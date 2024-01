Real estate transfers: Tuscarawas Township farm sells for $1.4 million

For sale sign

A 75.7-acre farm with two houses sold for about $1.41 million in Tuscarawas Township, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

The agricultural property north of Brewster on Muffly Avenue SW was sold in two parcels.

The transfers cover Dec. 30 to Jan. 5.

Bethlehem Township

Dye Christopher W from Mccarty Buck J, 6000 Beth Ave SW #39, $1,000.

Canal Fulton

Brookview Properties LLC from Schalmo Properties Inc, 321 Waterside Ave, $875,000.

Brookview Properties LLC from Schalmo Properties Inc, 403 Waterside Ave, $875,000.

Jackson Township

Asher Joshua Luke & Sarah Elizabeth from Williams Christopher & Kounouzvelis, 6195 Sandy Ridge Cir NW, $436,000.

Feeney Makani Paul Jr & Nue Nue Okalani from Pokomy Andrew M & Starosta Angela R, 2318 Duncannon Ave NW, $310,000.

Friley David & Mavis from Lash Kimberly S & Sereychas Pamela A &, 7904 Portview Ave NW, $180,000.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 8826 Franklin St NW, $76,000.

Lively Tiffany & Steven from Willis James Glenn, 5832 Vantage Hill Ave NW, $256,000.

Mcgreal James F from the Dibble Family Trust, 8245 Winterwood Ave NW, $229,100.

Mckean Bradley Ttee from Waterside Property Holdings LLC, parcel 10017744 Lake Vista Cir NW Condo 28, $515,975.

Millham Cindy from Aurora Custom Homes LLC, 8722 Scotsbury Glen St NW, $575,000.

Porter Leigh from Garcia John A, 8059 Windward Trace Cir NW, $253,649.

Lawrence Township

Burkett Frank E III from Lowther Dustin E & Teresa A, 7510 Akron Ave NW, $77,250.

Massillon

Connect USA Inc from Paquelet Charlene K, 21 South Ave SE, $145,000.

Davis Trever Anthony from Simmons Carol A, 476 Standish Ave NW, $120,000.

Dawson Chad from Friedrichsen David A, 919 2nd St NE, $51,700.

Denbow Deanna K from Jenkins Martin & Julie E, 813 Cherry Rd NW, $129,900.

Dronebarger Amber from Smith Cody, 1436 Tremont Ave SW, $139,700.

Gowins Katie from Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio, 243 26th St NW, $168,000.

Kocka John from Hanna James E & Barbara A, 107 4th St NE, $360,000.

Marcum Gladys from Windamere Properties LLC, 313 11th St SW, $105,000.

Miller Henry from Cascade Funding Mortage Trust HB3, 905 9th St SW, $118,100.

Mosteller Quentin from Miller Roger, 1504 Main Ave W, $117,000.

Nofsinger Allyson B from Snyder Melissa J, 1039 Williams Ave NE, $103,000.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Lockhart A R Development Co, 1760 Heron Creek St NW, $59,000.

Ohio Real Co 1 LLC from KS Yoak Enterprises LLC, 322 3rd St NE, $145,000.

Porter Kori E A W from Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio, 1885 Bloominghills PL SE, $174,000.

Schmidgall Cynthia from Sizemore Jr Robert L, 30 Rolling Park Dr N, $2,000.

Whipkey Andrew & Tiffany from Halco Michael & Julia L Trusteestrustees, 806 Tremont Ave SW, $155,000.

Perry Township

Cavelli Dennis M from Frank David M & Ivana P, 5024 4th St NW, $159,900.

Cooper Gerald from Auvil Alton B Jr Aka Bud Auvil & Steven, 4704 7th St NW, $170,000.

Fortune Beau B & Jacy M from Cavelli Dennis M & Everhart Stephanie A, 2896 Roanoake St NW, $260,000.

Smith Robert D from Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, 4965 14th St SW, $84,255.

Sugar Creek Township

Gingerich Gideon J & Carolyn E from Yoder Ervin A & Dina D, 9024 Goodrich Rd SW, $425,000.

Miller Travis & Philip from Gingerich Gideon J & Carolyn E, 13335 Navarre Rd SW, $250,000.

Tuscarawas Township

Hershberger Levi A & Ruth A from Smith Carl E, 4520 Muffly Ave SW, $1,419,750.

Hershberger Levi A & Ruth A from Smith Carl E, 4650 Muffly Ave SW, $1,419,750.

