW, $79,900.

Taylor Megan D from Klausner Denise K Aka Klausner, 351 Aultman Ave NW, $175,000.

Thomas Sarah & Weeldreyer Matthew from DNW Properties IV LLC, 1906 Henton Cir NE, $225,000.

WJ Meyer Properties LLC from R M D C Corporation, 407 Waynesburg Dr SE, $185,000.

WJ Meyer Properties LLC from R M D C Corporation, parcel 240401 Waynesburg Rd SE, $185,000.

Yoder Phil from Ladow Brian S, 610 Ingram Ave SW, $24,900.

Canton Township

Dy BNB LLC from Turner Title Service LLC, 2520 Helen PL NW, $140,000.

Dy BNB LLC from Turner Title Service LLC, parcel 1401263 Clarendon Ave NW, $140,000.

Gonzales Kaden G from Wells Fargo Bank Na Trustee, 131 50th St SE, $56,175.

Johns Amanda from Parks & Mcdew's Properties LLC, 335 49th St SW, $225,000.

Kmatz Lee from Stark Property Solutions LLC, 3226 Cleveland Ave SE, $163,000.

Neff Erin J Trustee from Steffen Roy Earle & Hisae, 3904 Baum St SE, $430,000.

Jackson Township

Andreozzi Samantha & Michael from Gaiser Brian E & Becirovic Erna, 5919 Snowshoe Cir NW, $283,500.

Carbonell Jorge & Lauren from Larsen Amber, 7131 Emerson Cir NW, $1,200,000.

Duncan Donald from Kristynik Joanne, 1320 Stuart St NW, $150,000.

Friga Dvontay & Whited Cassandra from Colby William D & Chapanar Colby Suzanne, 8860 Colton St NW, $310,000.

Goff Christopher L & Melissa from West Douglas B, 5901 Westlake Blvd NW, $122,500.

Jokovich Kimberly from Nakum Joelene A, 5954 Thistlehill Cir NW, $257,000.

Jubara Dewane & Lori from Manda Kenneth B, parcel 1610437 Lansdale Ave NW, $65,000.

Kim Yeongman & Oh Hana from Lucky Street 13 LLC, 7725 Rolling Green Ave NW, $517,000.

Lan Pixiang from Evans Casey J Trustee of the Casey J Eva, 9786 Hocking St NW, $285,500.

Lorenzo Bruce R & Polly S from Thomas Daniel D, 6770 Skylane St NW, $187,000.

Sebolt Rebecca Lynn from Reed Nathan, 7617 Cambridge Ave NW, $220,000.

Sol Partners LLC from Sol Partners LLC, 6677 Frank Ave NW, $105,000.

White Samuel J & Karen E from Bogue Russell G Jr Succ Ttee, 5816 Great Court Cir NW, $405,000.

Wiseman Scott D Tte of the Scott D from Maughan Cody & Helene, 6095 Wales Ave NW, $293,000.

Yeaton Jayme L & Sobevski Nikolche D from Scotsbury Builders Group LLC, 8793 Stoneshire St NW, $112,000.

Lake Township

Callahan Brooke A & Eric from Shively Alexander P & Heather, 9232 Wellspring Ave NW, $297,400.

Graber Kevin Ladd from Graber Glenn Thomas & Francis, 13601 Duquette Ave NE, $86,800.

Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio from Welsh Michael P & Kendra S, 3979 Northdale St NW, $27,900.

I & K Property Holdings LLC from Am Enterprises of Canton LLC, 11350 Cleveland Ave NW, $450,000.

Kruger Adam R & Kayla from Dockery Daniel & Mccarthy Jacalyn P, 11150 Sagebrush Ave NE, $295,000.

Lane Timeka & Allan from Henry Rick J & Jamie L & Henry Jamie L &, 12598 Estate Ave NW, $395,000.

NVR Inc. A Virginia Corporation DBA from A List Land Development LLC, 2262 Monaco St NW, $78,000.

Sea Bees LLC from Lilyblooms Aquatic Gardens LLC, 2447 State St NE, $400,000.

Sea Bees LLC from Sea Bees LLC, 2447 State St NE, $50,000.

Streb Jude B & Devina from Harding Aaron B & Stephanie L, 2788 Barclay Cir NW, $644,500.

Stryker Aaron L & Mary Jane from Equity Trust Co Custodian FBO, 2756 Rita St NE, $285,000.

Lawrence Township

Curley Patrick E from Rock Jason E, parcel 2411406 Lawmont St NW, $5,900.

Gibbs Joshua T & Givens Heather E from Graham Dorothy M, 8701 Erie Ave N, $315,000.

Gibler Adam Richard from Forty Corners Village LLC, 141 Thomas Blvd NW, $29,500.

Grisez Benjamin & Juliana from Crystal Lake Holding Ltd, parcel 10017178 Crystal Lake Ave NW, $570,563.

Haight Kristina R from Miletich Ronald J Jr & Ami M, 12316 Skyline St NW, $270,000.

Jones Christine L from Hunter Leah M, 12376 Chestnut St NW, $230,000.

Ledbetter Shaley N & Brian J from Barron Gretta L, 4315 Penbrook St, $80,000.

Lexington Township

Brown Matthew W & Stephanie L from Kohl Timothy F & Lucinda, 12061 Edison St NE, $359,900.

Hmeidan Muntaha M from Govern John R & Jeanine K, 14755 Gaskill Dr NE, $69,850.

Modern Reno Group LLC from Waikem Kim, 14845 Union Ave, $81,520.

Ream Aaron Michael from MTJN Holdings Ltd, parcel 10017147M Mccallum Ave NE, $100,000.

Ream Aaron Michael from Ream Aaron Michael, 9580 Mccallum Ave NE, $100,000.

Marlboro Township

Yoder Marvin D & Deborah L from Brown Matthew W, 12775 Wentz Ave NE, $228,000.

Massillon

Adams Dakota & Domenick Dylan from Weber Alec M & Kylar, 1211 Borden Ave SW, $135,000.

Brahler Luke T & Turley Amiah B from Young Jason L & Kristi A, 179 Page St NW, $125,000.

Brienza Gino D & Filomena from Ferrell Charles W, 911 Mill Ridge Path, $294,800.

Central State Properties Ltd from Mcnutt David W Sr, 717 15th St SW, $63,000.

DL Property Enterprises LLC from Graber Eric and Holly, 301 State Ave NE, $30,000.

Gemma Christopher from Atwood Sandra M, 437 10th St NE, $112,000.

Jumpin Jax Properties Ltd from Elavsky Nancy J, 529 Webb Ave SW, $72,000.

KS Yoak Enterprises LLC from M & C Real Estate Group LLC, 322 3rd St NE, $50,000.

Lamielle Russell from Mcclaskey Donald R, 751 30th St NW, $112,500.

Peterman Matt & Michelle from Culler Rita J, 416 8th St SW, $55,000.

Reeves Cody from Tuuk Eric W, 529 Neale Ave SW, $119,000.

Streator Rosa from Wasik Karen M, 1766 Huron Rd SE, $41,000.

Weber Alec M & Kylar from Laase Richard B & Schlegel Ann M, 1025 Rotch Ave NE, $140,000.

Wells Fargo Bank, Na from Pullin Andrew T, 1745 Coventry Rd NE, $207,004.

Wiles Marc & Wiles Allison May from K Hovnanian at Country View Estates LLC, 2472 Carlene Ave SW, $365,575.

Nimishillen Township

DRL Rental Property LLC from Adkins Scott Trustee, 3790 Beck Ave, $225,000.

Dupuy Sarah Kimberly from Lawver Homes Inc, 5370 Broadview St NE, $241,500.

Harter Kiera & Bryant Kevin from Ross James F, 3925 Beck Ave, $135,000.

Harter Kiera & Bryant Kevin from Ross James F, parcel 3303703 Beck Ave NE, $135,000.

Korce Jennifer L & Jonathan D from Sorrell Jeremy & Megan M, 5144 Glenoak Dr NE, $235,000.

Shaw Jessica A from Ritchey Bradley A & Shaw Jessica A, 7721 Lakefield St, $79,100.

Wengerd Eric M & Keara N from Stubblefield Loree & Bolsey Breanna, 6319 Columbus Rd, $164,000.

North Canton

Baughman Larry Andrew from Phillips Mary, 309 Harmon St SW, $140,000.

Finnell Scott C & Amy L from Mangino Daniel S, 231 Orchard Hill Dr SW, $235,000.

Grimes Todd from Shaffner Properties LLC, 503 Pierce Ave NW, $210,000.

K&R Properties LLC from Go-Co Properties LLC, 114 Rose Lane St SW, $552,000.

K&R Properties LLC from Go-Co Properties LLC, 122 Rose Lane St SW, $552,000.

Taki Real Estate LLC from Owens Larry R Trustee, 123 S Main St, $750,000.

Williams Nancy from Bozsik Jeffrey Trustee, 1108 Shalimar Cir NW, $270,000.

Osnaburg Township

Changet Paul & Jennifer L from Hunt Steven J & Donna M, parcel 3800041 Waynesburg Dr SE, $435,000.

Paris Township

Carter Troy & Nicole R from Friesen Kent, 14520 Crowl St SE, $240,000.

Gaines Amanda M & James from Viola David P & Catherine M, 207 Lincoln Way W, $215,000.

Soto Anthony & Stephanie from Fahl Daniel Charles & Abigail Elizabeth, 924 Ike St, $161,000.

Soto Anthony & Stephanie from Fahl Daniel Charles & Abigail Elizabeth, parcel 4200708 Shallow Run St NE, $161,000.

Perry Township

Belknap Tammy & Williams Tim from NND Properties LLC, parcel 4309064 Cayuga Ave NW, $25,000.

Iraheta Merlyn & Moncada Joshtin from Karagiannides George, 4726 15th St NW, $170,000.

Massaro Chrissy from Red Fox Properties LLC, 6500 Highton St SW, $210,000.

Mcdougall Robert A & Elizabeth E from Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, 401 Ingall Ave NW, $165,000.

Nguyen Thuy Tien from Thomas Richard A & Marla K, 1447 Ellwood Ave SW, $201,029.

Regier Marita C from Potts Jennifer L, 3033 Marta St SW, $161,000.

Shaffer Curtis D & Massie Sherrill E from Dowell Jerry R & Jennifer, parcel 4313630 Perry Dr SW, $60,000.

Toles Lawrence Sr from Manly Alicia L & Craig, 2801 List St NW, $260,000.

Warnack Christine E & Carl H Jr from Phelps Jeffrey William, 4957 Trafalgar St SW, $165,000.

Pike Township

Hinerman William L from Cordia William Jr & Deborah, 9455 Chestnut Ave SE, $141,000.

Mason Chad A from Kuberacki Derrick J, 2403 Kingsbury Dr SW, $4,000.

White Casey from White Melinda K & Kennedy Daniel C, 6911 Maplehurst Ave SE, $400,000.

Plain Township

Ayers Steven Wayne from Shreffler Aaron F & Molly M, 6810 Orchard Trail Rd NE, $286,900.

Bennett Andrew & Tararay J from Macksyn Gerald & Joann, 6717 Amsel Ave NE, $270,000.

Carroll David Allen from Pleasant View Village LLC, 3546 Azalea Ave NE, $14,900.

Corke Robert from Spitale Mauro A, 3798 Oakridge Dr NE, $195,900.

Diekmann Stephanie from Ball Ellie, 1221 Spangler St NE, $167,750.

Geitgey Randall S from Capuano Louise, 2300 Columbus Rd NE, $120,000.

Geitgey Randall S from Capuano Louise, 2306 Columbus Rd NE, $120,000.

Halter Thomas A & Gretchen M from House Dale R, 6924 Glenmere Ave NE, $250,000.

Hazlett Leonard D & Aubri L from Thornborough Patricia A, 2543 Northam Cir NW, $318,000.

Kurczewski Rasika & Timothy James from Gray Timothy A, 2382 Mount Pleasant St NE, $250,000.

Mccoy Brandy Marie & Clinton John from Carozzi Frank & Annete D Co Ttee, 7692 Angel Dr NW, $360,000.

NVR Inc. A Virginia Corporation DBA from Mckinley Edgewood Development Company LLC, 6932 Harrington Court Ave NE, $72,000.

Pastore Alexander Scott from Martelet Robert R &Melinda L, 2455 Onahom Cir NE, $131,500.

Premier Homes Inc from Walter Bruce, 1724 31st St NE, $80,000.

Putney Zachary A & Alyssa M from Bush Mikayla, 1826 Secretariat St NE, $299,900.

Roholt Real Estate LLC from Huth Kevin M & Lori A, 3815 Root Ave NE, $48,000.

Sunday Properties Ohio LLC from Evanoff Ralph W & Cindy S, 3000 Fairmount St NE, $86,000.

Velasquez Alexander Tellez & Paloma from Brown Shelly, 3610 Market Ave N, $185,000.

Sandy Township

Boggs Carl Henry from Mcdade Stacey L, 7494 Broadford St SE, $26,700.

Changet Paul & Jennifer L from Hunt Steven J & Donna M, 5329 Waynesburg Dr SE, $435,000.

Higgs Jacob & Kyla from Michel Samantha Ann & Jesse, 6635 Waynesburg Dr SE, $208,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Elliott Family Properties LLC from Savage Ryan M, 321 6th Ave NW, $10,000.

Mcburney Brent & Angie from Jenkins David D & Amy, parcel 6704216 Poorman St, $26,000.

Yoder Jonathan J from Johns Amanda M, 703 Redwood St SW, $180,000.

Tuscarawas Township

Maughan Cody E & Helene M from Rossetti Christine, 4996 Pigeon Run Ave SW, $412,000.

Tonn Jason L & Henninge Kaitlynn E from Gibbs Joshua T, 1707 Beaumont Ave NW, $170,500.

MEDINA COUNTY

Wadsworth

160 Hatch Rd, Hookway Kimberly L to Lawrence David C & Irene Co-Trustees, $435,000

520 Trease Rd, True Cypress Properties LLC to Black Sarah, $210,000

136 Water St, Reith Frederick A to Morgan Nevin S & Katherine M, $1,730,000

197 East St, Petricola Nicole & Sarah Worden to Sanchez Jordan R & Deanna Strong, $169,900

432 Oak St, Arnold Sheila I to Machado Sherri Kareen, $202,000

8079 Wadsworth Rd, Reith Frederick to Morgan Nevin S & Katherine M, $1,730,000

299 Parkview St, Lawrence David C & Irene L Trustee to Chalifoux Elizabeth A & Jessica L Gerding & Christopher L Co-Trustees, $255,000

203 Park Place Dr, Lowe Rosemary to Ferguson David A & Michele M, $213,000

796 Robin Dr, Moser Justin N to Foster Madison H & Kyle, $253,000

141 S Avon Ave, Reith Frederick A to Morgan Nevin S & Katherine M, $1,730,000

parcel 040-20C-10-043 W Walnut St, Reith Frederick A to Morgan Nevin S & Katherine M, $1,730,000

828 Highland Ave, Triantafyllou-Rahimzadeh Helen Trustee to Triamel Holdings LLC, $144,255

147 W Walnut St, Reith Frederick A to Morgan Nevin S & Katherine M, $1,730,000

359 Elm St, Reith Frederick A to Morgan Nevin S & Katherine M, $1,730,000

432 Main St, Reith Frederick A to Morgan Nevin S & Katherine M, $1,730,000

170 College St, Reith Frederick A to Morgan Nevin S & Katherine M, $1,730,000

139 Beck St, Reith Frederick A to Morgan Nevin S & Katherine M, $1,730,000

506 Sparrow Way, Hahn Homes LLC to Corley Lisa & Todd, $350,000

Brunswick

3382 Valley Forge Dr, Deforest Colton to Krueger Bryan, $230,000

1306 Kent Dr, Carpenter Roger A & Kelly A to Corrigan Casey J & Brittney, $225,000

4456 Edgeview Trl, Triban Investment LLC to Drees Company the, $153,000

3556 Jerrold Blvd, Miller Real Estate II Ltd to Galati Anthony, $237,500

3370 James Blvd, Reese Jane E to Tomcho Kristen & John, $425,000

130 Pearl Rd, Donna Pal's Pet Care Company to 13593 Pearl Road LLC, $700,000

parcel 003-18D-03-058 3634-3714 Center Rd, Brunswick Shopping Center LLC to Realty Income Properties 28 LLC, $16,250,000

216 Sunflower Dr, Bartell Nancy & Lisa Naperola to Stanford Christopher R & Jessica Ann, $267,000

3447 Amesbury Ln, Stoddard Jeffrey & Patricia Begeny-Stoddard to Jakubik William & Dawn M, $309,000

4017 Buckingham Dr, Brock Patrick R to Langshaw Michael & Catherine, $269,900

1426 Andrea Dr, Vargo Debra Trustee to Bellomo Ilona, $170,000

5301 Redford Dr, Diprima Judith S Trustee of the Judith Sophia Diprima Trust to Day James A & Rebecca L, $430,000

Chippewa Lake

280 Park Lake Dr, Sorgi Benita G to Kawproperties LLC, $135,500

Doylestown

358 Wall Rd, Cope Alyson & Rick A to White Clifford W & Melissa S, $269,000

Hinckley

2160 Hinckley Hills Rd, Olson Dean to D'mello Gilroy & Cheryl, $200,000

Litchfield

8011 Spieth Rd, Labus Janet G Trustee of the Janet G Labus Revocable Trust to Lloyd Nicole M & Steven C, $310,000

Lodi

310 Church St, Kendall Richard E & Erin D Laboda to Amoda Real Estate Inc, $80,000

404 Bank St, Waller Carl to Meadows Jeremy David & Sarah Meadows Riffle, $66,000

503 Hinterland Ct, NVR Inc to Patterson Katina D & William R Jr, $259,980

110 N Academy St, Reith Frederick R to Morgan Nevin S & Katherine M, $1,730,000

513 Hinterland Ct, Whisper Creek Development LLC to NVR Inc, $44,290

Medina

7506 Neff Rd, Voss Allen & Kate Takacs to Miller Michael & Heather, $330,000

981 Branch Rd, Cutcher Ramona E to Devericks Timothy D & Sharon Renae, $196,101

5680 Lance Rd, Korud Mary A to Vandenberg Mark S, $235,000

5791 Lea Ln, NVR Inc to Shultz Kristin & Justin, $427,650

650 Sturbridge Dr Unit 11, Schell Jodi L to Mcalear Marilyn J, $168,000

3045 Stony Hill Rd, Gifford Roberta D to Petek Richard C & Lisa L, $375,000

438 E North St, Kolcun Sean M to Laguardia Samuel L, $153,000

7345 Coon Club Rd, Smith Michael L to Gurr Michael S Jr, $295,000

660 Shaker Dr, Soria Jesse A & Faith K to Smallman William H, Trustee of the Smallman Family, $310,800

410 Lafayette St Unit 21, Lang Shirley J to Erb Rachel, $122,000

3320 Woodling Way, Obloy Gary F to Moore Alyssa A Trustee, $520,000

3868 Dartford Ln, Kline Donna L & Janeen R Purcell to Katronick Pamela Jane & Steven Lee Voorhees, $185,000

2033 Woodshire Ln, Lacour Linda E & Blair A Co-Trustee to Leisinger Nicholas J & Melissa S, $1,500,000

4862 Timber Creek Dr, Mannarino Stephen Patrick & Jean Ann to Ward Robert Gene III & Katelyn Marie, $550,000

5345 Ivandale Dr, Estremera Kristi L to Soria Jesse A & Faith K, $345,000

595 Canterbury Ln C-11, Fritz Amanda R to Krzysztof Klejna, $115,000

4775 Sarah Ln, Flesse Charles K & Kathryn A to Schweninger Michael, $365,000

2513 Kellsway Ct, Nagirnyak Sergei & Tatyana to Ingraham Jack W & Dana M, $132,500

Seville

209 Captain Trl, Seville 2018 LLC to NVR Inc, $55,000

12 Prospect St, Meier Gregg A & Pamela A Morgan to Radecki Thomas, $220,000

534 Bates Ave, NVR Inc to Bonnett Jennifer M, $280,980

9162 Friendsville Rd, Plute Jeanne E to Doyle Timothy L Jr, $170,000

Valley City

1988 Columbia Rd, Transitional Living Centers Inc to Denise T Pozderac Trust the, $425,000

6479 Neff Rd, Whitesel Beverly A to Skordeles John & Kathy A Doughterty Co-Trustees, $220,000

5580 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Hopps Ilene M Trustee to Weber Jeffrey A & Tracy K Hopps, $250,000

parcel 025-01C-22-004 W Law Rd (R), Valley Investments 2 Ltd to Sandy Vicky E, $22,000

6641 Merlin Dr, Drees Company the to Brehm George Scott & Lynn M Kernya, $584,064

Westfield

9870 Wooster Pike, Stutzman Daniel to Robison David J Sr, $364,000

Westfield Center

6575 Smucker Dr, Macfarland Douglas Ayers & Jamie Stavarz Lormeau to Howland Donna Lynn, $374,900

parcel 044-22A-04-058 Smucker Dr, Macfarland Douglas Ayers & Jamie Stavarz Lormeau to Howlard Donna Lynn, $374,900

WAYNE COUNTY

Apple Creek

9582 9590 Ely Rd, Keim Reuben I Successor Trustee to Keim Robert Dean, $331,110

9426 Ely Rd, Weaver Ivan J & Kathy D S/T to Hershberger Reuben J & Esther M S/T, $318,000

Burbank

747 E Britton Rd, Nationstar Mortgage LLC DBA MR Cooper to Sidwell Kory, $235,000

Creston

100 W Erie St, Lengacher Vickie L to Lengacher Nathaniel M, $40,000

Doylestown

460 Thorn Way, Hunters Glen Subdivision LLC to Pickett Shane A & Kalli Butler S/T, $359,900

320 Fairview Ave, Warner Lorelei V Trustee to Manning Theodore A & Delores A, $348,000

parcel 17-01286.001 Silver Creek Dr, Garrett Richard Dale & Barbara Ann S/T to Roberts Travis A & Marina M S/T, $72,000

Fredericksburg

2100 Harrison Rd, Miller Marlin M & Nancy K S/T to Miller Steven D & Miriam E Miller S/T, $530,000

parcel 29-00195.014 Harrison Rd, Miller Marlin M & Nancy Kay S/T to Miller Steven D & Miriam E Miller S/T, $530,000

parcel 46-00175.000 Water St, Shetler Aaron & Irene S/T to Erb Firman M, $170,000

176 Water St, Shetler Aaron & Irene S/T to Erb Firman M, $170,000

parcel 46-00176.000 Water St Rear, Shetler Aaron & Irene S/T to Erb Firman M, $170,000

Orrville

parcel 59-01401.000 Meadow Ln, Nelson Helen O to Crystal Jean Properties LLC, $128,500

202 E Paradise St, Wilson Rhonda E & Michael T Prater to MD Custom Builders Ltd, $74,000

2010 Meadow Ln, Nelson Helen O to Crystal Jean Properties LLC, $128,500

132 Joseph Blvd, Baldwin Kevin W & Stephanie L to Schafer Aaron C & Yesenia M, $280,000

1100 N Carr Rd, Jacobs Regina K to Mcdaniel Caden William, $212,100

parcel 58-00202.000 E Paradise St, Wilson Rhonda E & Michael T Prater to MD Custom Builders Ltd, $74,000

Rittman

17 17 1/2 Grant St, Reith Frederick A to Morgan Nevin S & Katherine M Morgan S/T, $800,000

72 S Main St, Reith Frederick A Aka Fred Reith to Morgan Nevin S & Katherine M Morgan S/T, $800,000

98 W Sunset Dr, Mcdonald Charles O to Gerald Regina Anne, $219,900

2828 Eastern Rd, Ryneer Gail R to Leonard Nicholas S, $145,000

10996 Blough Rd, 5020 Cleveland Rd LLC to Hilty Daniel P & Ashley N Trustees, $290,400

parcel 63-02218.000 Grant St Rear, Reith Frederick A to Morgan Nevin S & Katherine M Morgan S/T, $800,000

109 Medina St, Pervez Hai to Abbyville Investments LLC, $55,000

Shreve

11080 Esselburn Rd, Sge Capital LLC to King Ryan C & Alivia P Miller S/T, $50,000

Smithville

4368 Fox Lake Rd, Smith Gloria Jean & Marvin Smith to Raber Mark A, $68,500

Wooster

741 Washington St, Cable Arie Trustee to Buckeye Street Real Estate Company Ltd, $140,000

453 College Ave, Reith Frederick A to Morgan Nevin S & Katherine M Morgan S/T, $800,000

302 Miller Lake Rd, Eastwood Rachel E to Bird Cheryl L Trustee, $330,000

1330 Barnes Dr, Scheibe Mark E to Huber Christopher, $205,000

1784 Unit 102 Normandy Dr, Duong Philip V & Trang D Tran S/T to Lyons Run Properties LLC, $409,500

626 N Bever St, Hodges Spencer E to Kaylor Shawn R, $9,000

1784 Unit 105 Normandy Dr, Duong Philip V & Trang D Tran S/T to Lyons Run Properties LLC, $409,500

431 College Ave, Fletcher Ronald E Sr & Rebeccal to Kendle Matthew & Michelle, $72,100

1784 Unit 103 Normandy Dr, Duong Philip V & Trang D Tran S/T to Lyons Run Properties LLC, $409,500

656 Tori Cir, Buehler John W & Catherine A S/T to Shaffer Shelbee E & Trenton T Bridenthal S/T, $278,000

1030 Quinby Ave, Grosjean Georgeann to Quinby 5 Holdings LLC, $165,000

473 E Beverly Rd, Hill Gregory L & Peter C to Oxford Rd LLC, $195,000

1784 Unit 104 Normandy Dr, Duong Philip V & Trang D Tran S/T to Lyons Run Properties LLC, $409,500

425 E Larwill St, Reith Frederick A to Morgan Nevin S & Katherine M Morgan S/T, $800,000

3492 Blachleyville Rd, Lindsey Rachel to Conrad Brandon M & Madelyn P Gumber S/T, $215,000

1936 Burnetts Corner Rd, Teague Joel to Picking Kenneth Allen & Gail Picking S/T, $435,000

1456 Armstrong Rd, Baden Katrina Jones Successor Trustee to Chittenden Steven & Hannah S/T, $366,000

3800 Back Orrville Rd, Miller Ervin A to Gerber Donald D & Debra J Gerber S/T, $1,500,000

630 Callowhill St, Vanname Tyrene to PPW Enterprises LLC, $75,000

1784 Unit 101 Normandy Dr, Duong Philip V & Trang D Tran S/T to Lyons Run Properties LLC, $409,500

parcel 73-00024.000 Melrose Dr, Seipp Properties LLC to Schlabach Builders Ltd, $870,480

1784 Unit 106 Normandy Dr, Duong Philip V & Trang D Tran S/T to Lyons Run Properties LLC, $409,500

649 Hancock St, Reith Frederick to Morgan Nevin S & Katherine M Morgan S/T, $800,000

1684 Mechanicsburg Rd Lot 174, Wimer Betheny A to Wimer Betheny A, $13,000

parcel 68-02151.000 Miller Lake Rd, Eastwood Rachel E to Bird Cheryl L Trustee, $330,000

5491 Millbrook Rd, Bricker John W II & Jennifer E S/T to Bloodhart Jerry Lee & Ann Nicole S/T, $405,000

1784 Unit 108 Normandy Dr, Duong Philip V & Trang D Tran S/T to Lyons Run Properties LLC, $409,500

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Richfield home with theater, wine cellar sells for $1.5 million