Real estate transfers: Unique '50s-era ranch in Aurora sells for $790K. See inside

Four properties sold for over $500,000 in Portage County for the week of Sept. 25.

One property here in Aurora led the way selling with a price of $793,111.

According to Realtor.com, the Aurora home on West Garfield Road was built in 1956 on an 8.12-acre lot. At 8,272 square feet, the home has five bedrooms, four full and one half bathrooms and a three-car garage.

The listing describes the home as a "unique ranch." The great room has a wall of windows offering a panoramic view of the backyard where a nearby pond can also be seen. Plus there's a wet bar.

The owner's suite is on the main floor, too, with walk-in closets and a wrap-around shower.

The first floor also has an in-laws suite complete with a sitting area, bedroom and "fully accessible" bathroom.

The second floor has the other bedrooms including one with a loft space, plus another sitting area and full bathroom.

In the basement, there's another full bathroom, a personal gym and an endless pool for exercising.

The massive backyard abuts the Walden golf course.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Atwater

1255 Grate, JPW Rental LLC to 1254 Properties LLC, $89,900

341 St Rt 225, Fraley Anthony to Jones Davin W & Nicole A (J&S), $309,500

Aurora

607 Pioneer Trail E, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Dickinson Samuel E & Jurate (J&S), $672,425

743 Sherwood, Harper Kathleen to Purgert Barbara, $200,000

850 Hampton Cr, Poole Jimmie to Triscari Anthony J & Sandra J (Trustees), $230,000

15 Pine Villa Tl, Gee Kathleen E (Successor Trustee) to Mize Nicholas & Ella Mize-Miller (J&S), $425,000

999 Goldenrod Dr, Perdan William S & Marlene (Trustees) to Smith Mark A (Trustee) & Lori S (Trustee), $620,000

577 E Pioneer Tl, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Brier Corey Sper & Nicole Marie Zimmerman (J&S), $651,462

441 Deer Island Dr, Sikes Jacqueline to Rosselot Connor D & Katherine A Hill (J&S), $675,000

805 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Tsivitse Paul T & Barbara A (Co-Trustees), $412,000

837 Garfield, Kovalik Leslie Martin & Cindy Lou (J&S) to Biel Michael & Maria (J&S), $793,111

557 Fox Run Tl, Hemming Carl W to Vance Ryan & Cali (J&S), $480,000

485 Concord Downs Path, Thompson William J to Dubois Heidi S, $341,000

Brecksville

2153 Sugar Maple Dr, Hickory Creek LLC to NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, $69,000

Deerfield

2338 St Rt 14, Lapohn Eric R to Vealey Daniel, $325,000

Diamond

parcel 27-039-00-00-001-004 St Rt 225, Leisure Lake Membership Association to Leisure Lake Membership Association, $1,000

10142 Williams Rd, to, $335,000

parcel 27-039-00-00-001-005 St Rt 225, Leisure Lake Membership Association & Others to Leisure Lake Membership Association & Others, $1,000

Garrettsville

8455 Center St, Hall Colin R & Allison R Wolf (J&S) to Rheault Charles Edward & Debra Rose (J&S), $272,000

parcel 19-001-00-00-146-001 Maple, Simmons Keith & Linda to Young Jason Allen & Amy Elizabeth (J&S), $520,000

parcel 19-001-00-00-138-001 Maple, Simmons Keith & Linda to Young Jason Allen & Amy Elizabeth (J&S), $520,000

parcel 19-001-00-00-146-002 Water St, Simmons Keith & Linda to Young Jason Allen & Amy Elizabeth (J&S), $520,000

8172 Maple, Simmons Keith & Linda to Young Jason Allen & Amy Elizabeth (J&S), $520,000

12120 Brosius, Hrobak Barbara J to Troyer Robbie D & Rachel M Byler (J&S), $220,000

Kent

953 Meloy, Hill John B IV & Audrey M (J&S) to Trevelline Brian & Chelsea (J&S), $450,000

parcel 45-004-00-00-027-000 Meloy, Hill John B IV & Audrey M (J&S) to Trevelline Brian & Chelsea (J&S), $450,000

parcel 45-004-00-00-026-000 Meloy, Hill John B IV & Audrey M (J&S) to Trevelline Brian & Chelsea (J&S), $450,000

587 Howe Rd, West Anthony & Angela (J&S) to Helmling David R III & Brittany (J&S), $150,000

parcel 17-032-20-00-003-001 First, Sommers Mark S & Kimberly L Wyatt (Successor Trustees) to Muncy William, $429,500

parcel 12-033-20-00-119-000 Kent, Morgan Michelle H (Successor Trustee) to Bowman Ryan R & Jacqueline A (Co-Trustees), $300,000

2159 Sugar Maple Dr, Hickory Creek LLC to Leanza Robert III & Brenna Mastran (J&S), $67,000

791 Covington Ov, Taylor David A & Erica L Eckert (J&S) to Hall Gregory, $265,000

5300 Meadow Park Dr, Bittecuffer Chester A III & Melanie N (J&S) to Rea Gregory & Teresa M (J&S), $357,000

1570 Kent, Morgan Michelle H (Successor Trustee) to Bowman Ryan R & Jacqueline A (Co-Trustees), $300,000

5267 Deer Trace Dr, Nichols Jason Michael to Evers Monica, $235,000

parcel 12-033-20-00-120-000 Second, Morgan Michelle H (Successor Trustee) to Bowman Ryan R & Jacqueline A (Co-Trustees), $300,000

6987 St Rt 43, Mennonite Foundation Inc the to Oldham Joshua, $120,000

6225 First, Sommers Mark S & Kimberly L Wyatt (Successor Trustees) to Muncy William, $429,500

2057 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Harrison Carmella Ann, $444,982

Mantua

parcel 24-035-20-00-146-000 Stanton Dr, Wiggers S Richard & Norman J Sadowski to Marra Anthony & Jenna Christie, $10,000

4325 Pioneer Tl, Maverick Investment Properties II LLC to Kulish Andrew Jamie, $214,000

11737 Frost Rd, Arnold Jerry D & Linda K (J&S) to Csorba Kevin & Ashley (J&S), $296,500

Mogadore

1200 Woodbriar, Siegman George T & Debra J (J&S) to Fears Marc Juneau Jr & Felicia Paige Siegman, $185,000

1455 Randolph, Difino Victor H (Lu) to Simone Andrew M, $160,000

2590 Ranfield, Suzelis Mariann R & Mariann Ray to Gumpf Adam Robert & Kearsten Marie (J&S), $250,000

1070 Congress Lake Rd, Adler Simon A & Natalie T (J&S) to Patterson Dennis L Jr, $345,000

1417 Kristen Cr, Wittman Joseph A to Thompson Luke & Abihgail (J&S), $335,000

North Benton

parcel 08-002-20-00-072-000 Bellview, Yacobucci Marianne to Cervone Anthony A & Gabriella Baranowski (J&S), $250,000

629 Eddy, Kropolinsky John (Trustee) to Brown Robert, $498,000

parcel 08-003-10-00-028-001 Eddy, Kropolinsky John (Trustee) to Brown Robert, $498,000

391 Lakeway, Yacobucci Marianne to Cervone Anthony A & Gabriella Baranowski (J&S), $250,000

400 Bellview, Yacobucci Marianne to Cervone Anthony A & Gabriella Baranowski (J&S), $250,000

Ravenna

760 Fairview, Chernesky Barbara Jean to White Terrence, $76,000

720 Linden, Owens Shirley A to Burch Gayeann Dee, $204,000

parcel 31-321-00-00-168-005 Linden St, Owens Shirley A to Burch Gayeann Dee, $204,000

436 Maplewood, Polichena Frank T & Nicholas F (J&S) to Croop Telsa, $43,000

parcel 31-360-04-00-077-000 Main, Margush Kayla to Dracos Ventures LLC, $150,000

436 Main, Margush Kayla to Dracos Ventures LLC, $150,000

parcel 31-360-04-00-076-000 Main, Margush Kayla to Dracos Ventures LLC, $150,000

3484 Creekview Dr, January Developments an Ohio Partnership to Bauer Keith J & Kerry J (J&S), $32,500

10019 Newton Falls, Needs Michael B to Seckman Blaine Everett & Erica Lynn (J&S), $147,000

2986 Sandy Lake, Weber Heather M to Nims Zachary Eugene & Lauren Marie Wolfe (J&S), $235,000

4957 Rootstown Rd, Mcglothlin Deborah to Bittecuffer Chester A III & Melanie N (J&S), $546,000

Streetsboro

95 Sapphire Ln, Wedding Donald K Jr & Kathryn M (J&S) to Alexander Matthew R & Jessica L (J&S), $530,000

1641 Mcguinness Ave, Garcia Filadelfo IV & Ashlee Lyn (J&S) to Lawson Gregory & Julie Ricou, $355,000

1992 Deer Meadow BV, Maglionico Michael J & Ginny M (J&S) to Armour Jason S & Elizabeth A (J&S), $407,500

9766 Pebble Beach Ln, Lowden William R to Kirilenko Dimitry & Elena Zhevlakova (J&S), $305,000

2145 Gates, Pilot Michelle S @ (4) to Ezell Linda Laura & Amy Lubig (J&S), $180,000

1668 Sugar Maple Ct, Pandur Stephen T to Samiha Anika & Mohammad Mamunur Rashid (J&S), $160,000

Windham

9870 Short, Aberdeen Property Management LLC to Moore Seth, $155,000

9063 Wilverne, Miller Jason to Kellar Patrick D & Elizabeth N (J&S), $130,000

9278 Bryant, Collective Development Firm LLC to Fields Danny Wayne III & Katie M (J&S), $289,900

